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It’s refreshing to get a taste of sarcasm, satire, tongue-in-cheek humor, and intentionally bad takes every once in a while. Especially where one of our biggest passions—the movie industry—is concerned.

Over the past decade, one community has carved out a name for itself online by sharing intentionally wrong movie details that are as funny as they are random. We’re bringing you our favorite recent takes that we shamelessly admit made us giggle. Scroll down for a good laugh. Oh, and be warned—out-of-context spoilers ahead.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In The Movie 'Twilight' (2008) A Bunch Of Vampires Get Together And Play Baseball. This Is The Only Scene In The Entire Trilogy Where You Will See A Vampire Bat

Hilarious movie details from Twilight, showing a character playing baseball in a nonsensical way.

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    #2

    In Spider-Man 2 (2004) We Learn Dr. Connors Considers Peter, The Guy Juggling Full Time Studies, A Job, And His Aunt's Financial Troubles To Be "Lazy". This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact The Character Is A Boomer

    A man in a tweed jacket, white shirt, and dark tie with a confused expression, standing in front of a chalkboard, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    slfricky Report

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    #3

    In Addams Family Values (1993), When The Family Asks If The New Baby Is A Boy Or A Girl, Mr. Addams Replies With, "It's An Addams." This Is A Reference To The Fact That He Will Love His Children Regardless Of Their Identity

    A man with a mustache and slicked-back hair, wearing a pinstripe suit and bow tie, with a surprised expression, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    NerodivergentLoser Report

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    emmyandtom085 avatar
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is, “ identity” the right word here ?

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    Making movies is an incredibly difficult, expensive, time-consuming, and emotionally exhausting endeavor. And we salute every creator who has ever tried to get their ideas on film. Sadly, many films will never be culturally relevant, critically and commercially successful, artistically impactful, great, or even fall into the so-bad-they’re-good niche. But that’s the situation with most artistic content, no matter the medium.

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    “There is a difference between a good bad movie and a bad bad movie. A good bad movie is magical because it is genre changing. A bad horror movie, for example, denies the audience any real terror, but a good bad horror movie turns into a parody of itself and so becomes a comedy. Far more enjoyable,” Newsweek writes.

    “A bad bad movie, on the other hand, is a chore to watch. It's dull, which is the biggest sin any filmmaker can commit. Long periods of nothing interesting peppered with plots so labored that you can virtually see the exposition being pulled out of the screen.”
    #4

    It's A Me, Batman!

    A meme with text explaining The Lighthouse was shot in black and white because Robert Pattinson looked like Mario. Hilarious movie details.

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    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not buying that one. That was a movie meant for black and white.

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    #5

    Project Hail Mary (2026) Is About The Depleting Resources Of The Earth Due To A Climate Crisis, Yet No Person Or Organization Is To Blame. This Is A Reference To The Fact That Amazon Produced The Film

    A person smiling under a hood with a fire glowing in the background, a detail from a movie.

    WhataboutBombvoyage Report

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    #6

    In Interstellar, 1 Hour On Miller’s Planet Equals 7 Years On Earth. Though Miller Landed Years Earlier In Earth Time, Only Minutes Passed For Her. NASA Should Have Known Her Initial Status Signal Was Just Minutes Old Locally. Sending A Full Team For ~120 Seconds Of Data Was A Major Tactical Error

    Two astronauts in spacesuits wading through water with a spaceship in the background, a nonsensical movie detail.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

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    The global cinema market is huge. According to Statista, it is predicted to reach a whopping $50.71 billion in 2026, and potentially even a market volume of $56.91 by 2030.

    By 2030, it is estimated that the cinema market will reach 1.4 billion viewers, with average revenue per viewer at around $35.35.

    “Worldwide, the cinema market is witnessing a resurgence as audiences increasingly seek immersive experiences and diverse storytelling in post-pandemic recovery.”
    #7

    In Shrek When Fiona Reveals Her Ogre Form To Donkey, He Immediately Freaks Out, Believing She’s A Monster Who’s Going To Eat Him. Unlike When He Met Shrek And Immediately Wanted To Be Friends. This Is Because Donkey Is A Raging Misogynist

    Donkey from Shrek looking angry at Princess Fiona, a hilarious nonsensical movie detail.

    LocalLazyGuy Report

    3points
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    #8

    You Can Instantly Date Any Sci Fi Movie, Show Or Game With A Black Hole To Before Or After Interstellar (2014) Depending On If It Looks Like This

    A glowing black hole with a planet orbiting, a nonsensical movie detail.

    Remarkable-Pin-8352 Report

    3points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from Disney's "The Black Hole" I can't really think of another one.

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    #9

    In K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025) We Are Lead To Believe That The Girl Lead Singer Of A K-Pop Group Is Allowed To Be Seen With A Man

    Two animated characters, a man and a woman, with wide eyes and shocked expressions, reflecting hilarious movie details.

    AnyAgency9835 Report

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    The “moderate growth” seen in the cinema market is due to a few main factors, including the resurgence of theatrical releases as well as evolving consumer preferences for immersive experiences.

    Another driver is the increased investment seen in both cinema advertising and concessions.

    In a nutshell, customers are “increasingly gravitating toward unique cinematic experiences that extend beyond traditional movie viewings.” So, for example, we’re seeing the rise of immersive formats like 4D and virtual reality screenings.

    #10

    The Bear (2022) Watching A 15 Person Kitchen Brigade Go Completely Berserk Over One Customer Ordering Five Sandwiches Feels Absurdly Funny, Yet Anyone Who’s Worked The Line Knows It’s Probably The Most Accurate Depiction Of Kitchen Life Ever Put On Screen

    A male chef with curly hair yells while stirring a pot in a chaotic kitchen, depicting hilarious movie details.

    FudgeAllOfYous Report

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    #11

    In Now You See Me (2013), Woody Harrelson Says "I Did Not See That Coming" When Mark Ruffalo Reveals He's Actually The Criminal Mastermind, And Was Chasing Himself The Whole Movie. This Is Because It's Impossible To See That Coming, Since It Makes No Sense

    Nonsensical movie details featuring Mark Ruffalo and other actors from Now You See Me.

    The_Spaghetti_yeti Report

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    #12

    Despite Tintin And The Mystery Of The Golden Fleece Being Released In 1961, Every Screenshot Of This Movie Looks Like It Was AI Generated

    Three frames from Tintin live-action with characters and dog, highlighting hilarious nonsensical movie details.

    maz323bf Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was the film and film processing they used back then. Those super radiant colors. They were still using Reversal Film like Kodachrome. Film technology evolved and it went away.

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    “Additionally, younger demographics are favoring films that prioritize diverse storytelling and representation, reflecting broader societal shifts towards inclusivity. The growing trend of event cinema, which includes live broadcasts of concerts or theater performances, showcases a desire for multifaceted entertainment options that cater to evolving lifestyle preferences,” Statista explains.
    #13

    In Invincible (2021-2026). Tom Cruise's Humbleness Saves The Show

    Hilarious movie details: A meme about Tom Cruise rejecting a voice role in Invincible.

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    #14

    Despite Being Set During The 90s Draco Malfoy Has A 2020s Gen Z Broccoli Haircut

    Hilarious movie details: A young student with blond hair in a Hogwarts robe looking up.

    Cool_Nerd2 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But wasn't that filmed around a decade earlier?

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    #15

    In The Batman(2022), The Only Thing Catwoman's Mask Conceals Is Her Nostrils

    Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, looking intense in a close-up, part of hilarious nonsensical movie details.

    the_npc_man Report

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    In the United States, the cinema market has been traditionally strongly influenced by blockbuster films and franchise culture. This is what drives box office revenues despite the existence of and competition from streaming platforms.

    Meanwhile, in China, rapid urbanization and government support for film production have spiked domestic box office growth. Patriotic themes, in particular, have resonated with audiences there.

    And in India, “regional cinema thrives alongside Bollywood, reflecting diverse cultural narratives and local languages that attract varied demographics.”

    While in Japan, the cinema market has a mixed approach with both anime and live-action adaptations, catering to both domestic audiences and international fans.

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    #16

    In "The Odyssey" (2026), Odysseus Speaks With A Boston Accent, Despite Being From Ithaca, Which Is In New York

    Matt Damon in ancient warrior attire with a beard, holding a dagger, from a scene with nonsensical movie details.

    Raguleader Report

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    #17

    In Chef (2014), Jon Favreau Plays A Food Truck Owner Whose Ex Wife Is Sofia Vergara And Current Love Interest Is Scarlett Johansson. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That The Movie Is Written, Directed And Produced By Jon Favreau

    A male chef with a surprised expression talks to a woman in a black dress, both reflecting nonsensical movie details.

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    #18

    In Masters Of The Universe (2026), It Turns Out That Jared Leto Is At His Best When You Can’t Actually See His Punchable Face

    Skeletor with glowing red eyes and a purple hood, in a dark setting, for nonsensical movie details.

    TheFlashyMastodon21 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I forgot they made a new one. Couldn't be worse that the movie from the 80s. They ran out of money and shot most of it in 80s LA. Something about a dimensional portal or something.

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    Overall, macroeconomic factors strongly influence the cinema market. Things like consumer spending trends, economic stability, and government initiatives have a significant impact.

    “In countries with robust economic growth, higher disposable incomes lead to increased spending on cinema, boosting box office revenues. Conversely, economic downturns can reduce attendance as consumers prioritize essential expenses,” Statista states.

    “Fiscal policies, such as tax incentives for film production, also play a critical role in attracting investments. Moreover, the global rise of digital platforms impacts traditional cinema revenues, compelling theaters to innovate and enhance the viewing experience to maintain audience engagement.”
    #19

    In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, Harry Can Suddenly See Thestrals Because He Watched Cedric Diggory Persih. Despite Witnessing His Mom’s Passing And Seeing Professor Quirrell Turn To Dust, The Ability Only Unlocks After Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Decides It Counts

    Top: A man with a cracked face. Bottom: Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood in a forest, hilarious movie details.

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    #20

    It Is Possible To Tell If A Movie Came Out Pre Or Post 2001 Based On How The Buildings Fall

    A building exploding into pieces, debris flying through the air against a blue sky, an example of nonsensical movie details.

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    #21

    At The End Of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Max Nods To Furiosa. This Is A Subtle Nod To Furiosa

    Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road among other characters, showcasing nonsensical movie details.

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    Originally, the ‘[Bad] Movie Details’ online community was created back in the summer of 2017. Later this week, the group will be celebrating a whopping 9 years of making people laugh with sarcastic and random insights about films.

    The community has a massive cult following. At the time of writing, it gets 2.1 million weekly visitors. Moreover, the community makes a mind-melting 24k weekly contributions on the subreddit.
    #22

    In The Incredibles (2004) An Evil Billionaire Invites Celebrities To His Private Island To Have Fun Doing Illegal Activities

    Nonsensical movie details from a scene in The Incredibles showing an island with a volcano.

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    #23

    Margot Robbie Was Still A Minor During The Production Of "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001). Luckily, This Isn't Margot Robbie

    A woman in a form-fitting denim jumpsuit holding a water bottle, with a surprised expression, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

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    #24

    In Small Soldiers (1998) Alan, What The Hell Are You Doing? Keep Them, You’re The Only One Who’ll Be Able To Take Care Of Them. This Isn’t Toy Story. Gorgon Isn’t Real. Their Batteries Will Run Out, Or A Bird Will Snatch Them. You’re Sending Them To Their Doom!!

    A split image: top shows various fantastical monster figures; bottom shows a child playing with a Viking-style boat in water, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    jvure Report

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    During a previous interview with the team running the ‘[Bad] Movie Details’ group, Bored Panda had a friendly chat with one of the moderators.

    “People on Reddit love making silly jokes and puns. There's lots of in-jokes and running gags and that makes a good breeding ground for playfully memeing in the context of movies," they told us.

    According to the mod, not everyone understands the sarcasm in the posts, and they get mixed up “all the time” thinking the insights are real. “It's part of the fun,” the moderator said.

    #25

    In Spider Man | Brand New Day (2026) What The Hell Is This Green Screen

    Spider-Man on a skyscraper looking at his phone with a cityscape background, illustrating nonsensical movie details.

    Arenigmae Report

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    #26

    In Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) They Had To Break The "Home" Naming Convention Of The Series Because No One Under 50 Knew What A "Brand New Home" Was

    Spider-Man in his suit on a rooftop looking out at the ocean, a hilarious example of nonsensical movie details.

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    #27

    In The Dark Knight (2008), The Joker Rigs Two Ferries With Explosives One Carrying Civilians And The Other Criminals. The Passengers On Both Boats Ultimately Refuse To Blow The Other Up. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Fact That You're Watching A Movie Based On Comic Books

    Two large illuminated ships on water at night with a city skyline in the background, showing nonsensical movie details.

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    We’d like to hear your thoughts and insights, dear Pandas. Grab a snack or a drink (popcorn and soda, maybe?) and join the conversation at the bottom of this list, in the comments.

    Which of these sarcastic and intentionally bad movie details made you laugh the hardest?

    What are some of the best and worst films you’ve recently watched?

    What upcoming movie are you waiting for the most?
    #28

    The Lightning Of Harry Potter (2026) Is Noticeably Darker And Lifeless Than The 2002 Film. This Is To Be More Accurate To Britain, A Dark, Lifeless And Miserable Country

    Hilarious movie details: A split image showing original Harry Potter characters and their younger counterparts.

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    #29

    Wuthering Heights, A Movie Set In 1800s, Why Are They Showing Someone Wearing Cheap Plastic Dress

    Margot Robbie in a sheer pink gown, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

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    #30

    In Icarly (2007-2012) Jane Lynch Plays Sam’s Terrible Mother For One Episode Which Is Weird Cause They Could Have Just Cast Janette Mccurdy’s Real Life Mother And Told Her To Act Like Usual

    A woman with short blonde hair and a colorful jacket, showcasing nonsensical movie details.

    KermitTheFraud92 Report

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    #31

    In The Upcoming Hexed (2026) Disney Hopes To Subvert The Trope Of The Teenage Girl Being The “LOL Random And Quirky” One By Making The Mom Take That Role

    Two animated female characters, one with magic, the other smiling, showcasing hilarious nonsensical movie details.

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    #32

    In Inside The Manosphere (2026), For 90 Minutes, You Can See Self-Proclaimed Alphas Being Constantly Aggressive To Compensate For The Fact That Louis Theroux Is Mogging Them Simply By Asking "Are You Sure About That?"

    A man with a beard wearing a black hoodie with 'Fresh & Fit' logo, looking surprised, part of nonsensical movie details.

    Brilliant-Cause6254 Report

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    #33

    In Eternals (2021), Marvel Introduced A Character So Powerful They Don't Know What To Do With Him And Never Mentioned Him Again

    Celestial Ajak from Marvel's Eternals in space, towering over Earth, a detail from a movie with hilarious nonsensical details.

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    #34

    Viewers Of The Boys (2019-2026), For Some Reason Equate "Being Smart" With "Being Able To Predict The Future 100% All The Time" This Is A Reference To The Need To Develop Critical Thinking

    A split image showing a woman in two different outfits, both highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    Wayss37 Report

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    #35

    In Project Hail Mary (2026), Male Hairy

    A man with long, wet hair and a beard looks up with a surprised expression, highlighting hilarious movie details.

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    #36

    The Creators Of The New Harry Potter Series Cast An 80-Year-Old To Play Dumbledore For A Show They'll Be Filming For More Than A Decade. This Is Because They Want To Recreate The Magic Of The Original Movies Having To Recast Dumbledore Partway Through

    A news article about a Harry Potter series, with an image of Dumbledore, discusses nonsensical movie details.

    wilymon Report

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    #37

    In Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu, Grogu Is A 50 Year Old Baby. This Is A Subtle Nod The Franchise's Only Remaining Demographic

    A tiny Baby Yoda sits on a dirt path, holding a light blue object to its mouth, a nonsensical movie detail.

    69chevy_396 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OUCH! That's a burn worthy of Red Letter Media.

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    #38

    In The Lion The Witch And The Wardrobe, Edmund Is Willing To Sell Out His Family For Turkish Delight. This Is A Subtle Reference To Edmund Being A Total Jerk

    The White Witch watching Edmund eat Turkish Delight, a nonsensical movie detail from Narnia.

    GreyhoundBussin Report

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    #39

    In The Matrix (1999), Neo Is Stunned Humans Are The Main Source Of Power For The Machines. This Is A Subtle Nod To The Machines Suspicious Lack Of Knowledge Of Wind, Hydro, Geothermal, Coal, And Nuclear Power, None Of Which Requires Sunlight To Function, And Produces Thousands Of Times More Power

    A scene from The Matrix showing a bald person looking at rows of incubation pods, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    MeanwhileInRealLife Report

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    #40

    In Avengers: Infinity War, I Assumed The "Snap My Fingers" Line Was Just An Example Of The Gauntlet's Incredible Power, Not Literally Its Only Practical In-Universe Ability

    Hilarious movie details of Thanos snapping his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, a nonsensical moment.

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    #41

    Til Ridley Scott Was So Mad That Russell Crowe Won An Oscar For Gladiator (2000), While He Lost Best Director, That He Made Gladiator II (2024) As Revenge. Scott Sold 147 Vineyards To Fund The Movie, All In An Effort To Ruin Maximus' Reputation By Revealing He Cheated On His Wife

    Hilarious movie details of Russell Crowe as Maximus from Gladiator alongside director Ridley Scott.

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    #42

    In Saw (2004), Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw Iv (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw Vi (2009), Saw 3D (2010), Jigsaw (2017), Spiral (2021), And Saw X (2023), What Was This Guy's Problem?

    An older man with a thin face and dark beanie looking downward, wearing a grey hoodie over a light shirt, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    montgomery2016 Report

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    #43

    In The Trailer For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, We See A Broke Spidey Using A Phone With An Average Cost Of $1,099.99. This Is A Sign That The Mcu Urgently Needs To Hire Poverty Consultants

    Spider-Man in his suit holding a phone displaying two women, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    OutisXCIII_EC Report

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK this is the dumbest one so far, and that's saying something.

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    #44

    Invincible Season 4 (2026) Had A Significant Budget Increase To Help Bring Some Of The Best Comic Moments To The Screen

    Hilarious movie details: A small, cartoonish, and poorly drawn character flying through the air.

    YourChopperPilotTTV Report

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    #45

    Despite Taking Place In One Of The Most Beautiful Regions Of The Planet, Disney Still Manages To Make Moana (2026) Look Dull And Lifeless

    Hilarious movie details: Two scenes of a beach with mountains, one with two people walking.

    Throwawayboi2005 Report

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    #46

    In “The Secret Life Of Pets” (2016) Illumination Decided They Wanted To Show A Woman Having An Affair In A Kid’s Movie

    A split animated image showing a man carrying groceries and a blonde character on the left, and the blonde character kissing a man on the right. Hilarious movie details.

    Kind_Retard Report

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    #47

    In Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Darth Maul Appears At The End. This Is A Reference To The Fact, That If You Were To Watch All Star Wars Movies In Chronological Order With Someone That Knows Nothing About Them, They Would Be Very Confused Why This Dude That Met His Demise, Shows Up Here And Then Never Again

    Darth Maul, with red skin and horns, wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber in a dimly lit, futuristic setting. Hilarious movie details.

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    #48

    In Dune (2021), The Imperium Spent Almost 1.5 Million Solaris To Travel Across The Universe And Personally Ask A Question That Lasted One Minute. This Is The Greatest Example In The History Of Cinema Of "This Meeting Could Have Been An Email"

    A split image featuring a spherical spacecraft in a lush, mountainous landscape above, and a serious man in ceremonial robes below. Hilarious movie details.

    Parabellum111 Report

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    #49

    The Real Reason Why Tropic Thunder (2008) Could Never Be Made Today Is Because No One Knows What A Tivo Is Nowadays

    A man holding a package in a jungle, emphasizing nonsensical movie details.

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    #50

    In Arthur (1996-2022) Dw Becomes A Cop, This Is Because She Can't Read

    Arthur and a police officer standing next to a motorcycle, pointing out nonsensical movie details.

    kyle1236 Report

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    #51

    People Often Critique This Scene From Mission Impossible (1996) Since The Secret Vault Has All Of These Sophisticated Security Measures (Lasers, Temperature Sensors, Etc) But Doesn’t Have A Camera, When It Obviously Does Have A Camera In The Room Otherwise How Would They Have Filmed The Scene?

    Tom Cruise hanging from the ceiling in a movie scene, illustrating nonsensical movie details.

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    #52

    In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom They Tried To Portray Indian Culture Respectfully. They Failed

    A man with a turban and jewels smiling, holding a monkey, showcasing hilarious nonsensical movie details.

    DenseCalligrapher219 Report

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    #53

    In Supergirl (To Be Released June 2026), She’s Got Pierced Ears Somehow

    A young woman in a Supergirl costume, smiling, highlighting funny nonsensical movie details.

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    #54

    Prior To The Recent Invention Of Bland Color Grading, Movies Had To Make Do With Using Vibrant Colors

    A collage of four different movie details showing character transformations, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    Hank_Mardukas1066 Report

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    #55

    The Breakfast Club (1985) Would Never Be Made Like It Was Today. That's Because Modern Audiences Would Never Accept The Left Side As The "Improvement"

    Split image of a woman with a headband on the left and the same woman with short, messy hair on the right, from a movie with nonsensical details.

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    #56

    In Frozen (2013), Anna Sings About How There Will Finally Be Real People In The Castle. This Is Because She Sees The Working Class As Subhuman

    Frozen's Anna, smiling and looking up, in a street scene from a movie, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

    Santablouse1555 Report

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    #57

    In Spider-Man 2 (2004) Peter Parker Looks Genuinely Crestfallen After A Customer Said She Wouldn't Pay For This Busted Up, Pasted Against All Sides Of The Box, Destroyed Stack Of Deep-Dish Pizzas

    Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker delivers a tall stack of pizza boxes, showcasing hilarious movie details.

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    #58

    In Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 3 Episode 2, From The Point Of View Of All These Kids, This Weird New Kid Had A Steamy Dance With His Mother Then Dropped Out Of School

    Animated characters Aang and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender, looking at each other, one of many nonsensical movie details.

    CynthiaChames Report

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    #59

    In Project Hail Mary (2026) The Main Character Grace, Despite Having A Doctorate In Molecular Biology, Does Not Follow Proper Pipetting Technique When Handling Vicious Liquids. Just Look At The Air Bubbles!

    A close-up of a dark, viscous liquid dripping onto a flat, metallic surface, forming a small puddle. Hilarious movie details.

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    #60

    In Turning Red (2022) Ming Lee Says That She "Thought She Had More Time" Before Her Daughter's First Period. Her Daughter Is 13 Years Old. Ming Lee Is A Moron

    A scene from an animated movie with a worried mother, featuring hilarious nonsensical movie details.

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    #61

    In The Menu, She Says She's Starving But Barely Eats Anything And Orders The Rest To-Go

    A woman with long red hair eats a burger, hands stained, in a dimly lit scene, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

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    #62

    In Monsters University (2013), There Is A Student Who Is Unable To Get To Class. This Is A Reference To The Fact That M.u. Is Not Accommodating A Disabled Student And Should Be Reported Under The Ada

    A cartoon snail with a blue shell looks surprised on a green lawn, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

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    #63

    Project Hail Mary (2026) Is A Movie About How Anyone Can Be A Hero, Even If The Only Things They Have Going For Them Are Loads Of Charisma, A Stem Doctorate, Excellent Problem Solving Skills And Incredible Good Looks

    A man in a futuristic white suit with wires, appearing to float, illustrating nonsensical movie details.

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    #64

    In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Whines About Living Rent Free In This £2700 A Month Luxury London Flat. This Is Because He's An Insufferable Nepo Baby

    Harry Potter sitting in a small, cluttered cupboard under the stairs, showcasing nonsensical movie details.

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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harry Potter And The *Philosopher's Stone.

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    #65

    In "House Of The Dragon" (2019-Present Day), The People Of Westeros Can Build Advanced Gears To Maneuver Giant Dragons, Come Up With Sophisticated Magic Spells, Accumulate Tonnes Of Knowledge Through Books & Records In The Citadel, But Can't Attach A Bunch Of Ropes To A Piece Of Cloth For Parachute

    A meme contrasting a woman falling versus with a parachute, highlighting nonsensical movie details.

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