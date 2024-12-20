Hollywood Faces “Ozempic Face” Crisis As Celebrities Suffer From Gauntness: “They All Look Worse”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood is abuzz with allegations of “Ozempic face,” a term for “gaunt” features linked to rapid weight loss. Stars like Katy Perry, Lizzo, and John Goodman are currently facing scrutiny over their changing appearance allegedly linked to the Ozempic face phenomenon.

Ozempic is used in combination with diet and exercise to help manage blood sugar levels, the European Medicines Agency states. It can be used on its own or in addition to other diabetes medications, such as metformin, sulphonylureas, or insulin.

Ozempic can also help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

RELATED:

Hollywood is abuzz with allegations of “Ozempic face,” a term for “gaunt” features linked to rapid weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: Stewart Cook/ABC/Getty Images

While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, some physicians prescribe it for this purpose, as per UC Davis Health.

Ozempic can help with weight loss by reducing appetite, which can lead to the consumption of fewer calories.

“Ozempic face is not really anything unique to Ozempic so much as it is the effect of losing a significant amount of weight,” Dr. Adam Rubinstein, a plastic surgeon in Miami, Florida, USA, told The Daily Mail on Thursday (December 19).

Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon in New Jersey, added: “We see a loss of volume in the face [with weight loss], and when we lose fat in the face we see signs like the cheeks are more sunken in, more sagging skin and a general hollowing out of the features.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

“Sometimes, it can have the effect of actually making a person look older — because the fat in our cheeks is what gives us a more youthful look.”

Dr. Sue Decotiis, a weight loss expert who has prescribed Ozempic to thousands of patients, reportedly explained that weight loss looks more dramatic on those with longer faces because of the way the skin is stretched.

Katy Perry is among the famous personalities to be often accused this past year of using Ozempic and developing the Ozempic face.

The California Gurls hitmaker particularly re-ignited these rumors on Monday (December 16), after fans said that she looked “gaunt.”

Stars like Katy Perry and Scott Disick are currently facing scrutiny over their changing appearance

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Dr. Rubinstein said of Katy: “Her cheeks do look thinner overall, and she certainly does look more angular and thinner. There is also less depth to her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over a year-and-a-half, this certainly could be because she is using Ozempic, or could also be because she is taking care of herself, going to the gym, and eating well.

“Over that time you can drop quite a bit of weight.”

Lizzo has also been scrutinized over her visible weight loss, which she often flaunts on her social media.

Amid accusations that the 36-year-old singer has been taking Ozempic, Dr. Rubinstein told The Mail that Lizzo had a “tremendous transformation,” adding that, “with or without Ozempic, I applaud what she has been able to do.”

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

He added: “She looks healthier and there is obvious weight loss between the May photo and the more recent one.

“Her neckline and jawline now really pop, and there is also now the same contour in her cheeks that you couldn’t see before.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she used Ozempic along with a good program, but the amount of change that she has been able to produce in herself is not something that you can do just by using medications alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts highlighted John Goodman, who they reportedly said had drastically less facial volume and, as a result, more loose skin that had formed wrinkles.

Experts pointed to Sharon Osbourne as a celebrity with one of the most dramatic examples of Ozempic face

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

Dr. Ramanadham told the British tabloid: “He hasn’t been in the news for anything on Ozempic, so I don’t know if it’s that.

“But even with just weight loss, you see more lines, more wrinkles, and more deflation in his face as he loses weight compared to when he was heavier and his face was fuller.

“These changes are just very typical of overall weight loss regardless of whether weight loss drugs were used.”

The doctor further reportedly ranked Robbie Williams among the celebrities with some of the most prominent Ozempic faces.

Share icon

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/ Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ramanadham explained: “You can see a hollowing under the eyes and the cheeks and more wrinkles appearing because of a loss of volume.

“With Robbie, you can see the direct results of weight loss.”

Dr. Sue Decotiis, a weight loss specialist, told The Mail: “He looks like a totally different person.

“He has a longer face, which means the weight loss is definitely making him look very drawn.”

Among women, the experts pointed to Sharon Osbourne as a celebrity who has shown one of the most dramatic examples of Ozempic face.

Robbie Williams was among the celebrities with some of the most prominent Ozempic faces

Share icon

Image credits: Action Press/VidaPress

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ramanadham said: “Her eyes look more sunken in, her cheeks have more hollowing.

“There is a significant loss in facial volume as well, and more wrinkling that is associated with it.”

Lottie Moss, who is famous for being supermodel Kate Moss’ younger half-sister, was reportedly rushed to the hospital after abusing Ozempic earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

She consequently opened up about the injectable prescription medicine’s dangerous side effects and dissuaded people from taking Ozempic on her podcast, Bored Panda previously reported.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Celebrity use and social media promotion of Ozempic have reportedly contributed to a shortage of the drug, which is intended to treat diabetes.

“The broad shortage of Ozempic seen currently, and GLP-1s in general, has been attributed to the misuse and self-administering of the drug by celebrities and social media influencers who are seeking rapid weight loss,” Dr. Ahmed AK Hassoun, consultant of endocrinology at Fakeeh University Hospital, explained.

GLP-1s is the class of medications to which Ozempic belongs.

“This inappropriate off-label use of Ozempic has led to an unprecedented surge in demand among the general population, resulting in difficulties for diabetics accessing the medication,” Dr. Hassoun added.

“People will do anything to avoid changing their diets,” a reader commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DreamerinMaking

Share icon

Image credits: milllk_man

Share icon

Image credits: SeldenGADawgs

Share icon

Image credits: PalominoOMG

Share icon

Image credits: AKASCbelle

Share icon

Image credits: JulezySays

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MommaMami5

Share icon

Image credits: TrenUltra

Share icon

Image credits: AndrewKerr1873

Share icon

Image credits: GossipGreg1420

Share icon

Image credits: JanPaulDavis1

Share icon

Image credits: D_R_Ball

Share icon

Image credits: Lex_Jurgen