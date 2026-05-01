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If you want to be a truly good salesperson, you need to be trustworthy, reliable, and honest. However, if you try to sell low-quality junk and slop for exorbitant prices, you won’t just turn potential buyers away. You might end up getting shamed online, too.

One place that calls out unethical, greedy, and delusional sellers is the ‘I Know What I Have’ group over on Facebook. We’re featuring some of the most mind-melting classified ads they’ve uncovered to show you just how disconnected from reality some people can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dude Thinks His Beat Up, Non Running Custom Deluxe Long Bed Is Worth What A Nice Running/Driving Short Bed Is

A rusty 1978 Chevrolet C10 truck, overgrown with weeds, being sold for quick money despite appearing like trash.

Kenny Brogdon Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    When You Wanted The Dinosaur But Had To Settle For Something Different

    Facebook Marketplace listing for a Sinclair gas pump, sold as trash, making quick money.

    Jacob Burgos Report

    4points
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    #3

    Op Is The Reason Their Dad Went For Milk And Never Came Back

    Two old PlayStation consoles taped together to resemble a PS5, offered for sale. People thought they would earn quick money selling trash.

    Humphreys Bigglesworth Report

    4points
    POST

    Recognizing when someone is trying to scam you isn’t always as straightforward as looking for someone twirling their villain-style mustache.

    ScamWatch, under the Australian Government, warns that some scammers sell expensive products, such as cars, boats, or caravans. So, consumers should always inspect the product in person before committing to paying for it.

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    Similarly, you should beware sellers who are advertising new products at very low prices. If your gut tells you that a deal is too good to be true, it likely is.

    #4

    Damn, Girl Needs Nails Done I Guess 😂

    A hand holding a plastic-wrapped sandwich for sale at $23, illustrating a situation where people thought they would earn quick money but ended up being shamed for selling trash.

    MJ Foshee Report

    4points
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    #5

    Does This Belong Here? Is There A Small Group Of Collectors Who Are Like, Man, I Need This As A Carport!

    A Conoco gas station canopy listed for sale at $5000, standing in a field. People thought they would earn quick money from selling trash.

    Jason Henderson Report

    4points
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    #6

    😂

    A collection of eleven large, empty blue water bottles for sale. Quick money from selling trash.

    Joe Pro Report

    4points
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    As per a survey conducted by Clutch, 74% of respondents mentioned that they recognize that one warning sign of a scam is pricing that seems ‘too good to be true.’

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    Moreover, 70% of survey participants flagged grammar and spelling mistakes, and 59% said that unfamiliar URLs make them think twice.
    #7

    You Never Find One When You Need One!

    A 100' concrete bridge listed for $10,000 online, highlighting people selling trash for quick money.

    Curtiss E Cooley Report

    4points
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    #8

    😂

    Images of broken Beats headphones listed for $250, a prime example of people selling trash online.

    Vincent Hoffman Report

    4points
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    #9

    Open Market Place And This Is The First Thing I See

    A heart-shaped potato listed for $1,000, exemplifying an attempt to earn quick money by selling trash online.

    Thomas Allen Report

    4points
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    And yet, despite this level of awareness, 56% of respondents reported having been scammed online.

    The reality is that even informed and experienced consumers can fall prey to scams because scammers intentionally exploit people’s psychology and vulnerabilities.

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    Scammers are great at triggering people’s emotions to bypass their rational decision-making. In other words, they find ways to create a sense of urgency.

    For instance, they might tell you that your account has been compromised to make you panic. Or they might pretend that there’s a fake flash sale and limited supplies of their low-quality or non-existent products or services.

    Typically, scammers will aim to distract you so that you’re unable to focus and realize that you’re being swindled.

    #10

    The “Curse” Is Probably Some Kind Of Imminent Fire Hazard

    A Facebook Marketplace listing for a "Slightly Cursed Air Fryer" for $20, highlighting quick money opportunities.

    Bobby Edwards Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    500 Bucks And You Gotta Dig Them Up

    Three images show an area of concrete pavers available for quick money sale and removal, preventing them from being shamed for selling trash.

    DelightfulGiraffe571 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Hmmm

    A Samsung armoire closet with clothes, and a drawer full of raw meat. People thought they would earn quick money from this unique item.

    Mandie Dever Report

    4points
    POST
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    However, overconfidence among consumers can be a big source of weakness for scammers to exploit, too. “Overconfidence bias is another significant problem. Consumers who are more aware of scam tactics often believe they’re immune to them. This creates a false sense of security, which can backfire,” Clutch warns.

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    Something that you, as a consumer, can do is check the salesperson’s digital trail and history. If they don’t have much of a trail or a good reputation, you should be more wary.
    #13

    Almost 4K For A Rock 👁️👄👁️ I Can Go Out To The Local Desert And Get Myself One Of These Bad Boys For Free 99

    A dog on a massive Moab sandstone boulder for sale, a quick money attempt selling trash for $3,900.

    Dylan Habliston Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Found One! $100 Bucks For A Dollar Coin That's Not Even As Old As I Am? Ya Nuts

    Close-up of a 2000 Sacagawea gold dollar coin listed for sale. Many people attempt to earn quick money selling coins.

    Tyler Bays Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    I Know I Haven't Bought A Vehicle I A Minute But Seriously This Is Getting Out Of Hard. Canadian Crazies Out There

    A red 1993 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. People might think they would earn quick money from it.

    Rob Chambers Report

    3points
    POST
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    In the meantime, with the spread of artificial intelligence-powered tools, scammers are using them to trick their victims. For example, they can fake realistic-looking and sounding faces and voices and automate personalized outreach. Fraud is becoming harder to detect, and scammers can sound and feel super professional. In this context, it pays to be skeptical of everything and everyone.

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    #16

    So, I Think I Have A Pretty Good One Here. $3/Gallon Of God Knows How Old Mixed Gas Siphoned Out Of A Boat And Stored In Cat Litter Buckets. Floating Debris Is Included Apparently

    Facebook Marketplace listing for ethanol-free gas in buckets, a quick money scam. Shamed for selling trash.

    TJ Oakes Report

    3points
    POST
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    #17

    If They've Never Been Taken Out Of The Package They're "New" Not "Used, Like New" 🙄

    Multiple Beanie Babies in plastic cases, displayed for sale. A case of people trying to earn quick money selling trash.

    Ryan Jordan Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    That’s Actually Genius Lmao

    A treadmill converted into a sander for $50, an example of selling trash. This quick money attempt is being shamed.

    Ze No Report

    3points
    POST
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    Nobody is expecting run-of-the-mill salespeople to be ‘perfect,’ top-tier communicators with amazing charisma, A+ marketing skills, and the ability to win over entire crowds.

    However, if you actually want someone to buy what you’re selling, you need to get at least the basics right. You want to come across as someone reliable, not a potential scammer.

    For one, you should be fully transparent about what you’re selling.

    #19

    😂

    A grandfather selling plastic drawers for quick money on Facebook Marketplace, potentially being shamed for selling trash.

    Nicholas D'Alessandro Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    How Tf Did This Man Put $18k Into A $7500 Bike

    Kawasaki KLR650 for sale. The seller is shamed for selling trash after investing $18K into the bike and listing it for $12,345. Quick money attempt.

    Eric Bowling Report

    2points
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    #21

    Ummm 🤔

    A shaggy green tree offered for free removal. Some people thought they would earn quick money with this but got shamed for selling trash.

    Joe Pro Report

    2points
    POST
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    It’s one thing to draw attention to all the cool features and upsides of your products. That’s perfectly fine. That being said, you cannot stay silent about the downsides, drawbacks, or damage either. Your potential buyers need to know what it is that they’re purchasing.

    You yourself wouldn’t want to be tricked when buying stuff online or in person. And neither does anyone else!
    #22

    I've Sold 20 Of These At That Price In The Last Year

    A Princess Diana Beanie Baby for sale for $40,000, illustrating how people hope to earn quick money by selling trash.

    Dylan Habliston Report

    2points
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    #23

    LOL

    A rare TY Beanie Baby lobster for sale for $1,500, illustrating how people thought they would earn quick money.

    Michael Burns Report

    2points
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    #24

    Odd To Call It Exactly What It Is?

    Used Pocket Pikachu for sale for $145. People thought they would earn quick money but ended up being shamed for selling trash.

    Teris Kettle Report

    2points
    POST
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    Not only is lying to buyers unethical, but on a cold, harsh, pragmatic level, false advertising can potentially land you in hot water with the authorities. Legal trouble is always a possibility.

    For one, your reputation will suffer. If you often sell things online, getting poor reviews and being branded as untrustworthy will impact your sales and profits. Moreover, if you’re selling on online platforms, you could be delisted.

    #25

    Here's A Good One For The Guitar Players. You Can Get 3 Of These Babies For That Price. 😂

    A Fender Champion 110 amp for sale, priced at $300, possibly quick money from selling.

    Leo Black Report

    2points
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    #26

    Am I The Pine Cone Or Are You Dissembling An Entire House For Some Free Lumber? I Just Can’t Imagine The Labor And Equipment Cost Would Be Worth It 🤣

    A small, old house with boarded-up windows, advertised as a free house but land not included, resembling quick money schemes.

    Dylan Habliston Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    1200 A Week Can't You Buy This For About The Same Price?

    Two stacks of ground protection mats for rental, showing how people earn quick money with equipment.

    DelightfulGiraffe571 Report

    2points
    POST
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    ‘I Know What I Have,’ a private Facebook group created 7 years ago, currently boasts 138.6k members. It started out as a place where social media users could post the classified ads they stumbled upon that made them shake their heads, calling out “overpriced cars, owners that seem like they want to never sell, ridiculous claims,” among other things.

    #28

    In Her Defense, The Monitor Was Hella Expensive New

    A Samsung Odyssey G9 curved monitor with a cracked screen. Someone selling trash trying to earn quick money.

    B.L. Walker Report

    2points
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    #29

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    An unfinished, makeshift go-kart with a metal patio chair seat and tires on tracks, a quick money project selling trash.

    Richie Gillham﻿ Report

    2points
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    #30

    If You Mean You’re Paying $695 To Have Us Remove This 400 Pound Dinosaur From Your Home Then Maybe. Otherwise Put The Pipe Down Bud 🤣

    An old Sony Trinitron TV with a stand, remotes, and manual. This item might be considered trash to some, but quick money for others.

    Nicholas D'Alessandro Report

    2points
    POST
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    What’s your take, dear Pandas?

    Who are the most delusional, entitled, and toxic online salespeople that you’ve ever had the (dis)pleasure of having a conversation with? What happened, and what red flags did you spot?

    On the flip side, what’s the best experience that you’ve ever had with a person selling their stuff online? Share your experiences in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Haha

    A damaged Ford F-series passenger seat, burnt and tattered, on a wooden surface. An example of selling trash.

    Sean Kilogram Report

    2points
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    #32

    A Facebook post offering an old Aunt Jemima syrup bottle for $100, an example of people selling trash for quick money.

    Brent Cowart Report

    2points
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    #33

    LOL

    A sealed Spongebob Squarepants CRT TV from 2005 priced at $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace, an example of people selling trash.

    Nicholas D'Alessandro Report

    2points
    POST
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    #34

    😂

    A pair of custom-painted Vans shoes, blue with green and white numbers 1 and 2, listed for sale online. Selling trash.

    Shayne Pearce Report

    2points
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    #35

    Brand New Is 2,800-3,200

    A John Deere fireproof safe for sale for $4,000, illustrating how people selling trash often end up shamed.

    Dylan Cothern Report

    2points
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    #36

    Images of Christmas ornaments for sale, resembling deer tails, possibly selling trash. They are displayed on a dark surface and hanging from a wooden beam.

    Patrick Pitt Report

    2points
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    #37

    A Facebook Marketplace listing for a heavily damaged white 2007 Nissan Maxima priced at $1,600. Shamed for selling trash.

    Heather Hunter Report

    1point
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    #38

    💩

    A blue Subaru with body damage, rust, and imperfections for sale. Potential buyers might earn quick money by fixing it.

    Shaun Michael Report

    1point
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    #39

    Ill Leave This Here

    A dirty 7.3 Power Stroke diesel engine advertised for $7,000, avoiding quick money schemes by selling car parts.

    CJ Mandrik Report

    1point
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    #40

    An online marketplace post selling 2019-2026 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck rotors, still good despite the owner's shame of selling trash.

    DelightfulGiraffe571 Report

    1point
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    #41

    A custom computer listed for $9,000, with a Facebook Marketplace interface visible, highlighting how people try to earn quick money.

    Jacob Burgos Report

    1point
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    #42

    I Can Assure You Sir Your Kit Car Is Not Worth 75k

    Images of a vibrant green 2026 Grullion GT8SS sports car are shown, with butterfly doors open. It's a quick money item.

    John Nelson Report

    1point
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    #43

    Two graded Pokémon Time Magazine covers (Venusaur 9.8 and Charizard 9.6) for sale, highlighting potential quick money.

    Lenin Rivera Report

    1point
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    #44

    LOL

    A Facebook Marketplace listing for a utility trailer described as "Good Condition" but with visible rust, appearing like selling trash.

    Easton M Wilks Report

    1point
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    #45

    Wow

    A large pile of old, dirty tires in a wooded area. This image could represent Quick Money or Shamed for Selling Trash.

    Erik Almy Report

    1point
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    #46

    A Facebook post showing a bag of Great Value Sourdough Bread, listed for $1,000, as an example of quick money attempts.

    Matthew Moses Report

    1point
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    #47

    Wow

    Four SSR 3pc wheels, two severely damaged, being sold as quick money for selling trash. An example of bad used car parts.

    Jacob Garza Report

    1point
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    #48

    A grey bucket filled with jagged broken glass, advertised for $20. An example of people selling trash.

    Jacob Burgos Report

    1point
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    #49

    My Pitbull Would Squeeze Her Way Through That Hole🤣🤦🏼‍♀️not Sure Who Would Buy This , Caption Says Works Fine Upside Down 🙃

    A damaged dog crate with a large hole in the top, listed for $20. An example of selling trash for quick money.

    Kayln Frame Report

    1point
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    #50

    This Might Be The Most Entertaining Marketplace For Sale Ad I've Ever Seen 🤣😂 Drugs Are Bad , Do Better!

    A Facebook Marketplace listing shows a yellow bottle of Prestone DOT 3 Brake Fluid, for quick money.

    Michael Yost﻿ Report

    1point
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    #51

    Tcg Player Has It Listed At $500 For A Raw Copy NM Dude Is Crazy. Maybe Is It Was Psa Graded

    A 1999 holographic Charizard Pokemon card for $9,000. People thought they would earn quick money but ended up being shamed for selling trash.

    Dennis Lloyd Report

    1point
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    #52

    A used concrete cornhole board for sale online, potentially leading to being shamed for selling trash.

    Caden Johnson Report

    1point
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    #53

    A Facebook Marketplace listing for custom 5' cedar benches, priced at $450, offering quick money for quality items.

    Dylan Shaw Report

    1point
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    #54

    $800 😂 Too Many People Think Any Toy Train They Find Laying Around Is A Rare Valuable Lionel Name Brand Antique. This Is $5 Of Dollar Store Junk

    A collection of model train engines for sale, showcasing vintage pieces that some might consider quick money or trash.

    Nicholas D'Alessandro Report

    1point
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    #55

    One Of The Weirdest Things Ive Seen On Marketplace

    A Facebook Marketplace listing for 18 peeled, hard-boiled eggs, showing someone trying to earn quick money, but perhaps selling trash.

    Kyle Hiznay Report

    1point
    POST
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