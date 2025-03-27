“Him Having Black Kids Makes So Much Sense”: Rare Ed O’Neill Clip With Daughter Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ed O’Neill crashed his daughter’s TikTok session, fans did a double-take, not just for his unexpected cameo but for the surprising reveal that he’s been married to a Black woman for years.

This detail of his personal life has turned heads and set social media abuzz, proving that the man behind the witty Al Bundy from Married… with Children still knows how to stir up a viral sensation!

Highlights Ed O'Neill's surprise TikTok cameo with his daughter revealed his marriage to Black actress Catherine Rusoff.

The video's revelation about Ed O'Neill's biracial family sparked an online frenzy among fans.

Fans celebrated O'Neill's enduring appeal, highlighted by his iconic TV dad roles as Al Bundy and Jay Pritchett.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Image credits: clair3on3ill

Ed O’Neill’s family has become a hot topic on social media after the 78-year-old Married… with Children star popped up on his daughter’s TikTok video.

In the video, O’Neill’s daughter Claire is dancing and lip-syncing to legendary rapper 2Pac’s classic song Hit ’Em Up. The video then shows O’Neill joining the 26-year-old to perform the diss that was aimed at the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and the Junior M.A.F.I.A. rap crew.

Claire’s mother is none other than biracial actress Catherine Rusoff

Image credits: clair3on3ill

Claire’s mother is Catherine Rusoff, an actress who also appeared on the long-running sitcom series Married… with Children. Irish-American actor Ed O’Neill married Russoff in 1986. They have two daughters together, Claire and her older sister, Sophia. Rusoff herself is biracial.

Since the O’Neill family usually stays out of the public eye, the new TikTok video received a lot of engagement on the social media platform, eventually going viral. According to Claire’s caption, it was the Modern Family actor’s idea to appear in the video.

Fans reacted to O’Neill’s biracial family

Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Many fans seemed surprised to find out Claire was O’Neill’s daughter, which led them to realize the family’s biracial dynamics.

One fan asked, “Wait a minute!? Al Bundy has been married with children to a Black woman this whole time?!”, referring to O’Neill’s iconic role as beloved TV dad Al Bundy on the sitcom series Married… with Children.

One fan referenced his iconic role as Al Bundy, saying, “Al definitely gave Black father vibes on the show”

Image credits: Jason Kempin/Universal Studios/NBCUniversal

Another fan of the actor referenced his dad roles on TV, saying, “Says a lot about his character. He jokingly said he has three wives. His real wife and his two TV wives. No one has a bad thing to say about him.”

A third said, “Al definitely gave Black father vibes on the show.”

While another fan exclaimed, “Wait what! No wonder we liked that show with him!”

Online users pointed out Claire’s uncanny resemblance to her mother

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection

After seeing a photo of O’Neill and his wife, one fan wrote on X that Claire has her mom’s face, saying, “His daughter has her mom’s whole face. Beautiful young lady.”

Another fan agreed about the resemblance, saying, “She’s her mom’s twin too OMG.”

A third commented on the ethnic appearance of Claire, saying, “I’m not even being funny, but I’m just shocked at how ethnic this young lady still looks. I looked at that picture of her parents and didn’t think she’d stand a chance. Black is powerful!”

O’Neill’s co-stars were among the users who commented on the video

Image credits: Hulu

The video received numerous comments from fans and followers. But there were other familiar faces in the comment section. Actresses Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, who played O’Neill’s grandchildren on Modern Family, reacted to the video too.

Hyland, who played Haley Pritchett, exclaimed, “I am screaming.” Meanwhile, Ariel Winter, who played Alex Pritchett on the same show, added, “This is amazing.”

O’Neill’s iconic roles throughout his career have earned him a massive fan base

Share icon

Image credits: clair3on3ill

During the decade-long run of Fox’s sitcom series Married… with Children from 1987 to 1997, O’Neill’s portrayal of Al Bundy, the working-class dad, became a pop culture icon that led to having its own memes and made its mark on TV history. In the show, Al Bundy was married to Margaret “Peggy” Bundy, brought to life by actress Katey Sagal.

Years later, the beloved actor joined the cast of the ABC sitcom Modern Family, as yet another iconic TV dad, Jay Pritchett. The sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2020, won 22 Primetime Emmys and became a huge success. Jay Pritchett, the family patriarch, was married to Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, played by another leading cast member, Sofía Vergara.

O’Neill’s filmography contains credits in motion pictures such as Wayne’s World, The Bone Collector, The Last Shift, and a four-episode role on the sixth season of the political drama series The West Wing in 2004 and 2005.

Most recently, in 2024, O’Neill appeared as the former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the sports drama series Clipped on FX.

Share icon Netizens reacted to O’Neill’s surprise cameo in his daughter’s TikTok video



People Also Ask How did Ed O'Neill meet Catherine Rusoff? Ed O'Neill met Catherine Rusoff shortly after moving to New York. They got married in 1986. It was Catherine who encouraged Ed to revisit the script for 'Married with Children, leading to his iconic role as Al Bundy.

What role did Catherine Rusoff have on 'Married with Children'? Catherine Rusoff played Mona, who appeared as the wife from another couple that Al and Peg face in a game show episode of 'Married.. with Children' during its second season.