Jennifer George, a resident of semi-rural San Diego County, has transformed her home into a wildlife sanctuary, drawing a diverse array of animals to her backyard. What began as a simple act of offering water to coyote pups on a scorching day in 2019 has evolved into a captivating hobby, where she installed a solar-powered fountain and a hidden camera to observe and record the visiting fauna.

Jennifer's dedication has allowed her to document a wide variety of animals, from skunks and bobcats to hummingbirds and weasels, providing a unique insight into their behaviors and interactions that otherwise would remain unseen for the most part.

