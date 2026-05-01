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“Why Can’t She Ever Let Other People Shine”: Taylor Swift Accused Of Sabotaging Ariana Grande With Subtle Move
Taylor Swift in a shimmering blue outfit and cap, blowing a kiss. Accused of sabotaging Ariana Grande.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why Can’t She Ever Let Other People Shine”: Taylor Swift Accused Of Sabotaging Ariana Grande With Subtle Move

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Taylor Swift was accused online of stealing the spotlight with a strange, cryptic message on her website.

The Love Story singer shared a mysterious countdown on her website, leading netizens to speculate whether she was trying to eclipse a major Ariana Grande announcement.

“Why can’t she ever let other people shine?” one asked online.

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    Highlights
    • Taylor Swift was accused online of hogging the spotlight after Ariana Grande's big announcement.
    • She shared a cryptic coundown on her website that was quickly pulled down.
    • “Of course, she couldn’t stand to see Olivia and Ariana get attention,” one commented online.

    Taylor Swift was accused online of stealing the spotlight with a strange, cryptic message on her website

    Taylor Swift on The New York Times Magazine cover, looking over her shoulder. Subtle moves, sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    A mysterious countdown had briefly appeared on Taylor Swift’s official website on April 30, showing what looked like a 48-hour timer ticking down to May 2

    The page showed viewers the background of a blue sky, studded with white clouds.

    The countdown was displayed for a very short while before it completely vanished.

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    Blue sky with white clouds and the numbers 47:14:50, resembling the Toy Story wallpaper. Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    A tweet from Adri, showing a profile picture of a woman, replying "Right after Ariana oh shes so weird for that." This relates to accusations of Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: adriluvvx

    A tweet from Grizzly Grrson, replying to @PopCrave, stating "And then it ends up being The Simpsons." Relates to Taylor Swift sabotaging.

    Image credits: PresidentGrrson

    Netizens began speculating whether the countdown was an accidental upload, a teaser for some music, or a role from something new that was scrapped in the last minute.

    Some claimed that a blue sky with white clouds and text in yellow could only mean one thing: a connection to the Toy Story movies.

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    In the Disney-Pixar movies, the character Andy’s room features wallpaper with a similar blue background and clouds.

    Taylor Swift in a recording studio, wearing headphones and a green sweater, hinting at accusations of sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: taylorswift

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    Fans spun theories about whether Swift was possibly releasing a song for Toy Story 5, but there has been no official confirmation on this so far.

    Others speculated whether the pop star was simply making a scene (albeit subtle) to distract fans from Ariana Grande’s big news.

    The 7 Rings singer launched a record label named BabyDoll Music, ahead of her new album Petal’s release on July 31.

    Some speculated whether Taylor was simply making a scene to distract fans from Ariana Grande’s big news

    Ariana Grande taking a mirror selfie, smiling and posing in a black outfit, long ponytail. Taylor Swift sabotage speculation.

    Image credits: arianagrande

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    A tweet from evan z asks, Why can't she ever let other people shine, referencing Taylor Swift's alleged sabotaging of Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: urmetallicgyal

    Earlier, Grande was signed to Republic Records in the US and Island Records in the UK. But it is believed both deals came to an end after the release of her last album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024.

    As she gears up for another album release, she has reportedly licensed the rights to Petal back to the same labels, but she will still retain ownership of the music.

    “Ariana has seen what happened with artists like Taylor Swift being taken advantage of with their masters, and has taken control,” an insider told The Sun.

    “This new set-up means she can earn a lot more if it’s a success, and can do things exactly how she wants to,” they added.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

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    A Twitter reply to @PopCrave, featuring the handle LEFA and profile picture of a person with large teeth. The tweet reads: "Omg she's about to scam her fans with another 26 versions of the same album," followed by two laughing emojis. This tweet is from Apr 30, 2026, and has 783 likes. Main SEO keywords are Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: sketchplayz3

    Netizens began claiming that Swift’s blink-and-you-miss-it countdown was just a distraction from what’s seen as a major career win and power move for Ariana.

    “Right after AG8 announcement…. oh she’s weird,” one commented on Taylor’s since-deleted countdown.

    “She cannot stand not being the centre of attention just for one minute, they can never make me like you TAYLOR,” one said.

    “She wants to steal Ariana’s moment so bad,” read one comment online

    Taylor Swift in a light blue outfit with a sparkly head covering and a shimmering teal boa, blowing a kiss. Sabotaging.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    A tweet from @_Loverella saying Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande with mediocre yearly releases.

    Image credits: _Loverella

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    Another quipped, “Of course she does that right after Ariana announces. She’s scared talent is back.”

    Some even claimed she might be hogging the spotlight from Olivia Rodrigo as well, as the singer announced this week that she will be going on tour across multiple venues in North America and Europe this year.

    “Of course she couldn’t stand to see Olivia and Ariana get attention,” read one comment.

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    Taylor Swift in a white sequin outfit with backup dancers in black tuxedos. Taylor Swift accused of sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

    “Of course, she does that right after Ariana announces. She’s scared talent is back,” one said.

    “Nah, she has such main character syndrome, she saw Madonna dropping a collab with Sabrina, Ari announcing her new album, Olivia dropping her new single, and she couldn’t stand it,” one wrote.

    Another said, “Taylor, it’s okay to take a couple of years off. Like, we are begging you to stop.”

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    Last week, Swift filed trademark applications to confront the issue of AI tools misusing her content and identity.

    After being the target of numerous deepfakes in recent years, she trademarked two audio clips and a third trademark to protect an image of her onstage, wearing one of her signature sparkly bodysuits and strumming a pink guitar.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    In one of the audios, she is heard saying: “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift, and you can listen to my new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on demand on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

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    The second clip hears her in a lower register, saying, “Hey, it’s Taylor. My brand new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is out on Oct. 3, and you can click to presave it so you can listen to it on Spotify.”

    “At this point, even silence from her team becomes part of the rollout strategy,” one commented online

    A tweet from Alejandro accusing Taylor Swift of sabotaging Ariana Grande by trying to overshadow other artists with her own news.

    Image credits: TimeLordAlex

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    A tweet by Brennan Wright saying Taylor Swift is accused of sabotaging other artists by releasing the same song to block charts.

    Image credits: KrittRTV

    A tweet from @delightful_pov replying to @PopCrave, stating, "she wants to steal ariana's moment so bad." This image relates to the Taylor Swift Ariana Grande sabotaging accusation.

    Image credits: delightful_pov

    A tweet by @heismarshalls speculating that Taylor Swift's breakup will lead to an album, relating to sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: heismarshalls

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    A tweet from Murphy replying to @taylorswift13, saying they will sue for emotional damages if it's not TS13, referencing Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: Murphycode

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    A Twitter screenshot showing a user's reply, 'Probably a 5336th edition of her last album,' referencing Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: NatCatNFT

    A tweet from Vicky | GoHighLevel CRM Mgt & Automation replying to @PopBase and @taylorswift13, saying: 48 hours of pure anxiety for Swifties worldwide. She really does this on purpose 😂 Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: mogulvictolin

    A tweet from @maroosie replying to @PopBase and @taylorswift13, expressing frustration about a potential merch drop. Taylor Swift accused of sabotaging.

    Image credits: maroosie

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    A Twitter post from dutch.auction about Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. It reads: "toy story clouds and then poof, gone, she's trolling us and honestly respect the chaos".

    Image credits: DutchAuctionNFT

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    A tweet from @nocontextldr about Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The user criticizes Taylor Swift for not supporting other women.

    Image credits: nocontextldr

    A tweet by Sophia replying to PopCrave, discussing rollout strategy. This tweet hints at Taylor Swift sabotaging Ariana Grande.

    Image credits: Sophia199695

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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