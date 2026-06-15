We have compiled a list of hilarious and cringeworthy fails that people experienced, and they hurt to look at and laugh at, but you can’t help but stop and stare. It’s the kind of stuff that we wouldn’t wish even on our very worst enemies. Just remember, if you blush with secondhand embarrassment, people are more likely to see you as trustworthy.

Everyone makes mistakes, but they’re not all equally disastrous and funny. There are those rare moments in life when you try to do something, but you fail so epically that it sends a shockwave both in real life and on the internet. These are the moments that our team at Bored Panda is putting on your radar.

#1 A Bountiful Harvest

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#2 Sometimes The Photos Don't Quite Come Out As Planned... Here's A Photo Alongside Its Failed Counterpart

#3 Bro Went Looking For A Nintendo And Unlocked A Side Quest Called “Emotional Baggage”

Ironically, embarrassing and awkward situations can end up benefiting you. However, how you react to messing up and making a fool of yourself means everything. For one, embarrassing moments can help you develop a growth-oriented mindset, where you start seeing failure as an opportunity to learn. On top of that, showing embarrassment can defuse tension and improve social cohesion. And when you react to failure with authenticity and humility, you can end up boosting your social status and improving your reputation as someone worth trusting. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I Hope You Are Recovering From The Grid Method

#5 Our Heater Went Out, Technician Can't Come Out. Decided To Try And Fix It Myself. Tripped Over A Pipe And Fell Through The Ceiling. Anyone Need A Handyman?

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#6 Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger Oops.



When you admit that you have messed up, others tend to see you as humble, grounded, and, well, more human. Meanwhile, pretending that you never made a mistake in the first place, denying your failure, or running away from your embarrassment is likely to push people away. The key here is how other people perceive your authenticity—or lack thereof. Or, to put it in practical terms, trustworthy people blush and don’t try to hide it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Close Enough

#8 Gotta Love That Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheese

#9 Never Seen This In All My Years Of Teaching. A Child Had This In Their Lunch Today As A Snack, Mom Fail

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According to the BBC, feeling embarrassed might actually be crucial to your long-term well-being and social status. Namely, blushing can make you more likable because when you act embarrassed, you’re able to defuse awkward situations. What’s more, going red in the face shows that you are less egotistical, not challenging anyone else’s authority, and don’t crave unwanted attention. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I’m Embarrassed To Say How Many Times I Checked On My Eggs Before Noticing The Wrong Burner Was On Adulting 101.



#11 Now He Has No Job

#12 My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate

Furthermore, when you blush at other people’s mistakes, you show that you’re uncomfortable with breaking social rules. Because blushing can’t be faked, going red is one of the very few signals of honesty in human beings that you can actually trust. As such, people tend to think of individuals who blush more warmly than those who do not. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Attempt At A Selfie

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#14 The Concept Of The Company Feeling Sorry That You Have A UTI And Giving You A Little Treat

#15 "My Tummy Was Out"

Embarrassment, in some cases, can be taken as a sign that you’re a more altruistic and cooperative person. Research shows that the more embarrassed you appear when recalling a past mishap, the more altruistic and honest you behave later. What’s more, people who exhibit signs of mild embarrassment are more likely candidates for group projects than those who appear overly calm, cool, and collected. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Poor Girl About To Have Nightmares

#17 Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once. We Just Bought This House

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#18 Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday... Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back

Blushing isn’t just linked to making social faux pas; it can also be a reaction to shock. According to research by psychologist Ray Crozier at Cardiff University, people typically turn red with embarrassment when something private is at risk of being exposed. Even if the secret is something to be celebrated, people react strongly to the idea of that information becoming public. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Don’t Like The Color Of Your Armchair? Just Spray-Paint It

#20 You Deserve It

#21 I Bought This Sock With A Cool Happy Design, But Then I Put In On My Foot

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Another upside of showing embarrassment is that it can actually improve your romantic prospects. “If they are looking for a long-term partner, it could show that you are prosocial, cooperative – someone who isn’t going to cheat. So people might find embarrassment attractive in that way,” Matthew Feinberg, previously of the University of California, Berkeley, and now at the University of Toronto, told the BBC. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Worth It

#23 Man 100% Left True Skid Marks

#24 Is It Though?

Of course, being told that showing embarrassment, blushing, and owning up to your mistakes is beneficial won’t quite take all the social sting of messing up in public. However, you probably overestimate how much attention you’re getting, all thanks to the spotlight effect. The (un)fortunate reality is that most of us are not as interesting or special as we’d like to believe. Your failure most likely isn’t as bad, public, or long-lasting as you fear. ADVERTISEMENT According to Feinberg, “we really don’t want to have these feelings, and we go out of our way to suppress and regulate them. But although embarrassment is unpleasant, it is serving a purpose.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Pics Or It Didn't Happen

#26 Going Through A Bunch Of Old Photos From High School, The Expression Of The Girl In The Back Definitely Says A Lot

#27 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

Which of these fails hurts the most to look at? What are the most embarrassing, cringey, and facepalm-worthy mistakes that you’ve recently made that still make you wince when you remember them? ADVERTISEMENT Have you found a way to develop a healthy relationship with failure, or do your regrets continue to haunt you throughout the day? Meanwhile, putting failure aside for a moment, what are your biggest, most recent successes and wins that you want to celebrate with your fellow Pandas? Share your stories, from the worst to the best, in the comments at the bottom of this list. See you there!

#28 Fail

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#29 This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture

#30 My Dad Made Me A Homemade Barney Cake. I’m 34. Masterpiece Or Fail? He tried his best, and I applaud him for that effort. It was definitely a surprise!



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#31 Woke Up Wondering Why My Side Felt Weird, Haven't Got The Remotest Idea Why

#32 I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair

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#33 I Attempted To Make Bread Four Times Today

#34 "'I’m Not Using This For Stool Haha I’m Going To Use It For Something Else Not Feces Hahahaha' - Me To The Girl In The Elevator With Me On The Way Back Up"

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#35 My Daughter's Bat Morph Suit

#36 Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction

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#37 This Appears To Be The Human Equivalent Of The “Cone Of Shame” At The Vet

#38 I Run A Professional Gardening Service And The Customer Asked Us To Cut This Climber Here. I Left My Labourer To Do It And This Is What I Came Back To

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#39 I Attempted To Take A Pic With All 3 Of My Cats

#40 My First Attempt At Light Trail Photography. Was Not Expecting This

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#41 My Birthday Cake Just Had A Nose Dive

#42 My Neighbor Wanted To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Did It All Himself I thought about that. The reason I didn’t let him take my fence down is: 1) because the HOA doesn’t allow privacy fences, and 2) I have seen his handiwork before, and this fence was no surprise.



Edit: my HOA does allow privacy fences, just not on ponds. We are on a pond; therefore, in this situation, the privacy fence is not allowed.



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#43 Shouldn’t They Have Cut The Top Of The Door So The Knob Wasn’t So Low

#44 I Wanted To Take A Cool Picture And He Said He Wouldn’t Let Go

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#45 My Daughter Giving Up After Failing To Find The Last Easter Egg

#46 Could Maybe Sell These On Depop As “Pre-Loved”

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#47 Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here’s A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR I was seated, I didn’t eat last night or this morning, and that kinda ruined me, I think. I’ve never fainted before, and boy, it was a crazy experience.

I’ve been choked out a couple of times, but that wasn’t the same feeling.

But yea it was a rolly chair, and I just fell out of it, I guess.



#48 Get A Cat Wheel So Your Cat Will Exercise, They Said

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#49 Target Sign Fail

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#50 I Realized That I Had A Wrong Shoe On Right Before My Shift At Work Started. Everyone Thought It Was Hilarious, Including Me

#51 Axe Throwing Failed Successfully

#52 Bro Was Ready For It

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#53 It Shall Be Remembered For Many Nights While Trying To Sleep

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#54 Well... Which Animal Is It?

#55 So, Apparently, In Some Sort Of Sleep State, I Ordered Silicone Cable Ties. Okay, Well, Apparently I Thought I Was Getting Little Rectangle Ones?

#56 Never Eat Chocolate In Bed At A Hotel With White Sheets Feel pretty embarrassed and went to write a note to apologise and reassure the Hotel staff, "it’s ONLY chocolate" but cannot find a notepad or pen in the room!



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#57 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Pic Convinced Amazon Failed

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#58 My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried

#59 My Failed Attempt At Making Latte Art Flower Looks Like A Charmeleon Instead

#60 Forgot The Code To This Lock I Had Lying Around. Somehow Didn't Check 1234, So After 1233 Attempts