ADVERTISEMENT

We are in the middle of the "Ozempic era," said Hunter McGrady, a plus-size supermodel for Sports Illustrated in August, referencing the weight-loss drug that has taken the celebrity world by storm.

Also known by its compound name, semaglutide, the medication suppresses appetite and slows digestion to produce dramatic transformations

The treatment's effectiveness has made it a pop culture phenomenon, and several celebrities, such as Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, and Oprah Winfrey, have confessed to having used it at one point or another.

However, not all public figures have been so open, leading to widespread speculation among fans, who have accused many celebrities of secretly using the compound even if they publicly deny it, with many joining the list of speculated users in 2024.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

The singer addressed the Ozempic rumors head-on, setting the record straight about her weight loss instead of letting netizens keep the speculation alive. 

Clarkson revealed that her slimmer figure resulted from medication but had nothing to do with Ozempic. "Mine is a different [drug] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad," she explained.

While Clarkson denied that the drug in question was Ozempic, she did not give the name of the medication she's taking, explaining only that it is "something that aids in helping break down the sugar."

It's important to note that semaglutide, the active component of which Ozempic is only a brand name, is a medication created to help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels. Clarkson could've been referring to other drug brands like Wegovy or Rybelsus.

Sipa USA / Vida Press , LNC / Marc Joseph / Vida Press Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

Perhaps one of the most unapologetic celebrities when it comes to using Ozempic. The daughter of legendary rock star Ozzie Osbourne praised the medication's efficacy and lashed out at critics, suggesting they were simply upset that they couldn't afford it.

Osbourne stated that many of those who criticize the drug are often "secretly using it" or "pissed off that they can't bear the cost."

Her comments drew heavy criticism, particularly from individuals who emphasized that semaglutide is primarily a diabetes medication and that its usage for vanity purposes led to shortages for those who need it.

"Rich people have access to healthy food, trainers, and chefs, but still choose Ozempic, causing shortages for diabetics," one user wrote.

Osbourne has publicly discussed her struggles with weight in the past, including undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. This openness is shared with her mother, Sharon, who also admitted to having used the drug but said that it came with too many side effects and that it made her feel "too gaunt."

Keith Mayhew / Vida Press , David Fisher / Shutterstock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

Elle King

Elle King

The country idol opened up about her significant weight loss after giving birth, discussing the challenges she faced during her journey in a post on her social media.

"I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5'3 from pregnancy 2021 – now 2023," she wrote. "It doesn't happen overnight. It didn't even happen in a year for me. It's an ongoing, still working towards ever-changing goals kinda thing."

King denied the rumors of her using weight loss medication, attributing her progress instead to "metabolic workouts" that emphasized light cardio and weight lifting.

The singer explained how exercising has significantly boosted her mental health, understanding, confidence, and pride, motivating her followers to do the same.

"You have to be your champion. Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I wanted to lose weight, but it's so much more. My brain functions better on the days I move my body," she added.

Jason Davis / Getty , Ian West - PA Images / Getty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Post Malone

Post Malone

The first and only male on this list, Austin Post, better known as Post Malone, got accused of using semaglutide after losing nearly 60 pounds and addressed the rumors on an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"No, sir. I'm not on Ozempic," he said, explaining that his transformation was entirely due to dietary and lifestyle changes.

"The first step was, I remember I went on tour, and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to eat. I'm getting grilled chicken. I'm going to eat carrots. And I will have some white rice with buffalo or hot sauce every night.' Hot sauce has no calories in it, and I was blown away. Something good that doesn't have calories!"

Malone explained how the hectic schedule of constantly touring and ending workdays late at night meant he started eating unhealthy food like pizza and fries. "You're just on the bus, so it's like, what's open? And it's always like, you know, greasy stuff," he added.

Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock , postmalone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie

The rapper and reality TV personality had been on the receiving end of Ozempic accusations for months due to her rapid weight loss. She later revealed to her followers that she had cancer and that her medication was the cause behind her slimmer figure.

"Sorry, my cancer medication made me lose weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So please stop spreading the worst narratives," the post read.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, did not go into detail about the type of illness she's suffering. Her mother, Barbara, confirmed her daughter's diagnosis on social media, defending her against accusations of faking the condition.

The reveal did not stop the rumors, however, with celebrity reporter Perez Hilton suggesting that the rapper was lying about her illness for publicity purposes.

Sara De Boer / Vida Press , bhadbhabie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

The pop star's recent transformation has had fans jokingly dubbing her "Ozempic in a Bottle," a play on her hit song Genie in a Bottle.

As is usual with these types of accusations, fan reactions combine mockery, rumors, speculation, and concern for the health of the person at the center of it. "She doesn't look healthy anymore. This Ozempic craze is getting out of hand," one fan commented.

"Is this the price of fame now? Celebrities shrinking themselves for the cameras?" asked another. 

Aguilera was visiting Barry's gym in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album when a recording of her walking through the premises in a black, skin-tight suit ignited the conversation about her weight.

Alexandra Wyman / Getty , xtina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#7

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

The actress, known for her role as Kat Hernandez in Euphoria, has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation that left her fans shocked. Many stated that she looked "unrecognizable" in recent photos.

Her change led to speculation that Ferreira may have used Ozempic, with one user lamenting that the drug had "a choke hold on the entire industry."

While Barbie has historically avoided discussing her size publicly, she opened up four years ago about her struggles with mental health, which included anxiety, depression, binge eating, and body image issues. She attributed her problems, in part, to the pressures generated by her fame in the era of social media.

The actress hasn't addressed the accusations; instead, she focuses on celebrating her body via provocative Instagram posts as her fans defend her. "Y'all realize not everyone is on Ozempic, right? There are plenty of other more healthy ways of losing weight," one said.

Anthony Behar / Vida Press , barbieferreira Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The model's latest Vogue cover sparked a wave of reactions, most centering around how different she appeared. 

Jenner appeared noticeably slimmer, posing gracefully in a purple dress and makeup that made her face look noticeably gaunt, leading to Ozempic accusations. According to her critics, her neck was also extended tensely, casting shadows that made her appear older than she was.

"I feel like people didn't give me enough empathy or women in general. I see pictures online, and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," the model said in an interview.

"Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?" she argued, attributing her getting back in shape to her own discipline and training regimen.

kyliejenner , kyliejenner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

Lizzo

Lizzo

The American rapper has never shied away from embracing her body, becoming an icon for plus-size women worldwide. However, her recent photos show the singer sporting a noticeably slimmer figure, leading to accusations of her using semaglutide.

"No way she lost that weight naturally. I bet she's on Ozempic now," one fan wrote, with others going as far as to feel "betrayed" by Lizzo's weight loss, believing it signals a departure from her body-positive image.

Lizzo categorically denied the rumors in a short reel on her Instagram page that read: "When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," while showing a comment from a user saying that she was using a combination of semaglutide and coc-ine.

lizzobeeating , lizzobeeating Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

The lead-up to the premiere of the movie version of Wicked has been mired in controversy, chief of which has been the look of the lead actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Netizens stated that the actresses looked "skeletal" after they appeared at the movie premiere in Los Angeles on November 9, accusing both of taking Ozempic.

Fans of the singer were conflicted about her looks. Some worried about the impact her look would have on the body image of the movie's target audience, while others defended her, feeling that the criticism was in bad taste and body-shamed Grande.

Back in August, the singer addressed the concerns of her audience, asking them not to "comment on [her] body," after a photo comparison between her current look and her appearance after being named Billboard's 2018 Woman of the Year began going viral on social media.

"The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of it," Grande said in a video uploaded on TikTok. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, and eating poorly. It was the lowest point in my life."

Billboard , arianagrande Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!