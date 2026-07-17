73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest
If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many screams is a terrifying image worth? If you enjoy spine-chilling content as much as we do, then we have a treat for you. The Bored Panda team has ventured into the far corners of the internet to curate this list of the most cursed, creepiest, and unsettling images that we could find.
They’re the kind of pics that get more disturbing the longer you look at them, and it’s hard to turn your head away. Check them out for a quick adrenaline boost and to power up your nightmares tonight. Got your holy water, garlic, and unsee juice? Let’s go.
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Cursed_fish
I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom
Fear, as unpleasant as it is to experience, is (usually) your friend.
Basically, it is a primal and protective emotion that alerts you to dangers and threats. It sparks physical and emotional responses in you, however, these can vary a lot between individuals.
For instance, one person might instinctively flee, another might choose to stand their ground and fight. Someone else might freeze entirely. Or they might resort to fawning to avoid the threat.
When your fear response works correctly, it helps you avoid risks to your health and life. But when it works improperly, you might feel overwhelmed because the fear you feel is not proportional to the threat you face.
In Algeria We Have These Weird Things In Public Parks And Children’s Playgrounds
Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset
I hope they got rabies sho ts. There was that tragic case in Canada just a week or two ago of the child who woke up with a bat on his face. Their little teeth and claws are so tiny that you can't necessarily tell that you've been scratched or bitten.
A Suburban Ceremony
Getting to grips with why something is scary isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Sometimes, even seemingly ordinary things can seem utterly terrifying.
According to Dr Coltan Scrivner, a behavioural scientist and horror expert at Aarhus University in Denmark and Arizona State University in the US, creepiness is a common human experience.
Cursed_photo Of My Wife...i Think
What Are They All Looking At?
I'm Catman
In short, creepiness is very relatable. It’s a common ground topic between you and most other people around the world.
Scrivner told BBC Bitesize that creepiness is “a feeling that I think almost anybody can resonate with.”
“If you say you’re creeped out, most people will know exactly what you mean,” he said.
Blessed One
Oh sweet Jesus!!!! The skateboard just nails this one for me!! 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂
Cursed_raccoons
Cursed_key Cleaner
Early research into the psychological nature of creepiness suggested that we find things creepy because they are often ambiguously threatening. In other words, creepiness is linked to mixed messages about danger.
So, for example, a clown might fall into the gray area of creepiness, unlike being chased by someone dangerous who is very clearly posing a threat.
Pop Tartare
No way a human would swallow if they were not getting money.
Cursed_toilet
Cursed_socks
Of course, what you find creepy and unsettling will depend on your cultural background. And yet, some things are more disturbing than others. For instance, many people find clowns and dolls to be super creepy.
There’s this paradox where something that is meant to be innocent might actually be malevolent.
Cursed
What are you doing to my poor 'zoi??????????? Auntie!!!! Lakota!!!! Whiskers!!!! Help me out here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cursed_meal
Cursed_sign
Meanwhile, you might also find something like a mannequin, doll, or clown creepy because of the uncanny valley phenomenon, where the object seems almost human, but not quite.
Their proportions might be slightly off, while their faces don’t quite manage to fully mimic what a real person looks like. So, your mind interprets these things as potentially threatening.
Cursed_toilet Paper
Cursed_chair
Cursed_bath
It’s not just anthropomorphic figures that send shivers down your spine, though. You might find landscapes ambiguously threatening if there are no people around.
“Humans are social creatures so if you’re out by yourself and you see no one is there, it’s a great question to ask, ‘Why is nobody else here? Is there something wrong with this place? Is it dangerous?” Dr. Scrivner told the BBC.
Cursed_soup
Cursed_backyard
Cursed_nails
Moreover, sounds can terrify people, too.
“We use sound to cue ourselves into things. When a door creaks open that’s only creepy when you’re by yourself. It signals that something or someone maybe be pushing it slowly,” Dr. Scrivner explained.
Human beings are also hardwired to be on the lookout for sounds that are non-linear or too loud. So, something like a crying baby, a screeching violin, or animal sounds might trigger all of our emotional responses.
Cursed_fridge
Join the discussion and tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list.
Which of these cursed images genuinely creeped you out, and why? On the other hand, which ones were merely tepid rather than utterly terrifying?
What’s your relationship with horror content, whether that’s movies, books, TV shows, games, podcasts, memes, etc.? What do you love and loathe about horror? Let us know.
Cursed_toy
Cursed Urinal
Why
Cursed_keyboard
Cursed_bathtub
Cursed_dinner_decoration
My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me
It's one thing to skin the colonel, it's absolutely another to attach creepy little hands to touch you in the night.
Cursed_visitor
No, It's Your Turn To Get The Mail
Sculpture In My Mother In Laws Garden. Something Off About It
Normally the eyes are just blank. Spots not fully decorated with irises and eye contact
Cursed_shrimp
Cursed_observer
Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately
Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing
Cursed_urgent Care
Cursed_drink
That. Lack of a gag reflex will make you friends in prison which is where your going
Cursed_sweater
This is giving dread pirate Roberts trying to scare off the guards at the castle gate.
Secret Ingredient
Campfire
Take That, Pennywise
Cursed Family
Bro 😭 My Nephew Made This Masterpiece… And If It Suddenly Starts Moving, I’m Leaving The House Immediately 🥹💀😂
Some therapy might benefit the young man and all of his potential victims in the future
I Don't Even Know How To Sign It
Cursed_skeleton
Cursed Ceiling
Cursed_chair
Cursed_pizza
Cursed Transformer
Early Lessons During Playtime
Are They Still There?
The Early Stages Of A New Religion
Sooo This Morning I Woke Up And Saw This On My Bedroom Door. Inside The Room Not The Outside Of The Door.... No Big Deal Right?? Wrong! Absolutely Wrong. I Have No Small Children In My House. My Youngest Is 17... They Are Tiny Handprints. You Can't Tell But They Are Small
They are the same size as the hand standing next to them in the photo. It's possible that repeated touches have transferred oils onto the door from her hands and maybe not always in the same spot, so the shape wouldn't necessarily be perfect in matching her hand, but it's very similar
Cursed_drawing
Cursed_cave
McDonald's
Onion Mask
What anti-vaxx moms would wear instead of the actual thing
Cursed_pizza
Cursed_water Cooling
You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?
An Argument For Socks
An I single handedly supporting the local mosquito population
An Abandoned Hornet’s Nest Found In A Shed, Fused With The Head Of A Wooden Statue
Felt Like This Was A Good Question For Thriends. This Is My 20 Year Old Daughter’s Car It Hasn’t Been Driven In A Couple Of Days. What Is Stacking Rocks On Her Tire?looking Forward To Your Responses!
Citrus Ramen
Noodle Vision Engaged
I have to admit that with the exception of the borzois and skateboard riding Jesus, these WERE pretty unsettling (assuming that is still the current article title - all these titles may be lost in time, like tears in rain).
I have to admit that with the exception of the borzois and skateboard riding Jesus, these WERE pretty unsettling (assuming that is still the current article title - all these titles may be lost in time, like tears in rain).