ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays it feels like few things on the internet could surprise its users. Yet many images on social media make them raise an eyebrow, nevertheless, often thanks to (unsuccessful) editing. From bent doorframes aligned perfectly with the curve of one’s hips, to lips so voluptuous they defy the laws of human anatomy – there are plenty of examples of people overdoing it with editing tools.

Such examples are what we’re focusing on today. On the list below, you will find pictures depicting Instagram’s battle vs. reality and many ways people try to aid the former. Even if you think you’ve seen it all, give the list a go, and make sure to upvote the edited pictures that deserve an A for effort the most. Happy scrolling!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I...wow

I...wow

fox5499 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Oh, Girlie. Come On

Oh, Girlie. Come On

UmiSWrld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“I Never Edit My Pictures”

“I Never Edit My Pictures”

NewHampshireGal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

I Usually Have A Hard Time Noticing When Someone Edits Their Pictures.. But Now..😅 (The Last Image Is The Least Edited)

I Usually Have A Hard Time Noticing When Someone Edits Their Pictures.. But Now..😅 (The Last Image Is The Least Edited)

09Angelina17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Wish This Was Satire

I Wish This Was Satire

vampirebuffy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Profile Pic vs. Reality

Profile Pic vs. Reality

Florzee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Known Attorney Influencer

A Known Attorney Influencer

obeseelise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Posted The First, Deleted It, Then Posted The Second, Admitting She Got A Little Out Of Hand "Editing Her Arm."

Posted The First, Deleted It, Then Posted The Second, Admitting She Got A Little Out Of Hand "Editing Her Arm."

mem451 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Just Stumbled Across This One. The Last Photo Still Has Slimming Filters On It

Just Stumbled Across This One. The Last Photo Still Has Slimming Filters On It

Kill_Mii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

I'm Only Pretty Sure She Has Edited These First 3

I'm Only Pretty Sure She Has Edited These First 3

NSFWAndCreepyAF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Website Forgot To Use Faceapp On One Photo

The Website Forgot To Use Faceapp On One Photo

odd-bun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

dancingabba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Girl…

Girl…

PigInJail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

British Fashion Brand List Products With Both Images And Videos Next To Each Other, This One Shows How Much They’ve Edited The Models Waist

British Fashion Brand List Products With Both Images And Videos Next To Each Other, This One Shows How Much They’ve Edited The Models Waist

MozzarellaMaiden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Saw One In The Wild!

Saw One In The Wild!

NoKidCouple76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My God…

My God…

Reymontas26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Built Like An Ant 🐜

Built Like An Ant 🐜

hoephase- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Damn That’s Crazy 💀

Damn That’s Crazy 💀

Environmental-Owl445 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Why Do Inherently Attractive Women Do This To Themselves?

Why Do Inherently Attractive Women Do This To Themselves?

truealpha11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Wtf? Posted On My College Admitted Students Insta

Wtf? Posted On My College Admitted Students Insta

DifficultSound9279 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Way They Edited Their Lips Is A Little Questionable

The Way They Edited Their Lips Is A Little Questionable

bellusinlove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Op Posted This To Show How Much Better She Looks After “Taking Care Of Herself”

Op Posted This To Show How Much Better She Looks After “Taking Care Of Herself”

diveonfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

It’s Like She Got A Different Head In The Mirror…

It’s Like She Got A Different Head In The Mirror…

uaef19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Fame Is A Helluva Drug

Fame Is A Helluva Drug

AccurateBox4317 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

This Makeup Artist’s Before And Afters

This Makeup Artist’s Before And Afters

diveonfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Don't Trust Make Up Artists That Heavily Edit Pics Like This

I Don't Trust Make Up Artists That Heavily Edit Pics Like This

Natural-Net2872 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Local Pyramid Scheme Hun Uses Filters To Sell Overpriced Crap

Local Pyramid Scheme Hun Uses Filters To Sell Overpriced Crap

crappymlm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Why Doesn't She Have Any Skin Texture Tf?

Why Doesn't She Have Any Skin Texture Tf?

a_professionalhater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

She Posted All Of These Herself

She Posted All Of These Herself

Snoo81069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Man And His Very Filtered Wife

A Man And His Very Filtered Wife

pop_and_cultured Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Another Blatantly Filtered "Make Up" Add Popped On My Feed, For Bridal Makeup This Time

Another Blatantly Filtered "Make Up" Add Popped On My Feed, For Bridal Makeup This Time

cosmicdicer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I’m Sure She’s Been Posted Here Because But I Still Feel Cheated Because I Bought Many Products She Endorsed

I’m Sure She’s Been Posted Here Because But I Still Feel Cheated Because I Bought Many Products She Endorsed

abz_pink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#33

Instagram V Candid

Instagram V Candid

xprettyandpinkx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Found On Pinterest, This Is One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

Found On Pinterest, This Is One Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

heyladswhatsup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Are There Any Unfiltered Pics Of Her?

Are There Any Unfiltered Pics Of Her?

blballard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Saw Her Video On My Explore Page And Thought She Was Just Making Fun Of Other Influencers But Nope

I Saw Her Video On My Explore Page And Thought She Was Just Making Fun Of Other Influencers But Nope

Order_66x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Am Freaking Lost For Words Here

I Am Freaking Lost For Words Here

uaef19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Those Are Some Unique Sunglasses

Those Are Some Unique Sunglasses

TriangleDancer69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Somewhere Along The Way The Plot Was Lost

Somewhere Along The Way The Plot Was Lost

Zaerryth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Spotted In The Wild

Spotted In The Wild

Hungry_Ad_7627 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Shape Shifting Egirl

Shape Shifting Egirl

Miuador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

The Amount Of People In The Comments Who Think This Is Real Are Making Me Lose Faith In Humanity 🤦🏼‍♀️

The Amount Of People In The Comments Who Think This Is Real Are Making Me Lose Faith In Humanity 🤦🏼‍♀️

KCL31298 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Somehow, People Still Believe Her Lies

Somehow, People Still Believe Her Lies

tobyqueef404 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

What Is Going On With This Armpit Lol

What Is Going On With This Armpit Lol

quannyquanquan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Race Changing Editing

Race Changing Editing

No_Violinist_1788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Local Politician In Poland. Election Poster vs. Official Photo

Local Politician In Poland. Election Poster vs. Official Photo

Ok-Trifle-2106 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Face vs. The Neck

The Face vs. The Neck

Notoriouslyd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

In A Newsletter From A High End Skincare Brand - 2 Weeks Usage 😅

In A Newsletter From A High End Skincare Brand - 2 Weeks Usage 😅

Laylaika Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

So Bad I Had To Laugh

So Bad I Had To Laugh

Galinavan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Found On My Fyp

Found On My Fyp

ihopethispasswordisn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This Insta Influencer Takes Editing To The Extreme

This Insta Influencer Takes Editing To The Extreme

Tasouris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

She Looks Photoshopped Into This Pic

She Looks Photoshopped Into This Pic

Justolliehere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

thereisnosnoopdogg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

No Internal Organs

No Internal Organs

Any-Musician1102 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

It’s The Smugness For Me

It’s The Smugness For Me

Organic_Welcome5427 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

What On Earth Is Going On Here

What On Earth Is Going On Here

LoudCustard82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Took Me 15 Tries To Pause At This Specific Moment

Took Me 15 Tries To Pause At This Specific Moment

hi7en Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Shoutout To The Og

Shoutout To The Og

cebogs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Feel Sorry For People Who Grew Up On Social Media. Many Think This Is What People Look Like. Slide 4 Is Reality

I Feel Sorry For People Who Grew Up On Social Media. Many Think This Is What People Look Like. Slide 4 Is Reality

Haunting-Mortgage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Posted vs. Tagged

Posted vs. Tagged

bravomyylife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

B&a Pictures From A Local Spa

B&a Pictures From A Local Spa

ClearCrimson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

"Of" Girly Changed Her Whole Race For Some Reason

"Of" Girly Changed Her Whole Race For Some Reason

avganimeenjoyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Centaur Photoshopping Aside, What Is That Bathing Suit?

Centaur Photoshopping Aside, What Is That Bathing Suit?

cool_username__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Facebook Friend Got Called Out For Editing. Included Photo She Posted, Her Post About It, And Non-Editied Pics Of Her And Her Daughter

Facebook Friend Got Called Out For Editing. Included Photo She Posted, Her Post About It, And Non-Editied Pics Of Her And Her Daughter

Gh0sti3pi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Mother/Daughter Duo Instagram Keeps Slipping Into My Algorithm :-(

Mother/Daughter Duo Instagram Keeps Slipping Into My Algorithm :-(

helga-pig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Reality vs. Ig

Reality vs. Ig

Bloody_Hell_Ben Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Literally From The Same Day

Literally From The Same Day

Fatbootyfart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Is Ridiculous

This Is Ridiculous

Substantial_Pepper50 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Barely Recognized Her In A Movie Scene

Barely Recognized Her In A Movie Scene

sanandrios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Just Can't With This Person Anymore. (In The Wild)

I Just Can't With This Person Anymore. (In The Wild)

brizzboog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

This "Influencer" With Almost 5 Million Followers On Her Instagram

This "Influencer" With Almost 5 Million Followers On Her Instagram

omghaveacookie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

No Words

No Words

deanamarie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Smoothing It All Out For The Gram

Smoothing It All Out For The Gram

AppleAtrocity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Posting A Fake Version Of Yourself On Facebook And The Real One On Tiktok 🤨

Posting A Fake Version Of Yourself On Facebook And The Real One On Tiktok 🤨

4west3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!