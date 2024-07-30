Olympic Diver Jules Bouyer Has Viewers In A Frenzy Over Huge Bulge In Swim Trunks

ADVERTISEMENT

A French diver has become a viral sensation, not just for his flips and twists in the air but also for his daringly snug swimwear.

Jules Bouyer has caused a stir with his presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics for his impeccable form and aquatic prowess.

The 2002-born diver also made a splash online with his swimwear choice that leaves little to the imagination.

Fans all over the world were buzzing with excitement and hoping for more as his ultra-tight swimming trunks accentuated his… assets.

One enthusiastic fan summed it up perfectly by saying, “The only reason I love the Olympics.”

Image credits: jules_bouyer

“Totally cheating! Most divers have 2 legs but he has 3!” read one cheeky comment, while another said, “Jules has got the jewels!”

Another admirer humorously remarked, “I just really hope his speedo is getting paid time and a half.”

The comments didn’t stop there, as others also felt his swimwear was doing some serious heavy lifting.

“He fills out a speedo very well,” one commenter chimed in.

“Those Speedos are working overtime at this point,” another wrote.

One said, “IDGAF about the Olympics can someone just tell me when French diver Jules Bouyer is on TV.”

The 22-year-old athlete and his diving partner, Alexis Jandard, will be aiming for gold in the Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final on August 2

Image credits: alexis_jandard

Jules and his diving partner, Alexis Jandard, are aiming for gold in the Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final on August 2.

The pair went viral for posting a thirsty shower photo about a week ago with the caption, “Welcome to Paris 2024.”

22-year-old Jules underwent shoulder surgery in July 2023, just ten days after becoming a world championship bronze medallist, according to his Olympics profile.

“We had thought beforehand about the best time to have surgery because I was in a lot of pain and it was necessary,” he said in an interview in February 2024.

Following his recovery, he was back to the poolside by October to continue his training. He said he had help from a mental performance coach, Cecilia Delage, post-surgery.

Fans have taken to social media to rave about Jules’ trunks, making his swimwear a viral topic

Image credits: davidmackau

“I work with her a lot. I also watch diver videos or my dives. I looked back at last year’s dives to see what I missed, what was good and what wasn’t so good, to self-correct and see what I could improve. I did some dry rehearsal. I imagine myself in my head on the board and I rehearse on the floor,” he said in the same interview.

Diving is among the most keenly watched events by fans at the Olympics, captivating audiences with its breathtaking combination of athleticism and artistry. Each dive is a suspenseful spectacle, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as athletes perform gravity-defying feats with precision and grace.

China has so far secured more diving gold medals than any other nation, surpassing the once-dominant United States for the top position on Monday, according to AP News.

Athletes Lian Junjie and Yang Hao claimed a victory in the synchronized 10-meter platform event, earning China’s 49th gold medal in the sport.

While some records also credit the U.S. with 49 golds, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) categorizes a 1904 win in the now-defunct “plunging for distance” event as swimming, not diving.

Following clarification from the IOC, China’s achievement is now unrivaled.

Jules underwent shoulder surgery last year and recovered just in time to compete at the Olympics hosted by his home country

one academic topic in which i am extremely interested now is french diver jules bouyer. i find this subject very intellectually rewarding & intriguing. this subject is something i think many others would also enjoy studying. there are many reasons why i find this topic fascinati– pic.twitter.com/Y9CS7urLl4 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 29, 2024

Lian and Yang’s clinch of the top spot on the podium left famous British diver Tom Daley—a five-time Olympian who won gold at the same event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—with a silver medal on Monday.

“Obviously, China dived absolutely incredibly today. They showed incredible form,” he said. “Every single one of their dives was flawless.”

Tom was accompanied by his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two children at this year’s Olympics.

“One of the main reasons for coming back to diving was to be able to have my kids watch and they’re all coming. My husband, the kids, my mum, my grandma, all my friends, aunties, uncles… We managed to get a lot of tickets this time around as I was a bit more prepared on the ticket front,” he said ahead of the games.

Famous British diver and five-time Olympian Tom Daley said the Olympic gold medal for him this time is having his kids there to watch

Image credits: tomdaley

The father-of-two said this time, the Olympic gold medal was having his children watching their father compete in one of the most talked-about events in the world of sports.

“For me, my Olympic gold medal at this time is having my kids there to watch – and that’s really the thing that I’m looking forward to most going into this competition. I know lots of people have been all, ‘If it’s anything less than gold will it be a disappointment?’ But actually, no,” he said. “This time round, I’m really proud of myself that I was able to take two years off and set my mind to something and work really hard for it and then get there. And I think that’s the big thing that I wanted to do, set an example, even to my kids that if you have a dream and you want to set your mind to it, you can get there.”

The Paris Olympics has certainly had some viral-worthy moments so far, including one served by Arno Kamminga.

The athlete from the Netherlands competed in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke on Day 1 of swimming. Despite finishing in second place, he captured the attention of social media users with his “thirst trap” swim shorts.

Jules Bouyer’s recent pictures may have helped spike up the viewership for the Olympics this year, with one saying, “I can’t wait for the next dive”

