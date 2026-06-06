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Working in retail can be hell. The hours are long. The work is dull. Your pay is sub-par. You’re lucky if you get any support from management. And, to top it all off, you constantly have to deal with entitled, toxic, and annoying customers. It’s the perfect storm for burnout.

The aptly named ‘Retail Hell’ online community is a place for workers to support each other and vent about the ups and downs of their jobs. We have collected some of the most horrible, hilarious, and bizarre moments and memes from their work to show you what they have to deal with every single day. Scroll down for a lot of frustration, some laughs, and a whole bunch of secondhand embarrassment.

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#1

This

Retail worker meme about customers surprised stores are open on holidays

anon Report

6points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Every. Single. Time

    Retail worker reacts to customer claiming they printed counterfeit money this morning

    nickscion46 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Truth

    Tweet about a produce worker refusing permission to try grapes in store

    CityCautious4033 Report

    4points
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    Unfortunately, dealing with rude, toxic, and entitled people is practically unavoidable in many customer-facing jobs, especially when working retail.

    PMAC notes that the resulting stress and anxiety can negatively impact employee mental health. For example, violence or threats can lead to fear, shock, and confusion. In the long-term, workers can even develop anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Emotional fatigue and burnout are also common consequences.

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    “Retail employees have to deal with a wide range of customer emotions each day, but those who work on the frontline are particularly vulnerable to confronting confrontational customers. The most common triggers include feeling disrespected or ignored, inadequate service or a product not being available. These incidents can cause distress for both customer and staff member alike and leave an employee feeling powerless if no company policy is in place.”

    #4

    There’s A Special Place In Retail Hell For People Who Sit On The Clothing Tables

    Customers chatting near clothing display inside retail store

    pwrof3 Report

    4points
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    #5

    I Got This Google Review Left About Me

    Negative retail review about false advertisement of store hours

    gnorcgnexus Report

    3points
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    #6

    In My Favourite Area Today At Work

    Breakdown area sign in a retail warehouse setting

    deskbunny Report

    3points
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    It is up to employers to train their staff well and give them the education and tools they need to handle difficult customers without compromising their well-being.

    What also helps is having clear policies, guidelines, and boundaries for handling confrontational customers. For instance, workers should know when to reach out to their manager or direct supervisor for help.

    “Training such as mental health awareness training, resilience training, and stress management training can be useful to help teach employees skills and strategies to manage stressors at work,” PMAC suggests.

    #7

    Pretty Accurate Actually

    Humorous retail advice comparing customer rules to dealing with fae, highlighting retail worker experiences

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #8

    A Little Louder For The Managers In The Back!!

    Tweet about loving employees having fun and conversations in retail workspaces

    LouLou_stones Report

    3points
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    #9

    Yup

    Cartoon meme about boss upset over short staffing at employee funeral

    CityCautious4033 Report

    3points
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    Less-than-stellar customer interactions aside, retail employees also have to deal with stressful work environments. It’s not just about the physical labor, demanding work, and long hours. These workers are also often exposed to noise pollution, poor air quality, inadequate ventilation, poor lighting, and inadequate facilities, which makes their day-to-day jobs more difficult.

    It’s tough to get anything done when you have trouble breathing, have a splitting headache, feel overstimulated, strain your eyes, and feel both uncomfortable and underappreciated.

    There are no easy fixes for this. The company you work for has to improve things on its side, and it can be a long, uphill battle to improve the conditions.

    Meanwhile, on your end, you can do some things to improve your well-being. Take care of the basics first: good sleep, well-balanced meals, quality socializing with family and friends, plenty of movement, and fun activities that you genuinely love can help you reset after a grueling day in ‘Retail Hell.’
    #10

    I'm Sure Everyone Can Relate

    Meme comparing customers lining up at break time in retail

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #11

    Most Of Them Deserve It

    Meme showing reaction to rude customer in retail

    Spooky_Bitz Report

    3points
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    #12

    Trying To Avoid Customers When Going On Break

    Cat hiding to go on break while customers look for help

    Dinnen1 Report

    3points
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    During a previous interview with the friendly moderator team running ‘Retail Hell,’ Bored Panda found out all about the community.

    “This subreddit is very easy to mod. The community is really supportive and very little policing needs to be done, that's probably because the majority of members work retail, and anything insulting or rude to employees will be downvoted to oblivion, so it's largely self-governing,” one of the moderators shared with us earlier.

    #13

    Solid Response Though

    Walmart sign with management note about customer self-checkout lane

    BlameTag Report

    2points
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    #14

    Really Sick And Tired Of It At This Point

    Funny retail meme showing surprised character looking at grocery checkout screen

    Intelligent-Snow7250 Report

    2points
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    #15

    First Time Calling Out In 6 Months Of Working For My Store

    Text message conversation about calling out sick at retail job

    cactus45o Report

    2points
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    The mods admitted that they are ruthless when it comes to anyone disregarding the rules.

    “That said, we pretty much just ban people for breaking the rules. None of that negotiating a timeframe and then having to ban them again in a month. If you're [a jerk], we just ban you,” another moderator told Bored Panda.

    “The community itself is really positive, funny, and insightful about working in retail. Lots of people letting their internal monologues out where in work they have to keep a smile on even behind a mask,” the first moderator said.

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    #16

    Final Tally Of Calls Asking Our Hours On Thanksgiving

    Tally marks on paper tracking retail work hours

    willinglyproblematic Report

    2points
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    #17

    Truth

    Cartoon character reluctantly enjoying a day off from work

    Adjunct_Junk Report

    2points
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    #18

    I’ve Started Taking Pictures At Work Of Messes Customers Leave Behind

    Untidy shoe aisle in retail store with many shoes scattered on the floor

    liquidscience89 Report

    2points
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    “The most popular themes are humorous — we have a good sense of humor here. In retail, you have to or you just wouldn't survive.”

    That being said, ‘Retail Hell’ is also a space for exhausted employees to take a break from the daily grind.

    “Retail and other front line workers have not benefited yet from the change in cultural behavior that we have seen over the last 20 years, and part of that cultural problem comes from retail itself. It allows customers a lot of room to abuse employees because, at the end of the day, the customer spends money. These are my views only ... but I'm 21 years in retail,” the first moderator shared about their thoughts.

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    #19

    Idk What They Expect Me To Do

    Retail worker meme about customer card issues and cashier not linked to bank

    OrcaDinosaur Report

    2points
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    #20

    I'll Just Leave This Here

    Text story about restaurant customer ignoring signs and fire regulations

    kit0000033 Report

    2points
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    #21

    Too Accurate

    Social media comment about unread signs in service industry

    Beep_boop_bee Report

    2points
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    Far from every customer is maliciously toxic, at least according to the second mod. Rather, the issue is a lack of awareness and empathy.

    “It's not that they want to be [jerks] to the workers, it's that they literally can't see outside their bubble and recognize that it's another human being stocking those shelves. I really think they often don't take the time to mention that. You'll see that in stories from here,” they said.

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    “A customer is being a complete [jerk], but the worker shows emotion like crying, and suddenly they realize what they've done. I've seen workers talk about de-escalation methods that speak to this very issue. When you get them to realize that you're a human, rather than simply a conduit to donuts, their attitude often changes.”

    And yet, in some cases, some customers are simply, well, awful people. The moderator said that, in their opinion, it’s likely that “most of those people” are horrible “outside of a retail setting, too.”

    “Sometimes retail is simply society's first line of defense against [jerks],” they added.

    #22

    Hey, Sorry, Can You Cancel This? I Didn't Realize It Was A Card Only Machine

    Self checkout machine labeled card only in retail store

    thomas595920 Report

    2points
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    #23

    Gets Me Every Time!

    Retail return policy notice on an old clothing item from 2000

    MrFallenRecon Report

    2points
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    #24

    GF And I Work In The Same Store, Are People Just Dumb And Illiterate? I Get The Same Stuff At My Kiosk

    Grocery store counter with multiple closed signs standing on display

    ArkAngel_XV Report

    2points
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    ‘Retail Hell’ first came into being in late 2010. Though that’s nearly a whopping 16 years ago, when you look at how much the economy and job industry have changed and changed again, 2010 feels like it might as well be a century ago.

    The subreddit is a spot for workers from all retail spaces to “come together and support each other.”

    Internet users posting on ‘Retail Hell’ are encouraged to vent about their bad experiences and moan about their awful bosses. However, it’s not just about the negativity. Retail workers also share some of their most heartwarming stories about the wholesome customers who turned their day around, and post funny memes from time to time, too.

    #25

    Accurate!

    Spongebob meme showing customer retail confusion at closed store sign

    Aggravating_Break_40 Report

    2points
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    #26

    Good

    Store sign showing customer appreciation day cancelled outside business

    Yuribellion Report

    2points
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    #27

    The Parents Walked Away

    Messy retail store aisle with plush toys scattered and kids shopping inside

    TrippyJeffrey Report

    2points
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    The moderator team that keeps ‘Retail Hell’ running like a well-oiled machine is serious about protecting employees and making the community a safe space for them to air out their grievances.

    They want to make it “crystal clear” that anyone who insults, degrades, or devalues retail workers will get banned. For example, anyone telling employees to “just do your job” or “stop whining” won’t be tolerated for long.

    The obvious has to be said as well: ‘Retail Hell’ is meant for, well, retail-related content. The mods point out that the focus should be on anyone working at a business that “sells a product to its final customer,” like employees in grocery stores, at gas stations, in the food service industry, etc.

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    Meanwhile, “customer posting” is not allowed, even if you’re being positive!

    Something else to avoid is talking about self-checkout and shoplifting, as these topics “bring out the worst in the internet.”

    #28

    Even With Good Service They Still Complain

    Retail worker review mentions clean store but sad employees and unfriendly greeting

    CityCautious4033 Report

    1point
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    #29

    Ain't That The Truth

    Retail shift meme showing easy fully staffed morning shift versus survival-focused night shift

    BattleSquidZ Report

    1point
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    #30

    Found This On Twitter. I Would Quit Without A Notice

    Retail staff notice requiring employees to be on call and answer shift coverage requests immediately

    EllieIsDone Report

    1point
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    What has your time in the job industry looked like, so far, Pandas? Have you ever worked in retail before? If so, what was your experience like? What are the biggest challenges that you had to overcome? What advice would you give anyone fresh out of school or college who is about to take on their first job?

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    Join the discussion at the bottom of this list. And if you currently work in retail, well, we’re sending you lots of support.
    #31

    Lmao Maybe Don’t Come In 5 Minutes Before Closing To Buy Cat Food

    Retail worker review about early door lock closing at 9:55 instead of 10 pm frustrating customers

    angelnike Report

    1point
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    #32

    Yet, Management Always Twists It So It's Our Fault

    Text meme about frustration with understaffing in small supermarket checkout

    BattleSquidZ Report

    1point
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    #33

    Keypad Is Tap Only Right Now. Adding A Label Every Time A Customer Inserts Anyways. 3 Hours Left

    Retail payment terminal covered with tap pay only stickers at Circle K

    Limutely Report

    1point
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    #34

    🫠

    Shopper irritated by repetitive store music while shopping

    BattleSquidZ Report

    1point
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    #35

    You Say That's All The Bank Gave You?

    Retail cashier drawer with few coins and large bills for a $5 purchase with a $100 bill

    Smegger_McGregor Report

    1point
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    #36

    I’m Sorry But I Can’t Control Inflation

    Meme of upset customer yelling at minimum wage retail worker with cat image

    owenvision Report

    1point
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    #37

    Anyone Else Get These Guys On The Regular?

    Simpsons meme about customer wanting everything in one bag but light in retail

    Dinnen1 Report

    1point
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    #38

    Plot Twist

    Meme about retail manager humor using Woody character from Toy Story

    Emotional-Strength45 Report

    1point
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    #39

    When You Have A Thief That Regularly Steals The Same Size Shoes

    Retail shoe with attached anti-theft security tag on display table

    NippleDemons Report

    1point
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    #40

    People Would Have A Much Easier Time If They Looked For Signage And Not Employees

    Retail workers frustrated by customers ignoring clear signs humor meme

    Boeing_Fan_777 Report

    1point
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    #41

    Gas Station Customers In A Nutshell

    Spongebob meme comparing spending on snack cake vs lottery tickets humor retail

    KiwiMoment Report

    1point
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    #42

    We Proceed To Get The Most Amount So Customers We Have Had Since Christmas

    Retail workers face customers during heavy snow blizzard day at store entrance meme

    floppyflounders Report

    1point
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