Daniel Radcliffe Finally Responds To J.K. Rowling Saying She Won’t Forgive Him Over Trans Stance

Celebrities, News

"I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ+ people," the actor affirmed.

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Reveals The One Meal He Cooks To Get Her Turned On

Celebrities, Entertainment

Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, filmed himself being an absolute darling by cooking up a storm for her in the kitchen and delivering it to her home.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Seems To Snub Friendship With Meghan Markle, Who Once Called Her A “Dear Friend”

Celebrities, News

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who was once called a “dear friend" by Meghan Markle, said she hadn't spent much time with the Duchess of Sussex.

Drew Barrymore’s “Cringe” Interview With Kamala Harris Sparks Online Firestorm

Celebrities, News

"Something about the way Drew got all up in Kamala's space to ask her, a Black woman, to essentially be this country's mammy."

Kim Kardashian, Who Once Said Kanye West “Always Dressed [Her],” Seen In Outfit That Screams Bianca Censori
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian was dubbed "Kim Censori" by social media users when they thought she previously copied Bianca Censori's style.

Anne Hathaway, Whose “Last Hangover Lasted For Five Days,” Is Now Five Years Sober
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Idea of You actress Anne Hathaway is celebrating five years of sobriety and said, "That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift."

Mayor Slams Cop’s Response To Gisele Bündchen Crying As She Was Pursued By Paparazzi
Celebrities, News

"This response is wholly unacceptable and not reflective of the values, judgment, and service residents expect from their police."

“It’s Grown-Up And Nuanced”: Martin Freeman Doubles Down On 30-Year Age Gap With Jenna Ortega
Celebrities, Movies & tv

"Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?"

Mike Myers Removes Mask At AFI Gala, Revealing “Unrecognizable” New Look
Celebrities, Entertainment

The 49th AFI Life Achievement Award marked the Austin Power star's first public event in a year.

Fans Flock To Support Justin Bieber After Tearful Post: “We Are Here For You”
Celebrities, Couples

"I hate to see tears running down your face."

“Leave Your Mistake At Home”: Doja Cat Slams Parents For Bringing Kids To Her Concerts
Celebrities, News

"It's not celebrities’ job to monitor what your kids are consuming."

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy, Remastered and With Extra Scenes, Is Returning To Theaters
Celebrities, Entertainment

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making a comeback to theaters, giving fans a chance to see the extended version on the big screen.

Salma Hayek, Who Rejected Husband’s Proposal Twice, Marks 15th Anniversary With Rare Wedding Pics
Celebrities, Entertainment

Salma Hayek shared moments from her wedding day with Francois-Henri Pinault on their 15th anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message about her "soulmate."

Fans Rip Into Meghan Markle After Kris Jenner Posts Photo With Jam And “Rotten” Lemons
Celebrities, News

Jammin' with Meghan Markle as Kris Jenner joins the royal gift list.

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Fiancé Jake Bongiovi “Giving [Her The] Ick” At “The Most Inconvenient Time”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown has a new “ick,” courtesy of Fiancé Jake Bongiovi. “He’s acting as if it’s painful,” she said, “...It’s giving ick, and that’s my new one.”

Céline Dion Laughs About Her Greatest Fashion Triumphs And Failures
Celebrities, News

"Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, 'Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.' I did."

Crackhead Barney Talks About Harassing Alec Baldwin In Bizarre Piers Morgan Interview
Celebrities, Entertainment

Crackhead Barney continuously screamed at Piers Morgan, who was trying to ask her about her viral encounter with Alec Baldwin at a coffee shop this week.

Bianca Censori Back To Revealing Outfits After Kanye West’s Vulgar Comment About Her
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori's bold fashion outing coincided with Kanye "Ye" West's controversial venture into pornography.

1000-lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Leaves Fans Stunned In Swimsuit After 440-Pound Weight Loss
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tammy Slaton, star of 1000-lb Sisters, shared a picture of herself by the side of a pool with her friend and psychic medium, Haley Michelle.

Monica Lewinsky Mocks Presidential Cheating Scandal Past With Hilarious Taylor Swift Trend
Celebrities, News

“You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.”

