ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer George, a resident of semi-rural San Diego County, has transformed her home into a wildlife sanctuary, drawing a diverse array of animals to her backyard. What began as a simple act of offering water to coyote pups on a scorching day in 2019 has evolved into a captivating hobby, where she installed a solar-powered fountain and a hidden camera to observe and record the visiting fauna.

Jennifer's dedication has allowed her to document a wide variety of animals, from skunks and bobcats to hummingbirds and weasels, providing a unique insight into their behaviors and interactions that otherwise would remain unseen for the most part.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Woman Put A Water Fountain With A Camera In Her Yard, Here Are 37 Photos Of Regular Visitors (New Pics)

jenniferegeorge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!