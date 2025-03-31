First of all, Victoria told us more about her background: “I was brought up and still live in Southwest Devon, UK. My home was in a relatively rural village surrounded by farmland, wild areas, and rivers, but I moved to a local town in 2024, which borders Dartmoor. I’ve loved being creative from a young age – I remember being in my early teens messing around with balsa wood to make models, sewing toys, and experimenting with different paints from even younger! I went through phases of painting, graphite drawing, and multi-media before focusing more on my studies in my late teens.

When I was 20 at university, I fell back into creating as a hobby and then it became my job when I completed my degree. I feel my experience being autistic has really influenced my artistic journey – I’ve always had issues connecting to people and so preferred my own company, spending hours each day in my room focusing on little details of whatever I was creating, even when I was in primary school. I think it’s given me a certainly creative eye and attention to detail I wouldn’t otherwise have.”