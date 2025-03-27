Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Him Having Black Kids Makes So Much Sense": Rare Ed O'Neill Clip With Daughter Stuns Fans
Celebrities, News

“Him Having Black Kids Makes So Much Sense”: Rare Ed O’Neill Clip With Daughter Stuns Fans

When Ed O’Neill crashed his daughter’s TikTok session, fans did a double-take, not just for his unexpected cameo but for the surprising reveal that he’s been married to a Black woman for years. 

This detail of his personal life has turned heads and set social media abuzz, proving that the man behind the witty Al Bundy from Married… with Children still knows how to stir up a viral sensation!

Highlights
  • Ed O'Neill's surprise TikTok cameo with his daughter revealed his marriage to Black actress Catherine Rusoff.
  • The video's revelation about Ed O'Neill's biracial family sparked an online frenzy among fans.
  • Fans celebrated O'Neill's enduring appeal, highlighted by his iconic TV dad roles as Al Bundy and Jay Pritchett.
RELATED:

    Ed O’Neill’s appearance in his daughter’s video led to a frenzy among fans after they realized he is married to a Black woman

    Ed O'Neill with daughter at event, wearing a suit and glasses, both smiling for the camera.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Young woman in a white hoodie, braided hair, posing confidently in a bright room.

    Image credits: clair3on3ill

    Ed O’Neill’s family has become a hot topic on social media after the 78-year-old Married… with Children star popped up on his daughter’s TikTok video.

    In the video, O’Neill’s daughter Claire is dancing and lip-syncing to legendary rapper 2Pac’s classic song Hit ’Em Up. The video then shows O’Neill joining the 26-year-old to perform the diss that was aimed at the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and the Junior M.A.F.I.A. rap crew.

    Claire’s mother is none other than biracial actress Catherine Rusoff

    Ed O'Neill standing with his daughter, both looking at the camera in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: clair3on3ill

    Ed O'Neill praised by fan in comment, saying he's genuine.

    Claire’s mother is Catherine Rusoff, an actress who also appeared on the long-running sitcom series Married… with Children. Irish-American actor Ed O’Neill married Russoff in 1986. They have two daughters together, Claire and her older sister, Sophia. Rusoff herself is biracial

    Since the O’Neill family usually stays out of the public eye, the new TikTok video received a lot of engagement on the social media platform, eventually going viral. According to Claire’s caption, it was the Modern Family actor’s idea to appear in the video.

    Fans reacted to O’Neill’s biracial family

    Comment referencing Ed O'Neill humorously about not rocking with Peggy, includes laughing emoji.

    A man in a hat and checkered shirt stands with a young woman in a black dress at an event.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Many fans seemed surprised to find out Claire was O’Neill’s daughter, which led them to realize the family’s biracial dynamics.

    One fan asked, “Wait a minute!? Al Bundy has been married with children to a Black woman this whole time?!”, referring to O’Neill’s iconic role as beloved TV dad Al Bundy on the sitcom series Married… with Children.

    One fan referenced his iconic role as Al Bundy, saying, “Al definitely gave Black father vibes on the show”

    Comment by Stacey DeRouen stating: 'BBQ invite is in the mail' related to Ed O'Neill and daughter clip.

    Ed O'Neill at an event with his family, standing on a red carpet in casual attire.

    Image credits: Jason Kempin/Universal Studios/NBCUniversal

    Another fan of the actor referenced his dad roles on TV, saying, “Says a lot about his character. He jokingly said he has three wives. His real wife and his two TV wives. No one has a bad thing to say about him.”

    A third said, “Al definitely gave Black father vibes on the show.”

    While another fan exclaimed, “Wait what! No wonder we liked that show with him!”

    Online users pointed out Claire’s uncanny resemblance to her mother

    Text bubble with a comment referencing a man scoring four touchdowns in a game, related to Ed O'Neill.

    Ed O'Neill posing with a woman in formal attire at an event.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection

    After seeing a photo of O’Neill and his wife, one fan wrote on X that Claire has her mom’s face, saying, “His daughter has her mom’s whole face. Beautiful young lady.” 

    Another fan agreed about the resemblance, saying, “She’s her mom’s twin too OMG.”

    A third commented on the ethnic appearance of Claire, saying, “I’m not even being funny, but I’m just shocked at how ethnic this young lady still looks. I looked at that picture of her parents and didn’t think she’d stand a chance. Black is powerful!”

    O’Neill’s co-stars were among the users who commented on the video

    A group of people in white attire posing together, with Ed O'Neill and a dog in the front.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Comment from a user expressing excitement with emojis and high engagement, related to Ed O'Neill clip with daughter.

    Comment with laughing emojis saying "this is amazing" related to Ed O'Neill clip.

    The video received numerous comments from fans and followers. But there were other familiar faces in the comment section. Actresses Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, who played O’Neill’s grandchildren on Modern Family, reacted to the video too. 

    Hyland, who played Haley Pritchett, exclaimed, “I am screaming.” Meanwhile, Ariel Winter, who played Alex Pritchett on the same show, added, “This is amazing.”

    O’Neill’s iconic roles throughout his career have earned him a massive fan base

    Ed O'Neill with daughter in cozy home setting, smiling and relaxed.

    Image credits: clair3on3ill

    During the decade-long run of Fox’s sitcom series Married… with Children from 1987 to 1997, O’Neill’s portrayal of Al Bundy, the working-class dad, became a pop culture icon that led to having its own memes and made its mark on TV history. In the show, Al Bundy was married to Margaret “Peggy” Bundy, brought to life by actress Katey Sagal.

    Years later, the beloved actor joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Modern Family, as yet another iconic TV dad, Jay Pritchett. The sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2020, won 22 Primetime Emmys and became a huge success. Jay Pritchett, the family patriarch, was married to Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, played by another leading cast member, Sofía Vergara.

    @clair3on3illthis was his idea♬ Hit Em Up – 2Pac

    O’Neill’s filmography contains credits in motion pictures such as Wayne’s World, The Bone Collector, The Last Shift, and a four-episode role on the sixth season of the political drama series The West Wing in 2004 and 2005. 

    Most recently, in 2024, O’Neill appeared as the former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the sports drama series Clipped on FX.

    Netizens reacted to O’Neill’s surprise cameo in his daughter’s TikTok video
    Comment by user "Jessica" about an unexpected cameo, with 377 likes.

    Comment about Ed O’Neill being a dad, with user reaction and likes count displayed.

    Comment by Dr. Kortney about Ed O'Neill's mixed-race kids, expressing surprise and admiration.

    Comment on clip with Ed O'Neill and daughter: "That's so cute he named her Claire," with 5816 likes.

    Comment on Ed O'Neill being called Jay instead of Al Bundy, with likes.

    Comment from Evelyn about seeing a character named Jay Pritchett, with 173.6K likes.

    Comment highlighting Ed O'Neill's role as Jay Pritchett and his daughter's beauty, with 757 likes.

    Comment referencing Al Bundy with 7,910 likes, likely related to Ed O'Neill.

    Comment reacting to Ed O'Neill's daughter named Claire, with 318K likes from user Leah Asher.

    Comment by _zavage saying, "Him having black kids makes SO much sense," with 367.4K likes.

    Comment referencing Ed O'Neill's character Jay Pritchett with surprised tone, 58 likes.

    Comment showing surprise about discovering Ed O'Neill is someone's dad, with 554.1K likes.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Ed O'Neill meet Catherine Rusoff? Ed O'Neill met Catherine Rusoff shortly after moving to New York. They got married in 1986. It was Catherine who encouraged Ed to revisit the script for 'Married with Children, leading to his iconic role as Al Bundy.

    • What role did Catherine Rusoff have on 'Married with Children'? Catherine Rusoff played Mona, who appeared as the wife from another couple that Al and Peg face in a game show episode of 'Married.. with Children' during its second season.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
