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Did you know the chainsaw wasn’t originally invented to cut wood? It first appeared in the late 18th century as a medical tool meant to help during difficult childbirths. As terrifying as that sounds, it looked nothing like the large, powerful device we know today—though it probably wasn’t a particularly pleasant sight either.

It just goes to show that products don’t always end up being used the way their inventors intended. One Redditor asked people to share things that are now commonly used for completely different purposes, and the responses were full of surprising examples. We gathered some of the most curious ones here. Scroll down to see what they shared.

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#1

A stack of folded clothes on a yellow armchair, illustrating everyday items people use for different things. The chair in your bedroom. It was never designed to be a wardrobe, yet here we are.

JustASingleMomOnline , Nik/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

6points
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    #2

    A close-up of various old tools, including hammers and saws, representing everyday items. Everything is a hammer, unless it's a screwdriver, in which case it's a chisel.

    patiofurnature , Oxana Melis/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #3

    A woman helping a young girl with earbuds, demonstrating everyday items for unexpected uses. Qtips cleaning my ears.

    KSUOwls98 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #4

    A person checking the forehead of a child lying on a couch, illustrating everyday items. Pedialyte. Same use- dealing with dehydration, but instead of children with fevers, adults who have had too much alcohol.

    optimisticdata , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #5

    Hands holding a plastic bag of bread, representing everyday items people use for different purposes. I use the vacuum sealing machine meant for food to save left over caulking tubes or any item that will ruin when exposed to air. Place the tube or left over glue in a bag and even a year later good to go.

    Bumblbi , Mufid Majnun/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #6

    A pug dog wrapped in bubble wrap, showcasing how everyday items can be used for completely different things. Bubble wrap was originally invented to be wallpaper.

    Chainsaws were originally invented to help during childbirth.

    BrewMan13 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #7

    Woman measuring her waist with a tape measure, highlighting everyday items used in different ways. Ozempic.

    tamaralynnchambers , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
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    #8

    A person holding a newborn baby, highlighting everyday items and their many uses. Baby oil - no one uses that to fry babies.

    thisbitbytes , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #9

    A doctor holding a small brown bottle of pills, highlighting everyday items and their secret uses. Something like half of prescription meds are used for something other than the indication they've been approved for.

    zed42 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #10

    A butter knife curling butter from a stick on parchment paper, showing everyday items used differently. Good ol butterknife screwdriver.

    Kabutroid , Maryam Sicard/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #11

    A woman blowing her nose with a tissue, an everyday item people use for different things. Although the manufacturer gave up many decades ago, the classic answer is "Kleenex". It was originally marketed to be used with cold cream to remove makeup. Eventually it became obvious that they were selling far more of them for people to blow their noses into, and they became "nasal tissues".

    Dorsai56 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #12

    An open tin of assorted cookies on a patterned tablecloth, representing everyday items for different things. The Danish cookie tins that are used as sewing kits.

    turb0_encapsulator , Antonio Prado/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #13

    A hand reaching into a pile of tennis balls, illustrating everyday items with surprising alternative uses. Tennis balls to wash your duvet.

    Put the duvet in the washing machine, and toss three tennis balls in as well.

    Wash. The tennis balls will agitate the duvet.

    Same with the dryer. The tennis balls will keep the filling in the duvet from clumping.

    MBAdk , Rhamely/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #14

    A plumber fixing a leaky pipe under a sink, demonstrating everyday items with different uses. Pipe cleaners.

    zydeco100 , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #15

    A woman brushing her teeth with a yellow toothbrush, showcasing everyday items used in different ways. Tooth brushes when worn should not be thrown away. They make excellent grout and cleaning brushes.

    Binda33 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #16

    A woman applying mascara to her eyebrows, showing everyday items with completely different uses. Elmer's gluestick as an eyebrow block in makeup application.

    Practical-You7120 , Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #17

    A hand cleaning a sofa with an everyday item, a magic eraser, used for completely different things. Melamine sponge (magic eraser) will scuff the surface of both acrylic paint and solvent based paint (not tried on oil) just enough to key it for a fresh layer of gesso/paint/thick medium/whatever; without damaging canvas integrity.

    CrazyPlatypusLady , Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #18

    Graduates in red caps and gowns, one holding a diploma, demonstrating everyday items for different uses. Most university/college degrees. Many people are doing something other than using the degree they have.

    Michigander_4941 , Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #19

    Baby lotion as insect repellant.

    cool-but-not-really Report

    4points
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    #20

    A person mopping a floor with a mop, showing everyday items for different uses. Swiffer dry mop pads: best nail polish remover ever, instead of cotton balls. 1 bloop of nail polish remover on one of those dry pads, and your nail polish will come off in 1 clean shot. The nail polish remover won’t evaporate, stays wet, and makes it so fast and less wasteful with the nail polish remover. I cut mine up into little strips. Done.

    Edit: Discovered this by accident + out of laziness when I ran out of cotton balls and one of those pads was near me. I’m never going back. It works so well.

    DonatellaVerpsyche , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #21

    A close-up of a spreadsheet with numbers, an everyday item with various secret uses. Microsoft Excel is NOT a database!

    Grandizer1973 , Mika Baumeister/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #22

    A spilled jar of colorful everyday items, paper clips, used for completely different things. Paper clips, they are used for everything mate, I went to school with McGyver.

    Veneboy , Manav Jain/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #23

    A person mixing food in a bowl, showing everyday items for completely different things. Uncle Ben’s ready rice.

    morethanonefavorite , Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #24

    A hand holding an everyday item, a graphics card, which can be used for completely different things. At this point, GPUs?

    GammelGrinebiter , Sumeet Singh/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #25

    A person using an everyday item, a potato masher, for completely different things, like mashing avocados. I got an avocado smasher for making guacamole. Though good for guaq, its the absolute most perfect thing for making deviled egg filling.

    SleepyCountingSheep , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #26

    Person holding a hot water bottle, an example of everyday items used for completely different things. I turned a heating pad for my back into a warmer for horse bits. Designed a clamshell device to put it in, place the bit across the inside, and close it. Warms them up quickly and safely in the winter.

    Equizotic , Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #27

    Smiling woman taping a moving box with a dispenser, an everyday item secretly used for different things. Duct tape fixes basically everything.

    CartRiders , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #28

    Elderly hands applying ointment from a small container, an everyday item used for different things. A few classics:

    * WD40 and duct tape - marketed narrow, used for literally everything, and the companies lean into it.
    * Vaseline - sold as skin protectant, half the internet uses it for eyelashes, squeaky hinges, and "personal" reasons the label will never mention
    * Baby oil / baby powder - the "baby" branding is doing a lot of polite pretending.
    * Sharpies on skin for tattoo stencils, surgical marking - not the intended surface, universally done anyway.

    RespawnedAndBroke , Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #29

    Hand reaching for a hammer hanging on a wall, an everyday item secretly used for different things. I use my adjustable hammer to loosen nuts and bolts occasionally.

    Pimp_Daddy_Patty , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #30

    Brown napkin with a smiley face, an everyday item people secretly use for completely different things. My father bought a box of 500 (!) dehydrated napkins for our wedding; they look like white mints, but if you add a few drops of water, they unfold and are made of quite high quality paper. I keep a small ziplock of them in my toiletry bag; many European hotels don’t supply washcloths and these are made of thick enough paper to last for a few days of face-washing. They’re also great for camping. Thanks, Dad!

    clucksters , Hoyoun Lee/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #31

    Child pouring dish soap on a sponge, an everyday item used for different things beyond just dishes. I use Dawn dish soap to take oil stains out of clothing.

    MamaPajamaMama , Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #32

    Ngl, zip ties are for cable management on paper, but in reality they are the only thing holding every aging car bumper and backyard fence together.

    Single_Lake_8008 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Those black alligator clips for holding papers…..are the best chip clips ever. I worked in a lab and we used the hell out of them for just about anything.

    Pahanka Report

    3points
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    #34

    Vicks Vaporub for nail fungus treatment.

    NewTomorr0w Report

    3points
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    #35

    I came here to look for a Super Glue comment. As far as I know it was designed to be used as 'liquid stiches'. I still use it for that more than anything else, but almost no one believes me when I recommend it for wound closure.

    fretless6 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Whipped cream charger canisters. For some strange reason the community around my local dodgy gas station smoke shop are making so much whipped cream that they need industrial-sized 4-liter tanks of mango-flavored nitrous oxide available for purchase 24 hours a day. I guess there are a lot of confectioners living in the rough part of town.

    CarrotCumin Report

    3points
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    #37

    The cheapest hair conditioner on the shelf is the best shaving cream I've ever used. It's slicker than snot on a doorknob, it won't dry your skin out, and the bottle lasts a year or more, for like $5.

    Just don't spill any on the shower floor.

    Awkward_Pangolin3254 Report

    3points
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    #38

    Apparently ramen is a universal filler for damaged masonry. At least according to TikTok. .

    TheEmperorForget Report

    3points
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    #39

    Butter knives. The Swiss Army knife of kitchens everywhere. It’s a screwdriver, lock picker, garden tool and, if it’s a good one, a pry bar.

    Knitspin Report

    2points
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    #40

    Tennis balls to help furniture or walkers slide.

    1chickpea Report

    2points
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    #41

    Nutcrackers to open pesky bottle lids.

    Cryptoprocta42 Report

    2points
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    #42

    Chopsticks for checking the moisture in my plant soil.

    Diligent_Tonight_236 Report

    2points
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