Viewers Stunned By Sofía Vergara’s Iconic Reaction After Losing Golden Globe To Jodie Foster

The 2025 Golden Globes got an iconic splash of Sofia Vergara as she nearly stopped Jodie Foster from receiving her award.

Vergara and Foster went head-to-head at the 82nd annual Golden Globes with their nominations in the category for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television.

When presenters Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara revealed that Foster was the winner, the Modern Family actress playfully heckled her.

Vergara was captured getting up from her seat and going towards the stage as the Hollywood veteran accepted the award.

“No, no! Not again! Give me one!” she yelled.

“I know, I know,” Foster said from the stage.

She then went on to make a special mention of Vergara in her acceptance speech.

“You know, the greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofía,” she continued.

The viral moment sparked mixed reactions online, with one naysayer saying: “Sophia was disruptive to Jodie’s speech.”

“Such a vulgar display of narcissism,” another said.

“Maybe Sofia Vergara should try acting for once,” said one harsh critic.

But loyal fans defended the Colombian powerhouse and acknowledged the playfulness of the moment.

“I still love her,” one said while another wrote, “Sofia never fails to make me laugh, I love her.”

One suggested a great idea, saying: “Ok, Sofia and Jodie should go on a date.”

Vergara was nominated for her role in Griselda, the American biographical crime drama television miniseries.

Meanwhile, Foster bagged the award for her performance in the dark crime series True Detective: Night Country. She plays Detective Liz Danvers in the show, which rewarded her with her fifth Golden Globe win.

The actress made a special mention of her wife Alexandra Hedison and her sons, Charlie and Kit after accepting the award.

“I just want to thank my family,” she said. “Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who’s starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.”

Watch Sofia Vergara’s priceless reaction to losing the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series to Jodie Foster. 🫢 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jkUuDenFm4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2025

“So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex, thank you forever,” she added.

For Vergara, who had just lost her fifth straight Golden Globe, it was like history repeated itself.

She and Foster were nominated for the same roles at the 2024 Emmys last September, and then too, she had to watch her fellow star pick up the award while she went back empty handed.

Following the Emmy loss, Vergara posted a video on Instagram and said to the camera, “me lo robaron,” which means “they stole it from me.”

She also posted a clip of herself slowly gulping down a hamburger with a sullen expression.

“I didn’t get an Emmy but I got a hamburger,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress, who brought to life the real story of the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, had made history last year as the first Latina to receive an Emmy nomination in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category.

“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life,” she told E! last year. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series.”

“I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to work on something as special as Griselda,” she went on to say. “I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year.”

