Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster
Celebrities, Movies&TV

Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Golden Globes got an iconic splash of Sofia Vergara as she nearly stopped Jodie Foster from receiving her award.

Vergara and Foster went head-to-head at the 82nd annual Golden Globes with their nominations in the category for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television.

When presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara revealed that Foster was the winner, the Modern Family actress playfully heckled her.

RELATED:

    Jodie Foster’s moment in the spotlight was nearly stolen by fellow star Sofia Vergara at the 2025 Golden Globes

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    Vergara was captured getting up from her seat and going towards the stage as the Hollywood veteran accepted the award.

    “No, no! Not again! Give me one!” she yelled.

    “I know, I know,” Foster said from the stage.

    She then went on to make a special mention of Vergara in her acceptance speech.

    “You know, the greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía,” she continued.

    Foster won the award for best female actor in a limited or anthology series for her role in True Detective: Night Country

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Max

    The viral moment sparked mixed reactions online, with one naysayer saying: “Sophia was disruptive to Jodie’s speech.”

    “Such a vulgar display of narcissism,” another said.

    “Maybe Sofia Vergara should try acting for once,” said one harsh critic.

    But loyal fans defended the Colombian powerhouse and acknowledged the playfulness of the moment.

    “I still love her,” one said while another wrote, “Sofia never fails to make me laugh, I love her.”

    The Modern Family actress was captured jumping out of her seat and going towards the stage as the Golden Globe winner accepted her award

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: SpencerAlthouse

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    One suggested a great idea, saying: “Ok, Sofia and Jodie should go on a date.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vergara was nominated for her role in Griselda, the American biographical crime drama television miniseries.

    Meanwhile, Foster bagged the award for her performance in the dark crime series True Detective: Night Country. She plays Detective Liz Danvers in the show, which rewarded her with her fifth Golden Globe win.

    The actress made a special mention of her wife Alexandra Hedison and her sons, Charlie and Kit after accepting the award.

    “I just want to thank my family,” she said. “Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who’s starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.”

    “No, no! Not again! Give me one!” the Colombian powerhouse was heard yelling


    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    “So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex, thank you forever,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For Vergara, who had just lost her fifth straight Golden Globe, it was like history repeated itself.

    She and Foster were nominated for the same roles at the 2024 Emmys last September, and then too, she had to watch her fellow star pick up the award while she went back empty handed.

    Following the Emmy loss, Vergara posted a video on Instagram and said to the camera, “me lo robaron,” which means “they stole it from me.”

    Vergara was nominated in the same category for her portrayal of a real-life drug lord in the miniseries Griselda

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Netflix

    She also posted a clip of herself slowly gulping down a hamburger with a sullen expression.

    “I didn’t get an Emmy but I got a hamburger,” she wrote in the caption.

    The actress, who brought to life the real story of the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, had made history last year as the first Latina to receive an Emmy nomination in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category.

    Foster thanked her wife Alexandra Hedison and her two children in her acceptance speech

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life,” she told E! last year. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series.”

    “I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to work on something as special as Griselda,” she went on to say. “I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year.”

    The internet had mixed opinions about the viral moment

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: xotamsox

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: iamjordanlive

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: Cheryllynn512

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: 106th

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: ImJamesOkBye

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: spunchpaste

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: phildonephy

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: amandajake_

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: meoyouri

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: britneyxcyrus

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: CCaruso45

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: mrbrianrowe

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: embo771

    Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

    Image credits: peterparkleys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Golden Globes have a much more relaxed, less uptight energy than the Oscars. It was a joke and people need to stop clutching their pearls

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody getting precious and offended over a comedic moment, come on they are friends and Jodie knew she was hucking it up for laughs cos the tabloids were gonna do a whole Sofia misses out 5 years in a row attack on her anyway.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Golden Globes have a much more relaxed, less uptight energy than the Oscars. It was a joke and people need to stop clutching their pearls

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody getting precious and offended over a comedic moment, come on they are friends and Jodie knew she was hucking it up for laughs cos the tabloids were gonna do a whole Sofia misses out 5 years in a row attack on her anyway.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda