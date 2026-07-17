ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to stay out of trouble, you have to follow the rules. But if you want to get ahead in life, sometimes you have to bend them just a tiny bit.

One person on Threads asked folks to share the best-kept secrets they’ve learned from the industries they work in, and the responses did not disappoint. From customer service tricks to cybersecurity advice and surprisingly useful everyday wisdom, we gathered some of the best tips below. 

Check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A group of diverse colleagues smiling and standing together, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Business owner here! 😃 Your employees are your most important “customer.” Take great care of them.

barmethodsantaclarita , Theo Decker Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A man holding a gold credit card and typing on a laptop, indicating behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Shop for high price items and flights w an international VPN or at the very least, private browsing. Cookies and dynamic pricing will getchya.

    blueridgefae , Ivan S Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Two people pointing at a financial invoice, discussing figures, exposing behind the scenes company finances. You can negotiate medical debt down. Not in every single case, but a lot of times.

    dammitwhoinvitedbill , Kindel Media Report

    5points
    POST
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you can live in a civilised country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Someone typing on a laptop, using communication software, revealing behind the scenes company operations. IT Guy here:
    In case it wasn’t obvious, everything you type in a Teams/Zoom chat is logged and accessible to someone.
    Now - whether or not you need your company Legal Team to get involved with it is another matter.
    But it’s there.

    crazypnut , Mikhail Nilov Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Graduates in blue caps and gowns sitting in an audience, a behind the scenes look at education achievements. If your child is a sophomore or junior in high school they should be doing Dual Enrollment. You and your child are missing out on an AMAZING opportunity. Some HS students are graduating with an Associate’s degree that cost them NOTHING.

    virtuous7 , Gabriel Tovar Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A scientist in a lab coat and mask, examining files in a cabinet, hinting at company secrets. Get copies of your medical records, lab tests and radiology exams as you go. Keeping your own file saves time a “per page copies” .

    mrsbethe , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    5points
    POST
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you can live in a civilised country.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Woman typing on a laptop, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies dont want you to know from online activities. nothing is private. we could log into your account, read your messages etc. most of the time there was a legitimate reason to do so, but people did misuse the ability and got fired.

    karthi , Tranmautritam Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    People mourning around a coffin, a somber scene that could hide behind the scenes secrets companies keep from the public. Pre-plan (pre-pay) for your burial/cremation. It’s a LOT cheaper this way, and making the decisions saves your loved ones from having to do that when they’re in shock/grief.

    angelhuddles , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Scrambled eggs in a pan with eggshells beside it, a secret companies might not want you to know about food prep. Order fried eggs not scrambled. Scrambled you get god knows what liquid egg product. Fried you get cracked shell eggs.

    moze.757 , Monika Grabkowska Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A person holding up a new smartphone in a box, hinting at behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Best time to try a new product (tech, beauty, consumer, etc…) is 2-3 months after launch. All the bugs will be worked out at the factory and most quality issues are fixed by then

    b00kofsamuel , ahmed akeri Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    A person inspecting a security tag on clothing, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies use. most clothing security tag pins can be released with a strong magnet from the hardware store.

    saresauce , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    A hand pressing a button on a laptop keyboard, hinting at behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. If it slows down or glitches, turn it off and back on again. You’re welcome.

    jaydiazfilms , Lala Azizli Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A guinea pig in a cage, surrounded by other guinea pigs, highlighting behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. If you plan on getting a pet, at the very VERY least, please know what size tank or cage it needs, what climate it needs, and what it eats daily

    tllymrksdisappear , Gabi Soutto Mayor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A person sitting with a laptop and papers, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. In California, payroll laws go in favor of the employee. If something seems off on your check, look into it. I always say if there’s a question, err on the side of paying the employee (more). My employers have all agreed. Employers don’t want to risk Payroll fines/lawsuit. Labor board doesn’t mess around.

    colleen_murphy02 , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A woman looks frustrated while reviewing documents, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Never get into credit-free, lease to own, situations. You’re going to end up paying at least twice the amount it was initially worth.

    the_mayan_jaguar , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Woman applying face cream with dots on her forehead, nose, and chin, revealing companies' beauty secrets. Esthetician here. This one is to my melanated people. Despite what you think you know…WE ABSOLUTELY NEED SUNSCREEN! Your skin mirrors exactly what you feed your body. And lastly, you absolutely do need monthly facials—no matter who you are. It’s not some sort of luxury self care trend. It is required. And please stop jumping on TikTok shop buying into every trend you see. Your skin is largest organ, start treating it as such. If all fails and come see me. You’re safe here.

    joyfullywholelistic , Roberta Sant'Anna Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Insurance policy document with a magnifying glass, car, and cash, illustrating companies behind the scenes secrets. If you have insurance, it is required to cover your mental health and substance use care equally to any physical health care. If it doesn’t (which is common), you have the right to appeal, submit a complaint to regulators, and get the coverage you need.

    sarahcatherinephillips , Vlad Deep Report

    4points
    POST
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you can move to a civilised country

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man showing a brochure with travel packages to a woman, revealing behind the scenes secrets of travel companies. Use a travel agent that specializes in what you want to do.

    shleyw , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Man paying with a Visa credit card at a point-of-sale terminal, highlighting companies behind the scenes secrets. Any independent financing you can find is always going to be better than the store credit card. One company told me that credit was actually over 33% of our sales.

    selena_syrup_ , energepic.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    A woman and a child reading a book on a bed, sharing quiet moments that reveal behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Spend time reading with your child as soon as they are born. Read together when they learn to read. Share books, laugh at the funny stories, cry at the sad. These bonds will be carried forever and you’re building vocabulary, empathy and critical thinking skills.

    yogakat62 , Ksenia Chernaya Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Office worker on the phone, managing company operations and its behind the scenes secrets. People look down on admins bc they’re “lower on the totem pole”. But they really should be your bff. They know EVERYTHING and have access to almost everything your boss does. They know ahead of time about re-orgs, terminations, most HR issues, etc.

    spunky_brewstah , Ron Lach Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Woman relaxing in a luxurious spa pool, a secret retreat companies might not want you to discover. The password 210210 will work on most hydromassage lounges and beds at Planet Fitness if the club hasn’t disabled it.

    svanstem31 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Man signing documents, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies dont want you to know. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING.

    deaf.cambodian , Kindel Media Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Hands typing on a laptop, uncovering behind the scenes secrets companies really don't want you to know. Instead of creating template emails, save them as email signatures. I used to work in the supply chain as a sales manager and used to plow through 400 emails in no time at all. All of my major accounts thought I was the best sales manager they’d ever had because I was so responsive.

    fancypantsuit , Aibek Skakov Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Man talking to a woman at a reception desk, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies dont want you to know. Stop booking hotels third party.
    If someone needs to be walked, you’re the first to be bumped out of the overcrowded hotel.
    If you have an issue that would have otherwise been refunded, we can’t help you at the hotel because you didn’t pay us, you paid them.
    You now have no complimentary upgrade options, and may not even get the room type you booked.
    More importantly, many hotels offer a price match guarantee to match the lower price you found elsewhere if you’re a loyalty member.

    sociallyacquainted , Helena Lopes Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two women shopping, one holding a white shirt, sharing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. Those expensive clothes are made by the same people and machines as the cheap clothes. Buy what you like regardless of price or status.

    mljavenue , Anna Tarazevich Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Hand holding house keys with a house-shaped keychain, symbolizing behind the scenes secrets in real estate companies. Former leasing agent here!
    The best time apply is 2 weeks after your local schools are in session and before January. It’s the slow season so units are usually cheaper. You won’t see as many concessions (1 month free, 2 weeks free, etc.) because the price difference is that significant.

    cameron_gard , Jakub Zerdzicki Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    A woman in a hijab at a grocery store checkout, representing everyday transactions that hide behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. If you work cash in retail, you can "scan" items. Especially if you're serving a parent buying diapers, food etc.

    doublecreamprints , Jack Sparrow Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A group of people reviewing charts and graphs on a table, discussing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. (Digital marketing) Stop selling features. Solve one specific problem and your content instantly gets stronger.

    its.mutemode , Alena Darmel Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    A woman wearing a headset, smiling and working at a desk, revealing behind the scenes secrets companies don't want you to know. I’ve worked in customer service for years. If you messed up, admit it, and are really nice, I will give you the royal treatment.
    It is so hard to want to help people that blame their mistakes on you

    jaici_shiemke , MART PRODUCTION Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Two women shopping in a clothing store, uncovering companies secrets of the fashion industry. if you’re at a clothing store and see a random rack or folding table full of clothes, don’t go sifting through it. 99.9% of the time it’s shipment we’re in the middle of sorting, and when people just walk up and start digging through it we have to wait until they’re done and then fix it all again/reorganize it

    stillslowphie , Ron Lach Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Hotel lobby with a reception desk, perhaps hinting at behind the scenes secrets in companies. Book directly with the hotel. Priceline and Expedia may save you a few dollars on the front end but by the time you’ve paid their taxes and fees, the flexibility you get with booking though the hotel makes it worth it.

    anastasiabeverlythrills , Alfred Franz Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Don’t trust restaurants or bars. I worked at a steakhouse with an A rating, with roaches in the kitchen (and sometimes even the dining room). I worked at seafood restaurant that said butter on the menu, and used margarine (did not even keep butter in the restaurant at all). Don’t trust servers, cooks, bartenders, etc to be clean. Should they be? Yes. Are they? 😬 some of that food/garnish/etc is not fresh. Don’t expect management to care about any of it. I could go on

    peleiake__ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    As a cybersecurity specialist, my best advice would be to change your passwords every 30 days (at minimum), use biometrics when you can, and NEVER share a post that asks you to share it. It could be embedded with malware.
    Finally, never use public WiFi that is not password protected.

    techsploiter Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Perfume / Cologne is not worth what it cost you. Buy the dupe.

    queennaturally Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    DO NOT TAKE YOUR DOGS TO A DOG DAYCARE OR BOARDING FACILITY. I spent 3 years working for one, and broke up more dog fights than I ever thought I would. 'Temperament tests' are a joke. They don't test if your dog is actually going to have fun; they just test to make sure your dog isn't aggressive out the gate. Very few dogs actually succeed in a daycare environment.
    Most places do not have a certified trainer on staff. Most are staffed by *very* underpaid hourly workers that just needed a job, and thought it would be a fun job being with dogs all day. It can be, but it is also exceedingly stressful, physically wearing and dangerous.

    fury0sa Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Wash your chicken

    jill__f__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Don’t buy a keg for your party. Kegs almost always cost more than cans (by ounce) and are a hassle. Cans make more sense in every way.

    sidcidents Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    The best way to ensure your library has the funding to do more (buy more materials, out on more programs, have enough staff to open more hours) is to use their services. We track EVERYTHING - items used, program attendance, library attendance, wifi usage - and use that data to request more funding. Just sitting in the library with your phone connected to our wifi is valuable usage data, but you don't even have to go to the library - use Libby, Hoopla, etc.

    jennysaisquois Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    As a former budtender: There is a MAJOR difference between distillate and live rosin. The feeling, the strength, the whole experience. Do your research! Budtenders may not always be honest with you

    rebel_santa Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Only a small portion of information in the world is “free on the internet”. If you’re going to dO YoUr rEseArCh, go to a college or university library that allows the public and has a computer with guest access.

    westwindfullahead Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    You'll get better photos if you just ask the person to take the photo instead of trying to sneak/take it without their knowledge. So many times I threw up the middle finger or made an 'ugly face' to someone I see trying to zoom in on me from across an area. Then they get mad at ME lmaoo

    kagaminelen Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Amazon Prime is no longer a great value. Save items in your cart till you’re at $35 for free shipping. The stuff still arrives in 1-2 days. If a customer service rep is giving you a hard time when you’re trying to get a refund, mention Amazons A-Z guarantee. Also be aware that Amazon chat CSR’s will often lie and say they’ve resolved your issue so they can move on to the next customer. A callback from customer service is more reliable, avoid chat whenever possible.

    side.eye.served Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    If you normally use outlook, look into ‘quick parts.’ You can save templates under designated words or frases and it will populate standard verbiage for you. Great if you send out the same types of emails daily. Saves a ton of time!!

    aiiimina Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Former military here:
    Anyone looking to join or are on the fence about it, just know, if my autistic [behind] could do it, you’ll be aight…..
    It’s the best decision I ever made in my life

    mrslightstepper Report

    3points
    POST
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until the latest US lunatic president decides to start a war in some third world he'll hole yo boost his popularity.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    I'm a barber.... dudes do not need to be washing their hair everyday. I recommend once a week or less. All the sweat, product, grime and grub will "wash" out with just a rinse and scrub. The healthiest scalp and hair I see are the dudes that quit shampooing regularly. And no it doesnt smell.

    masterkaitallday Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Get the pet insurance and a credit card just for pet emergencies. Also, vaccinate at a Vets office, and do monthly prevention.

    sweet_pea1376 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Nail tech - time is money so if it’s cheaper to hire someone than your hourly rate would be for that task/project outsource it and invest that time into yourself

    zoerainemoon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Always cancel your flight before departure if you cannot fly or you will be marked no show and the ticket will be revoked in the ticketing system

    kristdawn Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Jewelry prices are NEGOTIABLE

    kylajlacey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Court reporter here. Avoid the court system at all costs, but if you must, it is almost always worth it to hire a lawyer.
    Also I don’t know how this works outside of Wisconsin, but at least in WI, if you committed a crime when you were under 25, successfully finished probation, and have a clean record otherwise, it may be worth it to check if your convictions are eligible for expungement.

    bookish_beorning Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    No one cares if you talk loudly in a museum or library. Dont be a jerk, but you can have a normal conversation without whispering

    carleneishere Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    If your boss calls employees their family, don’t believe them.

    vani_vane_vanny Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Don’t order a drink from Starbucks within the first week of it dropping. Well to be safe these days make it two weeks lol. Your baristas do not know the recipes well enough. If you knew the training and how the recipes don’t all follow the same logic like they used to- you’d understand why this happens lol but yeah. Wait until baristas get it down.

    helloellelowe Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    strip tracking links off of your URLs before sharing them and never click on the ad link unless you want to cost the company money

    megmonk__ Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Wear nitrile gloves and keep your hands away from your face. Contact dermatitis sucks.

    debthearchivist Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    I hate to say it because I LOVED movie theater popcorn, but speaking as a prior movie theater employee for almost 4 years: DO NOT BUY IT! Those machines are high-key unsanitary, and while the top bits are sanitized daily, the vents beneath the bottom metal can go unchecked for months. Plus the workers, at least where I was, would dip their fingers into the machine without gloves to get a bite all the time (excluding me, because...EW)

    myleejmiller Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    As a barber; wash behind your ears, and smell your own breath before going to get a haircut.

    leo_named_august Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Check your insurance coverages!
    Renter’s, homeowner’s, auto, health, business…all of it! Make sure you know what’s covered (and what’s not!) and how much you might be out-of-pocket if something happens. If you can afford it, increase any uninsured/underinsured coverages to at least the next tier - lots of people don’t have insurance.
    Ask questions if you’re not sure.
    Get everything in writing.
    AND DON’T SIGN A RELEASE WITHOUT TALKING TO AN ATTORNEY!

    bethers263 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow