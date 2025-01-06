ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the movie industry weren’t the only ones getting treated to the best the entertainment world had to offer during the 2025 Golden Globes. 

The event’s red carpet has evolved into one of the most prestigious platforms for high fashion, and the 2025 edition certainly lived up to the hype. 

Fashion buffs flocked to social media and streaming platforms to marvel, gush, and gossip about the latest creations by the industry’s top designers. This year, the Golden Globes red carpet was flower-themed, with related motifs and pink and gold colors being featured on many outfits. 

From timeless, tailored suits to bold, statement-making dresses, stars from all shapes, ages, and sizes brought their A-game, with photographers desperate to capture the perfect shot.

Here’s a look at the most unforgettable, elegant, and sometimes eccentric ensembles from this year’s Golden Globes.

#1

Zendaya

Elegant orange gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025.

Zendaya wore a stunning, strapless, floor-length dress of orange satin.

The bodice was fitted, and the skirt was a sophisticated combination of a slim, column-like shape towards the top and a dramatic, long train extending from the back.

Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #2

    Pamela Anderson

    Person in a black gown on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025. Elegant style with floral backdrop.

    The former Baywatch star wore an elegant and timeless black dress coupled with long black gloves and diamond jewelry.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #3

    Zoe Saldaña

    Zoe Saldaña

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    carolinestarr avatar
    Caroline Starr
    Caroline Starr
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did they take her picture against that background? What looks like a stunning dress is lost against it.

    #4

    Demi Moore

    Elegant silver gown on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025.

    The star of The Substance wore an elegant skin-tight, strapless, champagne-colored gown that flowed into a more flared skirt at thigh-level.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #5

    Tilda Swinton

    Tilda Swinton

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #6

    Viola Davis

    Viola Davis

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #7

    Mindy Kaling

    Golden dress fashion on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025, featuring sequin details and floral backdrop.

    One of the brilliant minds behind the writing of The Office, the multitalented Kaling opted for an elegant golden dress that accentuated her skin color.

    She completed the look with silver rings and earrings.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Report

    #8

    Emma Stone

    Emma Stone

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    katie-ferreira09 avatar
    Violet
    Violet
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had no idea she cut her hair till now it looks so good!

    #9

    Anna Sawai

    Anna Sawai

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #10

    Adrien Brody

    Man in a black suit poses on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025 against a floral backdrop.

    The actor opted for a classic tuxedo interrupted only by a black, metallic-looking ornament on his left shoulder.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When he started to cry I almost cried, too. I’m waiting for The Brutalist to come out. 7 years in the making!!!

    #11

    Dakota Fanning

    Dakota Fanning

    Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #12

    Kate Winslet

    Kate Winslet

    JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #13

    Kate Hudson

    Kate Hudson

    Michael Kovac/Getty Images Report

    #14

    Jessica Gunning

    Woman in a blue velvet gown on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025.

    The British actress wore a form-fitting, blue velvet dress that followed the event's floral theme.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The color is beautiful, but the design is not to her advantage.

    #15

    Sofia Vergara

    Sofia Vergara

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #16

    Nava Mau

    Elegant black dress at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, set against a backdrop of green foliage and flowers.

    The Mexican-American actress wore a semi-translucid black dress with a single strap around her neck. The color complemented her dark hair and heavy eyeshadow.

    Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #17

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #18

    Andrew Garfield

    Andrew Garfield

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #19

    Colman Domingo

    Colman Domingo

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #20

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #21

    Alexandra Daddario

    Elegant red carpet look at Golden Globes 2025, featuring a chic black gown with feather details against a floral backdrop.

    Daddario wore a black dress accentuated by a white scarf covering most of her chest and one shoulder that perfectly matched her skin and slicked-back hair.

    Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Report

    #22

    Angelina Jolie And Daughter Zahara

    Two women in elegant gowns on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025, posing in front of a floral backdrop.

    The actress was accompanied by her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, who wore a white dress with a black tree design.
    Jolie wore an intricately textured metallic gown whose fabric hung from each of her arms for an ethereal-yet-elegant look

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #23

    Janelle James

    Woman in elegant black gown and gloves, posing on a floral red carpet backdrop at the Golden Globes 2025.

    James opted for an all-time classic look for the award show with a strapless, flowing black dress coupled with black opera gloves and minimal jewelry. 

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #24

    Cara Delevingne

    Woman in a metallic gown on the red carpet, surrounded by floral decor at the Golden Globes 2025.

    Delevingne wore a striking blue, metallic bodycon dress that gave the impression of staring at a body of water, perfectly complementing the actress’ eyes.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #25

    Glenn Powell

    Glenn Powell

    Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #26

    Nicole Kidman

    Elegant silver dress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025.

    Nicole Kidman showed up at the red carpet wearing a shimmering, light-grey/silver gown.

    The floor-length dress came with a backless design with a draped, cowl neckline that flowed into a long train.

    John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #27

    Alton Mason

    Person in a stylish black outfit poses confidently on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025.

    The high-fashion model and dancer wore an understated black-satin, sleeveless, high collared top coupled with dark pants and shoes.

    Mason completed the look with metallic jewelry, including a ring with Christian imagery.

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #28

    Ashley Graham

    A woman in a glamorous black gown, showcasing elegant red-carpet looks at the Golden Globes 2025.

    The model and television host wore a floor-length black dress with a deep plunge to her waist that accentuated her chest.

    The full, flowing skirt gave her a classic and elegant look.

    Dan Doperalski/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #29

    Zoë Kravitz

    Elegant black gown on the red carpet, Golden Globes 2025, with white train detailing and strapless design.

    Another flawless monochrome combo had the actress posing in a striking black velvet strapless gown with a dramatic white satin train.

    The train started as a large bow at the back of the waist, extending into a long, flowing panel that swept behind her.

    Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I usually like trains but if it's gonna be white, make it dramatic or it looks like she's dragging toilet paper

    #30

    Jonathan Van Ness

    Person in an elegant green gown with off-shoulder design, showcasing red carpet fashion at Golden Globes 2025.

    The stylist and television personality wore a gender-nonconforming emerald dress made by fashion designer Christian Siriano.

    He completed the look with his trademark beard, light makeup, and jeweled rings.

    Dan Doperalski/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #31

    Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

    Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

    Phil McCarten/CBS Report

    #32

    Richard Gadd

    Man in black suit on red carpet at Golden Globes 2025, posing against a floral backdrop.

    The British comedian and actor wore a black suit, coupled with a shirt and tie of the same color.

    The dark colors allowed a single, silver-colored flower pin on his left to be the centerpiece of the outfit.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #33

    Anya Taylor Joy

    Elegant woman in a satin gown on the red carpet at Golden Globes 2025, adorned with a statement necklace.

    The Queen’s Gambit star showed an immaculate pink satin-colored dress coupled with silver, flower-themed jewelry and a light-pink scarf draped around her arms.

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like she’s about to go to bed. Why do these beautiful women do buccal fat removal?

    #34

    Fran Drescher

    Fran Drescher

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #35

    Bri "Brianna Chickenfry" Lapaglia

    Woman in an elegant gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025, against a floral backdrop.

    The podcaster made her first major red carpet appearance since her breakup with Zach Bryan by wearing a bronze strapless dress with ample cleavage, and a subtle, metallic sheen.

    JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #36

    Kaley Cuoco

    Kaley Cuoco

    Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #37

    Mikey Madison

    Mikey Madison

    Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media Report

    #38

    Leighton Meester

    Leighton Meester

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #39

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum

    Michael Kovac/Getty Images Report

