Fans of the movie industry weren’t the only ones getting treated to the best the entertainment world had to offer during the 2025 Golden Globes.

The event’s red carpet has evolved into one of the most prestigious platforms for high fashion, and the 2025 edition certainly lived up to the hype.

Fashion buffs flocked to social media and streaming platforms to marvel, gush, and gossip about the latest creations by the industry’s top designers. This year, the Golden Globes red carpet was flower-themed, with related motifs and pink and gold colors being featured on many outfits.

From timeless, tailored suits to bold, statement-making dresses, stars from all shapes, ages, and sizes brought their A-game, with photographers desperate to capture the perfect shot.

Here’s a look at the most unforgettable, elegant, and sometimes eccentric ensembles from this year’s Golden Globes.