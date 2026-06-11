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After taking a closer look at the Nature category of the 2025 Chromatic Awards last week, we’re continuing with another beautiful selection from the same competition. This time, the spotlight falls on the Wildlife And Animals category, where photographers captured creatures great and small through the powerful language of color.

As an international competition dedicated to color photography, the Chromatic Awards brings together both professional and amateur photographers from around the world. In this category, that variety is especially clear, with each image offering a different glimpse into the animal kingdom and the photographers’ ability to notice moments many of us would otherwise miss.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention photos from the Wildlife And Animals category, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite shots along the way.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook

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#1

“Sibling Rivalry” By Somdutt Prasad

“Sibling Rivalry” By Somdutt Prasad

Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

Description: “In a burst of raw energy and youthful power, two sub-adult tiger siblings engage in a spirited play-fight on the forest floor. One tiger is airborne, muscles taut, all four paws lifted clear off the ground, its face turned toward the camera with an expression that is half play, half challenge. The other, seen from behind, rises on powerful hind legs, reaching up to meet its sibling’s leap — forepaws outstretched, tail arched in balance, every sinew alive with motion.

What might seem at first a playful dance is, in truth, a rehearsal for independence. As tiger cubs approach two years of age, their once carefree games begin to take on a sharper edge. The mock fights, the lunges and parries, are no longer just for fun — they are instinctive lessons in strength, dominance, and control. These moments foreshadow the inevitable separation to come, when each young tiger will carve out its own territory, staking claim to a domain where no sibling bond can soften the law of the wild.

Bathed in soft forest light, the scene brims with vitality and purpose. Every motion tells of transition — from cubs bound by affection to rivals shaped by nature’s design. "Sibling Rivalry" captures the precise moment where play meets power, where innocence gives way to instinct, and where the jungle begins to claim its next rulers.”

Chromatic Awards Report

16points
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    #2

    “Catch Me Mom!” By Jim Guerard

    “Catch Me Mom!” By Jim Guerard

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “In a game as old as time, a mother cheetah uses her hind feet to toss her cub into the air and then catch her again.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    “Mirror Reflection With Blanca” By Joyce Reinertson

    “Mirror Reflection With Blanca” By Joyce Reinertson

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “A humorous and playful image of my cat Blanca having fun in this mirror studio set up especially made for her.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    14points
    POST
    #4

    “It Is Up To You” By Graeme Guy

    “It Is Up To You” By Graeme Guy

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Cheetahs are one of the most endearing African species. The females though generally have a tough life. A male will mate and then move on leaving the female to raise the cubs. Up to 8 cubs may be born but only 2-3 will survive to adulthood. The wellbeing of the cubs is entirely dependent of their mother and her hunting skills. While she is very fast they are easily out-muscled but a number of other species.....their kills may be stolen. She also must not sustain injuries that nullify her speed advantage. In the image shown the cub on the left looks up to her mother as if to say ....'it is all up to you Mom.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    14points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheetah with her little cheetos ;)

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    #5

    “The Wonderer” By Fabian Meckl

    “The Wonderer” By Fabian Meckl

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Beneath the trees that shroud the Sabi River, a male lion pauses, gazing into the canopy as if lost in thought. The yellow leaves of the dry season shimmer in the late morning sun, casting the scene in dusty gold. I cannot help but wonder: what goes through his mind?”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    13points
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    #6

    “It's Behind You” By Susan Lang

    “It's Behind You” By Susan Lang

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Is this what dogs see in their nightmares?”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    13points
    POST
    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    great picture ! ♥

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    0points
    reply
    #7

    “Sovereign Gaze” By Bingwen Ding

    “Sovereign Gaze” By Bingwen Ding

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Photographed in the heart of Kruger National Park, South Africa, this portrait captures the raw majesty of an aging male lion as he meets the camera with an unwavering, sovereign gaze. His weathered fur and deep-set amber eyes tell a story of survival, dominance, and solitude—etched into every strand of his mane and every scar of his face. I waited for the light to sculpt his features just right, allowing the natural shadows to fall away into a near-black background, so that nothing would distract from the presence of this lion—silent, watchful, commanding.

    For a fleeting moment, he was no longer just a wild animal, but a king—seen, and seeing.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    12points
    POST
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    #8

    “The Wild Horses Of Anatolia” By Athanasios Maloukos

    “The Wild Horses Of Anatolia” By Athanasios Maloukos

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Somewhere on the plains of Anatolia, Turkey, under the imposing Mount Erciyes, a herd of about 200 wild horses roam the plateau with thunderous stampede and captivating grace.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    11points
    POST
    #9

    “House Owner” By Itamar Matsry

    “House Owner” By Itamar Matsry

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “If you encounter a tiger in India's Ranthambore National Park, it will usually be on trails, near a water source or in the trees. But an unusual sight was caught on my camera when the Bengal tiger came to an abandoned colorful building and stood in its doorway, as if he were the owner of the house. Which is probably true, this is his territory.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    11points
    POST
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    #10

    “Starburst Shrimps” By Olivier Martinez

    “Starburst Shrimps” By Olivier Martinez

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I captured this couple of shrimps on a circular wipe coral, I used the double exposure to add a star bus sun ointment this image -to give this unreal effect.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    “Radiance” By Remuna Beca

    “Radiance” By Remuna Beca

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A solitary shark glides through the open ocean, framed by rays of sunlight that pierce the blue like a cathedral of light. Captured far offshore, this image strips away distraction, revealing the elegance and vulnerability of a species too often vilified. In reality, sharks are essential to healthy marine ecosystems—regulating populations, maintaining balance, and signaling the ocean’s overall well-being. Yet they face mounting threats from overfishing, bycatch, and a fear-driven narrative that undermines their protection. By portraying the shark as a serene presence—suspended in light, not shadow—I hope to challenge perceptions and inspire deeper respect for these guardians of the sea.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    10points
    POST
    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wonderful picture ! ♥

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    0points
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    #12

    “Hunting” By Kevin Yu Shi

    “Hunting” By Kevin Yu Shi

    1st Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Chile’s Torres Del Paine is famous for its stunning landscapes, but it’s also home to a fierce predator - the puma. These majestic creatures primarily feed on guanacos. However, the hunting success rate for pumas is not very high, especially for female pumas. They primarily rely on the abundance of guanacos for their survival. It’s a rare treat to see a puma hunting right in front of you. We followed a female puma for a few days, and she had two adorable cubs who depended on her to bring them food. In this particular early morning, she had been keeping a guanaco close by for a while, and finally, she had the chance to get close enough to jump on it. She tried to pull down the guanaco a few times, and she was really close to biting it in the neck.. But guess what? The guanaco was a tough cookie, and it managed to escape!”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    9points
    POST
    #13

    “When The Sky Is On Fire” By Aubois Valérie

    “When The Sky Is On Fire” By Aubois Valérie

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    9points
    POST
    #14

    “Giraffes Drinking” By Seppo Tuomaala

    “Giraffes Drinking” By Seppo Tuomaala

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “This is a photo taken in November 2024 in KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The two giraffes are drinking in symmetrical positions in front of a photo-hide. To fit the two in the photo with part of the reflections of the animals and the surroundings, a wide-angle lens of 18 mm was used.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    “Sunflower” By Dong Zhu

    “Sunflower” By Dong Zhu

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    8points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Behind The Leaves” By Eva Karlowatz

    “Behind The Leaves” By Eva Karlowatz

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Young fox behind the leaves near his fox den, watching something.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    “Sea Puppy Gaze” By Remuna Beca

    “Sea Puppy Gaze” By Remuna Beca

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “An Australian sea lion playfully engages with the camera with curiosity in South Australia’s kelp forests. Listed as Endangered, these rare sea lions face threats from habitat loss, fishing bycatch, and pollution. Protecting these gentle marine icons is vital to preserving ocean biodiversity.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    “Bowing To The Night” By Kinga Wnuk

    “Bowing To The Night” By Kinga Wnuk

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Spain, sunrise on the road to the stable. Elgoriusz, a purebred Arabian stallion, bows to the night disappearing over the horizon.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    beautiful picture ! ♥

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    “After The Meal” By Pål Hermansen

    “After The Meal” By Pål Hermansen

    1st Place in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Polar bear relaxing after eating a walrus meal. A very rare prey for polar bears.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    “View Out Of The Window” By Joyce Reinertson

    “View Out Of The Window” By Joyce Reinertson

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Two cats inside a Japanese interior are viewing the scene outside the window with interest.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    “Tiger: I See You” By Narayanan Iyer

    “Tiger: I See You” By Narayanan Iyer

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Amidst Tadoba’s lush monsoon carpet, hope came alive when fresh pug marks led us to him, Shambu, a massive male tiger resting in the thickets. His eyes, framed by green, and the flash of orange fur made this close-up an unforgettable reward.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    “The Watcher” By Annika Dubbert

    “The Watcher” By Annika Dubbert

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “A single eye glimmers from the hollow of an ancient tree, where a young racoon peers out into the world with quiet curiosity. The interplay of light and darkness carves a moment suspended between concealment and revelation. Rough bark frames the creature's delicate features, evoking a sense of intimacy within the wild. This image captures not just an animal, but the hush of encounter - a fleeting breath of connection between observer and observed.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    “Sunset Visitor” By Erik Roldán Ulles

    “Sunset Visitor” By Erik Roldán Ulles

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I took this photo on a warm July afternoon in a place I often visit in Menorca. While photographing a friend, this curious cow peeked out from behind a wall, just as the sun was setting—an unexpected and gentle visitor in golden light.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    “Sea Model” By Rachel Irene

    “Sea Model” By Rachel Irene

    2nd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Young seal on rocks outside of Astoria, OR.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    “Weighing Her Options” By Jonathan Cohen

    “Weighing Her Options” By Jonathan Cohen

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “On safari in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, our guide led us to an exhausted cheetah and a gazelle a few feet from her.

    We waited about an hour alone with the cheetah before she fed on her prey, an extremely rare site. She had expended all of her energy tracking down, chasing and killing. As time went by, vultures circled overhead. She knew it was now or never to eat, because after the airborne scavengers arrived, hyenas will soon follow.

    She took a bite, then another. It was the only time we saw the gazelle move, shaking in the tall, blood stained grass of the savanna.

    Crouched as low as I could in our Land Cruiser, I took this photo with a 300mm lens through an open window that was approximately a meter from the ground.

    The cheetah looked up at me for a second, stared and continued to eat. Our guide told us it was time to leave.

    Weeks after we returned home and started editing, this one frame haunted me. At the time I made this image I was in the moment, completely focused on shutter speeds, apertures and focal lengths. Our guide knew otherwise, we were becoming a food option.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    “The Long Road Home” By Matt Dusig

    “The Long Road Home” By Matt Dusig

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “With the twin peaks of Mount Erciyes rising in the distance like silent witnesses, a band of Yılkı horses charges across the vast Turkish Anatolian plateau. The land stretches endlessly before them — a muted palette of dust, sage, and sunlight — while the nearby village rests quietly in the background, hinting at the delicate boundary between the wild and the domesticated. These horses, once part of working life, now roam free, their instincts guiding them across ancestral terrain. There’s a quiet dignity in the scene — a sense that the horses are not simply moving forward, but returning to something eternal and instinctual. The snow-capped mountains, the distant minarets, and the open field create a natural triptych of heritage, faith, and freedom.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    “Opayastin” By Dorota Senechal

    “Opayastin” By Dorota Senechal

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Opayastin means "Great Wind" in the Indians Cree language.

    Far away from any settlements and any human presence, with the help of Native American Indians, I explored by traditional sled on the snow, during several weeks, one of the most pristine, remote and wilderness places in Far North Canada in winter, in quest for wild grey wolves.

    Never hunted, the wolves have no fear of humans. When we finally found them, they came to me by curiosity, at a distance of few meters only, allowing me to take some incredible close-ups of wolves in the wild, without any hide or baits.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    “Mahikan” By Dorota Senechal

    “Mahikan” By Dorota Senechal

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “MAHIKAN” means “WOLF” in Cree Language (Native American Indians).

    In the wilderness of Far North Canada in winter, far away from any settlements or habitation, wolves are not hunted; on the contrary, they are curious and trusty.

    After a long quest in traditional sleds with the help of Indians Cree, along frozen rivers and forests, under extreme cold temperatures, the reward came on the last afternoon of the expedition. We finally spotted a pack of nine Grey Wolves far away through binoculars. After going outside of our sleds, they finally came to me by curiosity, and surrounded us at a distance of a few meters only.

    This was an incredible and unexpected encounter with a pack of nine grey wolves in the wild, a story of proximity, trust and respect between Man and Wolf.

    Never photographed with such proximity, without hide or baits, you can fully feel in their eyes, the fascinating power of this wild animal.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    “In The Heart Of The Splash” By Lucie Nermutová

    “In The Heart Of The Splash” By Lucie Nermutová

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “In this split second, I saw not just a dog, but pure spirit breaking through water and time.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    “First Rays Of The Rising Sun” By Tomasz Bednarski

    “First Rays Of The Rising Sun” By Tomasz Bednarski

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Grey Wolf walking through the Finnish taiga in the first rays of the rising summer sun.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    “Dog Or Wolf?” By Aubois Valérie

    “Dog Or Wolf?” By Aubois Valérie

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    “Curiosity” By Philip Smith

    “Curiosity” By Philip Smith

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “This beautiful baby American black bear cub wondering what was looking at him in the Western North Carolina mountains.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    “A Mouthful Of Stars” By Zhayynn James

    “A Mouthful Of Stars” By Zhayynn James

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Waiting in the darkness of the hide, as this giraffe materialized out of the dark for a late night drink, I wanted to freeze the action at the moment when the giraffe raised its head after a drink, knowing that it would spray the last mouthful into the air. I waited for this moment, when it sprayed the droplets into the air, caught by the backlight against the inky blackness, like a galaxy of stars erupting from its mouth.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    “Ying Yang” By Oliver Newhouse

    “Ying Yang” By Oliver Newhouse

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “After spending two weeks swimming with humpback whales in Moorea, French Polynesia, these two felt comfortable enough to approach me as they danced in the rays of the morning sun, a truly ecstatic experience I am proud to have been able to capture.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    “Wildebeest Sunset” By Jim Guerard

    “Wildebeest Sunset” By Jim Guerard

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “A lone wildebeest stands frozen on the horizon at sunset while paying careful attention to a pair of lions in the distance.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    “Upside Down Kiss” By Somdutt Prasad

    “Upside Down Kiss” By Somdutt Prasad

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “On a vast expanse of Arctic pack ice, a tender moment unfolds between a mother polar bear and her playful cub. The cub lies on its back, its face tilted upward in delight. Above it, the mother leans down, her massive form both powerful and gentle, her muzzle just brushing the cub’s open mouth. Their breaths mingle in the cold air, and for an instant, the harsh whiteness of the frozen world softens into warmth.

    The photograph captures a fleeting gesture that transcends the stark survival of the Arctic — an intimate exchange of affection, curiosity, and trust. The mirrored openness of their mouths evokes the innocence of play and the bond that sustains life in one of the planet’s most unforgiving landscapes. The mother’s protective stance contrasts with the cub’s carefree inversion, their forms harmonising in a dance of tenderness and strength.

    Bathed in the pale, diffuse light of the polar day, the image feels serene and timeless — the subtle tones of fur and ice blending into a tranquil palette of whites and silvers. Yet within this quiet world, emotion radiates — a visual whisper of connection between generations. *Upside Down Kiss* invites the viewer to pause, to look beyond the cold, and to see the Arctic not only as a place of endurance, but also as a cradle of profound love and fragile beauty.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    “Star Appeal” By Anja Pires

    “Star Appeal” By Anja Pires

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I call him Elvis…this Green-billed Toucan posed like a superstar for me.
    Picture taken in the wild, Tapirai, Sao Paulo State Brazil.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    “Serenity” By Patrycja Dzianok

    “Serenity” By Patrycja Dzianok

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “This photo was taken at the end of the rutting season in the Bialowieza Forests of Poland. I discovered a breathtaking meadow that provided the perfect viewpoint for the sunrise, and at that precise moment, the landscape was bathed in a dazzling golden glow. After spending several days in this setting, I was nearly ready to give up hope when, finally, a red deer emerged from the radiant light. It was an incredible moment.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    “Quenched Thirst” By Lane Spencer Kirstein

    “Quenched Thirst” By Lane Spencer Kirstein

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I spotted this brilliant green jumping spider of the species Phidippus Audax in my sweet potato vines on a cold fall day in October 2024. Phidippus Audax is also known as the "Bold Jumper," but this one was moving particularly slow due to what was probably a combination of the cold temperature and old age. It was gathering dew off its body to drink when I took this portrait. I doubt this spider was going to survive the upcoming harsh Kansas winter, so I was glad to capture its beauty that afternoon.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    “Morning Visit” By Joyce Reinertson

    “Morning Visit” By Joyce Reinertson

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Two cat worlds are colliding in a single gaze through the windows in this morning visit.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    “King Of The Forest” By Terhi Paavola

    “King Of The Forest” By Terhi Paavola

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “On a cold spring morning in Finland, a male capercaillie begins its majestic courtship. In the crisp air, its breath turns to mist as the sound of its display carries across the silent landscape.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Untitled By Daniela Retzer

    Untitled By Daniela Retzer

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    “The Flamingo's Toilet” By Stefano Petitti

    “The Flamingo's Toilet” By Stefano Petitti

    3rd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “The flamingo's grooming in the Venetian lagoon in a moment of calm.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    “White Rhinos” By Valentina Bollea

    “White Rhinos” By Valentina Bollea

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Majestic and threatened, the white rhino is one of the most fascinating and vulnerable animals on the planet. Victim of poaching and habitat loss, it barely survives amid reserves and conservation efforts. Mistakenly called "white" due to a linguistic misunderstanding, it symbolizes strength, but also fragility.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The name should really be wide, from the shape of the mouth.

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    0points
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    #45

    “What The Cluck Are You Looking At?” By Susan Lang

    “What The Cluck Are You Looking At?” By Susan Lang

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Chickens with attitude.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    “The Wall Of Life” By Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto

    “The Wall Of Life” By Ilaria Mariagiulia Rizzuto

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “In the crystal-clear waters of Cabo Pulmo Marine Park, a swirling mass of jackfish moves as one — a living sculpture of silver, shaped by instinct and light. This moment captures not only the beauty of marine life, but our role as silent observers of a fragile ecosystem.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    “The King Of The Forest” By Marcello Galleano

    “The King Of The Forest” By Marcello Galleano

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “The ferocity behind the Indian lion's gaze is so fervent it makes you shudder. He looks like a posing sovereign, a model with perfect proportions who is portrayed in all his mysterious vanity.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    “Spin Control” By Zhayynn James

    “Spin Control” By Zhayynn James

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “In a life or death struggle, a topi tries desperately to fling a cheetah off by spinning around. The cheetah however had a death grip on the topi’s neck and as the topi swung the cheetah around, the cheetah was lifted off the ground, hanging on in desperation and I made this image.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    “Reflections In The Night 3” By Marcello Galleano

    “Reflections In The Night 3” By Marcello Galleano

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “In the dark night, an African porcupine approaches a waterhole. It will go back to the protective shadows of the forest in a few minutes. Yet, as it drinks, its reflection in the water accentuates the majesty of its quills, which resemble peacock feathers.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    “Little Red Riding Hood” By Susan Lang

    “Little Red Riding Hood” By Susan Lang

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “This was inspired by the famous fairytale. Don't stray from the path as you never know what's lurking in the woods!”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    “Kingfisher Entering The Water” By Yao Yuan Shang

    “Kingfisher Entering The Water” By Yao Yuan Shang

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “The Taiwan Kingfisher is in the breeding period. The mother bird struggles to dive into the water to catch fish to feed her chicks. Through the pond outside the house, I was lucky enough to capture the kingfisher's posture at the moment it dives into the water to catch fish and then comes out of the water. I felt the magical power of nature's biological reproduction and care for offspring.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    “Gold And Silver” By Fabian Meckl

    “Gold And Silver” By Fabian Meckl

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Having speared a small fish, an anhinga bursts through the water’s surface in Brazil’s Pantanal wetland. The evening sun paints its neck in molten gold, perfectly offsetting the silver shimmer of its catch. Dark waters, shaded by overgrowing vegetation, form a deep, contrasting background.

    I am drawn to the elegant lines of these birds—the dynamic curve of its neck echoed in the arch of the fish’s body, both forms flowing in unison yet starkly contrasted by the geometric precision of its dagger-like beak. The fish’s pectoral fin is elegantly splayed outward, almost parallel to the anhinga’s bill, and a string of droplets flies from its head, mirroring the motion of its tail. Even in this moment, a slight blur in the fish’s caudal fin hints at its final struggle—impaled through the body yet still resisting the inevitable.

    It is a fleeting testament to nature’s unyielding will—a single battle among countless struggles for survival that have played out over millennia within the world’s largest tropical wetland.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    “Giants Of The Blue” By Khaichuin Sim

    “Giants Of The Blue” By Khaichuin Sim

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A freediver hovers beside a pod of sperm whales, the largest-toothed predators on Earth, as they glide effortlessly near the surface. These intelligent giants live in close-knit social groups led by matriarchs, communicating through rhythmic clicks that echo through the deep. In this rare moment of calm, human and whale share the same space, connected by curiosity and mutual respect within the endless blue.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    “Beneath The Waves” By Remuna Beca

    “Beneath The Waves” By Remuna Beca

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Two Atlantic spotted dolphins glide through the sun-drenched shallows of the Bahamas, their sleek bodies rippling with reflected light. Known for their intelligence and strong social bonds, these dolphins inhabit one of the few places in the world where humans can observe them behaving naturally in the wild. Capturing this image required patience and freediving to remain unobtrusive in their environment. In this peaceful moment, the ocean’s surface becomes a liquid canvas—its painterly texture adding a surreal quality to the scene.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    “Across The River” By Kinga Wnuk

    “Across The River” By Kinga Wnuk

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Elgoriusz, a purebred Arabian stallion, crossing a river in southern Spain.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    “The Most Colorful Of All Butterflies... The Cameron Highlands Skipper” By Jiri Anderle

    “The Most Colorful Of All Butterflies... The Cameron Highlands Skipper” By Jiri Anderle

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “It was an incredible coincidence. I saw it while driving through the jungle from the window of a moving car. The newly hatched skipper shone brightly in the surrounding greenery. It is a type of insect that is neither a day butterfly nor a night moth. It fills the gap between the two. It is difficult to photograph it, they are named for their quick, darting flight habits..
    It was easy for me to photograph because after hatching it waited for its wings to dry. Plus, its wings are completely intact and its colors are fresh.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    “The Moment Before” By Wojciech Kuśnierczyk

    “The Moment Before” By Wojciech Kuśnierczyk

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “In the stillness of the evening, a bird watches an insect in the air. Everything else doesn't matter — there’s only this one moment.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    “Speckled Orbweaver Spider” By Nadine Gaffney

    “Speckled Orbweaver Spider” By Nadine Gaffney

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I think this is the prettiest and most colorful Speckled Orbweaver (Araneus circulissparsus) I have seen to date here in Northern NSW in Australia. I just love these spiders, they have such variations in colors, and are so tiny, growing to a mere 5mm (or less) in body length. During the day they usually rest camouflaged on/under leaves, and at night they build their web to catch small insects. Definitely one of my most favorite spiders as they are so pretty. Unfortunately, like with other insects the past warm months, there weren't many at all, I suspect due to all the rain we've had.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    “Rising Amongst Bubbles” By Shravan Rao

    “Rising Amongst Bubbles” By Shravan Rao

    Honorable Mention on the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Macaroni penguin, South Georgia Island, November 2023. This was more difficult than anything I had ever photographed before. Landings were few due to growing avian influenza amongst the penguins, seals and skuas. That also meant we were not allowed to get down on the ground whenever we did land. This one was from a bobbing zodiac. The experience was fascinating, trying to stay within the zodiac when it went up and down several feet, keep the camera dry, and the focus pointed to the penguins when they moved in and out of the frame at several feet per second, all at the same time. Crazy. Very crazy.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    “Orange Elegance” By Anja Pires

    “Orange Elegance” By Anja Pires

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “An American Flamingo in all its grace. These birds inhabit the countries around the Caribbean Sea and Galapagos Islands.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    “Insect Glamour” By Martina Petrová

    “Insect Glamour” By Martina Petrová

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “At home, I create various colorful backgrounds and straws, which I take into nature and photograph insects in an improvised 'photo studio'. With dragonflies, it’s more complicated—they need to cooperate and land on the prepared spot.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    “Full Display” By Caroline Peppiatt

    “Full Display” By Caroline Peppiatt

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Great White Egret commanding our full attention.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    “Fire In The Eyes” By Eva Karlowatz

    “Fire In The Eyes” By Eva Karlowatz

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Young Eurasian Eagle Owl hiding behind a tree, waiting for food.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    “Deer In The Meadow” By Paweł Horodyski

    “Deer In The Meadow” By Paweł Horodyski

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Beautiful Polish autumn with a deer in the meadow.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    “Curious Piglets” By Sven Thamm

    “Curious Piglets” By Sven Thamm

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “I spotted a sow with three piglets in the tall grass from a distance. I stalked her for a few meters, then settled down and waited. The little ones actually came straight through the tall grass toward me and then suddenly appeared in front of me. Click, and the moment was captured, and the portrait was in the box.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    “Breakfast At The Nest” By Benoit Rondelet

    “Breakfast At The Nest” By Benoit Rondelet

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Gorillas need restful sleep to stay healthy. At dusk, they take the time to create a safe and comfortable place to rest: the nest. It can be on the ground or in the trees, depending on the gorilla's age and the type of habitat. Mountain gorillas gather leaves, twigs, and soft grasses to form a cozy structure that provides comfort and protection during the night. They prefer to build a new one each night to avoid parasites and bacteria that can accumulate in old nests.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    “Bison Ridge” By Pamela Hymer

    “Bison Ridge” By Pamela Hymer

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “As the bison start to lose their winter coats and calves arrive, spring has arrived. The herd mentality takes over as they watch over each other.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    “Bathtime” By Emma Grace Gullapalli

    “Bathtime” By Emma Grace Gullapalli

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “While traveling with my sister on a safari in the Serengeti National Park, the sky opened up and a family of lions took the opportunity to take a bath in the warm rains.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    “Against The Storm” By Abhisek Bagaria

    “Against The Storm” By Abhisek Bagaria

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “This photo was taken during a sandstorm in the Thar Desert, where a Toad-headed agama was standing on a sand dune. Getting an agama during a sandstorm, where the composition, posture everything falls in place, was really difficult and challenging. But it was worth experiencing the moment.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    “Stars On The Red Carpet” By Guanhua Ren

    “Stars On The Red Carpet” By Guanhua Ren

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “As twilight bathed the red salt flats, a herd of elk trod across the crimson expanse, their light brown fur bobbing in the crimson tide. Occasionally, a fawn would pause to look back. A drone's camera captured this scene of wild poetry, its hoofprints becoming a newly written rhyme on the earth.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    “Tundra” By Luciano Demasi

    “Tundra” By Luciano Demasi

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “This is an image of a tundra. The animal appears very close. Thus, one can assume that a powerful zoom lens was used. NO! The animal was, believe it or not, just 2 m from me and I had a landscape wide angle lens!
    Sometimes I am puzzled and positively surprised by how nature can be unpredictable...”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    “The Cat From The Wild World” By Marcello Galleano

    “The Cat From The Wild World” By Marcello Galleano

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “In the Spanish mountains, a wild cat emerges from the bushes. Enigmatic by nature, it knows how to elude both prey and predators. Not to be confused with a domestic cat—it’s a born hunter: fierce and untamable.“

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    “Silent Hunting” By Tomasz Bednarski

    “Silent Hunting” By Tomasz Bednarski

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Great Grey Owl hunting silently in the Finnish taiga in the wintertime.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    “Reflections In The Night 4” By Marcello Galleano

    “Reflections In The Night 4” By Marcello Galleano

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Kenya. A white-tailed mongoose quenches its thirst in the night. Its image reflected in the water, combined with its real form, merges at first into a single shape, then reveals more details: the long tail, the stiff fur, the curious snout, a delicate body. It is hard to imagine the warrior inside it.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    “Magic Fog” By Tomasz Bednarski

    “Magic Fog” By Tomasz Bednarski

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Red Deer Stag with his herd in a morning dense fog in a summer meadow.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    “Halo” By Remuna Beca

    “Halo” By Remuna Beca

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A Loggerhead Turtle poses gracefully beneath a radiant halo of light in a shallow seagrass meadow, highlighting the beauty of one of the ocean’s most iconic species.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    “Deer” By Hubert Mielnik

    “Deer” By Hubert Mielnik

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “The photo shows a deer crossing a small stream between two forested areas. The composition was created over several days of shooting. To capture it, I used a camera float, a diving suit, and my camera equipment – ​​a Canon R5 and a 400mm RF lens. The photo was taken early in the morning.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    “Arrival” By Fenqiang Liu

    “Arrival” By Fenqiang Liu

    3rd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “During breeding season in early Spring in central Florida, when Great Egrets build their nests on trees to prevent predators' attack, it creates perfect opportunities for me to capture their most beautiful moment with the morning sunlight filtering through their wings.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    “Rare Encounter” By Remuna Beca

    “Rare Encounter” By Remuna Beca

    2nd Place Winner in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A rare and intimate encounter with a dugong, captured while freediving off the coast of Egypt. With only an estimated 30 individuals remaining in the Red Sea, dugongs face immense threats from habitat loss, pollution, and unsustainable tourism. As a keystone species, they are vital to the health of seagrass meadows, which serve as carbon sinks and critical marine habitats, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened conservation efforts.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    “Not Ready To Fly” By Pamela Hymer

    “Not Ready To Fly” By Pamela Hymer

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Perched in their leafy fortress, fledglings plot world domination - or at least how to get a second breakfast. With feathers that look like dandelions, they do not yet know flight, but have mastered presence.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    “Home Alone” By Hari Gopalakrishnen

    “Home Alone” By Hari Gopalakrishnen

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “The red panda (Ailurus fulgens) is also known as the lesser panda. It is a small mammal native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. It has dense reddish-brown fur with a black belly and legs, white-lined ears, a mostly white muzzle and a ringed tail.

    Red Panda in Habitat - Singalila National Park - precariously standing on a four foot ledge on the side of a mountain which was like a single person pathway with camera gears and balancing ourselves without nudging or elbowing others on the ledge, I managed to get somewhat clean and clear picture of the Red Panda sitting on the edge of a branch of the tree and encompassing the habitat in which the red panda lives.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    “Holding The Memory Of Yoshi” By Joyce Reinertson

    “Holding The Memory Of Yoshi” By Joyce Reinertson

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Amateur Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    “Pelican In Pastel” By Alexandre Brisson

    “Pelican In Pastel” By Alexandre Brisson

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A Great White Pelican photographed in Walvis Bay, Namibia. The image highlights the bird’s soft pastel tones and fine feather detail under natural coastal light.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    “Lapland Owl Landing” By Seppo Tuomaala

    “Lapland Owl Landing” By Seppo Tuomaala

    Honorable Mention in the Wildlife And Animals Category, Professional Division

    Description: “A great grey owl is landing to catch a shrew. The photo was taken in in late spring in Kuusamo, in northern Finland. There was a lot of snow left during the first days of May 2024.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    2points
    POST
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