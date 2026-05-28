ADVERTISEMENT

We love labels. But in some cases, it’s just impossible to find one. A situationship is a romantic or physical — for the lack of a better word — connection that lacks commitment, expectations, and therefore, definition.

It sits in the gray area: more intimate than friendship, but not exclusive.

To get a clearer sense of what that looks like, we invite you to jump in with us on an online thread where people have shared the most diabolical things their situationships have said to them.

And technically, can you even be mad at someone if you were never really together?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

DJ playing to lively crowd at nightclub with fog and disco lights We were at the club and the dj said “single ladies put your hands up?” And this guy said “yo put your hand up” and lifted my hand for me 😭😭😭😭😭😭

_thebodyconfidencecoach , Matty Adame Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling man with curly hair and hat symbolizing relief after situationship struggles i finally ended things with him and he told me he was proud of me

    maddyymccarthy , ian dooley Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Woman in winter coat and hat looking down during a difficult situationship talk We were hanging out and I asked “do you think about me when I’m not around?” He responded “I don’t think about you even when you are around”

    _smeve_ , Finn Mund Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person with curly hair and serious expression illustrating frustration in a situationship “Do you think we’ll go to each others weddings” while we were on a trip together

    lexialpert , Bjorn Pierre Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Man with sunglasses looking down, showing a reflective moments in a situationship "you are such a great girl. you have SO much love to give. I just don't want it"

    mellohex8 , shot ed Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Couple in intense eye contact depicting a tense situationship conversation “I can totally see myself marrying you and having kids with you, but I won’t”

    goodgollys , Shantanu Goyal Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Young man and woman standing outdoors in thoughtful conversation about situationship “I might be getting back together with my ex, but I’ll keep you updated”

    decksdark00 , Jacob Padilla Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Hands typing a message on smartphone in situationship communication context “You know you don’t have to message me every time to let me know you got home safe? x”

    scoutliketrout Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Smiling freckled young man in casual grey sweater outdoors “Don’t be sad Its over, smile because it happened” 😂😂😂

    kelseyharvey96 , Nathan Dumlao Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man looking serious while talking to woman in urban situationship scene “Realizing how horrible I treated you makes me want to treat her better”

    mixcat , David Watkis Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman listening intently while having conversation outdoors in a situationship "when I am with you I enjoy every moment but when we are apart I don't think about you at all"

    natassa.pats , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Couple holding hands walking up marble stairs inside historic building in situationship setting He said he was busy....
    He was busy getting married

    lena_mlm , Mesut çiçen Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Sad woman covering one eye with hand wearing beige hoodie indoors “You didn’t answer, you’re learning, proud of you”

    destdababy , Valeriia Miller Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Serious woman talking to man in a cafe during discussion “Sorry I couldn’t talk to you I found out I have high cholesterol and it’s been a lot”

    gossip_gurlxo , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young woman with curly hair standing outdoors with mountains in background “I thought I wanted you, but now that I have you, I realised I don’t want you”

    elyzamizzi1 Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I told him i felt like he hated me sometimes to which he said “you know in order to hate you that means i gotta care about you which i dont”

    maymuchh Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    He called me his practice girlfriend

    iamdaniellejuhre Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    He texted me months after I ended it to come over, I replied I’m on a date. He said “great take the leftovers to go for us please”

    shortnsweetsof Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    “I am happy with you but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to possibly be happier with someone else”

    kneecoalllllll Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    He ended things with me because and I QUOTE "I need to keep on top of my laundry."

    edeshughes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    “I don’t wanna sound insensitive but would you still wanna come over?” The day my mom passed away from cancer

    kontraz Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    “ I don’t want anything serious with you but I don’t like the idea of you seeing other people”

    caitlinrhood Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    „My biggest fear is that if I ask you to marry me - you’d say yes“

    the.dent Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    ‘I want someone like you but…not you’ ✨

    _courtney.rose Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    He rushed us both out of his house early the next morning so he could go to his dentists appointment, both hopped in our separate cars, but I waited in my car and watched him circle the block and go back in the house 😂😂😂

    user.2813308004 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I told him I needed to put myself first and put my energy into someone that actually wants me . And he said “ Periodt” 😂😭😩

    afannings__ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Not a situationship but my ex husband said to me while we were married, “why do you let me treat you so badly?” 😅

    marki_marie Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Flew to London from New York to see him and he only wanted to lay on the couch after work, and when I mentioned how far I flew he said “you could’ve flown from the moon and it wouldn’t have mattered” :D

    caarolyyyn Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Told me I reminded him of Carrie Bradshaw

    cm0rrr Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    “The only reason I saw u today is becaus the girl i’m talking to is on vacation”

    van.pav Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    “I’m emotionally in love with you but not physically attracted to u”

    bumblebeelee3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    “You’re the perfect girl. I’d marry you right now if there weren’t so many options out there”

    brieferraro Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Me: “I love you” him: “I have love for you”

    em7166 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    “Have fun at your friend’s birthday, hopefully you meet the love of your life”

    jennyferjay Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Hi, so is situationship code for dating people who hate you???😭😭😭

    faithfully.rue Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    He broke no contact saying “i miss you” then ghosted me RIGHT AFTER and when i pointed it out he said “just cause i miss you doesn’t mean i have to talk to you” LIKE????

    j.emmac Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    “Even when I’m married and have kids we are still going to be doing this”

    amybyrne81 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    ”If we started dating can we break up for summer and do whatever we want and then start dating again in october”

    udontknowme999_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    “Let’s not confuse intimacy with love”

    aquababy555 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    “i’m sorry your heart was collateral damage of my boredom”

    theabbymartin Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    We’re on a romantic date and he said “this situation is perfect to say ‘i love u’ the problem is that i don’t”

    idkawpwt Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    “You’re a star that refuses to shine” like wtf does that even mean

    ohamandaplease_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Broke up with me through SPOTIFY

    jalucja Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    I asked him why he kept leaving and coming back (8 times in the span of less than two years) he said "it's because you always let me" I was left speechless

    jl.cxrol Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    “I left my phone at work” for 4 days????

    robdiggs Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    “I need to end the casual part of our relationship because I’m starting to catch feelings for you and I can see myself being with you and I care for you but I promised myself I would never be with a *my job role*” We met at work and do the same job 🙄

    jemzscott27 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    “In like 8 years from now on my wedding day I’m gonna be looking at my wife walk down the aisle and think about you and how you’re the one who got away”

    tanz_rhayne14 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    “I just like your attention more than I like you as a person”

    marlijntermors Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    I told him that I was okay being in a situationship because I would rather have that than not have him in my life at all and he said “yikes” 😐

    yourgirlhaley_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Confessed to his face that I was in love with him and he said “why would you say that”

    deadredhead10 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    “Why’s it matter if im kissing other people im obvs coming home with you”

    rachelduke_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    ”I didn’t wish you a happy birthday cus I wasn’t sure if you’d want me to” excuse me 😃

    minilaakso Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    I told him “all I’m asking for is the bare minimum “ he said “but I am giving you the bare minimum “ 🫠

    itsall_abouttee Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    “I can see myself marrying you” after ending things with me

    alexxemeryy Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    I don’t see myself dating you right now, but that doesn’t mean that I’ll never see myself dating you at some point in the future

    harshu108 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    “I was hoping I’d develop feelings for you” huh💀

    kertumm Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    “I’d rather stay in because if we don’t work out I’d have wasted my time and money”

    elanascicluna Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    He was a pilot and he’d bring his cat over to my place every time he went on a trip. One day, he texted me casually, “Hey, I met someone new and we’re dating now. I’ll bring the cat over on Sunday.”

    blue.berry.belle Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    To whichever young girl needs to see this today: if you're stressing because he is not texting you anymore, or if you're simply getting ghosted after a few dates, you must read make him quietly obsessed by mia mercer, it is one of the best dating books out there.

    n4ney_stokes Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    “can’t keep texting you everyday, what if i meet someone i like…”

    femlarry1 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    “I’ve never made a plan in advance. I don’t do calendars, I’m spontaneous.”

    shi_robyn Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    he broke no contact after ghosting me for a month. he asked if i miss him, i said no and this was his response 💀

    herefortaylor_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    “You deserve love and I don’t have any to give” then got married a year later

    launpx Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    We were hanging out with our mutual friends and he texts me “so bored, kinda wanna leave”. So I say “me too”. Then he says out loud “you can leave if you want” 😐

    via__fit Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Kiss me on the forehead and say we’re just friends

    xx.ella.xx44 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    “You’re perfect. I love you. Let’s be friends”

    vivs531 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    “I don’t want a relationship” soon after I sense that his energy has gone off with me. I asked him “are you talking to someone else?” He goes “yes I am and I want something serious with her, not you” 💀 💀 💀

    shazzzyyy__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Don’t tell anyone about our situationship because I would get bullied

    vanechant Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    “i don’t need a girlfriend, i have you”

    pampotato Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    “I just use tinder as entertainment purposes when I’m bored, I don’t talk to them, you’re the one I want”

    hannah.westwood07 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Him: I love you. Me: No, you don’t. Him: No, I don’t.

    the.real.priscilla Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    “I don’t like me for you” was TOP TIER

    cvrolxxnv Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    “You’re everything I want in a person, I just don’t want you to be my person” 💀

    catherine.rose222 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    “We don’t have to talk everyday” fast forward we are 5 years in, married with a baby on the way 😅

    nicoletteceline Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    “You need to value yourself more” 😭

    boh3mian_k Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    “I want you to be my girlfriend” *30 min later “sorry I changed my mind I didn’t think this through”

    lexk9453 Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    “I love you”, for the first time, exactly 30 minutes before cheating on me

    _scottylees_ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow