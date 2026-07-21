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Woman Gets Super Weird Message About Her Boyfriend, Left Creeped Out And Confused
Woman on phone, dimly lit, looking at screen. She appears confused and creeped out by a message about her boyfriend.
Social Issues, Society

Woman Gets Super Weird Message About Her Boyfriend, Left Creeped Out And Confused

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Your entire life can turn upside down in an instant, all thanks to a few short messages. One of the scariest things that can happen to you is that you find out that someone has been stalking you, literally for years, and you were clueless.

This is what happened to one woman who received a bunch of very unsettling messages about her and her partner. Feeling disturbed, confused, and lost, she reached out to the ‘Am I Overreacting’ community for help. People rushed to weigh in on the messy situation. You’ll find the full story and the internet users’ advice below.

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    In some cases, you can go about your life not even aware that someone has been stalking you for years

    This woman shared the disturbing messages she received from a woman about her and her partner

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    Cyberstalkers aren’t always obvious. There are subtle, not just overt, warning signs to look out for

    It can be tough to know if someone has been cyberstalking you unless they outright fess up to you. However, there are a few telltale signs that should set off your inner alarm bells.

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    For example, it is deeply suspicious if a person knows personal details about you that you haven’t shared with them.

    “While it is not very difficult to locate a person’s social media profile, there are people who go beyond looking at surface-level information and may track your current location, where you live, who your family members or closest friends are, where you work or go to school, and more,” St. John’s University explains.

    “There can also be instances of invasion of privacy by searching for information about you through your Instagram followers. While your social media content may be publicly accessible, searching for detailed information about you may lead to tracking in the future.”

    One thing that you can do to protect yourself here is to be cautious about what social media requests you accept. Furthermore, you can limit what kind of content you share publicly. And you can think about setting your profiles to private.

    “Before posting, think about what information viewers will now have about you and determine your comfort with it.”

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    Stalking behavior can overlap with controlling and violent tendencies

    Another major red flag to look out for is if someone pressures you to share your location or questions you about your whereabouts.

    Moreover, you should be worried if someone excessively monitors your daily activities. This is a sign of coercive control.

    “They may pressure you into unlocking your phone, sharing your passwords, and monitoring your social media by dictating what you can post/share. Coercive control intends to assert dominance over you and make you feel as if you cannot be trusted on your own. You may often feel trapped when using online media platforms.”

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    If things get very bad, a cyberstalker might even start threatening to share your personal information or private details in public. “These threats pressure you to comply with demands and silence you and your freedom to use social media and to feel safe.”

    How do you protect your boundaries and push back against toxic behavior from strangers to casual acquaintances and close friends? Have you ever been stalked, and if so, how did you handle the situation?

    What advice would you give anyone who is being stalked online, so that they can protect themselves? What steps do you take to feel safe at home and in public? Share your advice and experiences in the comments at the bottom of this post.

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    The story disturbed many netizens and sparked an important conversation about online safety

    Here’s the advice the internet had to share with the couple

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are a victim and need more help than police can/do offer, try a victim support network/agency. in Germany Weißer Ring offers a hotline, information and support with different procedurals like court visits.

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she’s in USA I think the FBI have a brilliant cyber unit that can help there, also in uk cyber stalking is illegal., even if it is from another country they can find them we also have a brilliant cyber unit at the met ! And they can get her countries cops to sort her out, she sounds bat shite crazy, nothing scares me anymore but that text from her is freaky as hell 😱 yet another good reason to never use social media lol the one as said she sounds like a kinda spiritual nut, pfft im in to that stuff obviously,and yes i can lucid dream and often see things i do not want to see, but f kin hell fire it would never make me do that !! They are warnings for something or other etc nothing more . This gal is well let’s just say that bloody careless asylum has gone n list its last remaining lunatic the really dangerous one ,anyone know if there’s any update on this?

    0
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    User avatar
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are a victim and need more help than police can/do offer, try a victim support network/agency. in Germany Weißer Ring offers a hotline, information and support with different procedurals like court visits.

    2
    2points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she’s in USA I think the FBI have a brilliant cyber unit that can help there, also in uk cyber stalking is illegal., even if it is from another country they can find them we also have a brilliant cyber unit at the met ! And they can get her countries cops to sort her out, she sounds bat shite crazy, nothing scares me anymore but that text from her is freaky as hell 😱 yet another good reason to never use social media lol the one as said she sounds like a kinda spiritual nut, pfft im in to that stuff obviously,and yes i can lucid dream and often see things i do not want to see, but f kin hell fire it would never make me do that !! They are warnings for something or other etc nothing more . This gal is well let’s just say that bloody careless asylum has gone n list its last remaining lunatic the really dangerous one ,anyone know if there’s any update on this?

    0
    0points
    reply
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