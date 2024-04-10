"I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ+ people," the actor affirmed.
"I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ+ people," the actor affirmed.
Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, filmed himself being an absolute darling by cooking up a storm for her in the kitchen and delivering it to her home.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who was once called a “dear friend" by Meghan Markle, said she hadn't spent much time with the Duchess of Sussex.
"Something about the way Drew got all up in Kamala's space to ask her, a Black woman, to essentially be this country's mammy."
Kim Kardashian was dubbed "Kim Censori" by social media users when they thought she previously copied Bianca Censori's style.
The Idea of You actress Anne Hathaway is celebrating five years of sobriety and said, "That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift."
"This response is wholly unacceptable and not reflective of the values, judgment, and service residents expect from their police."
"Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?"
The 49th AFI Life Achievement Award marked the Austin Power star's first public event in a year.
"I hate to see tears running down your face."
"It's not celebrities’ job to monitor what your kids are consuming."
Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is making a comeback to theaters, giving fans a chance to see the extended version on the big screen.
Salma Hayek shared moments from her wedding day with Francois-Henri Pinault on their 15th anniversary and wrote a heartwarming message about her "soulmate."
Jammin' with Meghan Markle as Kris Jenner joins the royal gift list.
Millie Bobby Brown has a new “ick,” courtesy of Fiancé Jake Bongiovi. “He’s acting as if it’s painful,” she said, “...It’s giving ick, and that’s my new one.”
"Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, 'Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.' I did."
Crackhead Barney continuously screamed at Piers Morgan, who was trying to ask her about her viral encounter with Alec Baldwin at a coffee shop this week.
Bianca Censori's bold fashion outing coincided with Kanye "Ye" West's controversial venture into pornography.
Tammy Slaton, star of 1000-lb Sisters, shared a picture of herself by the side of a pool with her friend and psychic medium, Haley Michelle.
“You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.”
