“Very Ballsy”: Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spot Performer’s “Scrotum” At Paris Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

A performer’s wardrobe malfunction became the talk of the town after the grand opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This year’s opening ceremony made history, as it was the first that was not held in the confines of a stadium. But amid performances by superstars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, a different kind of star stole the show on Friday, July 26.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as the cameras panned across the dancers during one of the performances at the Olympics opener.

Stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed at the grand opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26

Share icon

Image credits: IOC MEDIA / X

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

One keen observer pointed out the mishap on X with a photo that appeared to show a performer’s “scrotum” hanging out of their underwear for the world to see.

“And amongst the records broke by #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony goes also the first scrotum ever showed at #Olympics,” read the tweet shared by Tancredi Palmeri.

Netizens commented on the eyebrow-raising sight, with one saying, “That’s nuts.”

“Surely not by accident,” one assumed, while another called it an “incredible catch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s very … ballsy of him doing that lol,” another joked.

Viewers noticed an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that took place during the performance of French singer and actor Philippe Katerine

Share icon

Image credits: Tancredi Palmeri / X

Share icon

Image credits: SurSugarTits / X

One wrote, “This is what the Olympics has devolved to? Disgusting!”

The dancer was seen in the background of a performance given by none other than French singer and actor Philippe Katerine. The now-55-year-old artist rose to fame in the 2000s with his hit Louxor j’adore.

Philippe’s act has become one of the most surreal moments of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony this year, as the singer was nearly nude while captured sprawling across a massive fruit platter.

The scantily clad performer, adorned with flowers and leaves, was the centerpiece of the show.

55-year-old Philippe was covered in “gallons” of blue paint as part of his representation of the Greek god Dionysus

ADVERTISEMENT

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Most unusual star of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony who appeared naked painted blue and served on a platter of fruit is revealed as beloved actor and singer https://t.co/eUvlgUtmc1 pic.twitter.com/9dDD91JTC3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 26, 2024

As viewers across the world watched on Friday, Philippe serenaded the crowd with a song called Nu, which means “Naked.”

“Where to hide a revolver when you’re completely naked?” he sang as he pointed toward his privates. “I know where you’re thinking. But that’s not a good idea.”

“No more rich and poor when you go back to being naked. Yes,” he continued.

Following the performance, he explained that his get-up included being coated with “gallons” of blue paint to represent Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, ecstasy, and fertility.

“I’m a bit of an exhibitionist,” the French entertainer said, as quoted by NBC News.

Celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend were also spotted in Paris for the Olympics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the controversy sparked by his semi-nude act, he said he was “proud” of it and wanted to respect the original Olympic Games in Greece with his performance.

“Nudity is really the very origin of the Games. At first, they were naturist Olympics,” he said.

He also had a message to share with his song Nu, which was: “If you’re naked, there’s no war because there are no weapons.”