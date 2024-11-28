ADVERTISEMENT

We are in the middle of the "Ozempic era," said Hunter McGrady, a plus-size supermodel for Sports Illustrated in August, referencing the weight-loss drug that has taken the celebrity world by storm.

Also known by its compound name, semaglutide, the medication suppresses appetite and slows digestion to produce dramatic transformations.

The treatment's effectiveness has made it a pop culture phenomenon, and several celebrities, such as Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, and Oprah Winfrey, have confessed to having used it at one point or another.

However, not all public figures have been so open, leading to widespread speculation among fans, who have accused many celebrities of secretly using the compound even if they publicly deny it, with many joining the list of speculated users in 2024.