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After taking a closer look at the Nature category of the 2025 Chromatic Awards last week, we’re continuing with another beautiful selection from the same competition. This time, the spotlight falls on the Wildlife And Animals category, where photographers captured creatures great and small through the powerful language of color.

As an international competition dedicated to color photography, the Chromatic Awards brings together both professional and amateur photographers from around the world. In this category, that variety is especially clear, with each image offering a different glimpse into the animal kingdom and the photographers’ ability to notice moments many of us would otherwise miss.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention photos from the Wildlife And Animals category, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite shots along the way.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook