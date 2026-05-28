And technically, can you even be mad at someone if you were never really together?

To get a clearer sense of what that looks like, we invite you to jump in with us on an online thread where people have shared the most diabolical things their situationships have said to them.

It sits in the gray area: more intimate than friendship, but not exclusive.

We love labels. But in some cases, it’s just impossible to find one. A situationship is a romantic or physical — for the lack of a better word — connection that lacks commitment, expectations, and therefore, definition.

#1 We were at the club and the dj said “single ladies put your hands up?” And this guy said “yo put your hand up” and lifted my hand for me 😭😭😭😭😭😭

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#2 i finally ended things with him and he told me he was proud of me

#3 We were hanging out and I asked “do you think about me when I’m not around?” He responded “I don’t think about you even when you are around”

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#4 “Do you think we’ll go to each others weddings” while we were on a trip together

#5 "you are such a great girl. you have SO much love to give. I just don't want it"

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#6 “I can totally see myself marrying you and having kids with you, but I won’t”

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#7 “I might be getting back together with my ex, but I’ll keep you updated”

#8 “You know you don’t have to message me every time to let me know you got home safe? x”

#9 “Don’t be sad Its over, smile because it happened” 😂😂😂

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#10 “Realizing how horrible I treated you makes me want to treat her better”

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#11 "when I am with you I enjoy every moment but when we are apart I don't think about you at all"

#12 He said he was busy....

He was busy getting married

#13 “You didn’t answer, you’re learning, proud of you”

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#14 “Sorry I couldn’t talk to you I found out I have high cholesterol and it’s been a lot”

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#15 “I thought I wanted you, but now that I have you, I realised I don’t want you”

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#16 I told him i felt like he hated me sometimes to which he said “you know in order to hate you that means i gotta care about you which i dont”

#17 He called me his practice girlfriend

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#18 He texted me months after I ended it to come over, I replied I’m on a date. He said “great take the leftovers to go for us please”

#19 “I am happy with you but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to possibly be happier with someone else”

#20 He ended things with me because and I QUOTE "I need to keep on top of my laundry."

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#21 “I don’t wanna sound insensitive but would you still wanna come over?” The day my mom passed away from cancer

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#22 “ I don’t want anything serious with you but I don’t like the idea of you seeing other people”

#23 „My biggest fear is that if I ask you to marry me - you’d say yes“

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#24 ‘I want someone like you but…not you’ ✨

#25 He rushed us both out of his house early the next morning so he could go to his dentists appointment, both hopped in our separate cars, but I waited in my car and watched him circle the block and go back in the house 😂😂😂

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#26 I told him I needed to put myself first and put my energy into someone that actually wants me . And he said “ Periodt” 😂😭😩

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#27 Not a situationship but my ex husband said to me while we were married, “why do you let me treat you so badly?” 😅

#28 Flew to London from New York to see him and he only wanted to lay on the couch after work, and when I mentioned how far I flew he said “you could’ve flown from the moon and it wouldn’t have mattered” :D

#29 Told me I reminded him of Carrie Bradshaw

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#30 “The only reason I saw u today is becaus the girl i’m talking to is on vacation”

#31 “I’m emotionally in love with you but not physically attracted to u”

#32 “You’re the perfect girl. I’d marry you right now if there weren’t so many options out there”

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#33 Me: “I love you” him: “I have love for you”

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#34 “Have fun at your friend’s birthday, hopefully you meet the love of your life”

#35 Hi, so is situationship code for dating people who hate you???😭😭😭

#36 He broke no contact saying “i miss you” then ghosted me RIGHT AFTER and when i pointed it out he said “just cause i miss you doesn’t mean i have to talk to you” LIKE????

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#37 “Even when I’m married and have kids we are still going to be doing this”

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#38 ”If we started dating can we break up for summer and do whatever we want and then start dating again in october”

#39 “Let’s not confuse intimacy with love”

#40 “i’m sorry your heart was collateral damage of my boredom”

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#41 We’re on a romantic date and he said “this situation is perfect to say ‘i love u’ the problem is that i don’t”

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#42 “You’re a star that refuses to shine” like wtf does that even mean

#43 Broke up with me through SPOTIFY

#44 I asked him why he kept leaving and coming back (8 times in the span of less than two years) he said "it's because you always let me" I was left speechless

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#45 “I left my phone at work” for 4 days????

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#46 “I need to end the casual part of our relationship because I’m starting to catch feelings for you and I can see myself being with you and I care for you but I promised myself I would never be with a *my job role*” We met at work and do the same job 🙄

#47 “In like 8 years from now on my wedding day I’m gonna be looking at my wife walk down the aisle and think about you and how you’re the one who got away”

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#48 “I just like your attention more than I like you as a person”

#49 I told him that I was okay being in a situationship because I would rather have that than not have him in my life at all and he said “yikes” 😐

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#50 Confessed to his face that I was in love with him and he said “why would you say that”

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#51 “Why’s it matter if im kissing other people im obvs coming home with you”

#52 ”I didn’t wish you a happy birthday cus I wasn’t sure if you’d want me to” excuse me 😃

#53 I told him “all I’m asking for is the bare minimum “ he said “but I am giving you the bare minimum “ 🫠

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#54 “I can see myself marrying you” after ending things with me

#55 I don’t see myself dating you right now, but that doesn’t mean that I’ll never see myself dating you at some point in the future

#56 “I was hoping I’d develop feelings for you” huh💀

#57 “I’d rather stay in because if we don’t work out I’d have wasted my time and money”

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#58 He was a pilot and he’d bring his cat over to my place every time he went on a trip. One day, he texted me casually, “Hey, I met someone new and we’re dating now. I’ll bring the cat over on Sunday.”

#59 To whichever young girl needs to see this today: if you're stressing because he is not texting you anymore, or if you're simply getting ghosted after a few dates, you must read make him quietly obsessed by mia mercer, it is one of the best dating books out there.

#60 “can’t keep texting you everyday, what if i meet someone i like…”

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#61 “I’ve never made a plan in advance. I don’t do calendars, I’m spontaneous.”

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#62 he broke no contact after ghosting me for a month. he asked if i miss him, i said no and this was his response 💀

#63 “You deserve love and I don’t have any to give” then got married a year later

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#64 We were hanging out with our mutual friends and he texts me “so bored, kinda wanna leave”. So I say “me too”. Then he says out loud “you can leave if you want” 😐

#65 Kiss me on the forehead and say we’re just friends

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#66 “You’re perfect. I love you. Let’s be friends”

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#67 “I don’t want a relationship” soon after I sense that his energy has gone off with me. I asked him “are you talking to someone else?” He goes “yes I am and I want something serious with her, not you” 💀 💀 💀

#68 Don’t tell anyone about our situationship because I would get bullied

#69 “i don’t need a girlfriend, i have you”

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#70 “I just use tinder as entertainment purposes when I’m bored, I don’t talk to them, you’re the one I want”

#71 Him: I love you. Me: No, you don’t. Him: No, I don’t.

#72 “I don’t like me for you” was TOP TIER

#73 “You’re everything I want in a person, I just don’t want you to be my person” 💀

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#74 “We don’t have to talk everyday” fast forward we are 5 years in, married with a baby on the way 😅

#75 “You need to value yourself more” 😭

#76 “I want you to be my girlfriend” *30 min later “sorry I changed my mind I didn’t think this through”

#77 “I love you”, for the first time, exactly 30 minutes before cheating on me

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