This artist’s appreciation for nature translates into beautiful embroidery art of landscapes.

Victoria Rose Richards shared that she first started by embroidering standard landscapes, but in 2019, she did her first aerial view, one that really clicked with her. “An issue I had with my other pieces was I just wasn’t drawn to the sky aspect. I really enjoyed the landscape itself, the sky was usually an afterthought. Aerials solved this problem, but I was also very drawn to the geometric shapes and textures visible from above. Since then, I’ve been almost completely focussed on aerials.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see Victoria's beautiful artwork. To learn more about her, read the interview below.

More info: Instagram | uk.pinterest.com | victoriaroserichards.co.uk | ko-fi.com

#1

Landscape embroidery in a circular frame featuring abstract green fields and circles.

victoriaroserichards Report

POST

First of all, Victoria told us more about her background: “I was brought up and still live in Southwest Devon, UK. My home was in a relatively rural village surrounded by farmland, wild areas, and rivers, but I moved to a local town in 2024, which borders Dartmoor. I’ve loved being creative from a young age – I remember being in my early teens messing around with balsa wood to make models, sewing toys, and experimenting with different paints from even younger! I went through phases of painting, graphite drawing, and multi-media before focusing more on my studies in my late teens. 

When I was 20 at university, I fell back into creating as a hobby and then it became my job when I completed my degree. I feel my experience being autistic has really influenced my artistic journey – I’ve always had issues connecting to people and so preferred my own company, spending hours each day in my room focusing on little details of whatever I was creating, even when I was in primary school. I think it’s given me a certainly creative eye and attention to detail I wouldn’t otherwise have.”

    #2

    Hand holding a landscape embroidery piece featuring green textures and intricate patterns, embodying nature's beauty.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #3

    Landscape embroidery art, showcasing intricate green fields and blue rivers, held in a wooden hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    We were wondering what initially drew her to the world of embroidery, to which she replied: “I began embroidery as a whole back in 2018 after looking for something to spend my free time on at university – I was experiencing a lot of lows and stress from the work and thought something creative would help as I’ve always had a love for art. I stumbled across some embroidery landscapes online and was fascinated by the medium! I got my grandmother’s old tin of threads out, had a play, and created my first one… then I never stopped!”

    Victoria shared that she has always had more of a connection to nature and the land around her rather than to people. That, coupled with growing up in a place of outstanding natural beauty, made it feel completely natural for her to focus on landscapes
    #4

    Landscape embroidery art showcasing intricate green fields and roads.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #5

    Hand holding green landscape embroidery hoop with intricate maze design.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    We asked Victoria to share more about her creative process. She wrote: “The landscapes I create are often from my imagination. A key part of my creative process is that I do little planning or sketching for most of my pieces; instead, it is much more intuitive. A field-based piece for example – I start with the trees first, deciding as I go what shape I want them to form. When I’ve done the majority, I sketch out the rough field shapes, then decide whether I want a more formal or randomly structured landscape. Once I’m happy with that, I decide what they’ll be! I don’t know until I’m most the way through what I’m actually making, and I love that.”

    #6

    Handcrafted landscape embroidery depicting fields and rivers in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #7

    Colorful landscape embroidery with geometric patterns and texture, featuring green and orange hues.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    As for the audience's takeaway, Victoria wrote what are her hopes: “An appreciation for the natural world! I think anyone at all would benefit from getting immersed in nature and that the world would be a better place if we could all connect back to nature in our own way.”

    Lastly, she added: “If you want to get creating art too – don’t be afraid of failing or get put off when your early art doesn’t come out how you want! We all started somewhere, and I had to make some bad pieces before I could make the good ones.”

    #8

    Intricate landscape embroidery in green and pink hues, showcasing geometric patterns on a wooden hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #9

    Landscape embroidery featuring green hills and a blue river, showcasing intricate textile art.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #10

    Landscape embroidery with rivers and greenery, showcasing intricate handwork by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #11

    Embroidery of a wheat field with stormy sky and lightning, showcasing landscape embroidery artistry.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #12

    Handcrafted landscape embroidery featuring vibrant green fields and pink blossoms, showcasing intricate details and artistry.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #13

    Landscape embroidery featuring lush fields and forests in a circular hoop, crafted with intricate detail.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #14

    Hand holding a round embroidery featuring a vibrant landscape with a road and purple sky, crafted by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #15

    Landscape embroidery art featuring vibrant green fields in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #16

    Landscape embroidery with vibrant green and yellow fields, showcasing intricate stitch patterns.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #17

    Landscape embroidery featuring vibrant fields and a river, crafted with intricate details.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #18

    Landscape embroidery art with green fields, trees, and blue lakes by Victoria Rose Richards in a circular frame.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #19

    Hand holding a circular embroidery depicting an incredible landscape with ocean, sand, and greenery.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #20

    Landscape embroidery art with green fields and a blue river.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #21

    Landscape embroidery with intricate garden design, featuring green grass and colorful flowers on a hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #22

    Hand holding a hoop displaying landscape embroidery with green fields and blue rivers by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #23

    Landscape embroidery featuring a lush forest and winding river in a hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #24

    Oval-shaped landscape embroidery depicting fields in green and yellow hues, held by a hand.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #25

    Landscape embroidery art with mountains and greenery by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #26

    Landscape embroidery featuring green and yellow fields with a blue river, created by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #27

    Yellow landscape embroidery art featuring a tree and path in a round wooden frame.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #28

    Hand holding a detailed landscape embroidery with clouds, fields, and water.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #29

    Colorful landscape embroidery art with blue and pink floral patterns in a wooden hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #30

    Colorful landscape embroidery by Victoria Rose Richards with vibrant threads depicting nature in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #31

    Landscape embroidery depicting fields and a coastline in vibrant colors.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #32

    Embroidery art depicting a lush green landscape with ocean by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #33

    Landscape embroidery showcasing lush greenery and blue water in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #34

    Landscape embroidery by Victoria Rose Richards featuring green fields and a blue ocean, held against a stone wall background.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #35

    Embroidery landscape art with vibrant pink and green textures, showcasing intricate craftsmanship in a hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #36

    Landscape embroidery in a hoop by Victoria Rose Richards, depicting a lush green garden with pathways and shrubs.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #37

    Landscape embroidery art showcasing vibrant fields and streams.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #38

    Landscape embroidery with intricate green, red, and yellow patterns in an oval hoop, showcasing artistry by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #39

    Hand holding landscape embroidery featuring fields and ponds in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #40

    Landscape embroidery art held in a hand, showcasing textured green scenery.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #41

    Landscape embroidery art in a hoop, featuring a vibrant green terrain with a winding blue path and scattered floral details.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #42

    Landscape embroidery art showcasing fields and greenery in a circular frame.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #43

    Embroidery art in a hoop showcasing intricate green and red landscape by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #44

    Colorful landscape embroidery by Victoria Rose Richards, featuring abstract floral patterns in a circular hoop.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #45

    Intricate landscape embroidery with geometric design and vibrant greens and pinks by Victoria Rose Richards.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #46

    Hand holding intricate landscape embroidery in a hoop, featuring lush green textures and white flowers.

    victoriaroserichards Report

    #47

    Embroidery of a lush landscape with a river and structures, showcasing incredible craftsmanship.

    victoriaroserichards Report

