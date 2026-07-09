‘AI Dank Memes’ is one such group that makes fun of artificial intelligence, large language models, chatbots, tech companies, and all the immense hype in the industry. We’ve rounded up our favorite and most relatable memes, and we hope they make you laugh as hard as we did.

No matter which side of the artificial intelligence hype fence you stand on, you can’t deny that gen AI slop is everywhere these days. There are use cases for it, but it is also actively making the internet worse, struggling with profitability, harming your critical thinking skills, and putting hard-working creatives out of work. Some online communities are using humor to fight back.

#1 The Only AI Perspective 🤓😂

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#3 Regulating The Trivial While Ignoring The Existential

It doesn’t just feel like the internet is full of low-quality, inaccurate, potentially dangerous AI slop, it actually is full of it. However, it’s not always obvious to everyone. Pangram points out that it is not always easy to tell what’s been written by humans and what’s been generated by AI. And that increases the risk of false info spreading. ADVERTISEMENT “AI-generated content can be dangerous when it's used to spread misinformation, like hyper-realistic videos of events that didn't happen or social media posts presenting false information as real news.”

#4 Just Gonna Leave This Here

#5 Used AI

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#6 When You Realize Your Surgeon Was Chatgpt In Doctor Mode

A recent Pangram and YouGov poll found that 67% of people who consume online content report seeing AI-generated content they believe is sharing false, misleading, or incorrect information. ADVERTISEMENT A whopping 73% of Gen Z members say they have seen misleading AI content, which is the highest percentage of any generation polled.

#7 Bruh Chose Violence 💀🙏🏻

#8 Now I Want To Lose My Job To AI... 👀

#9 Aah! Some People's Girlfriend 🤧🤣

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Meanwhile, 69% of poll respondents said that they trust AI-generated content less than human-generated content. The poll also showed that 71% of people see AI-generated content at least a few times a week. ADVERTISEMENT However, 35% of adults said that they do not believe that they can definitively tell the difference between AI and human content.

#10 Well That Was Unexpected LOL

#11 Vibe Coders

#12 They Do Get A Lot Stuff From Piracy

The social media platforms where users have spotted misleading AI-generated content the most frequently include: Discord (87%) Reddit (84%) LinkedIn (78%) X (76%) Instagram (72%) YouTube (72%) Snapchat (69%) TikTok (68%) Facebook (67%) ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Software Engineers Are Training Their Own Replacements

#14 Welcome To The Future

#15 In Just 11 Years

“Whether what someone saw was actually AI or not, many people who use the web now know AI is being weaponized for malicious uses, like creating political misinformation or deepfakes. And it's likely there's more misleading content people aren't catching,” Pangram explains. “This can be especially harmful when AI-generated content is used at school and work, and when people mistake AI-generated content for actual news and opinion articles, political messaging, or health and legal advice.”

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#16 Story Of Every CEO Right Now 😂

#17 The AI Maintenance Cost No One Talks About

#18 Linus vs. Vibe Coder

Meanwhile, based on recent data, a study by Graphite shows that the number of articles published online that are “primarily AI-generated” is now equal to the number written by humans, both at nearly exactly 50%. This number appears to have plateaued despite early rapid growth in gen AI content.

#19 Chatgpt Surely Loves Reddit

#20 Me Right Now 😐 I Let The Cursor Cook, Now I Am Cooked

#21 So… How Many New Jobs Has AI Actually Created In The Last 2 Years? Asking For A Friend

Specifically, in Q1 2025, the quantity of AI-generated articles published on the internet stood at 49.56% versus 50.4% human-made content. The percentage of AI-written articles changed to 50.9% in Q4 2025 and then to 49.9% in Q1 2026. However, if you turn back the clock to November 2022, after ChatGPT was launched, after just 12 months, primarily AI-generated articles accounted for a whopping 35.9% of all articles published.

#22 Gpt-5 They Promised vs. Gpt-5 They Delivered

#23 Seriously Be Careful Out There Everyone

#24 Microsoft: We Didn’t Steal Your Code. We Own Github 😂

The ‘AI Dank Memes’ online group is fairly new. It was created just more than a year ago, in February 2025, and since then has been entertaining everyone by gently poking fun at AI and everything AI-related. The moderators who run the community note that it is a place for “AI-powered dank memes for daily laughs” and urge everyone to post original and fresh content, while avoiding reposts.

#25 What About You Guys?

#26 Well Damn 🤓

#27 They Already Collect A Lot Though

What’s more, the mods emphasize how they expect a minimum amount of effort from content creators, meme-makers, and meme-sharers. “Poorly generated, unfunny, or broken memes (e.g., text glitches, irrelevant images) will be removed,” they stress. Moreover, they ask community members to use the correct flair to help keep all content organized. Specifically, you should use flairs to show which AI tool or theme their memes are all about.

#28 When AI Take The Job Of Therapist

#29 He's Doing It Because He Likes It Though

#30 Grok Really Is Different One

Which of the memes that we’ve featured here resonated with you the most, and why? What are your thoughts about LLMs and gen AI? What are the biggest pros and cons, in your opinion? How have you personally seen the internet change after the spread of AI chatbots? How skeptical are you about the future of the AI industry? How do you avoid misinformation online? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, drop by the comments to share your thoughts.

#32 Google Went From Bard To Gemini 3.0

#33 Free Money Forever

#34 Ubi Being Seen As Something That Will Be Possible Is The Real Joke

#35 Emotional Damage 😭

#36 Vibe Coders Everywhere 😂

#37 Is This True?

#38 If Agi Is So "Inevitable", You Shouldn't Care About Any Regulations

#39 Some Progress Is Being Made

#40 Damn Both Looks Scary 💀

#41 Just Tell Him It's Fictional 😇🤣

#42 People Cry About Data Privacy All Day... And Then Pour Their Entire Soul Into An AI At Night 😭

#43 Copyright Is For Peasants

#44 When Everyone’s Just Passing The Same $100 Billion Around

#45 When They Gonna Introduce It?

#46 Don't Be Those Guys

#47 AI Engineers Be Like 🤔

#48 Simple Thing People Don't Realise

#49 Vibe Coding A Browser Will Be The New Thing

#50 We've Came Long Way

#51 Those Who Know, Know

#52 You're Absolutely Right!

#53 Feels Like The Shovels Might Stop Selling Soon?

#54 This Is Why I Use Perplexity

#55 LOL

#56 Paronia Of Anti AI People

#57 I Never Said Thanks

#58 When AI Gets To Such Superhuman Levels It Gets Stupid Good

#59 Who Can Relate? 🥲

#60 The Era Of Annoying Captchas Is Hopefully Coming To An End

#61 How True Is This

#62 Now Everyone Is Programmer 🐸

#63 Before AI Replaces You, You Will Have Replaced Yourself With AI

#64 Nothing P!sses Me Off More Than When AI Says, “You Are Absolutely Right.”

#65 At The End They Are Just Another Proprietary

#66 How To Know If A Video Is AI Generated?

#67 It Actually Created It

#68 Rip

#69 Openai After Releasing Adult Mode

#70 Same Same But Different

#71 The AI Vtuber Ain't Getting Any Competitor Anytime Soon