ADVERTISEMENT

Time is a funny thing. We watch it pass every day, yet it can still be surprisingly hard to put into perspective.

Did you know, for example, that Cleopatra lived closer to the moon landing in 1969 than to the building of the Great Pyramids around 2500 BCE? Or that Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire? Teaching began there around 1096, while the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan was not founded until 1325.

Pretty wild, right? Well, today we put together a list of fascinating timeline comparisons just like these, shared by members of the subreddit r/BarbaraWalters4Scale. Scroll down to check them out and see just how different history can look when you put certain moments side by side.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

David Attenborough Is So Old That There's A Picture Of Him As A Grown Man Meeting King Charles When He Was A Child

A man showing two children a white bird, a fascinating moment from history.

This was in 1958, Attenborough was 32 and Charles was 10.

Gray_Wolf2416 , AP Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reviewbrahs First Food Review Was A Burger, Nuggets, And Fries For $2.89. That Same Meal Would Be $8.77 Today

    A person in vintage attire sitting at a table with a McDonald's meal, a unique history fact.

    I_love_lucja_1738 , TheReportOfTheWeek Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Born 11 Days After South Park First Aired

    A South Park style cartoon woman with blonde hair, wearing a purple top and a cross necklace, looking confused with wide eyes, offering new pics for history timeline facts.

    SameAbbreviations225 , South Park Digital Studios Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does she always wear the letter t on her neck?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    If The Lewinsky Scandal Happened Today, These Would Be The Birth Years Of Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky

    Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky with the years 1977 and 2004, a historical fact.

    The affair between Clinton and Lewinsky began in 1995. This would make Bill 49 and Monica 22.

    I_love_lucja_1738 , Clinton White House Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    194 Year Old Jonathan The Tortoise Wishes Sir David Attenborough A Happy Birthday

    Jonathan the Tortoise at 194, celebrating history and timeline facts.

    EmergencyGarlic2476 , GO_ASHT Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Has Now Lasted As Long As World War I

    A black and white image of soldiers charging across a battlefield with trenches, providing timeline facts of history.

    Classicsarecool Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    If Sarah Knauss, The Oldest Living American (September 24th 1880 - December 30th 1999), Had Lived Just Two Days Longer, She Would Have Been Able To Experience Three Centuries

    Elderly woman smiling, sharing a sense of history with her timeline facts.

    Immediate-Stick-1577 , wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Ice Spice Was Born On January 1st 2000, Meaning You’ll Never Have To Do Math To Figure Out Her Age

    A Wikipedia page for Ice Spice, showing her photo and background information, with timeline facts of history.

    ottoIovechild , wikipedia , Daga Raph_PH Report

    5points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wrong. You would need to do math, but not do a mathematical calcualtion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    America Hasn’t Had A President Who Was Fluent In A Language Other Than English Since World War II

    A portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a significant figure in history, providing timeline facts.

    [deleted] , Leon Perskie Report

    5points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Man Born In The 1600s Fought In The Revolutionary War

    Historical timeline fact: A memorial stone for Samuel Whittemore, who recovered and lived to be 98 years old after being shot and beaten on April 19, 1775.

    Gray_Wolf2416 , Bhenricksen at English Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Giving Macbeth Plate Armor Is The Same As Giving George Washington An iPhone

    Historical figures with modern twists, a king in armor and George Washington holding an iPhone, showcasing timeline facts.

    The real King Macbeth passed in 1057. Plate armor (like seen in this image from Roman Polanskis Macbeth film) would only become prominently used in the mid 1200s to 1300s

    So this would be like George Washington using an IPhone that came out 200 years after his passing in 1799

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    5points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not exactly. Plate armour was invented long before Macbeth was born although yes, it wasn't much used in his day. But think of all those impressively-muscled bronze cuirasses from antiquity (admittedly clumsier and less useful that what's in the above picture). My point is that the technology to provide Macbeth with plate armour existed in his time - it *could* have been done, if anyone had thought to put the money into it. iPhones couldn't have been made in George Washington's time. Link follows.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Dick Van Dyke Was 24 When Legos Were Invented And Is Now Too Old To Play With Them

    A split image displaying a smiling elderly man with white hair and beard on the left, and a LEGO logo with 'Ages 4-99' on the right, showing timeline facts.

    Harvickfan4Life , Gage Skidmore Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are NEVER too old to play with Legos.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #13

    The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Has One Living Survivor

    An elderly woman with a white scarf, embodying rich history and compelling timeline facts.

    This is Lessie Benningfield Randle. She is 111 years old and is the last living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

    The Tulsa Race Massacre was a two-day-long white supremacist terrorist massacre that took place in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, between May 31 and June 1, 1921.

    Mobs of white residents, some of whom had been appointed as deputies and armed by city government officials, attacked black residents and destroyed homes and businesses.

    The event is considered one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.

    Another survivor of the massacre, Viola Fletcher (1914-2025) passed away recently in late November of 2025. Leaving Lessie as the sole living survivor of the massacre.

    VanaVisera , https://theblackwallsttimes.com/ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Christopher Lloyd Was Only 47 While Filming Back To The Future

    Doc Brown from Back to the Future, an iconic character representing timeline facts that change history.

    Iwantallthemoney8 Report

    5points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, HE (Christopher Lloyd) would've been 17 in 1955 in real life! Which is the same age as Marty's parents in the movie.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Harry And Charlie From The “Charlie Bit My Finger” Video Are Now 22 And 20

    A split image showing two boys in childhood and then as adults, illustrating personal timeline facts.

    Typlo Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Although Pelé Lived To The Age Of 82, He Never Knew A World Without His Mother, Who Outlived Him By A Year And A Half And Passed Aged 101

    Pele embracing an older woman, a tender moment from history.

    Crazy_North_3247 Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    The First Black Woman To Study In An All-White School Is Still Alive And Has An Instagram Account

    Ruby Bridges walking with marshals, an iconic image of history, along with her Instagram profile.

    Ok-Inspector-1756 , Uncredited DOJ photographer Report

    4points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm. Probably not. There have been black people in Europe since before the discovery of the USA. It's almost certain that there have been many schools here in Europe which have had a single black pupil every once in a while. There might even still be some. Ruby Bridges was a notable example of a black child in a previously racially segregated school in the USA. Let's see - I suspect Andrew Watson (born 1856) was the only black lad at his school in Halifax. Link follows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    As Of 2026, Pewdiepie Has Officially Spent More Time Out Of The #1 Most Subscribed Spot Than He Spent In It

    Man sitting in a chair, reflecting on timeline facts and changing sense of history.

    Angelic_Pointer , PewDiePie Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    It Has Now Been Exactly 1 Million Hours Since The Titanic Sank

    An image of the Titanic with a search engine calculation showing 1 million hours ago, providing timeline facts of history.

    ashmaps20 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Seven Generations Alive At Once; C. 1989

    Historical timeline fact: A family portrait showcasing generations, from a 1-month-old baby to a 109-year-old great-grandmother.

    (Pictured): Christopher Bollig (0), Lori Bollig (15), Debra Bollig (33), Betty Wolter (52), Anne Wendlandt (70), Ella Sabin (89), Augusta Pagel (109)

    ckanaly16 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Osama Bin Laden's Mother Is Still Alive She Is 91

    Historical timeline fact: A Google search result for Hamida al-Attas, Osama bin Laden's mother, showing her birth year and children.

    Paul_Allens_Card- , wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Roughly 1.3 Billion People Have Passed Globally Since The First Youtube Video Got Uploaded On The Internet (Me At The Zoo; 2005)

    Historical timeline fact: A screenshot of the first YouTube video, Me at the zoo, uploaded 21 years ago.

    Shadowdancerdone , jawed Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Of The 59 People Mentioned In Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”, Only 3 Are Currently Alive

    A man in sunglasses sitting at a table with flames around him and two ghostly figures behind, illustrating timeline facts.

    ThatEricAlper Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Dick Cheney's Passing Is The First Time This Century That Any President, Vice President, Or First Lady Has Passed Away Before The Age Of 90

    Close-up portrait of D**k Cheney smiling in a suit with an American flag, referencing timeline facts.

    Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) - 93

    Gerald Ford (1913-2006) - 93

    Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007) - 94

    Betty Ford (1918-2011) - 93

    Nancy Reagan (1921-2016) - 94

    Barbara Bush (1925-2018) - 92

    George H. W. Bush (1924-2018) - 94

    Walter Mondale (1928-2021) - 93

    Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) - 96

    Jimmy Carter (1924-2024) - 100

    Whakerdo , U.S. Air Force website Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do hope Trump makes an exception to this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Someone From The 1900s Decade Has Made It To 2026

    An elderly woman with white hair in a wheelchair at a dining table, part of interesting timeline facts.

    It’s the new year in the UK. This is the most recent photo of Ethel Caterham (Dec 25th)

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Two Game Of Thrones Actors Had Fathers Born In The 1870s

    A four-panel collage showing historical figures and fictional characters, revealing intriguing timeline facts.

    Charles Dance played Tywin Lannister. His father, Walter Dance was born in 1874.

    Max Von Sydow played The Three Eyed Raven. His father, Carl Wilhelm Von Sydow was born in 1878.

    Charles Dance was born in 1946. Max Von Sydow was born in 1929.

    Game of thrones ran from 2011-2019
    2 of 2

    I_love_lucja_1738 , HBO Entertainment Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    The Last Person From The 1800s Passed Less Than A Decade Ago

    A Google search result for Emma Morano, with her birth and d***h dates, offering historical timeline facts.

    AlexWays Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Abraham Lincoln’s Father Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed

    A black-and-white portrait of Sequoyah, a historical figure, illustrating interesting timeline facts.

    Thomas Lincoln was born on January 6, 1778, and passed on January 17, 1851. This photograph of him was taken in 1851, shortly before his passing

    Environmental_News36 , Unknown author Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    The Last Widow Of A Civil War Soldier Died In 2020. That Would Be The Equivalent To A War In Afghanistan Widow Dying In 2176

    A vintage black and white photo of a woman in a period dress and hat, a historical timeline fact in fashion.

    Infamous-Hat7154 Report

    4points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They got married in 1936 when she was 17 and he was 93 - that way, she was eligible for his pension when he died although she never claimed it. '[Her] father volunteered his teenage daughter to stop by Bolin’s home each day to provide care and help with chores. To pay back her kindness, Bolin offered to marry Jackson, which would allow her to receive his soldier’s pension after his d***h' and 'Throughout their three years of marriage there was no intimacy and she never lived with him' Link follows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Photographs Have Existed For 200 Years Now

    An early, grainy black and white photograph of a cityscape, representing fascinating timeline facts from history.

    MrAllard8431 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Seeing A Civil War Veteran In 1945 Would Be The Equivalent Of Seeing A Ww2 Veteran Today

    Two elderly men, one in a hat and another in a uniform, sitting together on steps, reflecting historical facts.

    Rich-Recognition-814 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan Served In The First World War And Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed Playing Video Games

    A timeline fact photo showing a soldier and two men using an old computer.

    StolenSkittles , Anthony Marshall Report

    4points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief. Clive Sinclair and that's probably a ZX Spectrum. Macmillian didn't just fight in the First World War - he was badly wounded (after being slightly wounded...), which explains what I recall as his stiff and awkward movements from when he was old. 'Macmillan saw himself as both a "gownsman" and a "swordsman" and would later display open contempt for other politicians (e.g. Rab Butler, Hugh Gaitskell, Harold Wilson) who had not seen military service in either World War.' Link follows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Marty Mcfly's "Future" Was Exactly 10 Years Ago

    A digital display showing a date from Back to the Future, presenting interesting timeline facts.

    7urz Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Dick Van Dyke, Who’s Still Alive, Had Grey Hair 54 Years Ago

    Two smiling people using a vintage phone outdoors, part of history-changing timeline facts.

    Speedstormer123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Christopher Chaplin's Father, Charlie Chaplin, Was Born In 1889 And Chris Is Still Under 65

    A thoughtful man with a long grey beard, reflecting on timeline facts and changing his sense of history.

    bluethecoolguy05 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Abraham Lincoln Likely Didn't Know Of The Existence Of Panda's As They Were Unknown To Western Science Until 1869

    A serious Abraham Lincoln, a pivotal figure in timeline facts that changed the sense of history.

    PrussianManatee Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    If The United States Lasted As Long As The Qing Dynasty, It Would Collapse In 2044

    The imperial flag of China featuring a blue dragon, representing a historical timeline fact.

    Pancake_Maker_1031 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    A Boston Tea Party Participant Lived Long Enough To Be Photographed

    A faded sepia portrait of an old man, a historical timeline fact from the past.

    Samuel Sprague passed in 1844, this photograph was taken in 1842. For reference, the Boston Tea Party happened in 1773 when Samuel was in his 20s.

    First-Dimension-8916 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    The Baptized Baby From 2020 Is Now 6

    A priest performing a christening while social distancing, reflecting a unique moment in history.

    AreevBetulPresident Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    If Mary Shelley Published Frankenstein Today, She Would've Been Born In 2005

    A painting of Mary Shelley, a woman with dark hair and a pale complexion, changing your sense of history with timeline facts.

    Boredom_of_bore Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    The Debut Episode Of South Park In 1997 Is Closer In Time To The Moon Landing (28 Years) Than It Is To The Present Day (29 Years)

    An animated character resembling Eric Cartman from South Park, depicted in a childish style, changing your sense of history.

    Acidflightgoat Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Harry Truman Is The Last Us President To Have Less Than 1 Million Dollars In His Bank Account

    A portrait of Harry S. Truman, a key figure in changing the sense of history with his timeline facts.

    stef4545366 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    There Are 4 Known Living People Who Have Attended Every Super Bowl

    Text detailing the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, a group that changes the sense of history with timeline facts.

    Jaguars4life Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Despite Living In The 20th Century, There Are No Known Voice Recordings Of George Orwell And Only One Known Video Of Him

    A black and white close-up of George Orwell, a figure connected to changing our sense of history with timeline facts.

    Gray_Wolf2416 Report

    4points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Despite his thirty months at the BBC, despite countless radio broadcasts and panel discussions, no recording of Orwell’s voice has ever been found. ' Link follows.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    Harvard University Had Been Open For 17 Years When The Taj Mahal Was Finally Completed

    Timeline facts showcasing Taj Mahal completed in 1653 and Harvard University founded in 1636, changing sense of history.

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Alejandro Castillo Is The Only Person On The FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List Who Was Born In Generation Z, He’s Been On The List For Almost 8 Years

    Image showing a young man, part of intriguing timeline facts that change sense of history.

    DrSaintPablo Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Spider-Man’s Aunt May Is Still Alive At 98

    An older woman smiling, contributing to the fascinating timeline facts that change sense of history.

    West-Ad6885 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    A Then 114 Year Old Christian Mortensen And 2nd Oldest Man In History Smoking A Cigar In A Wheelchair, United States, 1997

    An elderly man in a wheelchair smoking, next to a sign showing historical timeline facts.

    JakeIsAwesome12345 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Buzz Aldrin, 96 Years Old, Is The Last Surviving Member Of The 1969 Apollo Mission. He Has Lived Long Enough To Witness Artemis II

    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin smiling in his spacesuit with the moon behind him, a timeline fact of space history.

    Crazy_North_3247 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    The Last Time A Pope Wore A Papal Tiara Was In 1963. The First Time Was In The 1100s

    Pope Pius XII in ceremonial attire, raising his hands, a significant figure in religious history timeline facts.

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Last Known Son Of A Civil War Veteran Passed Away On June 7th Of This Year

    A smiling elderly man in a plaid shirt, reflecting on timeline facts and history.

    Weak_Carpenter_7060 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Wendy Thomas, The Real-Life Wendy’s Girl, Is Younger Than Barack Obama

    A young girl with red hair in pigtails, wearing a blue and white striped dress, smiling. A timeline fact about sense of history.

    LukeDLuft Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Napoleon Saw The First Electric Battery

    An old painting showing men observing a scientific experiment, possibly involving a battery. A timeline fact about sense of history.

    Top_Calligrapher4265 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Saw This Instagram Post Thought It Would Fit Here

    A meme with a woman reacting, showing a timeline fact about women wearing pants in the US Senate. Sense of history.

    Fun_Butterfly_420 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Peter Mills, The Last Living American Man Who Was Born A Slave, Passed 1972

    A man interviewing an elderly man with a beard and hat. This image changes your sense of history.

    InternationalPick163 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    The Man In American Gothic Was Born In 1867 And The Woman Died In 1990

    Grant Wood's American Gothic painting, featuring a man with a pitchfork and a woman. This image changes your sense of history.

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe it was Grant Wood's sister and his dentist.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Despite Coming Out 83 Years Ago, All 3 Voice Actors For These Characters Are Still Alive

    A Disney Bambi DVD cover, depicting Bambi, Thumper, and Flower. This image changes your sense of history.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Joe Biden Is The Only President In American History From The Silent Generation

    Profile of a man, contemplating history and timeline facts.

    sereneandeternal , TIME Magazine Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still 1,000 more competent than Trump is.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #59

    Khamenei Is The First Ruler In History To Pass On The First Official Day Of War

    Man with a beard and glasses, engaging with timeline facts and history.

    ibnkhaled , Khamenei Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Sopranos Actors’ Birth Years If The Pilot Episode (Filmed 1997) Was Filmed Today

    Historical timeline fact: A family photo with timeline years 1990, 1992, 2010, and 2014, illustrating their progression.

    ekh78 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    If Full House Was Made Today, Uncle Jesse Would've Been Born In 2003

    John Stamos holding a baby, a memorable moment that illustrates changing timeline facts.

    BonnieBunny92 , Jeff Franklin Productions Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    This Is The First Juneteenth That Charlie Kirk Hasn't Said Anything Racist

    A social media post with the text Shout out to Charlie Kirk. First Juneteenth not saying something racist.

    Itchy_Suspect4968 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Alan Ruck, Who Played Cameron In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Is Now 70 Years Old

    A man with a surprised expression in a red shirt, reflecting unique timeline facts and history.

    Classicsarecool Report

    3points
    POST
    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is worth noting that he already was 29 when he was cast to play a high school student.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #64

    Kane Parsons The 20 Year Old Director Of The Backrooms Movie Was 13 Years Old When The Original Backrooms Thread Was Made On 4chan In May Of 2019

    A man with curly hair in a hallway, with a mysterious figure in the distance, representing historical timeline facts.

    Professional_Kick Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Ian Mcdiarmid Was Only 37 Years Old When He Played The Emperor In Star Wars Episode Vi: Return Of The Jedi

    Emperor Palpatine looking ominous, a visual timeline fact from a science fiction history.

    He was a late stand-in for the originally casted Alan Webb, 75, who fell seriously ill from the flu and was unable to play before passing away that same year in 1982.

    alekoensay Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    This National Geographic Issue, Released In 2013, Can Only Be Proven Right In The Year 2133

    A National Geographic cover with a baby and the headline This Baby Will Live To Be 120. Timeline facts on history.

    biebrforro Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    These Would Be The Birth Years Of The Simpsons Family If The First Episode Of The Show Aired Today

    The Simpsons timeline facts, showing character ages in different years for a sense of history.

    Ok-Following6886 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) Takes Place In 1936, 45 Years Before It's Release. It's Been 45 Years Since 1981

    Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones looking intently at a golden idol, a scene full of historical adventure and intriguing timeline facts.

    ThaddeusJP Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Charlie Kirk's Entire Life Took Place Within The Life Of Miranda Cosgrove

    Side-by-side Wikipedia pages for Charlie Kirk and Miranda Cosgrove, offering timeline facts of history.

    [deleted] , wikipedia , wikipedia Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Rip Claudette Colvin, September 5, 1939 – January 13, 2026

    A young woman with curly hair and glasses, a black and white portrait highlighting timeline facts.

    Arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man nine months before Rosa Parks and one of four plaintiffs in the court case that declared segregated public transportation illegal.

    Brilliant_Towel2727 , The Visibility Project Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Joe Biden Was Born Closer To Lincoln's Presidency Than To His Own

    A split image of President Joe Biden smiling and a black-and-white portrait of Abraham Lincoln, presenting historical timeline facts.

    Biden (born 1942) and Lincoln's presidency (1861-1865)

    Least_Friend8532 , Adam Schultz , Alexander Gardner Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Always Blows My Mind

    A social media thread discussing historical timeline facts and surprising connections between figures like Picasso, Darwin, and Eminem.

    Advanced_Pear_964 Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    If Every U.S. President’s Term Ended The Moment They Died, History’s List Of Presidents Would Look Like This

    A list of US Presidents and their terms, providing timeline facts about American history.

    East-Caterpillar55 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    The Mcu Briefly Overlapped With The Popularity Of Myspace

    Tony Stark and a soldier in a still from a movie, a historical timeline fact on film history.

    Any_Acanthocephala18 , Marvel Studios Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    A Senator Who Voted Against The Civil Rights Act Was Still In Office During Obama's Presidency

    A distinguished older man in a suit, standing with the American flag in the background, offering historical facts.

    Robert Byrd filibustered against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and continued to serve in the Senate until his death in 2010.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why all political positions must have term limits

    0
    0points
    reply
    #76

    In 2016, Yisrael Kristal, The Oldest Living Man In The World At The Time, Celebrated His Bar Mitzvah At 113, Having Been Unable To Do So 100 Years Prior Due To Ww1

    An elderly man wearing a fedora and a tie, looking up, providing a glimpse into timeline facts and history.

    eddbruh , משפחת ישראל קרישטל Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    As Of The 2027-2028 School Year, There Will Be No Students In K-12 Schooling That Were Alive At The Same Time As Michael Jackson

    A timeline fact photo of Michael Jackson with a tiger cub.

    Jambo434 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    If The Simpsons Episode “The Way We Was” Released Today, Homer And Marge Would Have Met In High School In 2008

    A timeline fact photo of Marge Simpson and a student.

    _JR28_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Jd Vance Could Be The First U.S. President With Facial Hair In 112 Years. The Last U.S. President With Any Facial Hair Was William Howard Taft, Who Left Office In 1913

    A timeline fact photo of William Howard Taft talking on a candlestick telephone.

    zerotohero2024 , George W. Harris - Library of CongressCatalog Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    American Psycho, Released In 2000, Was Set In 1987. This Would Be Like A 2025 Movie Setting Itself In 2012

    A timeline fact photo of the American Psycho movie poster.

    SimonDNTZ Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Freddie Benson Is Older Than Charlie Kirk

    A split image showing two men, highlighting surprising timeline facts and historical comparisons.

    Charlie Kirk was born on the 14th of October 1993, while Nathan Kress was born on the 18th of November 1992

    MrBIuesky222 Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Cleopatra Lived Closer To Jesus Than We Currently Do To Tupac

    A portrait of Tupac Shakur, a historical figure, prompting a change in sense of history.

    Cleopatra's passing to Jesus's birth (30 BCE to (4 or 6) BCE=26 or 28 years)

    Tupacs passing to Today (Sept 1996 to April 2026-> almost 30 years)

    ObligationOne3727 Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Kurt Cobain's Dad Is Alive And Well

    A person holding a baby, a personal moment within history that changes our sense of timeline facts.

    There isn't a lot of information about him online. Like, he has barely any information present, but unlike Kurt's mom he doesn't have any online obituaries and he's mentioned in a present tense whenever talked about online.

    bubsimo Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    The First 4 Five Nights At Freddy's Games Were All Released In Under A Year

    A timeline of Five Nights at Freddy's game releases, illustrating changing history facts.

    SpiderBoi_42 Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey And Gwen Stefani Are Now All Older Than Lbj Was In This Picture

    Lyndon B. Johnson taking the oath of office on Air Force One, a significant event in history timeline facts.

    tonyyo1606 , Cecil W. Stoughton Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Youtuber La Beast Consumed Canned Milk That Was Produced Before Ww1 (122 Years Old, 1903)

    A man demonstrating milk preparation with a historical image from 1903, comparing modern and past facts.

    trap_Basil_3384 Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    The Annoying Orange Has Lasted Longer Than The Third Reich Did

    The Annoying Orange character with a wide, grinning mouth, changing your sense of history through timeline facts.

    AkariPeach Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Silverfish Have A Lifespan Of 2 To 8 Years. So There's Definitely A Few Pre Covid Silverfish Crawling Around Somewhere

    A close-up shot of a silverfish, a small insect with a segmented body, changing your sense of history with timeline facts.

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    The Owner Of The Twin Towers Is Still Alive

    A Google search result page for Larry Silverstein, showing his age and net worth, changing your sense of history with facts.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    If Jesus Lived An Extra 10 Years, He Could Have Visited London

    An artistic depiction of Jesus Christ, representing a spiritual view on timeline facts and history.

    Moist-Complaint-7578 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    There's A Good Chance The Next Dalai Lama Will Be An iPad Kid

    Dalai Lama hugging a child, illustrating timeline facts that change sense of history.

    Odd_Detective_4813 Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Big Chungus Was Released Closer To The Civil War Than To The Year In Which It Became A Meme

    Cartoon image of Big Chungus, one of the timeline facts that change sense of history.

    nodepackagemanager Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    The President In 2061 Could Either Be In High School Right Now Or In 3rd Grade Right Now

    White House with a lush green lawn, trees, and a fountain, symbolizing key timeline facts of history.

    snowleopard556 , HiraV Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    The Oldest Person Alive Lived Closer To George Washington Than Someone Born Today

    Split image of an elderly woman smiling and a historical portrait of George Washington, representing timeline facts.

    obama69420duck Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    This Baby Seen In Spider-Man (2002) Is Older Than Tobey Maguire's Current Girlfriend

    Spider-Man holding a baby next to a woman, contrasted with a search result showing 20 years, relating to history timeline facts.

    Annihilated64 Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    40 Years Ago On Christmas Eve, Abraham Lincoln's Last Descendant Passed Away

    Black and white portrait of a man in a suit, reflecting a moment in history timeline facts.

    dupli_nate Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    Mount Rushmore If It Began Construction In 2026

    Historical timeline facts depicting presidents on Mount Rushmore for a sense of history.

    31WTexaco Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why ever would someone put Bush's face there?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #98

    Fallout 4 Was Released Before The End Of Segregation In Us Schools

    Video game character and dog in a desolate landscape, offering timeline facts of a post-apocalyptic world.

    OneSexySquigga Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    The Start Of The Covid Pandemic (March 11, 2020) Is Closer To The Release Of Frozen (November 27, 2013) Than It Is To Today

    A microscopic illustration of the COVID-19 virus, representing a major event in recent timeline facts and global history.

    Day difference between November 27, 2013 and March 11, 2020: 2296 days

    Day difference between March 11, 2020 and June 29, 2026: 2301 days

    Cyborgium241 Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Listening To Thriller By Michael Jackson In 2026 Would Be Like Listening To Music Made In 1939 When Thriller Came Out

    Michael Jackson on his Thriller album cover, posing in a white suit. A timeline fact about sense of history.

    Impressive_Plenty876 Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    The Man Serving The Longest Life Sentence In The World Will Be Eligible For Parole In 2730

    A man with glasses and a gray jacket in a courtroom, a scenario that often involves revealing timeline facts and legal history.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #102

    If The Roman Senate Was Founded In The Year 0, It Would Still Exist In 2200

    A table displaying Roman Senate timeline facts, including its founding in 753 BC. This changes your sense of history.

    5trudelle Report

    2points
    POST
    #103

    Christopher Lee Passed Away Closer To The Year 2100 Than His Own Birth Date

    A close-up of Christopher Lee, an actor whose life included fascinating timeline facts and historical moments.

    1922 to 2015 = 93 years

    2015 to 2100 = 85 years

    Citron92 , Avda Report

    2points
    POST
    #104

    The Last Class Born In The 90s To Graduate High School Was The Class Of 2018

    A wide shot of a college graduation ceremony, featuring many students in caps and gowns, reflecting significant timeline facts.

    Rockboy_1009 Report

    2points
    POST
    #105

    If Shakespeare Died In 2026 Henry Viii Would Have Been Written In 2023 But Set Between 1931–1943

    A historical figure, King Henry VIII, in elaborate costume. This image changes your sense of history.

    KenFisher001 Report

    2points
    POST
    #106

    Medieval Knights Encountered The Grand Canyon In Arizona

    Conquistadors on horseback and on foot looking out over a vast canyon. A timeline fact about sense of history.

    Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition across what is now considered the Southwest and Great plains regions of Anerica in 1540. 400 Spanish men at arms joined him.

    People tend to associate North American history with the 1600s and 1700s but I find it fascinating that there were straight up knights born in the middle ages, wearing plate armor at places such as the Grand Canyon and modern day Kansas

    I_love_lucja_1738 Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow