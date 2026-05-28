ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve noticed some of your favorite products at the supermarket getting smaller, you are not delusional. Nor have you accidentally entered Alice’s Wonderland. No, you, like many other consumers, are a victim of shrinkflation, a stealth tactic that companies use to cut down on costs and boost profits. Case in point, just recently, the corporation that makes the chocolate Milka was found to have cheated customers by reducing the size of their bars.

To help you understand just how bad things have gotten, we are featuring the most blatant and anger-inducing examples of shrinkflation shared by members of the aptly named ‘Shrinkflation’ community. This is the type of stuff that deserves to be shamed in public in order to force companies to become more consumer-friendly.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Not Even Pretending Anymore

Ferrero Rocher chocolate box that is noticeably thicker than usual packaging

Bought this and noticed when I got home that they purposely removed one. Didn’t even bother hiding the empty spot with a sticker.
Second photo to show that it still sealed.

Plenty-Molasses2584 Report

6points
POST
mzellmer avatar
Laserleader
Laserleader
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you noticed they don't put as much filling in them? It used to be solid, then there was a little bubble, now they are less than half filled.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    They Didn't Even Change The Package

    Quail egg carton with label partially covering eggs beside empty egg slots

    Haven't even noticed till I got home. All my life there have always been 20 eggs in the package. And it's not like they even changed the package - they simply left empty cells and covered them with the etiquette.

    Any_Description8808 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Makeup Stick Cut Almost In Half

    NARS makeup sticks side by side comparing different product sizes with labels visible

    skirrel88 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Recently, a German court ruled that the makers of Milka, the chocolate brand’s United States owner, Mondelēz, deceived shoppers by reducing the weight of the classic Alpine Milk bar from 100 grams to 90 grams.

    The key issue was that they shrunk the size “without significantly altering the distinctive purple packaging,” the Guardian reports.

    “After last year’s changes, the Milka bar was a millimeter thinner, and the price increased from €1.49 (£1.29) to €1.99 (£1.72).”
    #4

    3 Coins Now

    Price tag showing discount on chocolate coins with misleading packaging

    Pvp-pissed-Off0997 Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Large Fries Scam

    McDonald's fries with large fries packaging appearing smaller than usual

    JonPorked Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    19¢ Increase For Less Juice

    Great Value Berry Punch juice cartons with varying sizes and prices

    TIDDYWIZZARD Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, the reasons behind chocolate product shrinkflation are understandable. Poor cocoa bean harvests in West Africa have led to higher ingredient, energy, and transportation costs for companies.

    And Milka bars are far from the only ones to be affected. The Guardian recently uncovered that Toblerone bars, another Mondelēz brand, shrank from 360 grams to 340 grams.
    #7

    Cried Over A Bagel This Morning

    Bagel halves spread unevenly with cream cheese on wooden cutting board

    I've been buying Dempster's Everything Bagels for years, but the holes have gotten so big due to shrinkflation that they can't even hold their shape when I spread SOFT cream cheese on them. You can see the cream cheese clumps because I was trying to be so careful. It's just the collective of many issues I have with money, grocery prices and shrinkflation these days, but I sat on the floor and cried.

    AutumnAaltonen Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Same Exact Package, 20 Less Gummies

    Olly Sleep dietary supplements with different gummy counts on granite countertop

    Bought the one on the left last night. One on the right I bought 3 months ago.

    W-D40Cal Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    What Is This. Just Opened Box

    Semper lasagne pasta box showing small quantity of pasta sheets inside

    velihuilu Report

    5points
    POST

    Mondelēz claimed that it had informed German consumers about the changes in product size on its website, as well as its social media channels. However, one German poll saw consumers claim that the Alpine Milk bar was the “rip-off packaging of the year 2025.”

    According to the German court, the company should have included a clear notice on the packaging to avoid confusion, lasting at least 4 months.

    However, the ruling is not final, and the company has a month to appeal the verdict. “Our aim has always been, and remains, to communicate transparently, comprehensively, and responsibly with everyone who buys and enjoys our products,” Mondelēz said.

    #10

    Not Only Did The Pencils Not Come In Color Order But They Are Tiny

    Box of Crayola colored pencils with built-in sharpener and some pencils outside

    pettyastom Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Just Took My New Deodorant Stick Out Of The Box… Is The “30% More!” In The Room With Us?

    Secret Clinical antiperspirant stick with pro-hyaluronic acid in hand

    justmkhey Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    The Main Ingredient In This Taco Mix Is No Longer Chili Powder

    Old El Paso taco seasoning packets with nutrition facts and cooking instructions

    ThePickleBallad Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn, the United States is currently in a “premium economy” economy. Meanwhile, his colleague, Allison Morrow, wittily named it the “little treats” economy in the CNN Business Nightcap newsletter.

    “Despite a growing chunk of people entering the ranks of the upper middle class and even becoming millionaires, they feel like they’re falling behind. That’s because owning a home, the defining symbol of middle-class life in America, has drifted out of reach. Retiring like the Baby Boomers, whose wealth has grown faster than younger generations, also seems to be in jeopardy,” Meyersohn writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So people are instead trading up where they can — spending their rising wages on the smaller, attainable perks they can afford in premium class.”

    #13

    This Is Just Sad

    Pop Tarts box with missing cinnamon roll image and single pastry on paper towel

    Night-Hamster Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    2024 Versus 2025 Mcvitie's Victoria Biscuits

    Tweet showing McVitie's biscuit box in 2024 versus smaller biscuit set in 2025

    ServeOnlyGod Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Thanks Mcdonalds

    Fish sandwich with a bite taken exposing minimal cheese and fish inside bun scam

    Did McDonalds actually shrink the fillet o fish patty? This is the second one I’ve gotten that’s like this. The first time I figured it was an unlucky fluke and that I just got a horrible fillet, but this is the second I’ve gotten that was embarrassingly thin. Different location 3 weeks apart

    opyy_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Meyersohn, nearly 40% of Americans do not own their home. “They missed out on soaring home values after the pandemic. Home prices have since ballooned to five times the average median income, trapping people in place.”

    The result is that new members of the upper-middle class are redirecting their higher wages.

    “Saving for a down payment feels increasingly futile to young workers who lack family wealth. So, many are shrugging at the housing market altogether and directing their expendable income toward splurges — a premium economy upgrade for your flight to Paris, say, or a nicer hotel with a spa treatment. You may not own a home, but you can have yourself a little treat instead," Morrow explains. "For all the Millennials out there who recall being scolded for their supposedly indulgent lifestyles, it’s time to take a big bite of avocado toast and a swig of that $8 latte."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Misaligned Sticker On Kelsey's Restaurant Menu Caught My Eye

    Buffalo chicken menu item with a typo in the word one highlighted on a dark menu board

    SarahlovesChar Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Shrinkflation Or False Advertising?

    Screenshot of McDonald's McDouble and Daily Double meal deals with some unavailable

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    We Won

    Old McDonald's dollar menu poster from 2002 with various food items

    Guess the feel of price gauging made people stop going to McDonalds and now we brought them to their knees. They are bringing $0.69 burgers (5 max) - even cheaper than back in the day. Same calories and protein like back in the day. But will we be back?

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shrinkflation is, at its core, a sneaky way for businesses—mainly selling food and beverages—to boost their profit margins and counter-balance rising production costs. They do this by slightly (emphasis on ‘slightly’) reducing the size of the product. At the same time, they either keep the product's price the same or even raise it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The idea behind this stealth tactic is that consumers are very sensitive to price increases, but they usually don’t notice size decreases. However, when they do notice the changes, this harms brand loyalty, consumer trust, and the company’s overall reputation.

    #19

    (Nutella) It Looks Fine From The Front. Then You Turn It Sideways, And The Truth Is Revealed

    Half full jar of Nutella hazelnut spread showing minimal product inside

    Freezezzy Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Now 20% Less For The Same Price!

    Lay's barbecue chips bags with different sizes and weights on store shelf

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    I Can't Even Wipe My Bum Without Getting Scammed

    Full and empty toilet paper rolls side by side on textured surface

    When I was doing the classic roll of paper into my right (I wield right ) I noticed it was less wider, I had to post this

    ripndipp Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Businesses risk consumer disappointment and losing customers if buyers notice the smaller packages and understand that they are getting less product but paying the same price that they paid for the larger amount,” Investopedia explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When raw materials or labor become more expensive, manufacturing costs rise. Consequently, this weighs on profit margins; the percentage of revenue remaining after all costs.”

    #22

    Little Deborah, What Happened To The Cake Frosting?

    Little Debbie Zebra Cakes box with three small cakes, one partially eaten

    These cakes used to look just like the pictures. Where’s the frosting???

    theunderstudyy Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Pint No More

    Whitman's sampler chocolates with missing pieces inside the box

    Half the ice cream at Wawa are shrunk to 14fl oz containers. I haven’t purchased these in a long time, but soon th days of “hey, grab me a pint when you’re at Wawa” will be behind us. Shame.

    higher_limits Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    In Austria From April On, Shops Have To Show It When Items Have Shrinkflated! First Shop Already Started Today In Their 1000+ Locations!

    Milka Choco Snack chocolate bars with packaging misprint on supermarket shelf

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    5points
    POST

    “Management can either sit back and hope investors do not become too despondent, or seek to find other ways to recoup some of these losses. For companies lacking strong pricing power, reducing the weight, volume, or quantity of products sometimes represents the best option to maintain a healthy profit without jeopardizing sales volumes.”

    If you want to be more aware of these unethical business practices as a consumer, you should pay more attention to product packaging redesigns. Specifically, check the net weight of the product or the number of units included in the packaging. Then, compare those numbers to what you used to get for the same (or lower) price before the packaging redesign.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Same Price, But You Lose 3/4 Of An Ounce

    Lay's Limón flavored potato chips bags with different net weights on display

    flamingosarekewl Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    From 48 To 42, Bag Stays The Same

    Finish dishwasher tablets maxi pack with different capsule counts side by side

    K0nr4d Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Bic Pens

    BIC blue pens with mismatched ink tube and pen body in scam example

    Relative_Lettuce Report

    5points
    POST

    The reality is that even though we, as consumers, often feel powerless, we in fact hold a lot of power. When we vote with our wallets and (very loudly) call companies out for unethical behavior, we drive change.

    Incrementally, sure, but that change does happen. Like it or not, businesses can’t survive without us. And corporations do pay attention to shifting shopping trends and changes in values, when there’s a critical mass of consumers behaving differently.

    #28

    Always Pad Shrinkflation Investigation: 15 Years Of Overnight Ultra Thins

    Sanitary pads from 2011, 2018, and 2025 illustrating size changes over time

    I've seen posts here about how Always is shrinkflating/reducing the size/quality of their menstrual pads. I happen to have an Always Ultra Thin Overnight pad from ~2011, ~2018, and 2025 to compare, so I did some comparison and analysis.
    2011 and 2018 have different wrapper patterns but otherwise seem to be the exact same product. 2025 had a redesign.
    The data:
    I've bolded any significant differences.
    Measurements:

    • Pad length (overall): 12.5 inches no matter the year
    • Pad width (back): 4 inches no matter the year
    • Width including wings: 6.5 inches no matter the year
    • Absorbent core length: 10 inches no matter the year
    • Absorbent core width: 2.75 inches no matter the year
    • Adhesive backing width (main pad): 2.75 inches no matter the year
    • Adhesive backing width (wings): 0.6 inches (2011, 2018), 0.3 inches (2025) <- a 50% decrease
    Weights:
    • Unopened pad weight: 7g no matter the year
    • Saturated pad weight (water): 57-60g (57 was 2011, 60 was 2025. In my opinion a negligible difference)
    Obviously water is not comparable to actual use. However, for this analysis I felt it was enough.
    Misc:
    • The strips that cover the wing adhesive had an interesting difference on them: 2011 and 2018 say "up to 10 hrs of leakguard protection" while 2025 simply offers "up to 100% leak-free comfort" (whatever that means) with no time.
    What I didn't compare: comfort, quality of materials (skin irritation), number of pads per package (I don't have the packages anymore, so this post is just about the actual individual pad product)
    Tl;dr: The only measurable difference is in the thickness of the adhesive strip on the wings. Everything else is comparable if not exactly the same. No shrinkflation found of the product itself aside from the wing adhesive.

    SligPants Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Last Year’s Macarons vs. This Year’s Macarons

    Macaron comparison showing one larger and one smaller cookie side by side

    RoadtoWiganPierOne Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    This Is A Joke Right?

    Small bacon strips and a large pancake served in a black plastic breakfast tray

    Top-Assist-8877 Report

    4points
    POST

    What are the most blatant, horrifying, and egregious examples of shrinkflation that you have personally spotted in your local supermarkets and stores, Pandas?

    What products and tasty treats do you no longer buy as often or at all anymore because of how expensive they have gotten? On the flip side, what are some small treats that you still get from time to time, no matter the price increases?

    We think this is an important topic, and we genuinely want to hear your experiences. Join the discussion and share yours in the comments at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    What Is Happening To Christmas Candy?!?!

    Claussen gummy pickles candy jars displayed on store shelf with price tag

    literally $5.50 for 5 gummies. i dont know if these were available last year but i do know that $5.50 for 8.82 oz of candy gummies is a ridiculous price. this is maybe $2 worth of candy tops.

    The jar isnt even full, it LOOKS full from the sides but its empty in the middle! 

    Balloon_Lady Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I Bought The Box On The Left For $15 Bucks In September. The Right Shows A Screenshot I Took Today

    Command picture hanging strips package versus product with fewer strips

    amcclurk21 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Home Depot Boxes - 2018, 2022, 2025

    Comparison of small cardboard box sizes shrinking over years

    Orrus Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Ok Seriously What Is This??

    Partially eaten pizza roll showing hollow interior with little filling inside

    I bought a family sized hot pockets box and EVERY single one of them was black and burned in the bottom. I heated this one up on low power in the microwave and the edges are so tough it’s like biting into a frozen beef patty. I look in the pocket and the damn thing is nearly hollow. I’ve been noticing the quality taking a massive dip in the last few years. I think these are last I purchase from here on out.
    Irrelevant to this but similar: This same grocery order run had a jar of garlic (Spice World brand) that was full of black mold & a jar of HEB salsa that was sour and months passed expiration. Both of which were completely sealed and had a pop when opened. My whole life I never really had quality issues via the company canning or jarring an item or the store selling them but lately it seems like such a constant issue.

    TexasGiantTen05 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Remember When Microwave Burritos Filled The Wrapper?

    El Monterey beef and bean burrito shrinkwrapped with smaller burrito inside packaging

    First time I’ve bought these in years, don’t think I will again. I used to be able to make budget enchiladas with these but now I need twice as many to fill the dish…

    reevoknows Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    At Some Point We'll Get One Chip In That Big Can For 10 Times More. Pringles What Are You Doing?

    Pringles can with few chips inside highlighting shrinkflation complaint on potato chips

    The price continues to increase and the total number of chips decreases, at some point we'll get empty can if they don't stop.

    luvlanguage Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Caught In The Act! 17% Less

    Snyder's of Hanover pretzel rods packages showing thin pretzels inside low fat

    MelMoitzen Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Screw You Q Tips!!!!

    Three-pack Q-tips cotton swabs package with total 1875 count cotton swabs shown

    Bought from a wholesale market. Last year and this year and at the same price!
    Screw you Q Tips! What you’re not making enough I guess it’s time to screw everyone over like the rest of the scumbag companies.

    meadow1963 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Charmin! New Package Of Charmin Toilet Paper On The Left vs. The Prior Package On The Right. Ugh!

    Two toilet paper rolls showing different sizes on a white shelf against a green wall

    petem1972 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Minute Maid Fruit Punch 5% Juice Cut To 3%

    Minute Maid fruit punch carton labeled 3 percent juice and pasteurized in a refrigerator

    dsuslavi Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Frank’s Hot Sauce 25oz → 23oz -8%

    Two Frank's RedHot Original bottles with different volume labels showing inconsistent ounces

    brdt27 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Boom 20% Extra Profit

    Opened Ferrero Rocher Vergani torrone candy bar with packaging on white table

    meph_ghosttown Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Really???

    McDonald's McValue deal sign showing 69 cent cheeseburgers and app deal screen

    michelazzogiacomo Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Famous German Orange Juice Brand Did Opposite-Shrinkflation As Orange Prices Fell -> Back To 1l From Just 0.7l

    Orange juice label in German explaining bottle size increase from 0.7L to 1L

    Image saying "we hold true to our promise!". Back to 1L again from 0.7L.
    Green cloud on right saying "The 1 Liter bottle is back".
    Critics saying they made this up because people stopped buying it.

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Been Food Prepping For Years. 16oz Dropped To 15. Now 15 Is Actually 221grams Dry; It Was 255 In The Last 15oz Can

    Glass bowl of garbanzo beans on digital kitchen scale showing 221 grams

    Been food prepping the same dish for years. Same process each time. Now Kroger is adding more water and less beans to make the weight of 15oz.

    BondGoldBond007 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Every Few Months It Feels Smaller. Finally Have Proof

    Two Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal shampoo bottles side by side with different quantities

    DorkNerd0 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    What The Hell Is This?

    Blueberry flavored protein pastry with small icing strip, looks different than package

    MidgetofDoomAMS Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Is This A Joke - $9 Mcdonalds Filet Of Fish

    Cereal boxes used as fake pantry shelf backing on TV show and real life

    Senor-BigMac Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Grape-Nuts - Then And Now…

    Price tag with conflicting weight and pricing details in a grocery store

    Grape-nuts box was bigger than any cereal back in the day on Seinfeld - now it is the smallest!

    ORCABETS Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The Grocery Store Price Display Couldn't Keep Up With The Shrinkflation

    Ice cream pints of Reese's peanut butter and chocolate M&M's on a store shelf

    Price display is for a 34.5 oz, but the product now weighs 31.8 oz. No wonder it's on sale.
    Cascade Platinum Lemon

    Droopyinreallife Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Well, Fewer Calories…

    Whitman's sampler box showing assorted milk and dark chocolates

    Hannya_san Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Daelmans Stroopwafels Shrank 26%, Too Small To Rest On A Mug Now

    Box of Daelmans Stroopwafels with caramel filling and one stroopwafel on a mug

    Not sure when these change haven't had them for a while, but they're tiny now. Hilarious that they keep their 'heat on the mug' selling point despite them being too small to rest on any mug that isn't a shot glass.
    Down 310g to 230g, only a 26% reduction, nothing major! Won't someone please think of the shareholders!

    EXCEPTIONAL_K Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Pat Mcgrath Eyeshadow Quads (2019) vs. (2026) - Same Price

    Open eyeshadow palette showing one side mostly used and other nearly full

    2019: 6g
    Approximately $10/g
    2026: 5.2g
    Approximately $12/g

    Kind-Department931 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Just Picked Up A New Container To Replace My Old One. 3.2 Ounces Missing. And The New One Cost 20 Bucks At Walmart

    Two containers of Folgers Classic Roast coffee with different weights

    Loveofwolfs Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Noticed This Unexpectedly

    Two composition books with different sheet counts labeled as pen+gear

    melissam17 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Sephora Eyeliner: 67% Less Product And 5% More Expensive

    Close-up of two eyeliners with different volume labeling from Germany and Japan

    def___real Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    This One Really Grinds My Gears

    Native coconut and vanilla deodorant packaging showing size difference in multipack

    ChonsonPapa Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    What Is Shrinkflation?

    Shrinkflation example showing smaller Pepsi can and Toblerone bar sizes

    bloobie2019 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Nobody Buying This Milka Chocolate In Germany Anymore. It Just Won The Worst Shrinkflation 2025-Award

    Large store display of Milka chocolate bars stacked on shelves

    This is a pretty famous chocolate brand in germany with lots and lots of different flavors. Germans did not take kindly to them breaking the decade-long "always been 100grams" package and making it 90g. While also raising the regular price from 1,49€ to 1,99€

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    7 Cinnamon Rolls In Pillsbury Package Claiming “Still 8 Rolls!”

    Package of cinnamon rolls with prints not matching actual rolls inside

    I checked them all, none were stuck together. Bought at Aldi

    calicodontgo Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    I Knew It Looked A Little Sus At Walmart...24oz Down From 27.6oz

    Hungry Jack syrup microwaveable bottle with different sizes shown

    Sensitive-Reality-73 Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    It’s Been Less Than 3 Months Since I Bought The Older One

    Jamaican black castor oil strengthen and restore leave-in conditioner jars on countertop

    whereumove Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Costco Fabric Softener

    Kirkland Ultra Fresh fabric conditioner and Ultra Soft fabric softener bottles

    Accomplished_Car5201 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    CeraVe's "Value Size" Moisturizer Went On A Capitalism Diet And Lost 15% Of Its Weight In Only Three Months - With A Price Increase

    CeraVe daily moisturizing lotion bottles for normal to dry skin on countertop

    TuringGoneWild Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Feels Lighter. Lasts Longer!

    AXE Cherry Spritz aluminum free body spray with price tags showing 9.99

    boobooghostgirl13 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Dove Deodorant Downsized

    Dove aluminum free deodorant sticks with coconut and jasmine scent in vending machine

    yourtypicalgiggle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Pay More For Less!

    Two bottles of Pure Leaf unsweetened brewed tea with different sizes on store shelf

    Dakine1664 Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    They Got My Favorite Pesto

    Two jars of Seggiano fresh basil pesto with different jar sizes on kitchen counter

    decentwriter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Snicker Bar Shrinkage

    Box of Snickers candy bars with weight discrepancy and handwritten 2007

    GameM8FeedRepeat Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Atkins Went From 5 To 4 Bars After "New Look"

    Atkins protein bar packaging showing two different looks for strawberry shortcake bar

    Full-Tomatillo-3720 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Bought These For The Same Price A Week Apart

    Crownfield Whipped Mint nougat bars showing weight discrepancy on scale

    roman-empire2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    Ocean Spray No Longer Using Hershey Chocolate

    Ocean Spray Craisins and Hershey's milk chocolate cranberry bites side by side

    treyhanson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    The Lecroix Of Frosted Animal Crackers

    Animal Cookies with a confusingly shaped biscuit

    th3_morgan Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    I See Costco And Dunkin Are Pinching The Bag But The Price Stayed The Same

    Dunkin Original Blend coffee containers with different stated servings

    suzuka_joe Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Nature Valley Granola Bars Are Hoping You Don't Notice!

    Nature Valley Sweet and Salty granola bars with misleading box sizes

    HeloMo Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Ferry-Morse At It Again

    Hand holding two Ferry-Morse wildflower seed packets with different weights and prices

    Enrico-Polazzo Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Proof Of String Cheese Shrinkflation

    Two cheese stick packages with different cartoon characters in cheese packaging scam

    Alarming_Definition9 Report

    4points
    POST
    #78

    Crystal Light Updated More Than Just The Box Design

    Back of two drink powder boxes showing slightly different serving sizes and nutrition facts

    mdroke Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Fooled By The “Buy Again” Reorder On Amazon — Same Listing, Same Price, But Smaller Bag

    Two magnesium citrate supplement bags with different net weights on kitchen counter

    Key_Command_1551 Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    Entenmann’s Donuts Are Shrinking… I Feel Betrayed

    Hand holding powdered doughnut with box of assorted doughnuts inside bag

    Electrical-Draft5708 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Little Bites

    Comparison of two Little Bites value pack boxes with different sizes and colors

    cadancer2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #82

    Needed Some Nutmeg When Visiting My Parents, Found Their 10yr Old One Vrs The One I Just Grabbed…

    Two different Club House ground nutmeg spice containers on wooden table

    hewhosnacks Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    My Hair Dye Is Now 50ml Less And They Just Slapped A Sticker On The Original Box While Also Increasing Price 15%

    Cosmetic bottle showing a misleading volume label with 200 ml sticker covering original 250 ml

    pinktunacan Report

    4points
    POST
    #84

    The Pringles I Bought From 2 Weeks Ago (Right) vs. The One I Bought 2 Days Ago (Left)

    Pringles Party Stack BBQ flavor with two different sizes showing misleading packaging

    roseallday00 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Has Anyone Looked At Tooth Floss?

    Two Luminant dental floss containers with different yard lengths shown

    TittyMcTitTits Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Simply Unacceptable

    Bottles of Simply Lemonade labeled all natural on store shelf

    Comfortable-Web9763 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Interesting Data By German Consumer Protection How Mars Mini Bars Have Changed In Size And Price Over The Years

    Graph showing Mars Minis candy price increase and package size reduction over years

    Prnce_Chrmin Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    I Guess They Want You To Eat Less Beans

    Kroger black beans cans showing different net weights and no salt added labels

    Oddly the weigh on the white beans didn’t get reduced

    jakeb1616 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Alpen Muesli: Shrinkflation...this Feels A Little Misleading

    Alpen Muesli no sugar added cereal boxes with different package weights

    Plastic-Tip4644 Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Not My Chocolate Chips!

    Two bags of allergy-free Enjoy Life snack mix in different sizes

    Unable_Quantity3753 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Same Product, Same Store, Same Price, 1 Week Later

    Bagel packages side by side showing different bagel sizes and calories in bagel packaging scam

    DinnerAggravating869 Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Same Autoship Order Trying To Pull A Sneaky. They Even Removed The Cute Cat With A Weird AI One

    Two bags of Fresh Step triple action cat litter with different weights stacked

    semicolinpowel Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Thoughts?

    Store sign explaining price tags reflect current pricing, not old prices

    Hot_Bass_5090 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow