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Some photography competitions celebrate composition, timing, and technical control. The Chromatic Awards, however, place one especially powerful element at the center of it all: color. Dedicated entirely to color photography, the international contest invites both professional and amateur photographers from around the world to submit work across 20 categories, giving established artists and emerging talents a chance to share their vision with a wider audience.

For this post, we are focusing on the winners and honorable mentions from the Nature category of the 2025 Chromatic Awards. The selection brings together an impressive range of images, from delicate close-ups of insects and flowers to dramatic landscapes, powerful wildlife portraits, glowing skies, icy scenes, and even views that stretch far beyond our planet. The category also includes the 2025 Grand Prize winner, Liam Man’s striking photo “Ring of Fire and Ice,” making it clear just how strong the competition was this year.

What makes these images especially captivating is the way each photographer uses color not just as decoration, but as part of the story. Soft greens and blues create a quiet sense of wonder, fiery reds and oranges add drama, and surreal natural palettes turn familiar landscapes into something almost otherworldly. Whether captured by professionals or amateurs, these photos show how color can completely transform our experience of nature.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention images that show the immense beauty of our planet’s natural phenomena, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook