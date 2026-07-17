One person on Threads asked folks to share the best-kept secrets they’ve learned from the industries they work in, and the responses did not disappoint. From customer service tricks to cybersecurity advice and surprisingly useful everyday wisdom , we gathered some of the best tips below.

If you want to stay out of trouble, you have to follow the rules. But if you want to get ahead in life, sometimes you have to bend them just a tiny bit.

#1 Business owner here! 😃 Your employees are your most important “customer.” Take great care of them.

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#2 Shop for high price items and flights w an international VPN or at the very least, private browsing. Cookies and dynamic pricing will getchya.

#3 You can negotiate medical debt down. Not in every single case, but a lot of times.

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#4 IT Guy here:

In case it wasn’t obvious, everything you type in a Teams/Zoom chat is logged and accessible to someone.

Now - whether or not you need your company Legal Team to get involved with it is another matter.

But it’s there.

#5 If your child is a sophomore or junior in high school they should be doing Dual Enrollment. You and your child are missing out on an AMAZING opportunity. Some HS students are graduating with an Associate’s degree that cost them NOTHING.

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#6 Get copies of your medical records, lab tests and radiology exams as you go. Keeping your own file saves time a “per page copies” .

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#7 nothing is private. we could log into your account, read your messages etc. most of the time there was a legitimate reason to do so, but people did misuse the ability and got fired.

#8 Pre-plan (pre-pay) for your burial/cremation. It’s a LOT cheaper this way, and making the decisions saves your loved ones from having to do that when they’re in shock/grief.

#9 Order fried eggs not scrambled. Scrambled you get god knows what liquid egg product. Fried you get cracked shell eggs.

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#10 Best time to try a new product (tech, beauty, consumer, etc…) is 2-3 months after launch. All the bugs will be worked out at the factory and most quality issues are fixed by then

#11 most clothing security tag pins can be released with a strong magnet from the hardware store.

#12 If it slows down or glitches, turn it off and back on again. You’re welcome.

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#13 If you plan on getting a pet, at the very VERY least, please know what size tank or cage it needs, what climate it needs, and what it eats daily

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#14 In California, payroll laws go in favor of the employee. If something seems off on your check, look into it. I always say if there’s a question, err on the side of paying the employee (more). My employers have all agreed. Employers don’t want to risk Payroll fines/lawsuit. Labor board doesn’t mess around.

#15 Never get into credit-free, lease to own, situations. You’re going to end up paying at least twice the amount it was initially worth.

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#16 Esthetician here. This one is to my melanated people. Despite what you think you know…WE ABSOLUTELY NEED SUNSCREEN! Your skin mirrors exactly what you feed your body. And lastly, you absolutely do need monthly facials—no matter who you are. It’s not some sort of luxury self care trend. It is required. And please stop jumping on TikTok shop buying into every trend you see. Your skin is largest organ, start treating it as such. If all fails and come see me. You’re safe here.

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#17 If you have insurance, it is required to cover your mental health and substance use care equally to any physical health care. If it doesn’t (which is common), you have the right to appeal, submit a complaint to regulators, and get the coverage you need.

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#18 Use a travel agent that specializes in what you want to do.

#19 Any independent financing you can find is always going to be better than the store credit card. One company told me that credit was actually over 33% of our sales.

#20 Spend time reading with your child as soon as they are born. Read together when they learn to read. Share books, laugh at the funny stories, cry at the sad. These bonds will be carried forever and you’re building vocabulary, empathy and critical thinking skills.

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#21 People look down on admins bc they’re “lower on the totem pole”. But they really should be your bff. They know EVERYTHING and have access to almost everything your boss does. They know ahead of time about re-orgs, terminations, most HR issues, etc.

#22 The password 210210 will work on most hydromassage lounges and beds at Planet Fitness if the club hasn’t disabled it.

#23 GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING.

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#24 Instead of creating template emails, save them as email signatures. I used to work in the supply chain as a sales manager and used to plow through 400 emails in no time at all. All of my major accounts thought I was the best sales manager they’d ever had because I was so responsive.

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#25 Stop booking hotels third party.

If someone needs to be walked, you’re the first to be bumped out of the overcrowded hotel.

If you have an issue that would have otherwise been refunded, we can’t help you at the hotel because you didn’t pay us, you paid them.

You now have no complimentary upgrade options, and may not even get the room type you booked.

More importantly, many hotels offer a price match guarantee to match the lower price you found elsewhere if you’re a loyalty member.

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#26 Those expensive clothes are made by the same people and machines as the cheap clothes. Buy what you like regardless of price or status.

#27 Former leasing agent here!

The best time apply is 2 weeks after your local schools are in session and before January. It’s the slow season so units are usually cheaper. You won’t see as many concessions (1 month free, 2 weeks free, etc.) because the price difference is that significant.

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#28 If you work cash in retail, you can "scan" items. Especially if you're serving a parent buying diapers, food etc.

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#29 (Digital marketing) Stop selling features. Solve one specific problem and your content instantly gets stronger.

#30 I’ve worked in customer service for years. If you messed up, admit it, and are really nice, I will give you the royal treatment.

It is so hard to want to help people that blame their mistakes on you

#31 if you’re at a clothing store and see a random rack or folding table full of clothes, don’t go sifting through it. 99.9% of the time it’s shipment we’re in the middle of sorting, and when people just walk up and start digging through it we have to wait until they’re done and then fix it all again/reorganize it

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#32 Book directly with the hotel. Priceline and Expedia may save you a few dollars on the front end but by the time you’ve paid their taxes and fees, the flexibility you get with booking though the hotel makes it worth it.

#33 Don’t trust restaurants or bars. I worked at a steakhouse with an A rating, with roaches in the kitchen (and sometimes even the dining room). I worked at seafood restaurant that said butter on the menu, and used margarine (did not even keep butter in the restaurant at all). Don’t trust servers, cooks, bartenders, etc to be clean. Should they be? Yes. Are they? 😬 some of that food/garnish/etc is not fresh. Don’t expect management to care about any of it. I could go on

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#34 As a cybersecurity specialist, my best advice would be to change your passwords every 30 days (at minimum), use biometrics when you can, and NEVER share a post that asks you to share it. It could be embedded with malware.

Finally, never use public WiFi that is not password protected.

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#35 Perfume / Cologne is not worth what it cost you. Buy the dupe.

#36 DO NOT TAKE YOUR DOGS TO A DOG DAYCARE OR BOARDING FACILITY. I spent 3 years working for one, and broke up more dog fights than I ever thought I would. 'Temperament tests' are a joke. They don't test if your dog is actually going to have fun; they just test to make sure your dog isn't aggressive out the gate. Very few dogs actually succeed in a daycare environment.

Most places do not have a certified trainer on staff. Most are staffed by *very* underpaid hourly workers that just needed a job, and thought it would be a fun job being with dogs all day. It can be, but it is also exceedingly stressful, physically wearing and dangerous.

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#37 Wash your chicken

#38 Don’t buy a keg for your party. Kegs almost always cost more than cans (by ounce) and are a hassle. Cans make more sense in every way.

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#39 The best way to ensure your library has the funding to do more (buy more materials, out on more programs, have enough staff to open more hours) is to use their services. We track EVERYTHING - items used, program attendance, library attendance, wifi usage - and use that data to request more funding. Just sitting in the library with your phone connected to our wifi is valuable usage data, but you don't even have to go to the library - use Libby, Hoopla, etc.

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#40 As a former budtender: There is a MAJOR difference between distillate and live rosin. The feeling, the strength, the whole experience. Do your research! Budtenders may not always be honest with you

#41 Only a small portion of information in the world is “free on the internet”. If you’re going to dO YoUr rEseArCh, go to a college or university library that allows the public and has a computer with guest access.

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#42 You'll get better photos if you just ask the person to take the photo instead of trying to sneak/take it without their knowledge. So many times I threw up the middle finger or made an 'ugly face' to someone I see trying to zoom in on me from across an area. Then they get mad at ME lmaoo

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#43 Amazon Prime is no longer a great value. Save items in your cart till you’re at $35 for free shipping. The stuff still arrives in 1-2 days. If a customer service rep is giving you a hard time when you’re trying to get a refund, mention Amazons A-Z guarantee. Also be aware that Amazon chat CSR’s will often lie and say they’ve resolved your issue so they can move on to the next customer. A callback from customer service is more reliable, avoid chat whenever possible.

#44 If you normally use outlook, look into ‘quick parts.’ You can save templates under designated words or frases and it will populate standard verbiage for you. Great if you send out the same types of emails daily. Saves a ton of time!!

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#45 Former military here:

Anyone looking to join or are on the fence about it, just know, if my autistic [behind] could do it, you’ll be aight…..

It’s the best decision I ever made in my life

#46 I'm a barber.... dudes do not need to be washing their hair everyday. I recommend once a week or less. All the sweat, product, grime and grub will "wash" out with just a rinse and scrub. The healthiest scalp and hair I see are the dudes that quit shampooing regularly. And no it doesnt smell.

#47 Get the pet insurance and a credit card just for pet emergencies. Also, vaccinate at a Vets office, and do monthly prevention.

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#48 Nail tech - time is money so if it’s cheaper to hire someone than your hourly rate would be for that task/project outsource it and invest that time into yourself

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#49 Always cancel your flight before departure if you cannot fly or you will be marked no show and the ticket will be revoked in the ticketing system

#50 Jewelry prices are NEGOTIABLE

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#51 Court reporter here. Avoid the court system at all costs, but if you must, it is almost always worth it to hire a lawyer.

Also I don’t know how this works outside of Wisconsin, but at least in WI, if you committed a crime when you were under 25, successfully finished probation, and have a clean record otherwise, it may be worth it to check if your convictions are eligible for expungement.

#52 No one cares if you talk loudly in a museum or library. Dont be a jerk, but you can have a normal conversation without whispering

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#53 If your boss calls employees their family, don’t believe them.

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#54 Don’t order a drink from Starbucks within the first week of it dropping. Well to be safe these days make it two weeks lol. Your baristas do not know the recipes well enough. If you knew the training and how the recipes don’t all follow the same logic like they used to- you’d understand why this happens lol but yeah. Wait until baristas get it down.

#55 strip tracking links off of your URLs before sharing them and never click on the ad link unless you want to cost the company money

#56 Wear nitrile gloves and keep your hands away from your face. Contact dermatitis sucks.

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#57 I hate to say it because I LOVED movie theater popcorn, but speaking as a prior movie theater employee for almost 4 years: DO NOT BUY IT! Those machines are high-key unsanitary, and while the top bits are sanitized daily, the vents beneath the bottom metal can go unchecked for months. Plus the workers, at least where I was, would dip their fingers into the machine without gloves to get a bite all the time (excluding me, because...EW)

#58 As a barber; wash behind your ears, and smell your own breath before going to get a haircut.

#59 Check your insurance coverages!

Renter’s, homeowner’s, auto, health, business…all of it! Make sure you know what’s covered (and what’s not!) and how much you might be out-of-pocket if something happens. If you can afford it, increase any uninsured/underinsured coverages to at least the next tier - lots of people don’t have insurance.

Ask questions if you’re not sure.

Get everything in writing.

AND DON’T SIGN A RELEASE WITHOUT TALKING TO AN ATTORNEY!

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