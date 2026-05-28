To help you understand just how bad things have gotten, we are featuring the most blatant and anger-inducing examples of shrinkflation shared by members of the aptly named ‘Shrinkflation’ community . This is the type of stuff that deserves to be shamed in public in order to force companies to become more consumer-friendly.

If you’ve noticed some of your favorite products at the supermarket getting smaller, you are not delusional. Nor have you accidentally entered Alice’s Wonderland. No, you, like many other consumers , are a victim of shrinkflation, a stealth tactic that companies use to cut down on costs and boost profits. Case in point, just recently, the corporation that makes the chocolate Milka was found to have cheated customers by reducing the size of their bars.

#1 Not Even Pretending Anymore Bought this and noticed when I got home that they purposely removed one. Didn’t even bother hiding the empty spot with a sticker.

Second photo to show that it still sealed.



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#2 They Didn't Even Change The Package Haven't even noticed till I got home. All my life there have always been 20 eggs in the package. And it's not like they even changed the package - they simply left empty cells and covered them with the etiquette.



#3 Makeup Stick Cut Almost In Half

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Recently, a German court ruled that the makers of Milka, the chocolate brand’s United States owner, Mondelēz, deceived shoppers by reducing the weight of the classic Alpine Milk bar from 100 grams to 90 grams. The key issue was that they shrunk the size “without significantly altering the distinctive purple packaging,” the Guardian reports. “After last year’s changes, the Milka bar was a millimeter thinner, and the price increased from €1.49 (£1.29) to €1.99 (£1.72).”

#4 3 Coins Now

#5 Large Fries Scam

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#6 19¢ Increase For Less Juice

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Of course, the reasons behind chocolate product shrinkflation are understandable. Poor cocoa bean harvests in West Africa have led to higher ingredient, energy, and transportation costs for companies. And Milka bars are far from the only ones to be affected. The Guardian recently uncovered that Toblerone bars, another Mondelēz brand, shrank from 360 grams to 340 grams.

#7 Cried Over A Bagel This Morning I've been buying Dempster's Everything Bagels for years, but the holes have gotten so big due to shrinkflation that they can't even hold their shape when I spread SOFT cream cheese on them. You can see the cream cheese clumps because I was trying to be so careful. It's just the collective of many issues I have with money, grocery prices and shrinkflation these days, but I sat on the floor and cried.



#8 Same Exact Package, 20 Less Gummies Bought the one on the left last night. One on the right I bought 3 months ago.



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#9 What Is This. Just Opened Box

Mondelēz claimed that it had informed German consumers about the changes in product size on its website, as well as its social media channels. However, one German poll saw consumers claim that the Alpine Milk bar was the “rip-off packaging of the year 2025.” According to the German court, the company should have included a clear notice on the packaging to avoid confusion, lasting at least 4 months. However, the ruling is not final, and the company has a month to appeal the verdict. “Our aim has always been, and remains, to communicate transparently, comprehensively, and responsibly with everyone who buys and enjoys our products,” Mondelēz said.

#10 Not Only Did The Pencils Not Come In Color Order But They Are Tiny

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#11 Just Took My New Deodorant Stick Out Of The Box… Is The “30% More!” In The Room With Us?

#12 The Main Ingredient In This Taco Mix Is No Longer Chili Powder

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According to CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn, the United States is currently in a “premium economy” economy. Meanwhile, his colleague, Allison Morrow, wittily named it the “little treats” economy in the CNN Business Nightcap newsletter. “Despite a growing chunk of people entering the ranks of the upper middle class and even becoming millionaires, they feel like they’re falling behind. That’s because owning a home, the defining symbol of middle-class life in America, has drifted out of reach. Retiring like the Baby Boomers, whose wealth has grown faster than younger generations, also seems to be in jeopardy,” Meyersohn writes. ADVERTISEMENT “So people are instead trading up where they can — spending their rising wages on the smaller, attainable perks they can afford in premium class.”

#13 This Is Just Sad

#14 2024 Versus 2025 Mcvitie's Victoria Biscuits

#15 Thanks Mcdonalds Did McDonalds actually shrink the fillet o fish patty? This is the second one I’ve gotten that’s like this. The first time I figured it was an unlucky fluke and that I just got a horrible fillet, but this is the second I’ve gotten that was embarrassingly thin. Different location 3 weeks apart



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As per Meyersohn, nearly 40% of Americans do not own their home. “They missed out on soaring home values after the pandemic. Home prices have since ballooned to five times the average median income, trapping people in place.” The result is that new members of the upper-middle class are redirecting their higher wages. “Saving for a down payment feels increasingly futile to young workers who lack family wealth. So, many are shrugging at the housing market altogether and directing their expendable income toward splurges — a premium economy upgrade for your flight to Paris, say, or a nicer hotel with a spa treatment. You may not own a home, but you can have yourself a little treat instead," Morrow explains. "For all the Millennials out there who recall being scolded for their supposedly indulgent lifestyles, it’s time to take a big bite of avocado toast and a swig of that $8 latte."

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#16 A Misaligned Sticker On Kelsey's Restaurant Menu Caught My Eye

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#17 Shrinkflation Or False Advertising?

#18 We Won Guess the feel of price gauging made people stop going to McDonalds and now we brought them to their knees. They are bringing $0.69 burgers (5 max) - even cheaper than back in the day. Same calories and protein like back in the day. But will we be back?



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Shrinkflation is, at its core, a sneaky way for businesses—mainly selling food and beverages—to boost their profit margins and counter-balance rising production costs. They do this by slightly (emphasis on ‘slightly’) reducing the size of the product. At the same time, they either keep the product's price the same or even raise it. ADVERTISEMENT The idea behind this stealth tactic is that consumers are very sensitive to price increases, but they usually don’t notice size decreases. However, when they do notice the changes, this harms brand loyalty, consumer trust, and the company’s overall reputation.

#19 (Nutella) It Looks Fine From The Front. Then You Turn It Sideways, And The Truth Is Revealed

#20 Now 20% Less For The Same Price!

#21 I Can't Even Wipe My Bum Without Getting Scammed When I was doing the classic roll of paper into my right (I wield right ) I noticed it was less wider, I had to post this



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“Businesses risk consumer disappointment and losing customers if buyers notice the smaller packages and understand that they are getting less product but paying the same price that they paid for the larger amount,” Investopedia explains. ADVERTISEMENT “When raw materials or labor become more expensive, manufacturing costs rise. Consequently, this weighs on profit margins; the percentage of revenue remaining after all costs.”

#22 Little Deborah, What Happened To The Cake Frosting? These cakes used to look just like the pictures. Where’s the frosting???



#23 Pint No More Half the ice cream at Wawa are shrunk to 14fl oz containers. I haven’t purchased these in a long time, but soon th days of “hey, grab me a pint when you’re at Wawa” will be behind us. Shame.



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#24 In Austria From April On, Shops Have To Show It When Items Have Shrinkflated! First Shop Already Started Today In Their 1000+ Locations!

“Management can either sit back and hope investors do not become too despondent, or seek to find other ways to recoup some of these losses. For companies lacking strong pricing power, reducing the weight, volume, or quantity of products sometimes represents the best option to maintain a healthy profit without jeopardizing sales volumes.” If you want to be more aware of these unethical business practices as a consumer, you should pay more attention to product packaging redesigns. Specifically, check the net weight of the product or the number of units included in the packaging. Then, compare those numbers to what you used to get for the same (or lower) price before the packaging redesign. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Same Price, But You Lose 3/4 Of An Ounce

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#26 From 48 To 42, Bag Stays The Same

#27 Bic Pens

The reality is that even though we, as consumers, often feel powerless, we in fact hold a lot of power. When we vote with our wallets and (very loudly) call companies out for unethical behavior, we drive change. Incrementally, sure, but that change does happen. Like it or not, businesses can’t survive without us. And corporations do pay attention to shifting shopping trends and changes in values, when there’s a critical mass of consumers behaving differently.

#28 Always Pad Shrinkflation Investigation: 15 Years Of Overnight Ultra Thins I've seen posts here about how Always is shrinkflating/reducing the size/quality of their menstrual pads. I happen to have an Always Ultra Thin Overnight pad from ~2011, ~2018, and 2025 to compare, so I did some comparison and analysis.

2011 and 2018 have different wrapper patterns but otherwise seem to be the exact same product. 2025 had a redesign.

The data:

I've bolded any significant differences.

Measurements:

Pad length (overall): 12.5 inches no matter the year

Pad width (back): 4 inches no matter the year

Width including wings: 6.5 inches no matter the year

Absorbent core length: 10 inches no matter the year

Absorbent core width: 2.75 inches no matter the year

Adhesive backing width (main pad): 2.75 inches no matter the year

Adhesive backing width (wings): 0.6 inches (2011, 2018), 0.3 inches (2025) <- a 50% decrease Weights:

Unopened pad weight: 7g no matter the year

Saturated pad weight (water): 57-60g (57 was 2011, 60 was 2025. In my opinion a negligible difference) Obviously water is not comparable to actual use. However, for this analysis I felt it was enough.

Misc:

The strips that cover the wing adhesive had an interesting difference on them: 2011 and 2018 say "up to 10 hrs of leakguard protection" while 2025 simply offers "up to 100% leak-free comfort" (whatever that means) with no time. What I didn't compare: comfort, quality of materials (skin irritation), number of pads per package (I don't have the packages anymore, so this post is just about the actual individual pad product)

Tl;dr: The only measurable difference is in the thickness of the adhesive strip on the wings. Everything else is comparable if not exactly the same. No shrinkflation found of the product itself aside from the wing adhesive.

Weights:Obviously water is not comparable to actual use. However, for this analysis I felt it was enough.Misc:What I didn't compare: comfort, quality of materials (skin irritation), number of pads per package (I don't have the packages anymore, so this post is just about the actual individual pad product)

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#29 Last Year’s Macarons vs. This Year’s Macarons

#30 This Is A Joke Right?

What are the most blatant, horrifying, and egregious examples of shrinkflation that you have personally spotted in your local supermarkets and stores, Pandas? What products and tasty treats do you no longer buy as often or at all anymore because of how expensive they have gotten? On the flip side, what are some small treats that you still get from time to time, no matter the price increases? We think this is an important topic, and we genuinely want to hear your experiences. Join the discussion and share yours in the comments at the very bottom of this list.

#31 What Is Happening To Christmas Candy?!?! literally $5.50 for 5 gummies. i dont know if these were available last year but i do know that $5.50 for 8.82 oz of candy gummies is a ridiculous price. this is maybe $2 worth of candy tops.



The jar isnt even full, it LOOKS full from the sides but its empty in the middle!



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#32 I Bought The Box On The Left For $15 Bucks In September. The Right Shows A Screenshot I Took Today

#33 Home Depot Boxes - 2018, 2022, 2025

#34 Ok Seriously What Is This?? I bought a family sized hot pockets box and EVERY single one of them was black and burned in the bottom. I heated this one up on low power in the microwave and the edges are so tough it’s like biting into a frozen beef patty. I look in the pocket and the damn thing is nearly hollow. I’ve been noticing the quality taking a massive dip in the last few years. I think these are last I purchase from here on out.

Irrelevant to this but similar: This same grocery order run had a jar of garlic (Spice World brand) that was full of black mold & a jar of HEB salsa that was sour and months passed expiration. Both of which were completely sealed and had a pop when opened. My whole life I never really had quality issues via the company canning or jarring an item or the store selling them but lately it seems like such a constant issue.



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#35 Remember When Microwave Burritos Filled The Wrapper? First time I’ve bought these in years, don’t think I will again. I used to be able to make budget enchiladas with these but now I need twice as many to fill the dish…



#36 At Some Point We'll Get One Chip In That Big Can For 10 Times More. Pringles What Are You Doing? The price continues to increase and the total number of chips decreases, at some point we'll get empty can if they don't stop.



#37 Caught In The Act! 17% Less

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#38 Screw You Q Tips!!!! Bought from a wholesale market. Last year and this year and at the same price!

Screw you Q Tips! What you’re not making enough I guess it’s time to screw everyone over like the rest of the scumbag companies.



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#39 Charmin! New Package Of Charmin Toilet Paper On The Left vs. The Prior Package On The Right. Ugh!

#40 Minute Maid Fruit Punch 5% Juice Cut To 3%

#41 Frank’s Hot Sauce 25oz → 23oz -8%

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#42 Boom 20% Extra Profit

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#44 Famous German Orange Juice Brand Did Opposite-Shrinkflation As Orange Prices Fell -> Back To 1l From Just 0.7l Image saying "we hold true to our promise!". Back to 1L again from 0.7L.

Green cloud on right saying "The 1 Liter bottle is back".

Critics saying they made this up because people stopped buying it.



#45 Been Food Prepping For Years. 16oz Dropped To 15. Now 15 Is Actually 221grams Dry; It Was 255 In The Last 15oz Can Been food prepping the same dish for years. Same process each time. Now Kroger is adding more water and less beans to make the weight of 15oz.



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#46 Every Few Months It Feels Smaller. Finally Have Proof

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#47 What The Hell Is This?

#48 Is This A Joke - $9 Mcdonalds Filet Of Fish

#49 Grape-Nuts - Then And Now… Grape-nuts box was bigger than any cereal back in the day on Seinfeld - now it is the smallest!



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#50 The Grocery Store Price Display Couldn't Keep Up With The Shrinkflation Price display is for a 34.5 oz, but the product now weighs 31.8 oz. No wonder it's on sale.

Cascade Platinum Lemon



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#51 Well, Fewer Calories…

#52 Daelmans Stroopwafels Shrank 26%, Too Small To Rest On A Mug Now Not sure when these change haven't had them for a while, but they're tiny now. Hilarious that they keep their 'heat on the mug' selling point despite them being too small to rest on any mug that isn't a shot glass.

Down 310g to 230g, only a 26% reduction, nothing major! Won't someone please think of the shareholders!



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#53 Pat Mcgrath Eyeshadow Quads (2019) vs. (2026) - Same Price 2019: 6g

Approximately $10/g

2026: 5.2g

Approximately $12/g



#54 Just Picked Up A New Container To Replace My Old One. 3.2 Ounces Missing. And The New One Cost 20 Bucks At Walmart

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#55 Noticed This Unexpectedly

#56 Sephora Eyeliner: 67% Less Product And 5% More Expensive

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#57 This One Really Grinds My Gears

#58 What Is Shrinkflation?

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#59 Nobody Buying This Milka Chocolate In Germany Anymore. It Just Won The Worst Shrinkflation 2025-Award This is a pretty famous chocolate brand in germany with lots and lots of different flavors. Germans did not take kindly to them breaking the decade-long "always been 100grams" package and making it 90g. While also raising the regular price from 1,49€ to 1,99€



#60 7 Cinnamon Rolls In Pillsbury Package Claiming “Still 8 Rolls!” I checked them all, none were stuck together. Bought at Aldi



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#61 I Knew It Looked A Little Sus At Walmart...24oz Down From 27.6oz

#62 It’s Been Less Than 3 Months Since I Bought The Older One

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#63 Costco Fabric Softener

#64 CeraVe's "Value Size" Moisturizer Went On A Capitalism Diet And Lost 15% Of Its Weight In Only Three Months - With A Price Increase

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#65 Feels Lighter. Lasts Longer!

#66 Dove Deodorant Downsized

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#67 Pay More For Less!

#68 They Got My Favorite Pesto

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#69 Snicker Bar Shrinkage

#70 Atkins Went From 5 To 4 Bars After "New Look"

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#71 Bought These For The Same Price A Week Apart

#72 Ocean Spray No Longer Using Hershey Chocolate

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#73 The Lecroix Of Frosted Animal Crackers

#74 I See Costco And Dunkin Are Pinching The Bag But The Price Stayed The Same

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#75 Nature Valley Granola Bars Are Hoping You Don't Notice!

#76 Ferry-Morse At It Again

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#77 Proof Of String Cheese Shrinkflation

#78 Crystal Light Updated More Than Just The Box Design

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#79 Fooled By The “Buy Again” Reorder On Amazon — Same Listing, Same Price, But Smaller Bag

#80 Entenmann’s Donuts Are Shrinking… I Feel Betrayed

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#81 Little Bites

#82 Needed Some Nutmeg When Visiting My Parents, Found Their 10yr Old One Vrs The One I Just Grabbed…

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#83 My Hair Dye Is Now 50ml Less And They Just Slapped A Sticker On The Original Box While Also Increasing Price 15%

#84 The Pringles I Bought From 2 Weeks Ago (Right) vs. The One I Bought 2 Days Ago (Left)

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#85 Has Anyone Looked At Tooth Floss?

#86 Simply Unacceptable

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#87 Interesting Data By German Consumer Protection How Mars Mini Bars Have Changed In Size And Price Over The Years

#88 I Guess They Want You To Eat Less Beans Oddly the weigh on the white beans didn’t get reduced



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#89 Alpen Muesli: Shrinkflation...this Feels A Little Misleading

#90 Not My Chocolate Chips!

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#91 Same Product, Same Store, Same Price, 1 Week Later

#92 Same Autoship Order Trying To Pull A Sneaky. They Even Removed The Cute Cat With A Weird AI One