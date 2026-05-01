“Why Can’t She Ever Let Other People Shine”: Taylor Swift Accused Of Sabotaging Ariana Grande With Subtle Move

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Taylor Swift was accused online of stealing the spotlight with a strange, cryptic message on her website.

The Love Story singer shared a mysterious countdown on her website, leading netizens to speculate whether she was trying to eclipse a major Ariana Grande announcement.

“Why can’t she ever let other people shine?” one asked online.

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Highlights Taylor Swift was accused online of hogging the spotlight after Ariana Grande's big announcement.

She shared a cryptic coundown on her website that was quickly pulled down.

“Of course, she couldn’t stand to see Olivia and Ariana get attention,” one commented online.

Taylor Swift was accused online of stealing the spotlight with a strange, cryptic message on her website

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A mysterious countdown had briefly appeared on Taylor Swift’s official website on April 30, showing what looked like a 48-hour timer ticking down to May 2

The page showed viewers the background of a blue sky, studded with white clouds.

The countdown was displayed for a very short while before it completely vanished.

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Netizens began speculating whether the countdown was an accidental upload, a teaser for some music, or a role from something new that was scrapped in the last minute.

Some claimed that a blue sky with white clouds and text in yellow could only mean one thing: a connection to the Toy Story movies.

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In the Disney-Pixar movies, the character Andy’s room features wallpaper with a similar blue background and clouds.

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Fans spun theories about whether Swift was possibly releasing a song for Toy Story 5, but there has been no official confirmation on this so far.

Others speculated whether the pop star was simply making a scene (albeit subtle) to distract fans from Ariana Grande’s big news.

The 7 Rings singer launched a record label named BabyDoll Music, ahead of her new album Petal’s release on July 31.

Some speculated whether Taylor was simply making a scene to distract fans from Ariana Grande’s big news

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Earlier, Grande was signed to Republic Records in the US and Island Records in the UK. But it is believed both deals came to an end after the release of her last album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024.

As she gears up for another album release, she has reportedly licensed the rights to Petal back to the same labels, but she will still retain ownership of the music.

“Ariana has seen what happened with artists like Taylor Swift being taken advantage of with their masters, and has taken control,” an insider told The Sun.

“This new set-up means she can earn a lot more if it’s a success, and can do things exactly how she wants to,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

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Netizens began claiming that Swift’s blink-and-you-miss-it countdown was just a distraction from what’s seen as a major career win and power move for Ariana.

“Right after AG8 announcement…. oh she’s weird,” one commented on Taylor’s since-deleted countdown.

“She cannot stand not being the centre of attention just for one minute, they can never make me like you TAYLOR,” one said.

“She wants to steal Ariana’s moment so bad,” read one comment online

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Another quipped, “Of course she does that right after Ariana announces. She’s scared talent is back.”

Some even claimed she might be hogging the spotlight from Olivia Rodrigo as well, as the singer announced this week that she will be going on tour across multiple venues in North America and Europe this year.

“Of course she couldn’t stand to see Olivia and Ariana get attention,” read one comment.

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“Of course, she does that right after Ariana announces. She’s scared talent is back,” one said.

“Nah, she has such main character syndrome, she saw Madonna dropping a collab with Sabrina, Ari announcing her new album, Olivia dropping her new single, and she couldn’t stand it,” one wrote.

Another said, “Taylor, it’s okay to take a couple of years off. Like, we are begging you to stop.”

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Last week, Swift filed trademark applications to confront the issue of AI tools misusing her content and identity.

After being the target of numerous deepfakes in recent years, she trademarked two audio clips and a third trademark to protect an image of her onstage, wearing one of her signature sparkly bodysuits and strumming a pink guitar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In one of the audios, she is heard saying: “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift, and you can listen to my new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on demand on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

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The second clip hears her in a lower register, saying, “Hey, it’s Taylor. My brand new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is out on Oct. 3, and you can click to presave it so you can listen to it on Spotify.”

“At this point, even silence from her team becomes part of the rollout strategy,” one commented online

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