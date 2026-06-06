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Working in retail can be hell. The hours are long. The work is dull. Your pay is sub-par. You’re lucky if you get any support from management. And, to top it all off, you constantly have to deal with entitled, toxic, and annoying customers. It’s the perfect storm for burnout.

The aptly named ‘Retail Hell’ online community is a place for workers to support each other and vent about the ups and downs of their jobs. We have collected some of the most horrible, hilarious, and bizarre moments and memes from their work to show you what they have to deal with every single day. Scroll down for a lot of frustration, some laughs, and a whole bunch of secondhand embarrassment.