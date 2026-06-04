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Some photography competitions celebrate composition, timing, and technical control. The Chromatic Awards, however, place one especially powerful element at the center of it all: color. Dedicated entirely to color photography, the international contest invites both professional and amateur photographers from around the world to submit work across 20 categories, giving established artists and emerging talents a chance to share their vision with a wider audience.

For this post, we are focusing on the winners and honorable mentions from the Nature category of the 2025 Chromatic Awards. The selection brings together an impressive range of images, from delicate close-ups of insects and flowers to dramatic landscapes, powerful wildlife portraits, glowing skies, icy scenes, and even views that stretch far beyond our planet. The category also includes the 2025 Grand Prize winner, Liam Man’s striking photo “Ring of Fire and Ice,” making it clear just how strong the competition was this year.

What makes these images especially captivating is the way each photographer uses color not just as decoration, but as part of the story. Soft greens and blues create a quiet sense of wonder, fiery reds and oranges add drama, and surreal natural palettes turn familiar landscapes into something almost otherworldly. Whether captured by professionals or amateurs, these photos show how color can completely transform our experience of nature.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention images that show the immense beauty of our planet’s natural phenomena, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook

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#1

“Sea Monster” By Lyubomir Momchilov

“Sea Monster” By Lyubomir Momchilov

Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

Location: Ahtopol, Bulgaria

Description: “Five-meter-high waves crash against the lighthouse of Ahtopol. At the moment of impact, the water formed a shape resembling a sea monster — a fleeting scene captured with a fast shutter speed.”

Chromatic Awards Report

8points
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    #2

    “Spirits In The Sky” By Enrico Curti

    “Spirits In The Sky” By Enrico Curti

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Description: “The lights of the North, they illuminate the sky during the long winter of the Polar region: like ethereal wraiths they suddenly appear and dance around, painting the sky all night long and enchanting us with their show.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    7points
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    #3

    “Ring Of Fire And Ice” By Liam Man

    “Ring Of Fire And Ice” By Liam Man

    Chromatic Awards 2025 Grand Prize Winner
    1st Place in the Professional Division, Nature Category

    Location: Glacier Leones, Patagonia, Chile

    Description: “A “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse reaches annularity as two ice climbers summit the Glacier Leones in Patagonia. A drone illuminates the ice’s textures and colours, battling fierce winds that whip up plumes of snow that burn in the sun’s rays.

    In the foreground, the ice is strewn with rocky debris, remnants of a landslide triggered upstream. As the glacier receded, its retreat destabilised the valley walls, making them prone to collapse. This initiated a self-perpetuating cycle with the debris darkening the ice, increasing infrared absorption and further accelerating the glacier’s melt.

    Recent years has seen this glacier retreat at an alarming rate, in places loosing ten meters of thickness every year. A trend that is consistent across the globe. Amplified by greenhouse gasses, it signals the demise of our frozen landscapes. By the time an eclipse passes this location, forecasts predict that there will no longer be a glacier for anyone to stand upon.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #4

    “When Mount Bromo Met The Sea Of Clouds I” By Ka Hei So

    “When Mount Bromo Met The Sea Of Clouds I” By Ka Hei So

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Mount Bromo, East Java, Indonesia

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #5

    “Überlebenskünstler” By Matthias Menge

    “Überlebenskünstler” By Matthias Menge

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Here you can see a tiny tree in a big way. This tree is only 10-15 cm tall. So I lay down to take the photo to make the little tree appear larger. I also wanted to incorporate the sun and create a sunburst effect within the tree. It's truly fascinating how this little tree survives in the rock crevice and defies all kinds of weather.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #6

    “Burning Gaze” By Alfonso Rotunno

    “Burning Gaze” By Alfonso Rotunno

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Burning gaze is a picture of a tree trunk that resembles a face. While walking in the forest, I came face to face with this old trunk and felt myself being observed. The hole in the trunk reminded me of an intense, burning gaze, so I decided to make this burning gaze more real. Through an image of flames and the white balance of the camera, I brought this image to life.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #7

    “The Land Of Thorns” By Donald Bolak

    “The Land Of Thorns” By Donald Bolak

    1st Place Winner in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Macro photography has the ability to transport us to sights unseen and places never visited. This surreal landscape of thorns looks like an other worldly mountain peak and foot hills.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #8

    “Moonrise Sprites Over Storr” By Liam Man

    “Moonrise Sprites Over Storr” By Liam Man

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Old Man of Storr, Scotland

    Description: “As a moonrise burns across the horizon, lights cut through the darkness, illuminating the Old Man of Storr, in Scotland.

    Gale force winds howled through the night, and blizzards reduced visibility to nothing. Suddenly the storm passed, replaced by a soft silence, ice crystals remained suspended in the atmosphere through which the moonlight refracted into a fiery orange.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Fountain Paint Pot Trail” By Daniel Reiter

    “Fountain Paint Pot Trail” By Daniel Reiter

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Yellowstone National Park, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Elements” By Thomas Maher

    “Elements” By Thomas Maher

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Trees Die Standing Up” By Piotr Brzozowski

    “Trees Die Standing Up” By Piotr Brzozowski

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Sossusvlei Valley, Namib

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #12

    “The Memory Of The Sun” By Maya Hug

    “The Memory Of The Sun” By Maya Hug

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Switzerland

    Description: “High above the fading light, noctilucent clouds drift like a memory of the sun. Their fragile ice crystals mirror the last glow from beyond the horizon.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #13

    “Owl With A Bowtie” By Rodrigo Izquierdo

    “Owl With A Bowtie” By Rodrigo Izquierdo

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “When you volunteer at a raptor rehabilitation center, sometimes you get the opportunity to release beautiful birds, like this gorgeous great horned owl that seems to have known he was going to be photographed and prepared by wearing what it looks like a bowtie. When birds take off, they usually go against the wind, which allowed me to place myself on higher ground with the sunset falling behind the path I expected the owl to take while taking off. This image was the result of a long time in rehabilitation, and years of photography practice.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Dune” By Piotr Brzozowski

    “Dune” By Piotr Brzozowski

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Namib Naukluft National Park

    Description: “Unusual red dunes.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Crooked Tree” By Michaela Vinterová

    “Crooked Tree” By Michaela Vinterová

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Bouřňák Mountain, Czech Republic

    Description: “Peak beech forest on Bouřňák Mountain in the Ore Mountains, October 2024, Czech Republic.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #16

    “Cosmic Structures” By Michał Kasperczyk

    “Cosmic Structures” By Michał Kasperczyk

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “The Horsehead Nebula and its surroundings. It's a bright emission nebula in the equatorial constellation of Orion. It was discovered on February 1 1786, by astronomer William Herschel. The nebula is located at a distance of approximately 1 260 light years from the Sun and spans the interior of a neutral hydrogen shell.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Balloon Eclipse” By Mateusz Witowski

    “Balloon Eclipse” By Mateusz Witowski

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Krakow, Poland

    Description: “Balloon on the background of the sunset, Krakow, Poland.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #18

    “Antylope Canyon 3” By Ryszard Zembrzuski

    “Antylope Canyon 3” By Ryszard Zembrzuski

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Antylope Canyon, Arizona, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #19

    “Simeis 147” By Peter Hergesheimer

    “Simeis 147” By Peter Hergesheimer

    3rd Place Winner in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Known as the Spaghetti Nebula, this supernova remnant (SNR) straddles the border of the constellations Auriga and Taurus. At approximately 3000 light years from earth, it has an apparent diameter of 3 degrees which is about 6 full moons across but was not discovered until 1952 due to its low brightness. This image captures the lighted emitted by expanding ionized hydrogen and oxygen gases from the stellar explosion that took place some 40,000 years ago.

    Total exposure time is 35.5 hours.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #20

    “Out On A Limb” By Jim Guerard

    “Out On A Limb” By Jim Guerard

    2nd Place Winner in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “A male cheetah scales a tree and balances carefully on a small limb to scan the horizon for prey.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    5points
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    #21

    “Whispers Of Light” By Ronja Linssen

    “Whispers Of Light” By Ronja Linssen

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Bonn, Germany

    Description: “In the heart of a dense forest, nature stages a quiet spectacle as fireflies weave glowing trails through the twilight. This photograph captures the fleeting dance of these bioluminescent creatures, illuminating the undergrowth like scattered stars. A wooden hunting stand stands silently among tall trees and wildflowers - a witness to the enchanting choreography unfolding in the fading light.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #22

    “Tree Of Life” By Thibault Gerbaldi

    “Tree Of Life” By Thibault Gerbaldi

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Iceland

    Description: “From above, glacier rivers in Iceland's highlands carve mesmerizing patterns into the volcanic soil. Meltwater carries fine sediments, creating vibrant swirls of color. Amidst the dark soil, bright lichens emerge, symbolizing nature's resilience as life reclaims this harsh, yet stunning landscape.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #23

    “The Long Tongue Of Ice” By Sonia Luisi

    “The Long Tongue Of Ice” By Sonia Luisi

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Aletsh Glacier, Switzerland

    Description: “Aletsh Glacier is the longest and most extensive glacier in the Alps. It rises at 4,000 meters from the peaks of the Jungfrau and flows down to the Valais at 2,500 meters. Its river of ice, more than 20 kilometers long, is so immense that it is visible from every point of Oberland. A unique landscape where, in summer, the crevasses create megalithic electromagnetic shapes.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Rosette Nebula” By Michał Kasperczyk

    “Rosette Nebula” By Michał Kasperczyk

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “The Rosette Nebula is an hydrogen region located near one end of a giant molecular cloud in the Monoceros region of the Milky Way Galaxy. The open cluster NGC 2244 is closely associated with the nebulosity, the stars of the cluster having been formed from the nebula's matter.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #25

    “Neural Canopy” By Sandeepa Wijey

    “Neural Canopy” By Sandeepa Wijey

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya, Sri Lanka

    Description: “Neural Canopy explores the architecture of intelligence embedded within nature’s design. The sprawling limbs of this ancient tree located in the Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya, Sri Lanka evoke a living neural network - an organic system shaped by time, adaptation, and persistence. Each branch appears to search for light and balance, tracing new pathways, yet remains grounded in the memory of where it began - this mirrors the structure of thought itself.

    Some branches bend down to the earth and root again, giving rise to new growth. This act of regeneration turns the tree to its own continuation - a reminder that life renews itself though connection and return.

    The image was composed to emphasise rhythm and tension within apparent chaos. A desaturated palette abstracts the tree from its environment, transforming it from a literal landscape into a meditation on pattern, order, and resilience. Subtle shifts in tone and light reveal the intricate dialogue between structure and space - a visual language that unites the biological and the cerebral.

    A cool, desaturated palette and gentle tonal contrasts abstract the scene into rhythm and form, transforming a familiar landscape into a meditation structure, resilience and adaptation.

    Neural Canopy is both portrait and reflection - a study of how order emerges from chaos, how the patterns of thought and nature often follow the same invisible logic to reveal intelligence.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Forest In The Clouds” By Claudia Barth

    “Forest In The Clouds” By Claudia Barth

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Germany

    Description: “When nature awakens early in the morning, but the mist has still laid its veil over the forest, glowing in the rising sunlight, and this veil allows the treetops to peek out, sometimes more, sometimes less, in the morning light, then it is a magical moment.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #27

    “En Pointe” By Barry Crosthwaite

    “En Pointe” By Barry Crosthwaite

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Tsauchab River, Namibia

    Description: “Deadvlei means "dead marsh." The clay pan was formed through repeated flooding of the Tsauchab river, which allowed a forest of camel thorn trees to thrive in the middle of a valley surrounded by giant 1000' sand dunes. A millennium ago the climate changed and the dunes fully enclosed the valley causing the trees to die. The wood is preserved through the heat of the sun and lack of rainfall. At dawn the direct backlighting of the sun causes the sand to explode in color, and the blue sky reflects off the white clay pan. One of the wonders of the world in my view.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #28

    “Darker Shades Of White” By Benoit Meunier

    “Darker Shades Of White” By Benoit Meunier

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Scoresby Sund, Greenland

    Description: “Aerial view of a massive iceberg in Scoresby Sund. Its whiteness gradually blends into the darkness of the underlying water. This image can be seen as a metaphor for melting ice and the transition towards the disappearance of these beautiful but fragile ecosystems. We are just there, on the boat, and we seem to be ignoring the reality of things.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #29

    “Blooming Rafflesia” By Philipp Weigt

    “Blooming Rafflesia” By Philipp Weigt

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Sumatra

    Description: “This photo was taken during my trip to Sumatra. The Rafflesia flower in the picture was only 3 days old. It was the only one in the area, which made the moment even more special. I felt very lucky to see such a rare and beautiful flower in person.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #30

    “Big Daddy” By Barry Crosthwaite

    “Big Daddy” By Barry Crosthwaite

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Tsauchab River, Namibia

    Description: “At 325m above the Deadvlei pan the scale of the giant sand dune named Big Daddy is something amazing to behold.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #31

    “Thunder In The Clouds” By Matteo Redaelli

    “Thunder In The Clouds” By Matteo Redaelli

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Description: “At the center of the screen is a stunning image featuring a white lightning bolt cutting through a dramatic sky filled with deep blue and black storm clouds.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #32

    “Rocky Mountains” By Robert Nowak

    “Rocky Mountains” By Robert Nowak

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Trail Ridge Road, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #33

    “March Of Majesty” By Thomas Andy Branson

    “March Of Majesty” By Thomas Andy Branson

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Falkland Islands

    Description: “In this evocative photograph taken on the Falkland Islands, a procession of king penguins advances across a haze of wind-swept sand, their silhouettes regal against the pale horizon. Clad in sleek robes of onyx, ivory, and gold, they move with solemn grace, as though enacting an ancient ritual born of instinct and endurance. Each deliberate stride echoes a legacy of survival, where elegance is not delicate but resolute. In this moment, nature offers a living ode — to unity, to dignity, and to the quiet majesty of life at the edge of the world.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #34

    “Headed Out To Sea” By Rovert Nowak

    “Headed Out To Sea” By Rovert Nowak

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #35

    “Grand Prismatic Spring” By Daniel Reiter

    “Grand Prismatic Spring” By Daniel Reiter

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Yellowstone National Park, USA

    Description: “The images were taken from a small aircraft in Yellowstone National Park, the oldest national park in the world and now a world natural heritage site. The hot springs, geysers and bubbling mud pots fascinate with their variety of colors.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #36

    “Blue Flight” By Pål Hermansen

    “Blue Flight” By Pål Hermansen

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Description: “Butterfly flying up in the meadow.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #37

    “A Place Called Home” By Fenqiang Liu

    “A Place Called Home” By Fenqiang Liu

    3rd Place Winner in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Louisiana, USA

    Description: “On an early November morning, I was canoeing through a quiet Louisiana swamp just after sunrise. Soft morning light filtered through the trees, creating a peaceful yet otherworldly atmosphere. A Great Egret glided gracefully across the water, catching my attention and drawing my lens to the richness of the swamp—a warm, thriving place that many creatures call home.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
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    #38

    “Celestine Pool” By Daniel Reiter

    “Celestine Pool” By Daniel Reiter

    3rd Place Winner in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Yellowstone National Park, USA

    Chromatic Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    “Xerochrysum Bracteatum” By Ju. Steckiewicz

    “Xerochrysum Bracteatum” By Ju. Steckiewicz

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Cologne, Germany

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #40

    “When Mount Bromo Met The Sea Of Clouds III” By Ka Hei So

    “When Mount Bromo Met The Sea Of Clouds III” By Ka Hei So

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Mount Bromo, East Java, Indonesia

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #41

    “Under The Breath Of Light” By Thomas De Franzoni

    “Under The Breath Of Light” By Thomas De Franzoni

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Friuli Venezia, Giulia, Italy

    Description: “I love to explore streams and forests in search of new, hidden places where nature reveals its quiet beauty. This image captures one of those moments — where water, rocks, and autumn light merge into a peaceful harmony.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #42

    “Strawflower” By Ju. Steckiewicz

    “Strawflower” By Ju. Steckiewicz

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #43

    “Realm Of Serenity” By Yang Tsan Jung

    “Realm Of Serenity” By Yang Tsan Jung

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “This photograph captures the gentle beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, set against a clear blue sky. Using a shallow depth of field, I focused on the soft textures and warm colors of the petals to highlight their delicate, fleeting nature. The image invites viewers to pause and appreciate the quiet elegance of spring and the passing of time.
    This photograph captures the gentle beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, set against a clear blue sky. Using a shallow depth of field, I focused on the soft textures and warm colors of the petals to highlight their delicate, fleeting nature. The image invites viewers to pause and appreciate the quiet elegance of spring and the passing of time. This photograph captures the gentle beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, set against a clear blue sky. Using a shallow depth of field, I focused on the soft textures and warm colors of the petals to highlight their delicate, fleeting nature. The image invites viewers to pause and appreciate the quiet elegance of spring and the passing of time. This photograph captures the gentle beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, set against a clear blue sky. Using a shallow depth of field, I focused on the soft textures and warm colors of the petals to highlight their delicate, fleeting nature. The image invites viewers to pause and appreciate the quiet elegance of spring and the passing of time. This photograph captures the gentle beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, set against a clear blue sky. Using a shallow depth of field, I focused on the soft textures and warm colors of the petals to highlight their delicate, fleeting nature. The image invites viewers to pause and appreciate the quiet elegance of spring and the passing of time.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    “Issitoq” By Benoit Meunier

    “Issitoq” By Benoit Meunier

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Location: Scoresby Sund, Greenland

    Description: “Issittoq means iceberg in Greenlandic. This is an aerial view of icebergs in Scoresby Sund. Their sizes and shapes create abstract forms evoking distant space. They seem to gradually disappear into nothingness.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    “Icelandic Poppy” By Ecaterina Leonte

    “Icelandic Poppy” By Ecaterina Leonte

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Long exposure of Icelandic Poppy.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    “Form” By Laury Socha

    “Form” By Laury Socha

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “This is a 35mm color photograph capturing the reflection of a tree on a river. The water is clear and reveals a green river floor, with rich tonality giving depth and movement to the reflection.

    The white throughout the image and the movement from the ripples in the water complicate the reflection in the image along with viewers' understandings. Viewers are left to contemplate the tension between such a clear, legible reflection and the layers and movement in the image.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #47

    “Fading Beauty” By Rachel Nixon

    “Fading Beauty” By Rachel Nixon

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “Curving in all directions, I find this dying tulip much more interesting than a pristine flower in full bloom. Its many tones and colors, the twists, turns and textures of the petals, its asymmetry — they all add up to a life well-lived.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #48

    “Crown Of Moss And Memory” By Jahnise Schneider

    “Crown Of Moss And Memory” By Jahnise Schneider

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Amateur Division

    Description: “A towering elder wrapped in green stands sentinel over a grassy path. Rising from a carpet of wildflowers, it reigns like a monarch of a long-lost forest kingdom, holding the forgotten knowledge of worlds long past.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #49

    “The Tree House” By Itamar Matsry

    “The Tree House” By Itamar Matsry

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Son Tra Peninsula, Vietnam

    Description: “The Son Tra Peninsula is a unique place, covered in wild forest. It is home to one of nature's most unique creatures - the Red Shanked Douc Langur. It lives only in Southeast Asia and is in critically endangered. Here in the picture, a semi-bare tree, which I photographed from its height, and between its branches a langur is looking.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    “The Sleeping Giant” By Axel Ellerhorst

    “The Sleeping Giant” By Axel Ellerhorst

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Normandy, France

    Description: “The photograph "The Sleeping Giant" is a motif from my "Creatures" series. The idea for this series was born using pareidolia, which describes the phenomenon of recognizing supposed faces and familiar beings or objects in things and patterns. Taken on a beach in Normandy on a cloudy day in winter 2024.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    “The Painted Andes” By Alexandre Brisson

    “The Painted Andes” By Alexandre Brisson

    Honorable Mention in the Natured Category, Professional Division

    Location: Palcoyo Rainbow Mountains, Peru

    Description: “The Palcoyo Rainbow Mountains, in the high Andes of Peru, reveal the earth’s history in color. Formed by mineral deposits over millions of years, their layers of red, blue, and yellow unfold like brushstrokes across the mountainside. This photograph captures the natural geometry and subtle gradients that make Palcoyo a quieter, yet equally mesmerizing counterpart to the more famous Vinicunca.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    “Sandstone Songs” By André Vroon

    “Sandstone Songs” By André Vroon

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Cederberg mountains, South Africa

    Description: “Rocks sculpted by bright sunlight and shadow into seemingly distinct, angular shapes, as photographed on a hike in the Cederberg mountains of South Africa earlier this year. The abstract shapes in the composition all have their own peculiar form, color and texture and have a pleasant arrangement across the frame without overpowering each other. The orange and reddish hues are caused by high concentrations of oxidized iron and manganese in the ancient sandstone.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    “Flow” By Alfredo Ingraldo

    “Flow” By Alfredo Ingraldo

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Anapo River, Sicily

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
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    #54

    “Fairy Summer” By Sebastien Kech

    “Fairy Summer” By Sebastien Kech

    Honorable Mention in the Nature Category, Professional Division

    Location: Gourgue d'Asque, France

    Description: “In the heart of the Pyrenees, within the Gourgue d’Asque—often called the “Little Amazon”—the scene unfolds like a hidden dream. A soft veil of fog drifts above the quiet river, blurring the distance and adding a sense of mystery. At the foreground, lush ferns reach out, their delicate fronds glistening with moisture, while layers of dense vegetation spread beneath the canopy’s green embrace. The thick foliage and filtered light create a palette of deep, vibrant greens, where every leaf seems alive with detail. The mist, the river’s gentle flow, and the wild abundance of plant life merge into a mystic atmosphere, as if nature is guarding a secret only revealed to those who wander here.”

    Chromatic Awards Report

    3points
    POST
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