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If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many screams is a terrifying image worth? If you enjoy spine-chilling content as much as we do, then we have a treat for you. The Bored Panda team has ventured into the far corners of the internet to curate this list of the most cursed, creepiest, and unsettling images that we could find.

They’re the kind of pics that get more disturbing the longer you look at them, and it’s hard to turn your head away. Check them out for a quick adrenaline boost and to power up your nightmares tonight. Got your holy water, garlic, and unsee juice? Let’s go.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cursed_fish

Deep-fried fish with their mouths open, revealing sharp teeth, a creepy and confusing meal.

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    #2

    I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom

    A creepy doll head with green eyes and black hair stuck in a dirty toilet, a confusing image.

    spwhalenjr13 Report

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    #3

    Cursed_image.jpg

    Two cats looking out a window at a wet, strange-looking bird with large wings, a truly creepy and confusing image.

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    Fear, as unpleasant as it is to experience, is (usually) your friend.

    Basically, it is a primal and protective emotion that alerts you to dangers and threats. It sparks physical and emotional responses in you, however, these can vary a lot between individuals.

    For instance, one person might instinctively flee, another might choose to stand their ground and fight. Someone else might freeze entirely. Or they might resort to fawning to avoid the threat.

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    When your fear response works correctly, it helps you avoid risks to your health and life. But when it works improperly, you might feel overwhelmed because the fear you feel is not proportional to the threat you face.

    #4

    In Algeria We Have These Weird Things In Public Parks And Children’s Playgrounds

    Creepy and confusing images: A humorous banana-duck hybrid sculpture walking on a paved outdoor path.

    [deleted] Report

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    #5

    Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

    A creepy and confusing image of a small bat nestled inside the ear cup of a black headphone set, needing a priest.

    soulhacler Report

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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they got rabies sho ts. There was that tragic case in Canada just a week or two ago of the child who woke up with a bat on his face. Their little teeth and claws are so tiny that you can't necessarily tell that you've been scratched or bitten.

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    #6

    A Suburban Ceremony

    A confusing image of a small white house with two glowing red windows against a dark, treelined background, needing a priest.

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    Getting to grips with why something is scary isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Sometimes, even seemingly ordinary things can seem utterly terrifying.

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    According to Dr Coltan Scrivner, a behavioural scientist and horror expert at Aarhus University in Denmark and Arizona State University in the US, creepiness is a common human experience.

    #7

    Cursed_photo Of My Wife...i Think

    A creepy image of a person wearing a green hoodie with only fake teeth visible, sitting at a table with a beer, needing a priest.

    MiddleMaterial9796 Report

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    #8

    What Are They All Looking At?

    Three borzoi dogs with their heads thrown back, howling or barking, creating a confusing and slightly creepy scene in a living room.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    davenippon avatar
    David R.
    David R.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's actually a mall GlamourShots portrait of a single dog.

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    #9

    I'm Catman

    A black and white cat with a grumpy expression, sitting on a blue rug, making for a creepy image.

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    In short, creepiness is very relatable. It’s a common ground topic between you and most other people around the world.

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    Scrivner told BBC Bitesize that creepiness is “a feeling that I think almost anybody can resonate with.”

    “If you say you’re creeped out, most people will know exactly what you mean,” he said.

    #10

    Blessed One

    A man dressed as Jesus on a skateboard, creating a confusing image that needs a priest.

    cursed_images Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh sweet Jesus!!!! The skateboard just nails this one for me!! 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂

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    #11

    Cursed_raccoons

    A group of raccoons with glowing eyes stands on a porch at night, creating a creepy and confusing scene.

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    #12

    Cursed_key Cleaner

    A burnt electrical outlet labeled 'Key cleaner,' a confusing and dangerous example of creepy images.

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    Early research into the psychological nature of creepiness suggested that we find things creepy because they are often ambiguously threatening. In other words, creepiness is linked to mixed messages about danger.

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    So, for example, a clown might fall into the gray area of creepiness, unlike being chased by someone dangerous who is very clearly posing a threat.

    #13

    Pop Tartare

    A hand holds a creepy and confusing Poptart filled with raw ground beef, a truly unsettling image.

    The Vulgar Chef﻿ Report

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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way a human would swallow if they were not getting money.

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    #14

    Cursed_toilet

    Many green frogs sitting in and around a toilet bowl, a creepy and confusing sight.

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    #15

    Cursed_socks

    Hairy legs next to a computer screen showing a video game, with fast food and a drink nearby, a confusing image.

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    iviekerrins-hansoninka avatar
    Noelle
    Noelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the only cursed thing here...

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    Of course, what you find creepy and unsettling will depend on your cultural background. And yet, some things are more disturbing than others. For instance, many people find clowns and dolls to be super creepy.

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    There’s this paradox where something that is meant to be innocent might actually be malevolent.

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    #16

    Cursed

    A dog with glowing eyes and a bottle of detergent on its head, part of the confusing images.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you doing to my poor 'zoi??????????? Auntie!!!! Lakota!!!! Whiskers!!!! Help me out here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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    #17

    Cursed_meal

    A baked good in plastic packaging with facial features resembling a creepy and confusing image of a baby.

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    #18

    Cursed_sign

    A faded and damaged circular sign showing a creepy and confusing cartoon character with dark hair and a striped shirt.

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    Meanwhile, you might also find something like a mannequin, doll, or clown creepy because of the uncanny valley phenomenon, where the object seems almost human, but not quite.

    Their proportions might be slightly off, while their faces don’t quite manage to fully mimic what a real person looks like. So, your mind interprets these things as potentially threatening.

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    #19

    Cursed_toilet Paper

    A roll of sandpaper on a toilet paper holder, one of the creepy and confusing images.

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    #20

    Cursed_chair

    A folding chair covered in broken glass shards, a creepy and confusing furniture art piece.

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    #21

    Cursed_bath

    Creepy and confusing images: A pink bathtub filled with murky water and various aquatic plants, like a pond.

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    It’s not just anthropomorphic figures that send shivers down your spine, though. You might find landscapes ambiguously threatening if there are no people around.

    “Humans are social creatures so if you’re out by yourself and you see no one is there, it’s a great question to ask, ‘Why is nobody else here? Is there something wrong with this place? Is it dangerous?” Dr. Scrivner told the BBC.

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    #22

    Cursed_soup

    Creepy and confusing images: A spoonful of liquid with numerous small, dark insects, resembling ants, in a bowl.

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    #23

    Cursed_backyard

    Creepy and confusing images: A dark, eerie outdoor scene with faint lights and crocodile art on a wall.

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    #24

    Cursed_nails

    Creepy and confusing images: A close-up of a pink fingernail with multiple small, dark insect-like decals.

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    Moreover, sounds can terrify people, too.

    “We use sound to cue ourselves into things. When a door creaks open that’s only creepy when you’re by yourself. It signals that something or someone maybe be pushing it slowly,” Dr. Scrivner explained.

    Human beings are also hardwired to be on the lookout for sounds that are non-linear or too loud. So, something like a crying baby, a screeching violin, or animal sounds might trigger all of our emotional responses.

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    #25

    Cursed_fridge

    A creepy image of an open refrigerator door and interior shelves covered in a dark, granular substance, needing a priest.

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    #26

    Cursed_trash

    A confusing image of a dark container filled with a strange, organic, web-like growth, possibly fungal or eggs, needing a priest.

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    #27

    Cursed_seat

    A creepy and confusing image of a car seat covered in dozens of snails, many spilling from a plastic bag, needing a priest.

    guy9679 Report

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    Join the discussion and tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    Which of these cursed images genuinely creeped you out, and why? On the other hand, which ones were merely tepid rather than utterly terrifying?

    What’s your relationship with horror content, whether that’s movies, books, TV shows, games, podcasts, memes, etc.? What do you love and loathe about horror? Let us know.

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    #28

    Cursed_toy

    A creepy and confusing image of a Barbie Ouija board with a pink planchette, needing a priest.

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    #29

    Cursed Urinal

    A confusing image of urinals installed at various heights on a bathroom wall, some very high, needing a priest.

    xDan_YT Report

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    #30

    Why

    Pringles pizza flavored potato chips topped with pineapple chunks, a confusing food combination, a creepy and confusing image.

    somememekid Report

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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add some sharp cheddar to that and it would be delicious.

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    #31

    Cursed_keyboard

    A close-up of a severely moldy and dirty laptop keyboard, a truly creepy and confusing sight that needs a priest.

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    #32

    Cursed_bathtub

    A person soaking in a bathtub filled with pickles and murky green water, with noodles and more pickles on the side, a truly creepy and confusing image.

    smorfan809 Report

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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're going to sit in a tub full of pickles, at least use Claussen.

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    #33

    Cursed_dinner_decoration

    A creepy and confusing image of a fish head with corn kernels for teeth, needing a priest.

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    #34

    My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me

    A creepy and confusing image of a white fur rug with the head and arms of Colonel Sanders, needing a priest.

    [deleted] Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's one thing to skin the colonel, it's absolutely another to attach creepy little hands to touch you in the night.

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    #35

    Cursed_visitor

    A creepy and confusing image of a monstrous silhouette on a power line against a dusk sky, needing a priest.

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    #36

    No, It's Your Turn To Get The Mail

    A cluster of mailboxes, one numbered 666, with a large bee nest underneath, a truly creepy and confusing image.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #37

    She-Wolf

    A hairy leg with red fingernails wearing a high heel, one of the creepy and confusing images.

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    #38

    Sculpture In My Mother In Laws Garden. Something Off About It

    A detailed green man wall sculpture made of stone, mounted on a wooden wall, adding to creepy images.

    Kushbeast666 Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally the eyes are just blank. Spots not fully decorated with irises and eye contact

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    #39

    Cursed_shrimp

    A chocolate peanut butter cup with a shrimp and cocktail sauce filling, a truly creepy and confusing image.

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    #40

    Cursed_observer

    A creepy and confusing image of an ominous, red-tinged funnel cloud descending over a residential street, needing a priest.

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    #41

    Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

    A creepy and confusing image of a window with a dirty ear print on it, overlooking a frosty backyard, needing a priest.

    itch-the-anus Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a beautifully clean print, man needs to wash more

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    #42

    Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing

    A creepy and confusing image of a wooden log placed inside a toilet in a public restroom, needing a priest.

    prokjs Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody took dropping a log too seriously

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    #43

    Cursed_urgent Care

    A creepy and confusing image of two figures resembling children behind a cracked window, needing a priest.

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    #44

    Cursed_drink

    A creepy and confusing image of a straw in a sink filled with dirty dishwater, needing a priest.

    Arman666 Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That. Lack of a gag reflex will make you friends in prison which is where your going

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    #45

    Cursed_sweater

    A creepy and confusing image of two individuals kneeling before a large, hooded figure made of fabric, needing a priest.

    [deleted] Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is giving dread pirate Roberts trying to scare off the guards at the castle gate.

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    #46

    Secret Ingredient

    A slice of pepperoni pizza with a centipede crawling on the crust, a creepy and confusing image.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #47

    Campfire

    Young men gathered around a friend whose hair is on fire, a confusing image requiring a priest.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #48

    Take That, Pennywise

    Fire coming out of a street drain, a confusing image that needs a priest.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #49

    Cursed Family

    A person with a creepy mask made of m*******a and holding a baby doll, representing confusing images.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #50

    Bro 😭 My Nephew Made This Masterpiece… And If It Suddenly Starts Moving, I’m Leaving The House Immediately 🥹💀😂

    A creepy and confusing image of a Barbie doll's head and limbs attached to a plastic bottle, resembling a spider-like creature.

    trinhgg_hao Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some therapy might benefit the young man and all of his potential victims in the future

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    #51

    I Don't Even Know How To Sign It

    A pair of pink dentures lying on a grey sandy beach with driftwood and debris, creating a creepy and confusing sight by the ocean.

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    #52

    Cursed_skeleton

    A full skeleton covered in light brown fur, standing upright, creating a creepy and confusing image.

    [deleted] Report

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    #53

    Cursed Ceiling

    A kitchen with a severely sagging ceiling, creating a confusing image that needs a priest.

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    #54

    Cursed_chair

    A creepy and confusing image of a pink child's chair with a frog-like face and black straps, needing a priest.

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so much more disturbing than those weird brown ones

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    #55

    Cursed_pizza

    A creepy and confusing image of a black and white pizza with a strange, possibly moldy, topping in a box, needing a priest.

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    #56

    Cursed Transformer

    A human-like figure made entirely of cicadas, one of the creepy and confusing images.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #57

    Early Lessons During Playtime

    A playground with a slide next to a graveyard, making for a creepy and confusing image.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #58

    Are They Still There?

    A herd of sheep with glowing eyes in the dark, creating a creepy and confusing image.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #59

    The Early Stages Of A New Religion

    Two dogs standing on a frozen pool, creating a creepy and confusing optical illusion, needing a priest.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    #60

    Sooo This Morning I Woke Up And Saw This On My Bedroom Door. Inside The Room Not The Outside Of The Door.... No Big Deal Right?? Wrong! Absolutely Wrong. I Have No Small Children In My House. My Youngest Is 17... They Are Tiny Handprints. You Can't Tell But They Are Small

    A person's hand with black nail polish next to creepy and confusing handprints on a wooden door, needing a priest.

    gr33n.3y3d.ang3l24 Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are the same size as the hand standing next to them in the photo. It's possible that repeated touches have transferred oils onto the door from her hands and maybe not always in the same spot, so the shape wouldn't necessarily be perfect in matching her hand, but it's very similar

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    #61

    Cursed_drawing

    A child's drawing of a creepy and confusing hero, possibly a mother figure, with dark, smudged features on a My Hero worksheet.

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    #62

    Cursed_cave

    A man with a headlamp looking at hundreds of hanging sausages in a dark cave, a truly confusing image.

    [deleted] Report

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    #63

    McDonald's

    A creepy and confusing McDonald's building with traditional architecture, one of the strange images.

    apple._.soup Report

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    #64

    Onion Mask

    A man with a creepy and confusing onion mask, showcasing strange images.

    apple._.soup Report

    1point
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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What anti-vaxx moms would wear instead of the actual thing

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    #65

    Cursed_pizza

    A creepy and confusing image of a pizza topped with colorful laundry detergent pods, needing a priest.

    KrisspyApples Report

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    #66

    Cursed_water Cooling

    A person hosing down the inside of an open computer tower with water, a truly creepy and confusing image that needs a priest.

    defilbiroea Report

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    #67

    You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?

    Stairs covered entirely with old, ripped denim jeans, creating a very creepy and confusing visual.

    ScaryChicken Report

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    #68

    An Argument For Socks

    A person's ankle covered in mosquitoes, a creepy and confusing sight that needs a priest.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An I single handedly supporting the local mosquito population

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    #69

    An Abandoned Hornet’s Nest Found In A Shed, Fused With The Head Of A Wooden Statue

    A creepy and confusing image of a face-like wasp nest on a wooden structure, needing a priest.

    W_Prime Report

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    #70

    Felt Like This Was A Good Question For Thriends. This Is My 20 Year Old Daughter’s Car It Hasn’t Been Driven In A Couple Of Days. What Is Stacking Rocks On Her Tire?looking Forward To Your Responses!

    A red car with creepy and confusing small rocks lodged in the tire tread, needing a priest.

    tamalouholz Report

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    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A conversation stater?

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    #71

    Cursed_convention

    A confusing image of a person in a white elf-like costume submerged in a clear tank of dark liquid at an event, acting as a dispenser for drinks.

    porkinski Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well this is absolutely fake.

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    #72

    Citrus Ramen

    A bowl of creepy and confusing ramen with orange slices, one of the strange images.

    who.is.making.these Report

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    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dishonor! Dishonor on you, dishonor on your cow over there

    1
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    #73

    Noodle Vision Engaged

    A creepy and confusing image of a person wearing a gas mask filled with spaghetti, needing a priest.

    cursedimages_2 Report

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