Katie Holmes Worries Fans With Make-Up Free Selfie Day After Being Seen With Black Eye

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Holmes sparked concern after stepping outside with a visible black eye. She was spotted make-up-free walking in the streets of New York City, USA, on Monday (July 22). However, her natural look emphasized a questionable dark bruise under her left eye, with apparent swelling on the right side of her face.

As of Wednesday (July 24), the reason for the injury is not known. Nevertheless, the appearance of the wound coincides with the arrival of a new furry family member.

While the 45-year-old actress is preparing to become an empty nester, with her 18-year-old daughter Suri leaving for college, Katie recently revealed that she had welcomed a new pet.

Ragdoll cat Eleanor was first introduced to the public on Monday. Taking to her Instagram page, Katie uploaded a carousel of photographs showing herself lying on the floor alongside her kitty.

Katie Holmes sparked concern after stepping outside with a visible black eye

Share icon

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

And while nobody is pointing fingers at poor little Eleanor, aggression is a recognized issue that can occur in the first instances when a cat is first rescued.

When adopting a cat, they may need some time to adapt to their new environment. While doing so, they might show apprehension of others, refuse to eat, and have separation anxiety, the McCleary Animal Hospital explains.

Suri, who recently dropped her last name and is now only going by Suri Noelle, recently graduated from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts — a public high school specializing in teaching visual arts and performing arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie was spotted make-up-free walking in the streets of New York City, USA, on Monday (July 22)

Share icon

Image credits: The Image Direct

According to a TikTok video that was posted by one of Suri’s friends earlier this month, Katie and Tom Cruise’s daughter will be attending Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

In the video, Suri showcased her tartan pride, wearing a red sweatshirt with CMU’s logo on it.

CMU is one of the oldest and most highly ranked programs in the country.

Share icon

Image credits: katieholmes

Tartan is CMU’s official athletics team name and school color, inspired by the university’s founder, Andrew Carnegie, the son of a Scottish weaver, the academic establishment explains.

Suri had reportedly applied to a host of colleges, “leaning toward” studying fashion before being officially accepted into the prestigious college.

Katie has raised Suri by herself for the majority of her daughter’s life after divorcing her ex, Tom, in 2012 and eventually keeping a significant distance, allegedly due to the Mission Impossible star’s Scientology beliefs.

However, her natural look emphasized a questionable dark bruise under her left eye, with apparent swelling on the right of her face

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: katieholmes

Tom has been notably out of his youngest daughter’s life, a strained relationship that came to light last month when Suri opted not to use her estranged dad’s surname in the playbill of her school’s musical production.

After finalizing her divorce from the 61-year-old actor, the Dawson’s Creek star officially returned to the Catholic faith, registering as a parishioner at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City “five years after revealing that she had started to study Scientology.”

Despite previous reports that Tom would continue to maintain a relationship with his ex-wife and his daughter, the separation from Scientology ultimately led to complete alienation.

Share icon

Image credits: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Anticipating a new child-free life (minus Eleanor the cat), Katie is soon to go back to acting, joining the cast of American crime comedy-drama Poker Face.

The Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award winner will be among the guest cast for the murder mystery series’ second season, alongside Natasha Lyonne, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Announcing her casting on her Instagram page on July 17, Katie wrote: “Thank you [Natasha Lyonne] for having me!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She may have had sinus surgery,” a reader speculated

ADVERTISEMENT