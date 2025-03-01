Authorities Baffled By 95-Year-Old Arkansas Woman Who Seemingly “Disappeared Into Thin Air”

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of Belva Day, a 95-year-old Arkansas resident who has been missing since February 6, 2025, continues to baffle authorities as they struggle to piece together her whereabouts.

The search has grown more desperate with each passing day, having no other leads than the last place she was seen at: the city of Mountain Home, where she was paying an electric bill.

Highlights 95-year-old Belva Day has been missing since February 6, 2025, from Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Extensive search efforts include helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and patrol cars but no trace found.

Authorities urge businesses with cameras to share footage for possible leads.

Day's family remains hopeful despite the emotional toll each day brings.

Day then reportedly headed east on Highway 63 at around 2 pm local, and arrived at the incorporated community of Gepp, in western Fulton County, 20 minutes afterwards.

Despite scouring the area using helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and patrol cars, authorities say the woman seemingly vanished without a trace.

RELATED:

A 95-year-old Arkansas woman who disappeared in early February continues to baffle police, who say she appears to have “disappeared into thin air”

Share icon

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash

“It’s just like she disappeared into thin air,” Mountain Home Police Department investigator Sam Seamans said.

“We’ve had a total of four aviation searches for her, two state police helicopter flights, a local Baxter County helicopter flight,” Seamans added.

“There’s been a fixed-wing flight that was, I think, arranged by the family, and there have been people, we’ve had state troopers drive all the possible routes looking off the sides of the roads and ravines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mountainhomepolice

Having exhausted all police avenues, Chaos Divers, a group specializing in cold-case water searches, has officially joined the search. Their efforts have also been bolstered by the support of the local community.

Share icon

Image credits: mountainhomepolice

“I mean, she could be lost. She could be just still wandering the streets and driving around,” Jacob Grubbs, the leader of Chaos Divers, told KARK-TV. “We don’t know exactly where she’s been since she doesn’t have a debit card, but we can track her that way.”

The search continues, with authorities urging any businesses that might have had cameras recording that day to share their footage

Share icon

Image credits: Morgan Vander Hart / Unsplash

In the meantime, members of Day’s family remain hopeful for her safe return, with each day adding to their already great emotional toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We pray she comes home,” Patti Ades, Day’s daughter, shared. “Every day that goes by without hearing anything is excruciating.”

Share icon

Image credits: true.crime.mama

Authorities have taken to social media for help in finding the woman, sharing a photo of both her and her car. The posts have specifically requested help from businesses with video cameras that could provide extra footage of Belva Day.

Netizens empathized with the anguish felt by Day’s family, with many sharing similar experiences with missing elderly loved ones.

“When my mom started getting dementia, she forgot how to get home and couldn’t remember which house to go to,” one reader recounted.

“Luckily, she remembered and didn’t go somewhere else. That’s when I told her she needed to quit driving.”

“It isn’t looking good.” While most netizens wished for the missing woman to be found, others pointed out it might be too late

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon