106 Timeline Facts That’ll Completely Change Your Sense Of History (New Pics)
Time is a funny thing. We watch it pass every day, yet it can still be surprisingly hard to put into perspective.
Did you know, for example, that Cleopatra lived closer to the moon landing in 1969 than to the building of the Great Pyramids around 2500 BCE? Or that Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire? Teaching began there around 1096, while the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan was not founded until 1325.
Pretty wild, right? Well, today we put together a list of fascinating timeline comparisons just like these, shared by members of the subreddit r/BarbaraWalters4Scale. Scroll down to check them out and see just how different history can look when you put certain moments side by side.
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David Attenborough Is So Old That There's A Picture Of Him As A Grown Man Meeting King Charles When He Was A Child
This was in 1958, Attenborough was 32 and Charles was 10.
Reviewbrahs First Food Review Was A Burger, Nuggets, And Fries For $2.89. That Same Meal Would Be $8.77 Today
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Born 11 Days After South Park First Aired
Why does she always wear the letter t on her neck?
If The Lewinsky Scandal Happened Today, These Would Be The Birth Years Of Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky
The affair between Clinton and Lewinsky began in 1995. This would make Bill 49 and Monica 22.
194 Year Old Jonathan The Tortoise Wishes Sir David Attenborough A Happy Birthday
The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Has Now Lasted As Long As World War I
If Sarah Knauss, The Oldest Living American (September 24th 1880 - December 30th 1999), Had Lived Just Two Days Longer, She Would Have Been Able To Experience Three Centuries
Ice Spice Was Born On January 1st 2000, Meaning You’ll Never Have To Do Math To Figure Out Her Age
Wrong. You would need to do math, but not do a mathematical calcualtion.
America Hasn’t Had A President Who Was Fluent In A Language Other Than English Since World War II
A Man Born In The 1600s Fought In The Revolutionary War
Giving Macbeth Plate Armor Is The Same As Giving George Washington An iPhone
The real King Macbeth passed in 1057. Plate armor (like seen in this image from Roman Polanskis Macbeth film) would only become prominently used in the mid 1200s to 1300s
So this would be like George Washington using an IPhone that came out 200 years after his passing in 1799
Not exactly. Plate armour was invented long before Macbeth was born although yes, it wasn't much used in his day. But think of all those impressively-muscled bronze cuirasses from antiquity (admittedly clumsier and less useful that what's in the above picture). My point is that the technology to provide Macbeth with plate armour existed in his time - it *could* have been done, if anyone had thought to put the money into it. iPhones couldn't have been made in George Washington's time. Link follows.
Dick Van Dyke Was 24 When Legos Were Invented And Is Now Too Old To Play With Them
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Has One Living Survivor
This is Lessie Benningfield Randle. She is 111 years old and is the last living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Tulsa Race Massacre was a two-day-long white supremacist terrorist massacre that took place in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, between May 31 and June 1, 1921.
Mobs of white residents, some of whom had been appointed as deputies and armed by city government officials, attacked black residents and destroyed homes and businesses.
The event is considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.
Another survivor of the massacre, Viola Fletcher (1914-2025) passed away recently in late November of 2025. Leaving Lessie as the sole living survivor of the massacre.
Christopher Lloyd Was Only 47 While Filming Back To The Future
Yeah, HE (Christopher Lloyd) would've been 17 in 1955 in real life! Which is the same age as Marty's parents in the movie.
Harry And Charlie From The “Charlie Bit My Finger” Video Are Now 22 And 20
Although Pelé Lived To The Age Of 82, He Never Knew A World Without His Mother, Who Outlived Him By A Year And A Half And Passed Aged 101
The First Black Woman To Study In An All-White School Is Still Alive And Has An Instagram Account
Umm. Probably not. There have been black people in Europe since before the discovery of the USA. It's almost certain that there have been many schools here in Europe which have had a single black pupil every once in a while. There might even still be some. Ruby Bridges was a notable example of a black child in a previously racially segregated school in the USA. Let's see - I suspect Andrew Watson (born 1856) was the only black lad at his school in Halifax. Link follows.
As Of 2026, Pewdiepie Has Officially Spent More Time Out Of The #1 Most Subscribed Spot Than He Spent In It
It Has Now Been Exactly 1 Million Hours Since The Titanic Sank
Seven Generations Alive At Once; C. 1989
(Pictured): Christopher Bollig (0), Lori Bollig (15), Debra Bollig (33), Betty Wolter (52), Anne Wendlandt (70), Ella Sabin (89), Augusta Pagel (109)
Osama Bin Laden's Mother Is Still Alive She Is 91
Roughly 1.3 Billion People Have Passed Globally Since The First Youtube Video Got Uploaded On The Internet (Me At The Zoo; 2005)
Of The 59 People Mentioned In Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”, Only 3 Are Currently Alive
Dick Cheney's Passing Is The First Time This Century That Any President, Vice President, Or First Lady Has Passed Away Before The Age Of 90
Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) - 93
Gerald Ford (1913-2006) - 93
Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007) - 94
Betty Ford (1918-2011) - 93
Nancy Reagan (1921-2016) - 94
Barbara Bush (1925-2018) - 92
George H. W. Bush (1924-2018) - 94
Walter Mondale (1928-2021) - 93
Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) - 96
Jimmy Carter (1924-2024) - 100
Someone From The 1900s Decade Has Made It To 2026
It’s the new year in the UK. This is the most recent photo of Ethel Caterham (Dec 25th)
Two Game Of Thrones Actors Had Fathers Born In The 1870s
Charles Dance played Tywin Lannister. His father, Walter Dance was born in 1874.
Max Von Sydow played The Three Eyed Raven. His father, Carl Wilhelm Von Sydow was born in 1878.
Charles Dance was born in 1946. Max Von Sydow was born in 1929.
Game of thrones ran from 2011-2019
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The Last Person From The 1800s Passed Less Than A Decade Ago
Abraham Lincoln’s Father Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed
Thomas Lincoln was born on January 6, 1778, and passed on January 17, 1851. This photograph of him was taken in 1851, shortly before his passing
The Last Widow Of A Civil War Soldier Died In 2020. That Would Be The Equivalent To A War In Afghanistan Widow Dying In 2176
They got married in 1936 when she was 17 and he was 93 - that way, she was eligible for his pension when he died although she never claimed it. '[Her] father volunteered his teenage daughter to stop by Bolin’s home each day to provide care and help with chores. To pay back her kindness, Bolin offered to marry Jackson, which would allow her to receive his soldier’s pension after his d***h' and 'Throughout their three years of marriage there was no intimacy and she never lived with him' Link follows.
Photographs Have Existed For 200 Years Now
Seeing A Civil War Veteran In 1945 Would Be The Equivalent Of Seeing A Ww2 Veteran Today
British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan Served In The First World War And Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed Playing Video Games
Good grief. Clive Sinclair and that's probably a ZX Spectrum. Macmillian didn't just fight in the First World War - he was badly wounded (after being slightly wounded...), which explains what I recall as his stiff and awkward movements from when he was old. 'Macmillan saw himself as both a "gownsman" and a "swordsman" and would later display open contempt for other politicians (e.g. Rab Butler, Hugh Gaitskell, Harold Wilson) who had not seen military service in either World War.' Link follows.
Marty Mcfly's "Future" Was Exactly 10 Years Ago
Dick Van Dyke, Who’s Still Alive, Had Grey Hair 54 Years Ago
Christopher Chaplin's Father, Charlie Chaplin, Was Born In 1889 And Chris Is Still Under 65
Abraham Lincoln Likely Didn't Know Of The Existence Of Panda's As They Were Unknown To Western Science Until 1869
If The United States Lasted As Long As The Qing Dynasty, It Would Collapse In 2044
A Boston Tea Party Participant Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed
Samuel Sprague passed in 1844, this photograph was taken in 1842. For reference, the Boston Tea Party happened in 1773 when Samuel was in his 20s.
The Baptized Baby From 2020 Is Now 6
If Mary Shelley Published Frankenstein Today, She Would've Been Born In 2005
The Debut Episode Of South Park In 1997 Is Closer In Time To The Moon Landing (28 Years) Than It Is To The Present Day (29 Years)
Harry Truman Is The Last Us President To Have Less Than 1 Million Dollars In His Bank Account
There Are 4 Known Living People Who Have Attended Every Super Bowl
Despite Living In The 20th Century, There Are No Known Voice Recordings Of George Orwell And Only One Known Video Of Him
'Despite his thirty months at the BBC, despite countless radio broadcasts and panel discussions, no recording of Orwell’s voice has ever been found. ' Link follows.
Harvard University Had Been Open For 17 Years When The Taj Mahal Was Finally Completed
Alejandro Castillo Is The Only Person On The FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List Who Was Born In Generation Z, He’s Been On The List For Almost 8 Years
Spider-Man’s Aunt May Is Still Alive At 98
A Then 114 Year Old Christian Mortensen And 2nd Oldest Man In History Smoking A Cigar In A Wheelchair, United States, 1997
Buzz Aldrin, 96 Years Old, Is The Last Surviving Member Of The 1969 Apollo Mission. He Has Lived Long Enough To Witness Artemis II
The Last Time A Pope Wore A Papal Tiara Was In 1963. The First Time Was In The 1100s
Last Known Son Of A Civil War Veteran Passed Away On June 7th Of This Year
Wendy Thomas, The Real-Life Wendy’s Girl, Is Younger Than Barack Obama
Napoleon Saw The First Electric Battery
Saw This Instagram Post Thought It Would Fit Here
Peter Mills, The Last Living American Man Who Was Born A Slave, Passed 1972
The Man In American Gothic Was Born In 1867 And The Woman Died In 1990
I believe it was Grant Wood's sister and his dentist.
Despite Coming Out 83 Years Ago, All 3 Voice Actors For These Characters Are Still Alive
Joe Biden Is The Only President In American History From The Silent Generation
Still 1,000 more competent than Trump is.
Khamenei Is The First Ruler In History To Pass On The First Official Day Of War
Sopranos Actors’ Birth Years If The Pilot Episode (Filmed 1997) Was Filmed Today
If Full House Was Made Today, Uncle Jesse Would've Been Born In 2003
This Is The First Juneteenth That Charlie Kirk Hasn't Said Anything Racist
Alan Ruck, Who Played Cameron In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Is Now 70 Years Old
Kane Parsons The 20 Year Old Director Of The Backrooms Movie Was 13 Years Old When The Original Backrooms Thread Was Made On 4chan In May Of 2019
Ian Mcdiarmid Was Only 37 Years Old When He Played The Emperor In Star Wars Episode Vi: Return Of The Jedi
He was a late stand-in for the originally casted Alan Webb, 75, who fell seriously ill from the flu and was unable to play before passing away that same year in 1982.
This National Geographic Issue, Released In 2013, Can Only Be Proven Right In The Year 2133
These Would Be The Birth Years Of The Simpsons Family If The First Episode Of The Show Aired Today
Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) Takes Place In 1936, 45 Years Before It's Release. It's Been 45 Years Since 1981
Charlie Kirk's Entire Life Took Place Within The Life Of Miranda Cosgrove
Rip Claudette Colvin, September 5, 1939 – January 13, 2026
Arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man nine months before Rosa Parks and one of four plaintiffs in the court case that declared segregated public transportation illegal.
Joe Biden Was Born Closer To Lincoln's Presidency Than To His Own
Biden (born 1942) and Lincoln's presidency (1861-1865)
Always Blows My Mind
If Every U.S. President’s Term Ended The Moment They Died, History’s List Of Presidents Would Look Like This
The Mcu Briefly Overlapped With The Popularity Of Myspace
A Senator Who Voted Against The Civil Rights Act Was Still In Office During Obama's Presidency
Robert Byrd filibustered against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and continued to serve in the Senate until his death in 2010.
In 2016, Yisrael Kristal, The Oldest Living Man In The World At The Time, Celebrated His Bar Mitzvah At 113, Having Been Unable To Do So 100 Years Prior Due To Ww1
As Of The 2027-2028 School Year, There Will Be No Students In K-12 Schooling That Were Alive At The Same Time As Michael Jackson
If The Simpsons Episode “The Way We Was” Released Today, Homer And Marge Would Have Met In High School In 2008
Jd Vance Could Be The First U.S. President With Facial Hair In 112 Years. The Last U.S. President With Any Facial Hair Was William Howard Taft, Who Left Office In 1913
American Psycho, Released In 2000, Was Set In 1987. This Would Be Like A 2025 Movie Setting Itself In 2012
Freddie Benson Is Older Than Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk was born on the 14th of October 1993, while Nathan Kress was born on the 18th of November 1992
Cleopatra Lived Closer To Jesus Than We Currently Do To Tupac
Cleopatra's passing to Jesus's birth (30 BCE to (4 or 6) BCE=26 or 28 years)
Tupacs passing to Today (Sept 1996 to April 2026-> almost 30 years)
Kurt Cobain's Dad Is Alive And Well
There isn't a lot of information about him online. Like, he has barely any information present, but unlike Kurt's mom he doesn't have any online obituaries and he's mentioned in a present tense whenever talked about online.
The First 4 Five Nights At Freddy's Games Were All Released In Under A Year
Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey And Gwen Stefani Are Now All Older Than Lbj Was In This Picture
Youtuber La Beast Consumed Canned Milk That Was Produced Before Ww1 (122 Years Old, 1903)
The Annoying Orange Has Lasted Longer Than The Third Reich Did
Silverfish Have A Lifespan Of 2 To 8 Years. So There's Definitely A Few Pre Covid Silverfish Crawling Around Somewhere
The Owner Of The Twin Towers Is Still Alive
If Jesus Lived An Extra 10 Years, He Could Have Visited London
There's A Good Chance The Next Dalai Lama Will Be An iPad Kid
Big Chungus Was Released Closer To The Civil War Than To The Year In Which It Became A Meme
The President In 2061 Could Either Be In High School Right Now Or In 3rd Grade Right Now
The Oldest Person Alive Lived Closer To George Washington Than Someone Born Today
This Baby Seen In Spider-Man (2002) Is Older Than Tobey Maguire's Current Girlfriend
40 Years Ago On Christmas Eve, Abraham Lincoln's Last Descendant Passed Away
Mount Rushmore If It Began Construction In 2026
Why ever would someone put Bush's face there?
Fallout 4 Was Released Before The End Of Segregation In Us Schools
The Start Of The Covid Pandemic (March 11, 2020) Is Closer To The Release Of Frozen (November 27, 2013) Than It Is To Today
Day difference between November 27, 2013 and March 11, 2020: 2296 days
Day difference between March 11, 2020 and June 29, 2026: 2301 days
Listening To Thriller By Michael Jackson In 2026 Would Be Like Listening To Music Made In 1939 When Thriller Came Out
The Man Serving The Longest Life Sentence In The World Will Be Eligible For Parole In 2730
If The Roman Senate Was Founded In The Year 0, It Would Still Exist In 2200
Christopher Lee Passed Away Closer To The Year 2100 Than His Own Birth Date
1922 to 2015 = 93 years
2015 to 2100 = 85 years
The Last Class Born In The 90s To Graduate High School Was The Class Of 2018
If Shakespeare Died In 2026 Henry Viii Would Have Been Written In 2023 But Set Between 1931–1943
Medieval Knights Encountered The Grand Canyon In Arizona
Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition across what is now considered the Southwest and Great plains regions of Anerica in 1540. 400 Spanish men at arms joined him.
People tend to associate North American history with the 1600s and 1700s but I find it fascinating that there were straight up knights born in the middle ages, wearing plate armor at places such as the Grand Canyon and modern day Kansas
AI researched and written article. That’s why the “historical facts” that it generated are so bizarre and mundane.
Well, that was a particularly stupid and pointless list.
AI researched and written article. That’s why the “historical facts” that it generated are so bizarre and mundane.
Well, that was a particularly stupid and pointless list.