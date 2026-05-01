One place that calls out unethical, greedy, and delusional sellers is the ‘I Know What I Have’ group over on Facebook. We’re featuring some of the most mind-melting classified ads they’ve uncovered to show you just how disconnected from reality some people can be.

If you want to be a truly good salesperson, you need to be trustworthy, reliable, and honest. However, if you try to sell low-quality junk and slop for exorbitant prices, you won’t just turn potential buyers away. You might end up getting shamed online, too.

#1 Dude Thinks His Beat Up, Non Running Custom Deluxe Long Bed Is Worth What A Nice Running/Driving Short Bed Is

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#2 When You Wanted The Dinosaur But Had To Settle For Something Different

#3 Op Is The Reason Their Dad Went For Milk And Never Came Back

Recognizing when someone is trying to scam you isn’t always as straightforward as looking for someone twirling their villain-style mustache. ScamWatch, under the Australian Government, warns that some scammers sell expensive products, such as cars, boats, or caravans. So, consumers should always inspect the product in person before committing to paying for it. ADVERTISEMENT Similarly, you should beware sellers who are advertising new products at very low prices. If your gut tells you that a deal is too good to be true, it likely is.

#4 Damn, Girl Needs Nails Done I Guess 😂

#5 Does This Belong Here? Is There A Small Group Of Collectors Who Are Like, Man, I Need This As A Carport!

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As per a survey conducted by Clutch, 74% of respondents mentioned that they recognize that one warning sign of a scam is pricing that seems ‘too good to be true.’ ADVERTISEMENT Moreover, 70% of survey participants flagged grammar and spelling mistakes, and 59% said that unfamiliar URLs make them think twice.

#7 You Never Find One When You Need One!

#9 Open Market Place And This Is The First Thing I See

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And yet, despite this level of awareness, 56% of respondents reported having been scammed online. The reality is that even informed and experienced consumers can fall prey to scams because scammers intentionally exploit people’s psychology and vulnerabilities. ADVERTISEMENT Scammers are great at triggering people’s emotions to bypass their rational decision-making. In other words, they find ways to create a sense of urgency. For instance, they might tell you that your account has been compromised to make you panic. Or they might pretend that there’s a fake flash sale and limited supplies of their low-quality or non-existent products or services. Typically, scammers will aim to distract you so that you’re unable to focus and realize that you’re being swindled.

#10 The “Curse” Is Probably Some Kind Of Imminent Fire Hazard

#11 500 Bucks And You Gotta Dig Them Up

#12 Hmmm

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However, overconfidence among consumers can be a big source of weakness for scammers to exploit, too. “Overconfidence bias is another significant problem. Consumers who are more aware of scam tactics often believe they’re immune to them. This creates a false sense of security, which can backfire,” Clutch warns. ADVERTISEMENT Something that you, as a consumer, can do is check the salesperson’s digital trail and history. If they don’t have much of a trail or a good reputation, you should be more wary.

#13 Almost 4K For A Rock 👁️👄👁️ I Can Go Out To The Local Desert And Get Myself One Of These Bad Boys For Free 99

#14 Found One! $100 Bucks For A Dollar Coin That's Not Even As Old As I Am? Ya Nuts

#15 I Know I Haven't Bought A Vehicle I A Minute But Seriously This Is Getting Out Of Hard. Canadian Crazies Out There

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In the meantime, with the spread of artificial intelligence-powered tools, scammers are using them to trick their victims. For example, they can fake realistic-looking and sounding faces and voices and automate personalized outreach. Fraud is becoming harder to detect, and scammers can sound and feel super professional. In this context, it pays to be skeptical of everything and everyone.

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#16 So, I Think I Have A Pretty Good One Here. $3/Gallon Of God Knows How Old Mixed Gas Siphoned Out Of A Boat And Stored In Cat Litter Buckets. Floating Debris Is Included Apparently

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#17 If They've Never Been Taken Out Of The Package They're "New" Not "Used, Like New" 🙄

#18 That’s Actually Genius Lmao

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Nobody is expecting run-of-the-mill salespeople to be ‘perfect,’ top-tier communicators with amazing charisma, A+ marketing skills, and the ability to win over entire crowds. However, if you actually want someone to buy what you’re selling, you need to get at least the basics right. You want to come across as someone reliable, not a potential scammer. For one, you should be fully transparent about what you’re selling.

#20 How Tf Did This Man Put $18k Into A $7500 Bike

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#21 Ummm 🤔

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It’s one thing to draw attention to all the cool features and upsides of your products. That’s perfectly fine. That being said, you cannot stay silent about the downsides, drawbacks, or damage either. Your potential buyers need to know what it is that they’re purchasing. You yourself wouldn’t want to be tricked when buying stuff online or in person. And neither does anyone else!

#22 I've Sold 20 Of These At That Price In The Last Year

#23 LOL

#24 Odd To Call It Exactly What It Is?

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Not only is lying to buyers unethical, but on a cold, harsh, pragmatic level, false advertising can potentially land you in hot water with the authorities. Legal trouble is always a possibility. For one, your reputation will suffer. If you often sell things online, getting poor reviews and being branded as untrustworthy will impact your sales and profits. Moreover, if you’re selling on online platforms, you could be delisted.

#25 Here's A Good One For The Guitar Players. You Can Get 3 Of These Babies For That Price. 😂

#26 Am I The Pine Cone Or Are You Dissembling An Entire House For Some Free Lumber? I Just Can’t Imagine The Labor And Equipment Cost Would Be Worth It 🤣

#27 1200 A Week Can't You Buy This For About The Same Price?

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‘I Know What I Have,’ a private Facebook group created 7 years ago, currently boasts 138.6k members. It started out as a place where social media users could post the classified ads they stumbled upon that made them shake their heads, calling out “overpriced cars, owners that seem like they want to never sell, ridiculous claims,” among other things.

#28 In Her Defense, The Monitor Was Hella Expensive New

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#30 If You Mean You’re Paying $695 To Have Us Remove This 400 Pound Dinosaur From Your Home Then Maybe. Otherwise Put The Pipe Down Bud 🤣

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What’s your take, dear Pandas? Who are the most delusional, entitled, and toxic online salespeople that you’ve ever had the (dis)pleasure of having a conversation with? What happened, and what red flags did you spot? On the flip side, what’s the best experience that you’ve ever had with a person selling their stuff online? Share your experiences in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#31 Haha

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#33 LOL

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#35 Brand New Is 2,800-3,200

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#39 Ill Leave This Here

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#42 I Can Assure You Sir Your Kit Car Is Not Worth 75k

#44 LOL

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#45 Wow

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#47 Wow

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#49 My Pitbull Would Squeeze Her Way Through That Hole🤣🤦🏼‍♀️not Sure Who Would Buy This , Caption Says Works Fine Upside Down 🙃

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#50 This Might Be The Most Entertaining Marketplace For Sale Ad I've Ever Seen 🤣😂 Drugs Are Bad , Do Better!

#51 Tcg Player Has It Listed At $500 For A Raw Copy NM Dude Is Crazy. Maybe Is It Was Psa Graded

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#54 $800 😂 Too Many People Think Any Toy Train They Find Laying Around Is A Rare Valuable Lionel Name Brand Antique. This Is $5 Of Dollar Store Junk