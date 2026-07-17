Fear, as unpleasant as it is to experience, is (usually) your friend.

Basically, it is a primal and protective emotion that alerts you to dangers and threats. It sparks physical and emotional responses in you, however, these can vary a lot between individuals.

For instance, one person might instinctively flee, another might choose to stand their ground and fight. Someone else might freeze entirely. Or they might resort to fawning to avoid the threat.

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When your fear response works correctly, it helps you avoid risks to your health and life. But when it works improperly, you might feel overwhelmed because the fear you feel is not proportional to the threat you face.