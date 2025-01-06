40 Celebrity Outfits That Stood Out On The Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet
Fans of the movie industry weren’t the only ones getting treated to the best the entertainment world had to offer during the 2025 Golden Globes.
The event’s red carpet has evolved into one of the most prestigious platforms for high fashion, and the 2025 edition certainly lived up to the hype.
Fashion buffs flocked to social media and streaming platforms to marvel, gush, and gossip about the latest creations by the industry’s top designers. This year, the Golden Globes red carpet was flower-themed, with related motifs and pink and gold colors being featured on many outfits.
From timeless, tailored suits to bold, statement-making dresses, stars from all shapes, ages, and sizes brought their A-game, with photographers desperate to capture the perfect shot.
Here’s a look at the most unforgettable, elegant, and sometimes eccentric ensembles from this year’s Golden Globes.
Zendaya
Zendaya wore a stunning, strapless, floor-length dress of orange satin.
The bodice was fitted, and the skirt was a sophisticated combination of a slim, column-like shape towards the top and a dramatic, long train extending from the back.
Pamela Anderson
The former Baywatch star wore an elegant and timeless black dress coupled with long black gloves and diamond jewelry.
Zoe Saldaña
Why did they take her picture against that background? What looks like a stunning dress is lost against it.
Demi Moore
The star of The Substance wore an elegant skin-tight, strapless, champagne-colored gown that flowed into a more flared skirt at thigh-level.
Tilda Swinton
Viola Davis
Mindy Kaling
One of the brilliant minds behind the writing of The Office, the multitalented Kaling opted for an elegant golden dress that accentuated her skin color.
She completed the look with silver rings and earrings.
Emma Stone
Anna Sawai
Adrien Brody
The actor opted for a classic tuxedo interrupted only by a black, metallic-looking ornament on his left shoulder.
When he started to cry I almost cried, too. I’m waiting for The Brutalist to come out. 7 years in the making!!!
Dakota Fanning
Kate Winslet
Kate Hudson
Jessica Gunning
The British actress wore a form-fitting, blue velvet dress that followed the event's floral theme.
Sofia Vergara
Nava Mau
The Mexican-American actress wore a semi-translucid black dress with a single strap around her neck. The color complemented her dark hair and heavy eyeshadow.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Andrew Garfield
Colman Domingo
Selena Gomez
Alexandra Daddario
Daddario wore a black dress accentuated by a white scarf covering most of her chest and one shoulder that perfectly matched her skin and slicked-back hair.
Angelina Jolie And Daughter Zahara
The actress was accompanied by her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, who wore a white dress with a black tree design.
Jolie wore an intricately textured metallic gown whose fabric hung from each of her arms for an ethereal-yet-elegant look
Janelle James
James opted for an all-time classic look for the award show with a strapless, flowing black dress coupled with black opera gloves and minimal jewelry.
Cara Delevingne
Delevingne wore a striking blue, metallic bodycon dress that gave the impression of staring at a body of water, perfectly complementing the actress’ eyes.
Glenn Powell
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman showed up at the red carpet wearing a shimmering, light-grey/silver gown.
The floor-length dress came with a backless design with a draped, cowl neckline that flowed into a long train.
Alton Mason
The high-fashion model and dancer wore an understated black-satin, sleeveless, high collared top coupled with dark pants and shoes.
Mason completed the look with metallic jewelry, including a ring with Christian imagery.
Ashley Graham
The model and television host wore a floor-length black dress with a deep plunge to her waist that accentuated her chest.
The full, flowing skirt gave her a classic and elegant look.
Zoë Kravitz
Another flawless monochrome combo had the actress posing in a striking black velvet strapless gown with a dramatic white satin train.
The train started as a large bow at the back of the waist, extending into a long, flowing panel that swept behind her.
I usually like trains but if it's gonna be white, make it dramatic or it looks like she's dragging toilet paper
Jonathan Van Ness
The stylist and television personality wore a gender-nonconforming emerald dress made by fashion designer Christian Siriano.
He completed the look with his trademark beard, light makeup, and jeweled rings.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Richard Gadd
The British comedian and actor wore a black suit, coupled with a shirt and tie of the same color.
The dark colors allowed a single, silver-colored flower pin on his left to be the centerpiece of the outfit.
Anya Taylor Joy
The Queen’s Gambit star showed an immaculate pink satin-colored dress coupled with silver, flower-themed jewelry and a light-pink scarf draped around her arms.
Looks like she’s about to go to bed. Why do these beautiful women do buccal fat removal?
Fran Drescher
Bri "Brianna Chickenfry" Lapaglia
The podcaster made her first major red carpet appearance since her breakup with Zach Bryan by wearing a bronze strapless dress with ample cleavage, and a subtle, metallic sheen.
Kaley Cuoco
Mikey Madison
Leighton Meester
Heidi Klum
I know l'm getting old because I don't know like 1/3 of them
You have me beat, I only know about 8 of them.Load More Replies...
