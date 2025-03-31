Incredible Landscape Embroidery By Victoria Rose Richards (47 Pics)Interview With Artist
This artist’s appreciation for nature translates into beautiful embroidery art of landscapes.
Victoria Rose Richards shared that she first started by embroidering standard landscapes, but in 2019, she did her first aerial view, one that really clicked with her. “An issue I had with my other pieces was I just wasn’t drawn to the sky aspect. I really enjoyed the landscape itself, the sky was usually an afterthought. Aerials solved this problem, but I was also very drawn to the geometric shapes and textures visible from above. Since then, I’ve been almost completely focussed on aerials.”
So, let’s hop into the post and see Victoria's beautiful artwork. To learn more about her, read the interview below.
More info: Instagram | uk.pinterest.com | victoriaroserichards.co.uk | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
First of all, Victoria told us more about her background: “I was brought up and still live in Southwest Devon, UK. My home was in a relatively rural village surrounded by farmland, wild areas, and rivers, but I moved to a local town in 2024, which borders Dartmoor. I’ve loved being creative from a young age – I remember being in my early teens messing around with balsa wood to make models, sewing toys, and experimenting with different paints from even younger! I went through phases of painting, graphite drawing, and multi-media before focusing more on my studies in my late teens.
When I was 20 at university, I fell back into creating as a hobby and then it became my job when I completed my degree. I feel my experience being autistic has really influenced my artistic journey – I’ve always had issues connecting to people and so preferred my own company, spending hours each day in my room focusing on little details of whatever I was creating, even when I was in primary school. I think it’s given me a certainly creative eye and attention to detail I wouldn’t otherwise have.”
We were wondering what initially drew her to the world of embroidery, to which she replied: “I began embroidery as a whole back in 2018 after looking for something to spend my free time on at university – I was experiencing a lot of lows and stress from the work and thought something creative would help as I’ve always had a love for art. I stumbled across some embroidery landscapes online and was fascinated by the medium! I got my grandmother’s old tin of threads out, had a play, and created my first one… then I never stopped!”
Victoria shared that she has always had more of a connection to nature and the land around her rather than to people. That, coupled with growing up in a place of outstanding natural beauty, made it feel completely natural for her to focus on landscapes.
We asked Victoria to share more about her creative process. She wrote: “The landscapes I create are often from my imagination. A key part of my creative process is that I do little planning or sketching for most of my pieces; instead, it is much more intuitive. A field-based piece for example – I start with the trees first, deciding as I go what shape I want them to form. When I’ve done the majority, I sketch out the rough field shapes, then decide whether I want a more formal or randomly structured landscape. Once I’m happy with that, I decide what they’ll be! I don’t know until I’m most the way through what I’m actually making, and I love that.”
As for the audience's takeaway, Victoria wrote what are her hopes: “An appreciation for the natural world! I think anyone at all would benefit from getting immersed in nature and that the world would be a better place if we could all connect back to nature in our own way.”
Lastly, she added: “If you want to get creating art too – don’t be afraid of failing or get put off when your early art doesn’t come out how you want! We all started somewhere, and I had to make some bad pieces before I could make the good ones.”
Every single one is so beautiful -- I can't choose a favorite! An incredibly talented artist 💗
Every single one is so beautiful -- I can't choose a favorite! An incredibly talented artist 💗