Suri Cruise Is All Grown Up As She Attends Senior Prom After Revealing College Plans

18-year-old Suri Cruise was photographed attending her high school prom dance in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York on Tuesday (June 18). Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter stunned in a white and purple floral dress accompanied by a handsome date.

The teen, who will graduate from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts — a public high school specializing in teaching visual arts and performing arts — was seen standing outside with her group of friends outside the Ascent Lounge in the Big Apple.

Her prom date was identified as Toby Cohen, a fellow high school graduate and budding musician, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (June 19).

Suri donned a purple flower corsage from Toby on her wrist, keeping up with the 100-year-old American tradition.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Image credits: BACKGRID

The prom couple reportedly held hands while continuously posing for group photos. At some point, Toby reportedly got behind the camera to snap photos of his friends, including Suri.

According to a TikTok video that was posted by one of Suri’s friends earlier this month, the LaGuardia graduate will be attending Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

In the video, Suri showcased her tartan pride, wearing a red sweatshirt with CMU’s logo on it.

Image credits: BACKGRID

CMU, which is one of the oldest and most highly-ranked programs in the country, is about a two-hour flight, or a nine-hour drive, from Berklee, where Toby will be studying.

Tartan is CMU’s official athletics team name and school color, inspired by the university’s founder, Andrew Carnegie, the son of a Scottish weaver, the academic establishment explains.

Suri’s prom date is set to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston in the Fall to study songwriting and voice, as per The Daily Mail.

Suri had reportedly applied to a host of colleges, “leaning toward” studying fashion before being officially accepted into the prestigious college.

An insider told The Daily Mail: “She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman.

“She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from.”

Image credits: evapoklonskaya5579

Despite being proud of her daughter’s accomplishments, sources have claimed that Katie is “overwhelmed” at the thought of sending her little girl off to college.

“Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” an insider told the British tabloid.

The 45-year-old actress has raised Suri by herself for the majority of her daughter’s life after divorcing her ex, Tom, in 2012 and eventually keeping a significant distance, allegedly due to the Mission Impossible star’s Scientologist beliefs.

Image credits: katieholmes

Tom has been notably out of his youngest daughter’s life, a strained relationship that came to light last month when Suri opted not to use her estranged dad’s surname in the playbill of her school’s musical production.

After finalizing her divorce from the 61-year-old actor, Katie officially returned to the Catholic faith, registering as a parishioner at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City “five years after revealing that she had started to study Scientology.”

Despite previous reports that Tom would continue to maintain a relationship with his ex-wife and his daughter, the separation from Scientology ultimately led to complete alienation.

Suri will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image credits: maiajwong

In 2019, author Samantha Domingo revealed that Tom was not allowed to have a relationship with Suri because she is not a Scientologist.

Samantha told the outlet that the reason was due to the church’s belief in reincarnation, so they would not view Suri as Tom’s daughter.

Nicole Kidman, who adopted Connor and Bella cruise with Tom when they were married from 1990 to 2001, suffered a similarly strained relationship, as her children chose to stay in the controversial Church of Scientology, ultimately shunning the Moulin Rouge star.

“She looks naturally beautiful like her mum Katie,” a reader commented

