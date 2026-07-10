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Puns stand for some of the best and worst of what humor has to offer. On the one hand, they are brilliantly lighthearted and accessible, and keep your inner dad joke enthusiast entertained. On the other hand, they can be incredibly cringey and groan-worthy.

We want to celebrate puns in all their glory, so we’re featuring some of the funniest and most creative ones from the ‘Punny’ online community, and we wish we thought of them first. We bow before their creativity. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to test out the jokes you enjoyed the most on everyone you care about.

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#1

Argument At Family Dinner

A meme with a dumb pun about taking sides and roast potatoes during a family dinner.

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    #2

    The Long Game

    An article about a man who hid a fake mustache for five months to create a terrible pun.

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    #3

    My Little Sister Sent Me This

    A sink drain clogged with two miniature wooden shoes, a dumb pun about clogs.

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    According to communications consultant John Pollack, the author of ‘The Pun Also Rises,’ puns are threatening because they “reveal the arbitrariness of meaning, and the layers of nuance that can be packed onto a single word.”

    He told The Atlantic that “people who dislike puns tend to be people who seek a level of control that doesn’t exist.”

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    #4

    🤣

    A split image of a woman on a bus with a shoe print on her back, highlighting dumb puns.

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    #5

    His Boss Says He Can Handle The Heat

    A man sitting inside a giant cooking pot at a desk, with the dumb pun 'soupervisor'.

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    #6

    Plane Toast

    An airplane made of toast, a visual dumb pun related to incredibly dumb puns.

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    “If you have an approach to the world that is rules-based, driven by hierarchy and threatened by irreverence, then you’re not going to like puns,” Pollack explained.

    In the meantime, Peter McGraw, the director of the Humor Research Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder, notes that puns can be “a demonstration of wit, cleverness.”

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    “You’re relying on a person’s ability to parse language, to understand the nuances and complexities of words.”

    In other words, you’re getting more of an ‘aha!’ moment rather than a ‘haha!’ one with puns.

    #7

    Veterinarian’s First Patient

    A group of people at a table, reacting to a dumb pun about a veterinarian.

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    #8

    Better Than A Gross Prophet Costume

    A woman dressed as a 'net prophet' for Halloween, a clever visual dumb pun.

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    #9

    This One Shouldn’t Have Got Me As Much As It Did

    A split image meme featuring Quentin Tarantino and a Tent-in-Quarantino for dumb puns.

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    Meanwhile, Pollack emphasizes that there are trends in humor, and tastes naturally shift over time. How (un)popular puns are at the moment depends on society’s relationship with humor, not just the quality of the puns themselves.

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    “I think another question to ask that’s just as relevant is why is sarcasm considered cool by the same people who often decry puns as uncool? Both are a way of saying one thing and meaning another. In an age of cynicism it’s safer, socially, to tear something down through sarcasm or irony than it is to build something up through punning.”

    #10

    Give It Time

    A four-panel comic strip about thyme not growing and a dumb pun, leading to an x-ray.

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    #11

    Nice C-Arrrgh!

    A car bumper with a sticker that reads Pirate of the CAR-I-BE-IN, a classic dumb pun.

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    #12

    I Love This Post More Than I Should

    A social media screenshot with a crying person and a dumb pun about a punch leaving a mark.

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    Previously, Caleb Warren, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona, known among other things for his TEDx Talk ‘What Makes Things Funny,’ shared his thoughts with us about puns and why they’re so beloved and hated.

    “Compared to many other forms of humor, puns are less likely to disgust, offend, or get someone fired,” he told the Bored Panda team during an earlier interview.

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    “However, puns are divisive in that some people think they are hilarious and others think they are lame (and some think they are both hilarious and lame).”

    #13

    A Rare Sight

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Chris Rock, and Kid Rock together in a photo, an example of incredibly dumb puns.

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    #14

    Concrete Evidence

    A news headline about an angry husband filling a car with concrete, followed by a pun about concrete evidence.

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    #15

    Let's Table It

    Text explaining scientists called it a day after 24 hours of Earth turning, a clever example of dumb puns.

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    According to Warren, the benign violation theory of humor argues that “a person experiences humor (laughter, amusement, the perception that something is funny) when something threatens their sense of how the world should be (i.e., a violation), but they are okay with the threat (i.e., the violation is benign).”

    And puns rely on relatively mild violations, which may be one of the reasons why some people don’t find them funny.

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    #16

    It’s The Fennel Countdown

    Spice jars with punny labels like I Beg Ur Parsley and It's Go Thyme, showcasing dumb puns.

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    #17

    Doggo

    A text message conversation about a dog being taken by police for unpaid barking tickets, a funny dumb pun.

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    #18

    Good One Dad

    An image of three wolves with text overlay creating a dumb pun about a patient dad, impossible to hate.

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    “With puns, the violation is typically a language or logic violation. Someone uses a word or phrase in a way that it is not supposed to be used (e.g., 'I relish the fact that you’ve mustard the strength to ketchup with me'), but there is an alternative meaning of the word or phrase that seems correct (i.e., benign). In this case, mustard, ketchup, and relish are all the correct ways to spell hot dog condiments,” he told Bored Panda.

    #19

    Why Did This Make Me Laugh So Hard

    A dumb pun about rainbows in a prism, leading to a light sentence, proving impossible to hate.

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    #20

    Mood

    A dumb pun meme of a cow in the ocean, with the text 'It probably did'.

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    #21

    Deviled Egg

    A cartoon of a priest egg performing an exorcism on a possessed egg, a very dumb pun.

    bhaskar_ssr:

    The Eggsorcist couldn't do anything.

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    Another reason why not everyone resonates with puns is due to their relationship with language as a whole.

    “I think most people don’t think puns are particularly funny because they don’t care enough about language to feel threatened when a word/phrase is used or spelled incorrectly. Along this line, one scholar argues that people who are amused by puns tend to be bookish and care more about language than those who groan.”

    #22

    Today My Husband Insisted We Drive A Half Hour Out Of Our Way To See “A Fork In The Road”

    A giant fork sculpture stands in a green field under a cloudy sky, illustrating a visual pun.

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    #23

    Let's Investigate

    A meme with a dumb pun about a man making vest puns.

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    #24

    Please Don't Cut Trees That Are Not Talking

    A comic of a lumberjack and a talking tree engaged in a pun about dialogue versus logging, a clever dumb pun.

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    The ‘Punny’ group, created in 2011 (which seems forever ago now), recently celebrated its 15th birthday.

    According to the team running the ‘Punny’ online community, “there’s no joke as good… or as bad… as a good pun.” And we’re likely to agree with that. Puns are pretty much a double-edged sword, and though they have plenty of fans, there’s a ton of haters out there, too. And, to be fair, that’s perfectly okay—our senses of humor differ, and not everyone is a fan of the same things.

    #25

    The Mic Check

    A tweet about a student making a pun about a 'mike check' by asking Michaels to stand up, a funny dumb pun.

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    #26

    Best Snow Plow Name

    A blue snow plow truck with the name CTRL-SALT-DELETE on the back, a funny example of dumb puns.

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    #27

    Lancealot

    A classical painting with a knight, a man named Lance, and text about uncommon names for dumb puns.

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    What’s your relationship with puns like, Pandas? Do you love them? Do you hate them? Do you hate how much you love them, or do you love to hate them?

    Share your favorite puns in the comments below! Meanwhile, which of the ‘punny’ jokes that we’ve featured today in this list are you going to try out on your family, friends, and coworkers? Let us know!

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    #28

    Udderly Ridiculous

    A sign with a dumb pun: Cows have hooves because they lactose.

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    #29

    I Made A Graph

    A tweet with a dumb pun about relationships having an ex-axis and a why-axis.

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    #30

    Only One Guy Laughed

    A tweet about a dumb pun related to Pavlov's dogs, which rings a bell.

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    #31

    I Have A Chemistry Joke, But It Got No Reaction

    A screenshot of various social media posts, each person sharing a dumb pun related to different professions.

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    #32

    Sleeping On The Job

    A Star Trek meme featuring Captain Picard and Riker, delivering dumb puns about wanting to be paid to sleep.

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    #33

    It's Knight Time

    A text conversation with a dumb pun about knight vs. night and suits of armor.

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    #34

    Time To Record The Captain's Log

    A Star Trek meme with Picard and Riker making a dumb pun about holy water and laxatives.

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    #35

    A Slice Of

    A dumb pun with Rami Malek from Mr. Robot and a package of pastrami.

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    #36

    English Works To The Devil's Advantage

    A text conversation about the devil's first day, featuring an incredibly dumb pun about the sole of a shoe.

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    #37

    Goin’ Shoppin

    A car view of a Target store at night, with a burnt-out letter making a dumb pun: 'OTA GET a few things'.

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    #38

    Japunny

    A text post describes confusing jacuzzi and yakuza, leading to 'hot water' with the Japanese mafia, a dumb pun.

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    #39

    A Real Newspaper Headline

    Newspaper headline with a dumb pun about a stolen prosthetic arm in a secondhand shop, impossible to hate.

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    #40

    Past Tense

    A tweet with a picture of a man running through tents, featuring a dumb pun about past tents, impossible to hate.

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    #41

    The Possibilities!

    A tweet suggesting a new title for the Fast and Furious movie, a classic example of incredibly dumb puns.

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    #42

    I Think They Have Short Spines

    A two-panel comic strip with a man asking for turtle books and making a pun about 'hardback' and 'little heads', a dumb pun.

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    #43

    Trans- Punny

    A comic strip delivering incredibly dumb puns, specifically a play on words about being transparent.

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    #44

    I Bet It Was

    A TV screen showing a news headline about a man in boxers leading police on a brief chase, an incredibly dumb pun.

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    #45

    I Yakked. I Bet She Did Knot

    A couple on a yacht making a toast, with a text overlay of dumb puns about pronouncing yacht.

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    #46

    No Point In Being Divided

    A screenshot of a Reddit post featuring dumb puns about fractions and decimals, showcasing wordplay and humor.

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    #47

    His Best Superhero Impression

    A meme with a dumb pun about a man confusing Batman and Superman impressions.

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    #48

    This Grew On Me

    A sign with a dumb pun about botany, an example of incredibly dumb puns.

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    #49

    Please

    A tweet suggesting naming a daughter Lilian if the father's name is Ian, creating the pun Lilian, for dumb puns.

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    #50

    Pi Rats

    A napkin drawing with a dumb pun: Pi Rats of the Caribbean asking about treasure distance.

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    #51

    My First Stab At This Pun Was A Breeze

    A hand-drawn cartoon of an angry cloud, a rough draft, on a yellow sticky note, a great pun.

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    #52

    The Peak Of Humor

    A Star Trek meme with Riker and Troi, sharing dumb puns about building a model of Mount Everest that is not to scale.

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    #53

    We'll Keep Monitoring It

    A cartoon of two computer monitors with dumb puns about New Year's resolutions.

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    #54

    Hit Or Miss

    A comic strip with a dumb pun about Battleship: 'Is it fun?' 'It's hit or miss.'

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    #55

    Top Pun

    A tweet by Adam Pacitti making a pun about exceeding Loggins attempts after singing Danger Zone, an incredibly dumb pun.

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    #56

    Just Following Instructions

    A man sketching a drawbridge in front of a sign that says DRAW BRIDGE AHEAD, an example of dumb puns.

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    #57

    I Azure You This Is A Bad Idea

    A Star Trek meme with Picard and Riker about Cyan-tology, a humorous example of incredibly dumb puns.

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    #58

    Single Handedly

    A tweet by Adam Pacitti about Captain Hook being his favorite Disney villain, an example of incredibly dumb puns.

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    #59

    Interesting

    A man pointing with both hands, illustrating a dumb pun about a roof cost being on the house.

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    #60

    Pun

    A cartoon of a washing machine, salt shaker, and battery in jail, sharing dumb puns.

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    #61

    Nice

    A Dad Jokes tweet saying icy is the easiest word to spell, ending with I see why, a clever dumb pun.

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    #62

    Costume Party

    A tweet about a costume party where someone is called a lyre, showcasing funny dumb puns.

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    #63

    If You’re Not First, You’re Last

    Buzz Aldrin on the moon with the text Neil before me, a classic example of dumb puns.

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    #64

    Even A Cent Will Do

    A woman looks annoyed as a crow asks for charity, revealing it's 'four good caws' – a dumb pun.

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    #65

    Achille's Heel

    A six-panel comic strip about a dog named Achilles, featuring a visual pun on Achilles' heel, an incredibly dumb pun.

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    #66

    Ripped Off

    A cartoon of a band-aid and a toothbrush, a visual pun on being ripped off.

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    #67

    Rainbow Flag

    A Reddit screenshot showing a dumb pun about LGBTQ+ pride flag being straight lines, impossible to hate.

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    #68

    I Would Love To See This Movie

    A meme with a panda statue expressing a startled look, accompanied by an incredibly dumb pun about Kung Flu Panda.

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    #69

    Batman Sculpture

    A snow sculpture of Batman with the caption, I guess this Batman sculpture was made out of just-ice, a clever incredibly dumb pun.

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    #70

    Best Pun Of All For A Back To The Future Nerd

    An image with a DeLorean and a text that reads, If I had a DeLorean I would probably only drive it from time to time, one of the incredibly dumb puns.

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    #71

    Took Me A Minute!

    A two-panel comic strip with a bear ordering a drink and making a pun about 'big paws', an incredibly dumb pun.

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    #72

    Whats Your Street Name?

    A text message conversation showing a misunderstanding about street name vs. address, a funny and dumb pun.

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    #73

    The Burger King Grew Up Here

    A street sign for Haviture Way, a humorous pun about having it your way, one of the dumb puns.

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    #74

    “Plethora!”

    A funeral dumb pun meme where a priest says the word 'plethora', which is appreciated by a woman.

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    #75

    Don’t Listen To The Haters

    A painting of Beethoven at a piano with a dumb pun about him being deaf and not listening.

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    #76

    Do Portmanteaus Count?

    A brown hippo-shaped storage ottoman, with the dumb pun 'hippopottoman'.

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    #77

    At Least They Tri

    A comic of three bikers with jackets labeled Right, Obtuse, and Acute, with the pun Hell's Angles, for dumb puns.

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    #78

    What A Brown Noser

    Santa shakes hands with a brown-nosed reindeer, who thanks him profusely, illustrating a dumb pun.

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    #79

    Thought This Belongs Here

    Two hand-drawn number 8s, one smaller labeled 'Eight' and a larger one labeled 'Tolerate' – a dumb pun.

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    #80

    Excel-Lent Pun

    A tweet and a comment about Microsoft Excel, an incredibly dumb pun about a sheet experience.

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    #81

    This Air Gutair

    A guitar-shaped cloud in a blue sky, an incredibly dumb pun on music.

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    #82

    A Small Pepper

    A dumb pun image of a tiny chili pepper with a caption that says 'he's a little chili'.

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    #83

    This Too Shall Pass

    A dumb pun text conversation where 'pamphlet' is corrected to 'brochure'.

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