Pretty wild, right? Well, today we put together a list of fascinating timeline comparisons just like these, shared by members of the subreddit r/BarbaraWalters4Scale . Scroll down to check them out and see just how different history can look when you put certain moments side by side.

Did you know, for example, that Cleopatra lived closer to the moon landing in 1969 than to the building of the Great Pyramids around 2500 BCE? Or that Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire? Teaching began there around 1096, while the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan was not founded until 1325.

Time is a funny thing. We watch it pass every day, yet it can still be surprisingly hard to put into perspective.

#1 David Attenborough Is So Old That There's A Picture Of Him As A Grown Man Meeting King Charles When He Was A Child This was in 1958, Attenborough was 32 and Charles was 10.



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#2 Reviewbrahs First Food Review Was A Burger, Nuggets, And Fries For $2.89. That Same Meal Would Be $8.77 Today

#3 Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Born 11 Days After South Park First Aired

#4 If The Lewinsky Scandal Happened Today, These Would Be The Birth Years Of Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky The affair between Clinton and Lewinsky began in 1995. This would make Bill 49 and Monica 22.



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#5 194 Year Old Jonathan The Tortoise Wishes Sir David Attenborough A Happy Birthday

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#6 The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Has Now Lasted As Long As World War I

#7 If Sarah Knauss, The Oldest Living American (September 24th 1880 - December 30th 1999), Had Lived Just Two Days Longer, She Would Have Been Able To Experience Three Centuries

#8 Ice Spice Was Born On January 1st 2000, Meaning You’ll Never Have To Do Math To Figure Out Her Age

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#9 America Hasn’t Had A President Who Was Fluent In A Language Other Than English Since World War II

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#10 A Man Born In The 1600s Fought In The Revolutionary War

#11 Giving Macbeth Plate Armor Is The Same As Giving George Washington An iPhone The real King Macbeth passed in 1057. Plate armor (like seen in this image from Roman Polanskis Macbeth film) would only become prominently used in the mid 1200s to 1300s



So this would be like George Washington using an IPhone that came out 200 years after his passing in 1799

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#12 Dick Van Dyke Was 24 When Legos Were Invented And Is Now Too Old To Play With Them

#13 The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Has One Living Survivor This is Lessie Benningfield Randle. She is 111 years old and is the last living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.



The Tulsa Race Massacre was a two-day-long white supremacist terrorist massacre that took place in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, between May 31 and June 1, 1921.



Mobs of white residents, some of whom had been appointed as deputies and armed by city government officials, attacked black residents and destroyed homes and businesses.



The event is considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.



Another survivor of the massacre, Viola Fletcher (1914-2025) passed away recently in late November of 2025. Leaving Lessie as the sole living survivor of the massacre.

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#14 Christopher Lloyd Was Only 47 While Filming Back To The Future

#15 Harry And Charlie From The “Charlie Bit My Finger” Video Are Now 22 And 20

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#16 Although Pelé Lived To The Age Of 82, He Never Knew A World Without His Mother, Who Outlived Him By A Year And A Half And Passed Aged 101

#17 The First Black Woman To Study In An All-White School Is Still Alive And Has An Instagram Account

#18 As Of 2026, Pewdiepie Has Officially Spent More Time Out Of The #1 Most Subscribed Spot Than He Spent In It

#19 It Has Now Been Exactly 1 Million Hours Since The Titanic Sank

#20 Seven Generations Alive At Once; C. 1989 (Pictured): Christopher Bollig (0), Lori Bollig (15), Debra Bollig (33), Betty Wolter (52), Anne Wendlandt (70), Ella Sabin (89), Augusta Pagel (109)



#21 Osama Bin Laden's Mother Is Still Alive She Is 91

#22 Roughly 1.3 Billion People Have Passed Globally Since The First Youtube Video Got Uploaded On The Internet (Me At The Zoo; 2005)

#23 Of The 59 People Mentioned In Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”, Only 3 Are Currently Alive

#24 Dick Cheney's Passing Is The First Time This Century That Any President, Vice President, Or First Lady Has Passed Away Before The Age Of 90 Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) - 93



Gerald Ford (1913-2006) - 93



Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007) - 94



Betty Ford (1918-2011) - 93



Nancy Reagan (1921-2016) - 94



Barbara Bush (1925-2018) - 92



George H. W. Bush (1924-2018) - 94



Walter Mondale (1928-2021) - 93



Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) - 96



Jimmy Carter (1924-2024) - 100

#25 Someone From The 1900s Decade Has Made It To 2026 It’s the new year in the UK. This is the most recent photo of Ethel Caterham (Dec 25th)

#26 Two Game Of Thrones Actors Had Fathers Born In The 1870s Charles Dance played Tywin Lannister. His father, Walter Dance was born in 1874.



Max Von Sydow played The Three Eyed Raven. His father, Carl Wilhelm Von Sydow was born in 1878.



Charles Dance was born in 1946. Max Von Sydow was born in 1929.



Game of thrones ran from 2011-2019

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#27 The Last Person From The 1800s Passed Less Than A Decade Ago

#28 Abraham Lincoln’s Father Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed Thomas Lincoln was born on January 6, 1778, and passed on January 17, 1851. This photograph of him was taken in 1851, shortly before his passing

#29 The Last Widow Of A Civil War Soldier Died In 2020. That Would Be The Equivalent To A War In Afghanistan Widow Dying In 2176

#30 Photographs Have Existed For 200 Years Now

#31 Seeing A Civil War Veteran In 1945 Would Be The Equivalent Of Seeing A Ww2 Veteran Today

#32 British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan Served In The First World War And Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed Playing Video Games

#33 Marty Mcfly's "Future" Was Exactly 10 Years Ago

#34 Dick Van Dyke, Who’s Still Alive, Had Grey Hair 54 Years Ago

#35 Christopher Chaplin's Father, Charlie Chaplin, Was Born In 1889 And Chris Is Still Under 65

#36 Abraham Lincoln Likely Didn't Know Of The Existence Of Panda's As They Were Unknown To Western Science Until 1869

#37 If The United States Lasted As Long As The Qing Dynasty, It Would Collapse In 2044

#38 A Boston Tea Party Participant Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed Samuel Sprague passed in 1844, this photograph was taken in 1842. For reference, the Boston Tea Party happened in 1773 when Samuel was in his 20s.

#39 The Baptized Baby From 2020 Is Now 6

#40 If Mary Shelley Published Frankenstein Today, She Would've Been Born In 2005

#41 The Debut Episode Of South Park In 1997 Is Closer In Time To The Moon Landing (28 Years) Than It Is To The Present Day (29 Years)

#42 Harry Truman Is The Last Us President To Have Less Than 1 Million Dollars In His Bank Account

#43 There Are 4 Known Living People Who Have Attended Every Super Bowl

#44 Despite Living In The 20th Century, There Are No Known Voice Recordings Of George Orwell And Only One Known Video Of Him

#45 Harvard University Had Been Open For 17 Years When The Taj Mahal Was Finally Completed

#46 Alejandro Castillo Is The Only Person On The FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List Who Was Born In Generation Z, He’s Been On The List For Almost 8 Years

#47 Spider-Man’s Aunt May Is Still Alive At 98

#48 A Then 114 Year Old Christian Mortensen And 2nd Oldest Man In History Smoking A Cigar In A Wheelchair, United States, 1997

#49 Buzz Aldrin, 96 Years Old, Is The Last Surviving Member Of The 1969 Apollo Mission. He Has Lived Long Enough To Witness Artemis II

#50 The Last Time A Pope Wore A Papal Tiara Was In 1963. The First Time Was In The 1100s

#51 Last Known Son Of A Civil War Veteran Passed Away On June 7th Of This Year

#52 Wendy Thomas, The Real-Life Wendy’s Girl, Is Younger Than Barack Obama

#53 Napoleon Saw The First Electric Battery

#54 Saw This Instagram Post Thought It Would Fit Here

#55 Peter Mills, The Last Living American Man Who Was Born A Slave, Passed 1972

#56 The Man In American Gothic Was Born In 1867 And The Woman Died In 1990

#57 Despite Coming Out 83 Years Ago, All 3 Voice Actors For These Characters Are Still Alive

#58 Joe Biden Is The Only President In American History From The Silent Generation

#59 Khamenei Is The First Ruler In History To Pass On The First Official Day Of War

#60 Sopranos Actors’ Birth Years If The Pilot Episode (Filmed 1997) Was Filmed Today

#61 If Full House Was Made Today, Uncle Jesse Would've Been Born In 2003

#62 This Is The First Juneteenth That Charlie Kirk Hasn't Said Anything Racist

#63 Alan Ruck, Who Played Cameron In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Is Now 70 Years Old

#64 Kane Parsons The 20 Year Old Director Of The Backrooms Movie Was 13 Years Old When The Original Backrooms Thread Was Made On 4chan In May Of 2019

#65 Ian Mcdiarmid Was Only 37 Years Old When He Played The Emperor In Star Wars Episode Vi: Return Of The Jedi He was a late stand-in for the originally casted Alan Webb, 75, who fell seriously ill from the flu and was unable to play before passing away that same year in 1982.

#66 This National Geographic Issue, Released In 2013, Can Only Be Proven Right In The Year 2133

#67 These Would Be The Birth Years Of The Simpsons Family If The First Episode Of The Show Aired Today

#68 Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) Takes Place In 1936, 45 Years Before It's Release. It's Been 45 Years Since 1981

#69 Charlie Kirk's Entire Life Took Place Within The Life Of Miranda Cosgrove

#70 Rip Claudette Colvin, September 5, 1939 – January 13, 2026 Arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man nine months before Rosa Parks and one of four plaintiffs in the court case that declared segregated public transportation illegal.

#71 Joe Biden Was Born Closer To Lincoln's Presidency Than To His Own Biden (born 1942) and Lincoln's presidency (1861-1865)



#72 Always Blows My Mind

#73 If Every U.S. President’s Term Ended The Moment They Died, History’s List Of Presidents Would Look Like This

#74 The Mcu Briefly Overlapped With The Popularity Of Myspace

#75 A Senator Who Voted Against The Civil Rights Act Was Still In Office During Obama's Presidency Robert Byrd filibustered against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and continued to serve in the Senate until his death in 2010.

#76 In 2016, Yisrael Kristal, The Oldest Living Man In The World At The Time, Celebrated His Bar Mitzvah At 113, Having Been Unable To Do So 100 Years Prior Due To Ww1

#77 As Of The 2027-2028 School Year, There Will Be No Students In K-12 Schooling That Were Alive At The Same Time As Michael Jackson

#78 If The Simpsons Episode “The Way We Was” Released Today, Homer And Marge Would Have Met In High School In 2008

#79 Jd Vance Could Be The First U.S. President With Facial Hair In 112 Years. The Last U.S. President With Any Facial Hair Was William Howard Taft, Who Left Office In 1913

#80 American Psycho, Released In 2000, Was Set In 1987. This Would Be Like A 2025 Movie Setting Itself In 2012

#81 Freddie Benson Is Older Than Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk was born on the 14th of October 1993, while Nathan Kress was born on the 18th of November 1992

#82 Cleopatra Lived Closer To Jesus Than We Currently Do To Tupac Cleopatra's passing to Jesus's birth (30 BCE to (4 or 6) BCE=26 or 28 years)



Tupacs passing to Today (Sept 1996 to April 2026-> almost 30 years)

#83 Kurt Cobain's Dad Is Alive And Well There isn't a lot of information about him online. Like, he has barely any information present, but unlike Kurt's mom he doesn't have any online obituaries and he's mentioned in a present tense whenever talked about online.

#84 The First 4 Five Nights At Freddy's Games Were All Released In Under A Year

#85 Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey And Gwen Stefani Are Now All Older Than Lbj Was In This Picture

#86 Youtuber La Beast Consumed Canned Milk That Was Produced Before Ww1 (122 Years Old, 1903)

#87 The Annoying Orange Has Lasted Longer Than The Third Reich Did

#88 Silverfish Have A Lifespan Of 2 To 8 Years. So There's Definitely A Few Pre Covid Silverfish Crawling Around Somewhere

#89 The Owner Of The Twin Towers Is Still Alive

#90 If Jesus Lived An Extra 10 Years, He Could Have Visited London

#91 There's A Good Chance The Next Dalai Lama Will Be An iPad Kid

#92 Big Chungus Was Released Closer To The Civil War Than To The Year In Which It Became A Meme

#93 The President In 2061 Could Either Be In High School Right Now Or In 3rd Grade Right Now

#94 The Oldest Person Alive Lived Closer To George Washington Than Someone Born Today

#95 This Baby Seen In Spider-Man (2002) Is Older Than Tobey Maguire's Current Girlfriend

#96 40 Years Ago On Christmas Eve, Abraham Lincoln's Last Descendant Passed Away

#97 Mount Rushmore If It Began Construction In 2026

#98 Fallout 4 Was Released Before The End Of Segregation In Us Schools

#99 The Start Of The Covid Pandemic (March 11, 2020) Is Closer To The Release Of Frozen (November 27, 2013) Than It Is To Today Day difference between November 27, 2013 and March 11, 2020: 2296 days



Day difference between March 11, 2020 and June 29, 2026: 2301 days

#100 Listening To Thriller By Michael Jackson In 2026 Would Be Like Listening To Music Made In 1939 When Thriller Came Out

#101 The Man Serving The Longest Life Sentence In The World Will Be Eligible For Parole In 2730

#102 If The Roman Senate Was Founded In The Year 0, It Would Still Exist In 2200

#103 Christopher Lee Passed Away Closer To The Year 2100 Than His Own Birth Date 1922 to 2015 = 93 years



2015 to 2100 = 85 years

#104 The Last Class Born In The 90s To Graduate High School Was The Class Of 2018

#105 If Shakespeare Died In 2026 Henry Viii Would Have Been Written In 2023 But Set Between 1931–1943