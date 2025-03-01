Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Authorities Baffled By 95-Year-Old Arkansas Woman Who Seemingly “Disappeared Into Thin Air”
News, US

Authorities Baffled By 95-Year-Old Arkansas Woman Who Seemingly “Disappeared Into Thin Air”

The case of Belva Day, a 95-year-old Arkansas resident who has been missing since February 6, 2025, continues to baffle authorities as they struggle to piece together her whereabouts.

The search has grown more desperate with each passing day, having no other leads than the last place she was seen at: the city of Mountain Home, where she was paying an electric bill.

Highlights
  • 95-year-old Belva Day has been missing since February 6, 2025, from Mountain Home, Arkansas.
  • Extensive search efforts include helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and patrol cars but no trace found.
  • Authorities urge businesses with cameras to share footage for possible leads.
  • Day's family remains hopeful despite the emotional toll each day brings.

Day then reportedly headed east on Highway 63 at around 2 pm local, and arrived at the incorporated community of Gepp, in western Fulton County, 20 minutes afterwards.

Despite scouring the area using helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and patrol cars, authorities say the woman seemingly vanished without a trace.

    A 95-year-old Arkansas woman who disappeared in early February continues to baffle police, who say she appears to have “disappeared into thin air”

    Police car with flashing lights near a building, related to woman who vanished without a trace.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash

    “It’s just like she disappeared into thin air,” Mountain Home Police Department investigator Sam Seamans said.

    “We’ve had a total of four aviation searches for her, two state police helicopter flights, a local Baxter County helicopter flight,” Seamans added. 

    “There’s been a fixed-wing flight that was, I think, arranged by the family, and there have been people, we’ve had state troopers drive all the possible routes looking off the sides of the roads and ravines.”

    An elderly woman with glasses smiles softly; related to a disappearance case.

    Image credits: mountainhomepolice

    Having exhausted all police avenues, Chaos Divers, a group specializing in cold-case water searches, has officially joined the search. Their efforts have also been bolstered by the support of the local community.

    Silver car traveling on a wide, empty road, connected to a 95-year-old woman's mysterious disappearance.

    Image credits: mountainhomepolice

    “I mean, she could be lost. She could be just still wandering the streets and driving around,” Jacob Grubbs, the leader of Chaos Divers, told KARK-TV. “We don’t know exactly where she’s been since she doesn’t have a debit card, but we can track her that way.”

    The search continues, with authorities urging any businesses that might have had cameras recording that day to share their footage

    Hand holding a fan of US dollar bills, symbolizing financial transaction or reward.

    Image credits: Morgan Vander Hart / Unsplash

    In the meantime, members of Day’s family remain hopeful for her safe return, with each day adding to their already great emotional toll.

    “We pray she comes home,” Patti Ades, Day’s daughter, shared. “Every day that goes by without hearing anything is excruciating.”

    A photograph of a car at a drive-thru; related to a 95-year-old woman's disappearance.

    Image credits: true.crime.mama

    Authorities have taken to social media for help in finding the woman, sharing a photo of both her and her car. The posts have specifically requested help from businesses with video cameras that could provide extra footage of Belva Day.

    @true.crime.mama Where is Ms. Belva Day? @Heather Naillik @67_Bird #belvaday#arkansas#mountainhome#calicorock#gepp#missing#fyp♬ original sound – True Crime Mama

    Netizens empathized with the anguish felt by Day’s family, with many sharing similar experiences with missing elderly loved ones.

    “When my mom started getting dementia, she forgot how to get home and couldn’t remember which house to go to,” one reader recounted.

    “Luckily, she remembered and didn’t go somewhere else. That’s when I told her she needed to quit driving.”

    “It isn’t looking good.” While most netizens wished for the missing woman to be found, others pointed out it might be too late

    Comment by FedEx driver on vanishing of 95YO woman; driver remains vigilant for signs of her car.

    Comment suggesting GPS key chains to prevent disappearance of elderly, urging their use for grandparents or parents.

    Sad comment on a post about a 95-year-old woman vanishing without a trace.

    Comment expressing concern for missing 95-year-old woman, hoping she is found safe.

    Comment about 95YO woman vanishing, expressing sadness with heart icon and username Lake life Sonya.

    Comment by Charlotte Anne expressing sadness about a 95-year-old woman's disappearance.

    Comment by Teresa Hwifley saying 'so sad' about a 95YO woman who vanished without a trace.

    Comment discussing 95YO woman's disappearance and expressing concern for her safety.

    Comment expressing concern about a 95-year-old woman who vanished.

    Comment expressing concern about 95YO woman's disappearance without a trace, highlighting worry and daily thoughts.

    Comment expressing concern about the vanished 95YO woman and hope for family closure.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

