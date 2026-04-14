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Modern medicine is one of the reasons we’re able to take care of ourselves, stay healthy, and recover from illnesses that once had no cure. But getting to this point took centuries of experimentation and plenty of questionable methods along the way. You definitely wouldn’t want to be the test patient.

Unfortunately, someone had to be. Below, we’ve gathered some old medical devices that look downright creepy by today’s standards. Take a look and see if you’d have the guts to let a doctor use one on you.