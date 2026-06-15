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Everyone makes mistakes, but they’re not all equally disastrous and funny. There are those rare moments in life when you try to do something, but you fail so epically that it sends a shockwave both in real life and on the internet. These are the moments that our team at Bored Panda is putting on your radar.

We have compiled a list of hilarious and cringeworthy fails that people experienced, and they hurt to look at and laugh at, but you can’t help but stop and stare. It’s the kind of stuff that we wouldn’t wish even on our very worst enemies. Just remember, if you blush with secondhand embarrassment, people are more likely to see you as trustworthy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Bountiful Harvest

Funny fail of receiving one giant carrot instead of 2.5 pounds of carrots from Walmart

ROBlNDANGER Report

14points
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briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is ONE big carrot. Bugs Bunny would love to have that.

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    #2

    Sometimes The Photos Don't Quite Come Out As Planned... Here's A Photo Alongside Its Failed Counterpart

    Ballet dancer humorously failing a precise pose in front of fountain

    unknown Report

    14points
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    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hope her ankle's okay!

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Bro Went Looking For A Nintendo And Unlocked A Side Quest Called “Emotional Baggage”

    Tweet sharing a cringe moment discovering parents hiding parenting books

    audiohymn Report

    13points
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    Ironically, embarrassing and awkward situations can end up benefiting you. However, how you react to messing up and making a fool of yourself means everything.

    For one, embarrassing moments can help you develop a growth-oriented mindset, where you start seeing failure as an opportunity to learn. On top of that, showing embarrassment can defuse tension and improve social cohesion. And when you react to failure with authenticity and humility, you can end up boosting your social status and improving your reputation as someone worth trusting.

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    #4

    I Hope You Are Recovering From The Grid Method

    Cringe fail drawing attempt of a woman with a gridded photo and sketch comparison

    yeaheyesuppose Report

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    #5

    Our Heater Went Out, Technician Can't Come Out. Decided To Try And Fix It Myself. Tripped Over A Pipe And Fell Through The Ceiling. Anyone Need A Handyman?

    Closet ceiling collapsed with insulation and ladder inside showing home fail

    Kidw0nder Report

    13points
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    #6

    Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger

    Wireless earbud melting on wireless charger showing a funny fail

    Oops.

    jmadden80 Report

    13points
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    When you admit that you have messed up, others tend to see you as humble, grounded, and, well, more human.

    Meanwhile, pretending that you never made a mistake in the first place, denying your failure, or running away from your embarrassment is likely to push people away.

    The key here is how other people perceive your authenticity—or lack thereof. Or, to put it in practical terms, trustworthy people blush and don’t try to hide it.

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    #7

    Close Enough

    Crocheted pink piglet doll failing to match pattern instructions

    deleted Report

    13points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Piglet, you should have never gotten into those anabolic steroids.

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    #8

    Gotta Love That Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheese

    Funny fail of Amazon Kitchen wrap label showing placeholder text Lorem Ipsum

    blephin_ Report

    13points
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    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nonnummy nibh really is the best kind of nibh though.

    0
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    #9

    Never Seen This In All My Years Of Teaching. A Child Had This In Their Lunch Today As A Snack, Mom Fail

    Cookie treat packaging featuring pets with surprise funny edible design

    shadhead1981 Report

    13points
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    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once made up a batch of baked liver treats to use for training our dogs. (Lots of recipes online.) Our vet on a housecall saw them and asked what they were. When I explained, he said "May I?", calmly took one, and popped it in his mouth. He said it was delicious. Our dogs thought so too.

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    According to the BBC, feeling embarrassed might actually be crucial to your long-term well-being and social status.

    Namely, blushing can make you more likable because when you act embarrassed, you’re able to defuse awkward situations.

    What’s more, going red in the face shows that you are less egotistical, not challenging anyone else’s authority, and don’t crave unwanted attention.

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    #10

    I’m Embarrassed To Say How Many Times I Checked On My Eggs Before Noticing The Wrong Burner Was On

    Kitchen stove with melting appliance and eggs boiling in pan, funny or cringe fail cooking accident

    Adulting 101.

    honeyloveexo Report

    13points
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    #11

    Now He Has No Job

    Screenshot of message showing subway delay with workers on tracks, funny or cringe fail excuse

    Dakiq Report

    13points
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    #12

    My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate

    Person standing in front of sparklers exploding outward in a fireworks fail

    panaceator Report

    13points
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    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still think that is still spectacular. But not how it was supposed to be.

    0
    0points
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    Furthermore, when you blush at other people’s mistakes, you show that you’re uncomfortable with breaking social rules.

    Because blushing can’t be faked, going red is one of the very few signals of honesty in human beings that you can actually trust.

    As such, people tend to think of individuals who blush more warmly than those who do not.

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    #13

    My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Attempt At A Selfie

    Elderly woman taking a selfie capturing infinite mirror effect

    Foolish_guillemont Report

    13points
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    #14

    The Concept Of The Company Feeling Sorry That You Have A UTI And Giving You A Little Treat

    Humorous tweet with UTI test kit mistaken for a treat snack

    maizie_star Report

    12points
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    #15

    "My Tummy Was Out"

    Funny baking fail showing a Labubu cake ruined in the oven

    d4wsonc Report

    12points
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    Embarrassment, in some cases, can be taken as a sign that you’re a more altruistic and cooperative person. Research shows that the more embarrassed you appear when recalling a past mishap, the more altruistic and honest you behave later.

    What’s more, people who exhibit signs of mild embarrassment are more likely candidates for group projects than those who appear overly calm, cool, and collected.

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    #16

    Poor Girl About To Have Nightmares

    Cringe fail of a homemade Labubu cake before baking for birthday

    luvmoonv Report

    12points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kid is gonna have nightmares. Nice gesture, all the same

    1
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    #17

    Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once. We Just Bought This House

    Paint can spilled on stairs with splattered carpet and walls in fail

    Marleyyy_S Report

    12points
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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least you’re not renting!

    2
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    #18

    Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday... Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back

    Curtain on door too short covering only top window panel funny fail

    cdcarson99 Report

    12points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just never use that door again, problem solved!

    0
    0points
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    Blushing isn’t just linked to making social faux pas; it can also be a reaction to shock. According to research by psychologist Ray Crozier at Cardiff University, people typically turn red with embarrassment when something private is at risk of being exposed.

    Even if the secret is something to be celebrated, people react strongly to the idea of that information becoming public.

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    #19

    Don’t Like The Color Of Your Armchair? Just Spray-Paint It

    Aqua blue recliner chair painted with rough spray paint texture

    BruceInc Report

    12points
    POST
    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she s****d when she decided to do this? Only explanation I can think of.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    You Deserve It

    Email offering zero dollars off next order as a funny fail

    pubcalledheaven Report

    12points
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    #21

    I Bought This Sock With A Cool Happy Design, But Then I Put In On My Foot

    A pair of sailor socks with one sock worn upside down showing a funny clothes fail

    RobT0p97 Report

    12points
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    Another upside of showing embarrassment is that it can actually improve your romantic prospects.

    “If they are looking for a long-term partner, it could show that you are prosocial, cooperative – someone who isn’t going to cheat. So people might find embarrassment attractive in that way,” Matthew Feinberg, previously of the University of California, Berkeley, and now at the University of Toronto, told the BBC.

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    #22

    Worth It

    Humorous tweet about financial regrets and homeownership at different ages

    megannn_lynne Report

    11points
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    #23

    Man 100% Left True Skid Marks

    Funny tweet about hydroplaning off a toilet seat on a hot day

    WindhorstLarry Report

    11points
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    #24

    Is It Though?

    Funny fail of a dog wearing a hood to ease anxiety with wide eyes

    chiweethedog Report

    11points
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    Of course, being told that showing embarrassment, blushing, and owning up to your mistakes is beneficial won’t quite take all the social sting of messing up in public. However, you probably overestimate how much attention you’re getting, all thanks to the spotlight effect.

    The (un)fortunate reality is that most of us are not as interesting or special as we’d like to believe. Your failure most likely isn’t as bad, public, or long-lasting as you fear.

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    According to Feinberg, “we really don’t want to have these feelings, and we go out of our way to suppress and regulate them. But although embarrassment is unpleasant, it is serving a purpose.”

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    #25

    Pics Or It Didn't Happen

    Funny fail story of mistaking Ariana Grande lookalike for the real singer

    savshawz Report

    11points
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    #26

    Going Through A Bunch Of Old Photos From High School, The Expression Of The Girl In The Back Definitely Says A Lot

    Student chained in classroom as funny or cringe fail

    bs1252 Report

    11points
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    #27

    Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

    Crowd lined up with person in green dinosaur costume at event fail

    MrNoodleIncident Report

    11points
    POST

    Which of these fails hurts the most to look at? What are the most embarrassing, cringey, and facepalm-worthy mistakes that you’ve recently made that still make you wince when you remember them?

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    Have you found a way to develop a healthy relationship with failure, or do your regrets continue to haunt you throughout the day?

    Meanwhile, putting failure aside for a moment, what are your biggest, most recent successes and wins that you want to celebrate with your fellow Pandas?

    Share your stories, from the worst to the best, in the comments at the bottom of this list. See you there!
    #28

    Fail

    High heel shoe stuck in floor drain capture funny fail moment

    Brooke2469 Report

    11points
    POST
    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine the night was already painful as those shoes are too small!

    0
    0points
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    #29

    This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture

    Funny toddler smirking mischievously holding a flower in purple dress

    awkwardfamilyphotos , Elizabeth Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    My Dad Made Me A Homemade Barney Cake. I’m 34. Masterpiece Or Fail?

    Funny Barney cake fail showing poorly made purple character cake and baking pan

    He tried his best, and I applaud him for that effort. It was definitely a surprise!

    RocketshipRalph Report

    11points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an improvement.

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Woke Up Wondering Why My Side Felt Weird, Haven't Got The Remotest Idea Why

    Red imprint of a TV remote control left on a person's pale skin after pressure fail

    unknown Report

    11points
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    #32

    I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair

    Gaming chair floating above ground next to musical instruments

    Crystalwolf Report

    11points
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    #33

    I Attempted To Make Bread Four Times Today

    Funny bread baking fail showing uneven loaves on metal tray

    Whatisitmom Report

    11points
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    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ifbyounstarted on the left and gone to the right. You are improving.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #34

    "'I’m Not Using This For Stool Haha I’m Going To Use It For Something Else Not Feces Hahahaha' - Me To The Girl In The Elevator With Me On The Way Back Up"

    Cringe fail of a person walking with a plunger from Walgreens at 8am

    ochodrinko85 Report

    10points
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    #35

    My Daughter's Bat Morph Suit

    Child hugging person in a realistic pig costume indoors funny fail

    mountainmorticia Report

    10points
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    #36

    Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction

    Woman's shoe stuck with phone on carpet, funny or cringe fail footwear mishap

    toddhenderson Report

    10points
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    #37

    This Appears To Be The Human Equivalent Of The “Cone Of Shame” At The Vet

    Cringe fail with foot in stingray sack at the beach

    kyleayers Report

    10points
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    e-robot01010 avatar
    Goth Bear Cat
    Goth Bear Cat
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, what does it have inside the bag (besides his foot)?

    0
    0points
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    #38

    I Run A Professional Gardening Service And The Customer Asked Us To Cut This Climber Here. I Left My Labourer To Do It And This Is What I Came Back To

    Funny garden trimming fail with overgrown bush and man holding blower

    unknown Report

    10points
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    #39

    I Attempted To Take A Pic With All 3 Of My Cats

    Man holding two cats in a funny cringe fail moment

    mewtwoDtwo Report

    10points
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    #40

    My First Attempt At Light Trail Photography. Was Not Expecting This

    Funny fail with person breathing fire indoors and light trails

    pewpewpostit Report

    10points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No idea what light trail photography is but it looks dangerous.

    0
    0points
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    #41

    My Birthday Cake Just Had A Nose Dive

    Funny fail with stove burner leaking expanding foam onto wooden floor

    shapeshif7er Report

    10points
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    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many a times on AFV I seen people dump/drop a birthday 🎂.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    My Neighbor Wanted To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Did It All Himself

    Fence renovation fail with old and new wood mismatched in backyard

    I thought about that. The reason I didn’t let him take my fence down is: 1) because the HOA doesn’t allow privacy fences, and 2) I have seen his handiwork before, and this fence was no surprise.

    Edit: my HOA does allow privacy fences, just not on ponds. We are on a pond; therefore, in this situation, the privacy fence is not allowed.

    SuperFaceTattoo Report

    9points
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    #43

    Shouldn’t They Have Cut The Top Of The Door So The Knob Wasn’t So Low

    Basement room with a white door blocking access in a funny fail

    Tenntybooboo Report

    9points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless someone was a little person?

    0
    0points
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    #44

    I Wanted To Take A Cool Picture And He Said He Wouldn’t Let Go

    Cringe fail of girl struggling to hang on monkey bars at night

    deleted Report

    9points
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    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid transitioned later in life? Cudos for OP for being respectful.

    0
    0points
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    #45

    My Daughter Giving Up After Failing To Find The Last Easter Egg

    Funny or cringe fail with child face down near trailer hitch on grass

    RiggsFTW Report

    9points
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    #46

    Could Maybe Sell These On Depop As “Pre-Loved”

    Person wearing torn Converse shoe revealing sole, funny or cringe fail shoe damage

    audiohymn Report

    9points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Advertise them as well worn in.

    0
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    #47

    Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here’s A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR

    Man in hospital gown lying on floor with medical staff attending, funny or cringe fail scene

    I was seated, I didn’t eat last night or this morning, and that kinda ruined me, I think. I’ve never fainted before, and boy, it was a crazy experience.
    I’ve been choked out a couple of times, but that wasn’t the same feeling.
    But yea it was a rolly chair, and I just fell out of it, I guess.

    Hueybluebelt Report

    9points
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    #48

    Get A Cat Wheel So Your Cat Will Exercise, They Said

    Funny cat lying awkwardly in a circular bed

    AckermansNicole Report

    9points
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    #49

    Target Sign Fail

    Funny product sign fail with confusing text and $9.99 price tag

    Ashleysmashley42 Report

    9points
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    #50

    I Realized That I Had A Wrong Shoe On Right Before My Shift At Work Started. Everyone Thought It Was Hilarious, Including Me

    Mismatched shoes worn on feet showing a funny footwear fail

    Short-Use-5933 Report

    9points
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    #51

    Axe Throwing Failed Successfully

    Axe stuck crookedly in the center of a wooden axe throwing target fail

    reycal99 Report

    9points
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    #52

    Bro Was Ready For It

    Cringe story about airport security mistaking perfume for marshmallows

    VELMORAS Report

    8points
    POST
    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an amusing anecdote, but the caps are super annoying

    0
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    #53

    It Shall Be Remembered For Many Nights While Trying To Sleep

    Cringe fail of misunderstanding a man's kind words as a dog compliment

    annewheaton Report

    8points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on where the blessings are from, the monotheistic god of the near East? Useless. Polytheistic gods of the Norse? Also useless, but cool!

    0
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    #54

    Well... Which Animal Is It?

    Funny fail tweet about accidentally sharing a tab searching what animal is pepperoni

    Baileymoon15 Report

    7points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked it up because I don't actually know what's in it: pork, beef, curing salt, sugar, and spices. Usually gets hung up to cure for several weeks.

    0
    0points
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    #55

    So, Apparently, In Some Sort Of Sleep State, I Ordered Silicone Cable Ties. Okay, Well, Apparently I Thought I Was Getting Little Rectangle Ones?

    Colorful silicone cable ties tangled mess on black keyboard

    squeakystuffed Report

    7points
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    #56

    Never Eat Chocolate In Bed At A Hotel With White Sheets

    Cringe fail with stained and messy bedsheets

    Feel pretty embarrassed and went to write a note to apologise and reassure the Hotel staff, "it’s ONLY chocolate" but cannot find a notepad or pen in the room!

    Cpl_Hicks76_REBORN Report

    7points
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    #57

    My Girlfriend Sent Me This Pic Convinced Amazon Failed

    Funny welcome banner fail with misplaced letters on desks

    Ill_shoot_anything Report

    7points
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    #58

    My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried

    Funny cooking fail with burnt food stuck to stainless steel pan

    Cozy-Coffee-Cupz36 Report

    7points
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    #59

    My Failed Attempt At Making Latte Art Flower Looks Like A Charmeleon Instead

    Cringe coffee fail with latte art resembling an unrecognizable figure

    chairman_lao Report

    7points
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    #60

    Forgot The Code To This Lock I Had Lying Around. Somehow Didn't Check 1234, So After 1233 Attempts

    Cringe fail with bike lock numbers misaligned making combination unusable

    Phoenix_x_x_x Report

    7points
    POST
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