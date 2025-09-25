ADVERTISEMENT

As time advances, science tends to progress, and medical technology improves. That’s probably no surprise to anyone. But it’s only when you physically see historical health-related contraptions that you can genuinely begin to appreciate modern developments.

We want to give you a unique glimpse into the recent past, so our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most fascinating photos of old-school medical inventions.

They look so bizarre that they could easily be mistaken for something out of The Twilight Zone or a retrofuturistic movie. Scroll down to take a peek and to get even more appreciation for modern tech. Oh, and don’t forget to show these to your friends working in medicine!

#1

A Patient Getting Treated In The Iron Lung

Three medical professionals using an old-school medical device to treat a patient’s injured arm in a vintage hospital setting.

The National Library of Medicine Report

Soon to be coming back to US hospitals near you, thanks to RFK, Jr.

    #2

    A Woman Gets Treated In An Electric Cabinet

    Nurse operating an old medical device with patient’s head exposed, showcasing old-school medical equipment in a clinical setting.

    Library and Archives Canada Report

    Oh sure, ‘treated’… but treated how? Guess we’ll never know since they left out the details.

    #3

    A Woman Tries On A Portable Respirator

    Woman undergoing treatment with vintage medical equipment in an old-school medical pic depicting past healthcare technology.

    This 1955 photograph shows a patient using a portable respirator, a significant advancement from the massive "iron lung" chambers used during the polio epidemic. The device, consisting of a chest plate connected by a hose to a bedside pump, allowed patients with paralyzed respiratory muscles to breathe. This innovation offered a greater degree of freedom and the possibility of recuperating in the comfort of their own homes rather than being confined to a hospital ward.

    Hans Meyer / Getty Images Report

    The World Economic Forum notes that a jaw-dropping 4.5 billion people (just over half of the world population at the time of writing) lack vital access to essential healthcare services. Furthermore, there is expected to be a whopping 11 million health worker shortage by the year 2030.

    However, the WEF posits that artificial intelligence may actually help to bridge that massive gap. Essentially, the hope is that AI may, over time, lead to a democratization in healthcare.

    According to the WEF, AI technologies are already helping doctors in numerous ways. For instance, aiding them in triaging patients, detecting early signs of disease, and spotting fractures. Though that's just the tip of the iceberg.

    That being said, healthcare is an industry that has “below average” adoption of rapidly developing AI tech.
    #4

    The Rubella Vaccine Research Team

    Three scientists in a lab setting conducting experiments with glassware in an old-school medical environment.

    This photograph captures a pivotal moment in medical history, showing Drs. Harry Meyer Jr. and Paul Parkman with scientist Hope Hopps at the National Institutes of Health. In this lab, the team successfully isolated the rubella virus and developed a crucial blood test to determine immunity. Their groundbreaking work in the 1960s directly led to the creation of the rubella vaccine, which has since prevented millions of birth defects and virtually eliminated the disease in many parts of the world.

    Jerry Hecht Report

    Vaccines! Help! Dirty word! Not in MY country you don't! says RFK, Jr. Besides, Tylenol (or, as we call it, "aceto - acilto - acyle - well, YOU know what I mean") causes autism. Or was that vaccines? Let's just call anything that is "science-y" BAD and claim it causes autism. Apparently the only thing that doesn't cause autism is an actual brain worm.

    #5

    The Extreme Look Of Cobalt Therapy

    Vintage medical treatment scene showing a patient undergoing therapy with old-school medical equipment and healthcare staff.

    Unknown author Report

    #6

    Guillaume Duchenne Forces A Patient To Laugh

    Old-school medical pic showing a doctor examining a smiling patient with a vintage stethoscope in a historical medical setting.

    French neurologist Guillaume Duchenne is seen using electrical probes to stimulate the facial muscles of a patient. Duchenne believed that specific muscles were linked to distinct emotions, and by applying these currents, he could artificially induce expressions like joy, fear, and pain.

    Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images Report

    Looks like me when my boss cracks those awful jokes and we all gotta pretend...

    According to the recent WEF white paper, ‘The Future of AI-Enabled Health: Leading the Way,’ “AI digital health solutions hold the potential to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes globally.” But you don’t need to look into the far future to expect positive changes. Medical professionals are already getting results.

    According to the WEF, there are many examples of AI tech already making a difference in medicine. For example, new AI software, trained by two British universities on a dataset of 800 brain scans of stroke patients, and trialed on 2,000 patients, was found to be twice as accurate as professionals in examining scans. Moreover, the software also identified the timescale within which the stroke happened.

    “For the majority of strokes caused by a blood clot, if a patient is within 4.5 hours of the stroke happening, he or she is eligible for both medical and surgical treatments. Up to 6 hours, the patient is also eligible for surgical treatment, but after this time point, deciding whether these treatments might be beneficial becomes tricky, as more cases become irreversible. So it’s essential for doctors to know both the initial onset time, as well as whether a stroke could be reversed,” consultant neurologist Dr. Paul Bentley told the Health Tech Newspaper.
    #7

    A Bizarre Looking Aviation Eye Test

    Black and white old-school medical pic showing a man undergoing a vintage head scanning device from the past.


    This 1960 photograph captures a strange experiment at the RAF Institute of Aviation Medicine. Dr. G. H. Byford is shown wearing a contact lens fitted with a miniature lamp while standing beneath a rotating optokinetic drum. The setup was designed to study the involuntary reflex movements of the eye and understand how visual illusions could affect a pilot's perception and stability during flight.

    Harry Thompson / Getty Images Report

    #8

    A Newborn Baby Receiving Oxygen In Berlin In 1939

    Vintage medical equipment delivering oxygen to a newborn baby, showcasing old-school medical technology and care.

    ullstein bild Dtl. / Getty Images Report

    #9

    An Early X-Ray Machine

    Black and white photo showing old-school medical equipment with a patient and a doctor in a historical clinical setting.

    This photograph from around 1929 showcases an early Roentgen X-ray machine at a German institute. This cumbersome setup was a necessary precaution against the constant exposure to harmful radiation, a poorly understood but increasingly recognized threat in the pioneering days of medical imaging.

    Underwood Archives / Getty Images Report

    Really? I don’t see any actual radiation protection for the doctor.

    What’s more, the WEF explains that some of the other major breakthroughs in AI in the medical industry include tech that is able to:

    1. Spot more bone fractures than humans can
    2. Assess ambulance needs
    3. Detect early signs of over 1,000 diseases
    4. Guide healthcare decisions via clinical chatbots
    5. Enhance traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine while protecting cultural heritage
    6. Speed up healthcare admin tasks, giving medical professionals more time and energy to spend focusing on their patients
    Of course, it’s not just in AI where progress is being made.

    For instance, Sermo points out that doctors and medical students “increasingly use” virtual reality for various purposes, such as simulation training, surgical rehearsals, pain management, and distraction mechanisms.

    Furthermore, telemedicine has gone mainstream, making healthcare more accessible to patients who may be hard to reach.
    #10

    Tapeworms Were Prescribed For Weight Loss

    Vintage medical ad promoting tape worms for weight loss with various old-fashioned food products displayed.

    In the early 20th century, a bizarre and dangerous weight-loss trend involved intentionally ingesting tapeworms. People would swallow sanitized pills containing a tapeworm egg, hoping the parasite would hatch and consume the food in their intestines, leading to weight loss without dieting. The practice was incredibly risky, often causing severe malnutrition, abdominal pain, and other serious health complications instead of the desired results.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration , www.ranker.com Report

    #11

    A Complex Medical Device Display Case

    Old-school medical kit displayed in an open case showing vintage surgical instruments from the past.

    The National Library of Medicine Report

    What is it? What is it used for? The photo alone is not that interesting.

    #12

    Schnee Baths Was Used As A Special Treatment

    Black and white old-school medical pic showing a patient undergoing electrotherapy with a nurse assisting in a vintage clinic.

    Library and Archives Canada Report

    "Schnee baths were a type of electrified bath for treating rheumatism and joint pain. Popular in hospitals and spas from the late 1800s into the 1930s, patients would sit with each limb submerged in its own galvanised basin. A mild current was passed through the water, making these baths painless and free of shock or discomfort. However, by the early 20th century, Schnee baths were dismissed as quackery and abandoned by the medical community."

    Other medical tech improvements include advances in wearable devices, usually smart wristwatches, that track important patient data. As an example, wearable devices that “continuously collect” electrocardiogram, skin impedance, temperature, and patient activity data can “predict heart failure exacerbations within a 10-day window, improving early intervention.”

    Meanwhile, the field of regenerative medicine is expanding, especially in the areas of gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering. That’s on top of advances in 3D printing technology, for instance, used to create bone scaffolds, joint tissue implants, anatomical models, compound tablets, etc.

    Sermo also notes that there have been advances in the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, as well as robotics. The latter allows minimally invasive procedures with greater surgical precision. On top of that, other upsides include smaller incisions, as well as faster recovery times.

    #13

    Plague Doctor Had To Wear Bizarre Uniforms

    Old-school medical pics showing two mannequins in vintage plague doctor costumes with bird-like masks.

    These are the bizarre and terrifying outfits worn by plague doctors during the 17th-century outbreaks. The most famous feature is the long, bird-like mask, which was stuffed with herbs and spices to purify the "bad air" thought to cause the disease. A long wax-covered gown, gloves, and a wide-brimmed hat were meant to protect the doctor from head to toe, creating a grim figure that became a symbol of the Black Death itself.

    General Photographic Agency / Getty Images Report

    #14

    Electrical Treatment For Phycological Disorders During WWI

    Nurse operating vintage medical device on a patient in old-school medical pics showing historical treatment methods.

    otisarchives4 Report

    Is that supposed to say 'Psychological'? Phycology is the study of algae.

    #15

    The First Electrocardiograph Was A Complicated Setup

    Old-school medical equipment with a man using vintage diagnostic tools for a fascinating medical glimpse into the past.

    AlGhatrif M, Lindsay J Report

    We’d like to hear your thoughts, dear Pandas. Which of these old-timey photos impressed you the most and why? What recent advances in science are you most grateful for?

    If you happen to work in medicine or any related fields, what progress in medical tech do you personally hope will happen in the near future?
    #16

    A Doctor Receives Treatment From A Colleague

    Three medical professionals in old-school medical attire examining and preparing an injection in a vintage clinical setting.

    The National Library of Medicine Report

    Good Lord! An inoculation! That many will definitely get autism!

    #17

    Medical Instruments Being Waterproofed For Military Use

    Two women in vintage medical uniforms preparing instruments in an old-school medical setting with sterilization tools.

    The National Library of Medicine Report

    #18

    An Electric Horse And Vibration Machine Being Used On Patients

    Black and white image of old-school medical equipment with patients using rehabilitation machines in a vintage clinic setting.

    Library and Archives Canada Report

    #19

    A Military Casualty's Brainwaves Are Measured In 1940 At Sutton Emergency Hospital

    Black and white old-school medical pic showing a doctor examining a patient with a vintage headgear device.

    Fox Photos / Getty Images Report

    #20

    A Lithotomy Crutch From The 1890s That Was Used For Bladder Surgery

    Vintage medical restraint device with padded leather cuffs connected by a metal rod, showcasing old-school medical equipment.

    This strange-looking device is a 19th-century lithotomy crutch, used to hold a patient in a vulnerable and excruciating position for bladder stone surgery. Before the operation, a surgeon would strap the patient's ankles into the cuffs and hoist their legs up toward their ears to get the best access to the bladder. The invasive and unanesthetized procedure that followed was notoriously painful and had an incredibly high mortality rate.

    The Board of Trustees of the Science Museum Report

    #21

    Early Dialysis Machines In Germany

    Old-school medical equipment with multiple mechanical devices lined up outdoors, showing vintage medical technology.

    During the German occupation of the Netherlands, Dutch physician Willem Kolff invented the first functioning artificial kidney machine, a groundbreaking device for treating kidney failure. Fearing the German authorities would confiscate his life-saving invention, Kolff and his team famously hid the bulky, rotating-drum dialysis machines in the hospital garden at Kampen.

    National WWII Museum Report

    #22

    Women Use A Surgical Dressing Stretching Machine In 1915

    Two nurses operating a large fabric machine in a vintage medical facility, showcasing old-school medical equipment.

    Paul Thompson/FPG / Getty Images Report

    #23

    Nurses Carefully Watching A Surgeon Attending To A Patient

    Group of nurses and medical staff performing surgery in an old-school medical setting with vintage equipment and attire.

    The National Library of Medicine Report

    Sorry but the ladies in the back are actually having a lovely conversation that does not appear to involve anything at all going on with that patient.

    #24

    A Medical Device That Can Measure Skin Temperature

    Old-school medical pic showing a vintage procedure on a patient’s hand using early medical tools in black and white.

    The National Library of Medicine Report

    #25

    A Wwii Iron Lung In Use

    Vintage black and white medical pic showing a nurse operating an early treatment device in an old-school medical setting.

    Arthur John Faithful Report

    #26

    Plastic Man Was Used To Simulate Human Radiation Exposures By Chemist, Wright H. Langham In 1959

    Man in suit smoking pipe while interacting with transparent medical skeleton model in old-school medical setting

    InfoDataMonger Report

    If the radiation doesn't k**l him, the tobacco smoke from the doctor will.

    #27

    Medieval Medicine Greatly Relied On Astrology And All Physicians Were Trained In Astrology Too

    Medieval anatomical drawing with handwritten notes offering an old-school medical glimpse into the past.

    Library of Congress Report

    #28

    Obesity Soap Advertised In 1903

    Vintage advertisement for La Parle obesity soap claiming to safely reduce fat without dieting, featured in old-school medical pics.

    NPR Report

    #29

    I Medieval Depiction Of A Physician Letting Blood

    Medieval old-school medical pics showing bloodletting treatment with a patient and a practitioner in a decorative manuscript.

    A common sight in medieval and early modern medicine was the practice of bloodletting, as seen in this historical illustration. Doctors believed that many illnesses were caused by an imbalance of the body's four "humors," and that sick people often had an excess of blood. The prescribed cure was to drain this surplus, either by making an incision with a fleam or by applying leeches to the patient's skin, a painful procedure intended to restore balance and health.

    Maggie Black's The Medieval Cookbook , www.ranker.com Report

