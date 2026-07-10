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Puns stand for some of the best and worst of what humor has to offer. On the one hand, they are brilliantly lighthearted and accessible, and keep your inner dad joke enthusiast entertained. On the other hand, they can be incredibly cringey and groan-worthy.

We want to celebrate puns in all their glory, so we’re featuring some of the funniest and most creative ones from the ‘Punny’ online community, and we wish we thought of them first. We bow before their creativity. Scroll down for a good laugh, and don’t forget to test out the jokes you enjoyed the most on everyone you care about.