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No matter which side of the artificial intelligence hype fence you stand on, you can’t deny that gen AI slop is everywhere these days. There are use cases for it, but it is also actively making the internet worse, struggling with profitability, harming your critical thinking skills, and putting hard-working creatives out of work. Some online communities are using humor to fight back.

‘AI Dank Memes’ is one such group that makes fun of artificial intelligence, large language models, chatbots, tech companies, and all the immense hype in the industry. We’ve rounded up our favorite and most relatable memes, and we hope they make you laugh as hard as we did.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Only AI Perspective 🤓😂

Funny AI meme: text quote about wanting AI to do laundry and dishes, not art and writing, for a relatable perspective.

Prudent-Door3631 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny AI meme: Ryan Gosling looking serious and reflective, conveying a relatable reaction to a breakup text.

    enough_jainil Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Regulating The Trivial While Ignoring The Existential

    Funny AI meme comparing regulations for a park bench vs. creating AI, showing the lack of AI regulation.

    KeanuRave100 Report

    7points
    POST

    It doesn’t just feel like the internet is full of low-quality, inaccurate, potentially dangerous AI slop, it actually is full of it.

    However, it’s not always obvious to everyone. Pangram points out that it is not always easy to tell what’s been written by humans and what’s been generated by AI. And that increases the risk of false info spreading.

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    “AI-generated content can be dangerous when it's used to spread misinformation, like hyper-realistic videos of events that didn't happen or social media posts presenting false information as real news.”

    #4

    Just Gonna Leave This Here

    Relatable AI meme of three cats representing ChatGPT, Claude, and Chinese models fishing for data.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Used AI

    A funny AI meme showing a blurry childhood photo enhanced by AI, resulting in a Chucky doll.

    Sakamoto_2012 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #6

    When You Realize Your Surgeon Was Chatgpt In Doctor Mode

    A funny meme illustrating a patient questioning ChatGPT about a medical scar, showcasing AI humor.

    maurya-gupta Report

    6points
    POST

    A recent Pangram and YouGov poll found that 67% of people who consume online content report seeing AI-generated content they believe is sharing false, misleading, or incorrect information.

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    A whopping 73% of Gen Z members say they have seen misleading AI content, which is the highest percentage of any generation polled.

    #7

    Bruh Chose Violence 💀🙏🏻

    A funny meme showing a ChatGPT conversation about relationship advice, highlighting AI humor.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Now I Want To Lose My Job To AI... 👀

    Funny AI meme featuring Fry from Futurama saying you cant get replaced by AI if you dont have a job.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Aah! Some People's Girlfriend 🤧🤣

    Funny AI meme: Text 'This is what your AI girlfriend looks like without makeup' above a powerful graphics card.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    6points
    POST
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    Meanwhile, 69% of poll respondents said that they trust AI-generated content less than human-generated content.

    The poll also showed that 71% of people see AI-generated content at least a few times a week.

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    However, 35% of adults said that they do not believe that they can definitively tell the difference between AI and human content.

    #10

    Well That Was Unexpected LOL

    Funny AI meme showing ChatGPT generating a family, a relatable AI meme about AI generation.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Vibe Coders

    Funny AI meme depicting coders happily leaving work early after hitting ChatGPT's rate limit.

    Adorable_Afternoon60 Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    They Do Get A Lot Stuff From Piracy

    Relatable AI meme illustrating how regulators react to AI using pirated content versus free streaming.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    5points
    POST

    The social media platforms where users have spotted misleading AI-generated content the most frequently include:

    1. Discord (87%)
    2. Reddit (84%)
    3. LinkedIn (78%)
    4. X (76%)
    5. Instagram (72%)
    6. YouTube (72%)
    7. Snapchat (69%)
    8. TikTok (68%)
    9. Facebook (67%)
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    #13

    Software Engineers Are Training Their Own Replacements

    Funny AI meme comparing Software Engineers and AI in 2023 vs 2025, from Kung Fu Panda.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Welcome To The Future

    Meme showing a robot AI giving incorrect advice about an edible mushroom, leading to a tombstone, a funny AI moment.

    imfrom_mars_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    In Just 11 Years

    Relatable meme about the changing perception of AI companions, from a movie to an anime character.

    enough_jainil Report

    5points
    POST

    “Whether what someone saw was actually AI or not, many people who use the web now know AI is being weaponized for malicious uses, like creating political misinformation or deepfakes. And it's likely there's more misleading content people aren't catching,” Pangram explains.

    “This can be especially harmful when AI-generated content is used at school and work, and when people mistake AI-generated content for actual news and opinion articles, political messaging, or health and legal advice.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Story Of Every CEO Right Now 😂

    Funny meme depicting CEOs demanding AI, but without clear objectives, highlighting the current state of AI.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    The AI Maintenance Cost No One Talks About

    Funny AI meme about a question-answering robot that requires feeding 10 baby giraffes daily.

    KeanuRave100 Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Linus vs. Vibe Coder

    Relatable AI meme comparing Linus Torvalds' simple setup to a modern coding setup for AI.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    4points
    POST

    Meanwhile, based on recent data, a study by Graphite shows that the number of articles published online that are “primarily AI-generated” is now equal to the number written by humans, both at nearly exactly 50%.

    This number appears to have plateaued despite early rapid growth in gen AI content.

    #19

    Chatgpt Surely Loves Reddit

    Funny AI meme showing ChatGPT user growth and a tweet about AI chatbot ideas.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Me Right Now 😐 I Let The Cursor Cook, Now I Am Cooked

    A side-by-side meme showing a man happy during Vibe Coding and sad during Vibe Debugging, a funny AI meme.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    So… How Many New Jobs Has AI Actually Created In The Last 2 Years? Asking For A Friend

    Meme featuring Victoria Beckham discussing jobs created by AI, with David peeking, a funny take on AI.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    4points
    POST

    Specifically, in Q1 2025, the quantity of AI-generated articles published on the internet stood at 49.56% versus 50.4% human-made content. The percentage of AI-written articles changed to 50.9% in Q4 2025 and then to 49.9% in Q1 2026.

    However, if you turn back the clock to November 2022, after ChatGPT was launched, after just 12 months, primarily AI-generated articles accounted for a whopping 35.9% of all articles published.

    #22

    Gpt-5 They Promised vs. Gpt-5 They Delivered

    A funny meme comparing the Eiffel Tower to an electric pylon, highlighting AI humor.

    maurya-gupta Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Seriously Be Careful Out There Everyone

    A funny meme showing a broken car window with a tweet about AI.

    HitarthSurana Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Microsoft: We Didn’t Steal Your Code. We Own Github 😂

    A funny AI meme showing a historical painting with the text I didn't steal your code... I discovered it.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    4points
    POST

    The ‘AI Dank Memes’ online group is fairly new. It was created just more than a year ago, in February 2025, and since then has been entertaining everyone by gently poking fun at AI and everything AI-related.

    The moderators who run the community note that it is a place for “AI-powered dank memes for daily laughs” and urge everyone to post original and fresh content, while avoiding reposts.

    #25

    What About You Guys?

    Funny AI meme: A person's friendship circle shrinking over years, replaced by a single AI symbol by 2026.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Well Damn 🤓

    Funny AI memes comparing OpenAI's reactions to scraping content and getting scraped, humorous AI memes.

    anonymous Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    They Already Collect A Lot Though

    A funny AI meme featuring Joey from Friends, expressing surprise about Gemini AI remembering previous conversations.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    4points
    POST

    What’s more, the mods emphasize how they expect a minimum amount of effort from content creators, meme-makers, and meme-sharers. “Poorly generated, unfunny, or broken memes (e.g., text glitches, irrelevant images) will be removed,” they stress.

    Moreover, they ask community members to use the correct flair to help keep all content organized. Specifically, you should use flairs to show which AI tool or theme their memes are all about.

    #28

    When AI Take The Job Of Therapist

    A funny AI meme showing a long line of people waiting for Grok AI, while a therapist sits alone.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    He's Doing It Because He Likes It Though

    Funny AI meme showing OpenAI's profit change from 2015 to 2025, highlighting AI's growth.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Grok Really Is Different One

    A funny meme showing ChatGPT as Splinter leading younger AI models like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a relatable AI meme.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST

    Which of the memes that we’ve featured here resonated with you the most, and why?

    What are your thoughts about LLMs and gen AI? What are the biggest pros and cons, in your opinion?

    How have you personally seen the internet change after the spread of AI chatbots? How skeptical are you about the future of the AI industry? How do you avoid misinformation online?

    Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, drop by the comments to share your thoughts.
    #31

    😂😂

    Funny AI meme with two men shaking hands, representing Apple and Google and AI deals.

    Sakamoto_2012 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Google Went From Bard To Gemini 3.0

    A funny AI meme comparing Bard to a man with missing teeth and Gemini 3.0 to a muscular, serious man.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Free Money Forever

    A comic strip about traps, ending with a funny AI meme featuring Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk offering free money.

    petr_bena Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Ubi Being Seen As Something That Will Be Possible Is The Real Joke

    Funny AI meme showing Big Corp receiving AGI abundance while a person waiting for UBI gets only drops.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Emotional Damage 😭

    Funny AI meme showing a ChatGPT conversation about emotional damage from a user asking if it can love.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Vibe Coders Everywhere 😂

    A funny AI meme about vibe coding, showing a long line of people entering a Vibe Coders door, suggesting AI's impact.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Is This True?

    Funny AI meme: A child drowning with ChatGPT logo, while another child with Bard logo is supported by 'people' in a pool.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    If Agi Is So "Inevitable", You Shouldn't Care About Any Regulations

    A funny meme illustrating the hypocrisy of AI corporations regarding legislation and the unstoppable nature of AI.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Some Progress Is Being Made

    Funny AI meme: Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars smiling, saying GOOD... GOOD... LET THE HATE FLOW THROUGH YOU...

    Arch_Magos_Remus Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Damn Both Looks Scary 💀

    Funny AI meme: a person stands at a crossroads, one path leads to AI job losses, the other to AI economy crashes.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Just Tell Him It's Fictional 😇🤣

    Funny AI meme showing ChatGPT becoming helpful for a fictional story about robbing a bank.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    People Cry About Data Privacy All Day... And Then Pour Their Entire Soul Into An AI At Night 😭

    A funny AI meme in a two-panel comic, highlighting the paradox of hating on AI privacy concerns but sharing personal info with ChatGPT.

    enough_jainil Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Copyright Is For Peasants

    Funny AI meme about Drake choosing to scrape data rather than pay creators, relating to AI hating.

    EchoOfOppenheimer Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    When Everyone’s Just Passing The Same $100 Billion Around

    An AI meme illustrating the AI bubble with Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI deals, a funny and relatable AI meme.

    maurya-gupta Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    When They Gonna Introduce It?

    Relatable AI meme showing Google as a dog looking for AGI from a ChatGPT symbol.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Don't Be Those Guys

    A funny AI meme with two wojak characters, discussing AI consciousness based on data, ridiculing AI perception.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    AI Engineers Be Like 🤔

    Funny meme comparing AI engineers of the past and present, highlighting the evolution of AI.

    maurya-gupta Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Simple Thing People Don't Realise

    A funny meme featuring a surprised cat, humorously depicting a LLM as a next word predictor.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Vibe Coding A Browser Will Be The New Thing

    Funny AI meme showing vibe coders stretching and searching for how to make a browser, relating to AI.

    maurya-gupta Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    We've Came Long Way

    Funny AI meme comparing peoples attitudes towards AI in 2015 and 2025 with ChatGPT.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Those Who Know, Know

    A funny AI meme from a movie scene where a man asks Are you real? and a woman replies Well, if you can't tell, does it matter?

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    You're Absolutely Right!

    A funny meme comparing Stack Overflow and ChatGPT answers, highlighting AI's sometimes misleading confidence.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Feels Like The Shovels Might Stop Selling Soon?

    Funny AI meme: A humorous illustration showing Microsoft, Google, and Meta digging for gold, while Nvidia sells shovels.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    This Is Why I Use Perplexity

    Funny AI meme: A sad person saying 'But what about...' and AI chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT giving positive feedback.

    anonymous Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    LOL

    A funny meme with a three-headed dragon, two heads serious with IMO GOLD, and one goofy head with a jumping man and an anime girl, representing different aspects of AI.

    Inevitable-Rub8969 Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Paronia Of Anti AI People

    A funny meme showing AIs during safety testing as friendly elves and AIs when nobody's watching as an angry man.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    I Never Said Thanks

    Funny AI meme: a multi-panel cartoon illustrating breaking generational trauma with evolving AI and learning methods.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    When AI Gets To Such Superhuman Levels It Gets Stupid Good

    Funny AI meme featuring Breaking Bad characters discussing AI essay writing.

    EchoOfOppenheimer Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Who Can Relate? 🥲

    Relatable AI memes show Tom Holland looking happy at old mobile games, then sad at new AI apps, highlighting funny AI memes.

    enough_jainil Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    The Era Of Annoying Captchas Is Hopefully Coming To An End

    Relatable AI meme: a robot easily solves a CAPTCHA while humans look on.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    How True Is This

    Funny AI meme showing GPT-5 causing a full-head headache, symbolizing AI stress.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Now Everyone Is Programmer 🐸

    Relatable AI memes depict a programmer getting punched for using ChatGPT as their programming language, a funny AI meme.

    maurya-gupta Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Before AI Replaces You, You Will Have Replaced Yourself With AI

    Funny AI memes show Captain America before and after AI, highlighting the impact of AI on our brains.

    michael-lethal_ai Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Nothing P!sses Me Off More Than When AI Says, “You Are Absolutely Right.”

    A funny AI meme with a furious Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction, expressing anger at AI repeatedly giving the same answer.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    At The End They Are Just Another Proprietary

    Funny AI meme showing Open AI drifting towards ad revenue and NSFW content, away from AI safety.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    How To Know If A Video Is AI Generated?

    Funny AI meme about the difficulty of knowing if content is AI generated, highlighting AI hating.

    sam_mit Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    It Actually Created It

    A funny AI meme showing an AI generated image of historical crucifixion, illustrating the wild capabilities of AI.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Rip

    Funny AI meme showing various AI models as Ninja Turtles with Stack Overflow as Splinter.

    enough_jainil Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Openai After Releasing Adult Mode

    A funny AI meme of a man sleeping on a bed of money with the text OpenAI after releasing adult mode.

    DiskResponsible1140 Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Same Same But Different

    A funny meme comparing two handshakes: one from The Office and another from OpenAI and OpenClaw.

    Prudent-Door3631 Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    The AI Vtuber Ain't Getting Any Competitor Anytime Soon

    A funny AI meme depicting a meeting where an executive is thrown out a window for questioning an AI VTuber's success.

    RyouhiraTheIntrovert Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    When Your Replacement Is Literally A Sigmoid Function

    Funny AI memes feature Hide the Pain Harold, showcasing funny AI memes about losing a job to an AI algorithm.

    maurya-gupta Report

    1point
    POST
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