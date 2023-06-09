You enter a nice-looking restaurant and you're ushered to what appears to be a sticky table. Or you ask your sluggish waiter about the oysters and he has no clue what you're talking about. You know, the usual red flags that just beg to stay clear of the place.

But as much as we enjoy helping you not to fall into the wrong hands by calling out the telltale signs of a bad time when eating out - what if we flip things over like a patty and look at promising signs instead? Inspired by u/halfblood_god's "What are some green flags in restaurants?" prompt on Ask Reddit, we decided to hand-pick the best answers to see how people spot fine dining establishments from a mile away.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience If you walk into a restaurant that serves food from a different country and every single person in there (working and dining) is from that country.

In my experience that means you're about to have an awesome meal.

Ok_Whatever_Buddy , Alva Pratt Report

22points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, happened to me in northern France - I wanted to try african cuisine and the place was full of people form Africa, there was even a "senior" table where elderly people were playing cards... and the food was delicious

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Busy on a Monday night.

Jarek86 , K8 Report

17points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they are busy during typically slow times, it is a great sign.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience A place that smells good when you walk in. The best restaurants I’ve ever been to have all smelled fantastic as soon a you open the door.

Esme-Weatherwaxes , bady abbas Report

14points
POST
#4

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Small, focused menu.

ionised replied:

This is green flag #1.

AlcoholicMasculinity , Shay Gordon Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#5

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Servers that get excited when talking about the menu, and recommend an item that is not the most expensive.

reallynotmeforsure , Lan Pham Report

13points
POST
#6

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience They don't offer coupons, groupons or other deals.

Apart-Bathroom7811 , Matt McGee Report

13points
POST
#7

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience One time I was at the Hawthorne Hotel with my family. Our orders were taking a while because they started a bunch of new staff members that day so obviously mistakes will be made. My mother did have to send one thing back because it wasn't cooked all the way but otherwise it wasn't a big deal.

The manager of the dining area kept communicating with customers and she offered us a free slice of cheesecake each for desert to compensate for the delay.

The free cheese cake was nice but moreso was the communication and the fact that the manager wasn't belittling the kitchen staff but just letting us know that some of them were inexperienced.

ThePaddedCashier , Magic Mary Report

12points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's the way you do it...train your staff and be aware that there will be some incidents.

3
3points
reply
#8

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience My bestie went to culinary school and worked in some great places. She looks to see if the people eating there are smiling.

monkeysatemybarf , Alex Haney Report

9points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hm… I remember a tiny place in Rome where only locals came to have their lunch and everyone was very serious, into their food and minding their own business… it was the best food I had that entire holiday. But I get the gist, and there’ll always be exceptions

2
2points
reply
#9

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Employees in good spirits.

giraffe_on_shrooms , Big Dodzy Report

8points
POST
#10

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience The same people are still working there 20+ years later, that means they treat their employees right.

Aldous_Hoaxley , krutarth shah Report

8points
POST
#11

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience A huge lineup of locals willing to wait for food is our number one way to find the best places to eat. We live in Mexico 6 months a year and look for restaurants full of happy Mexican families, not full of tourists!

Global_Fail_1943 , Roman Arkhipov Report

8points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of the tourist trap restaurants here are meh. They know you are here for the view and probably won't be coming back anyway

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience I like seeing a broad distribution of demographics eating somewhere. If you go to a taco truck in the hood and there are a few old timers, a couple cops, a few office workers, and a few construction types all eating there you know it is going to be great.

Misterstaberinde , Louis Hansel Report

8points
POST
#13

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Owners' kids doing their homework at one of the tables or even operating the register.

BatMacumbaHeyHey , Santi Vedrí Report

8points
POST
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did my homework only in my fathers Restaurant....that way he could also see if i do my stuff......

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience If it's Vietnamese or Chinese and the bathroom doubles as a cleaning product stockroom, and there's a grandma in the hallway snapping green beans (or other minor prep).

Food is going to be bomb.

purpleRN , Clay Banks Report

7points
POST
#15

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience I'm in the south. If the cooks are over 50,over 300 lbs and barefoot or wearing flip flops it's going to be good.

HuckleberryUnited613 , Soheb Zaidi Report

7points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People do say I can make some good food. About as south as you can get in the US

0
0points
reply
#16

If they've had the same linoleum counter top and booth sets since the 80s, the breakfast is gonna slap.

JBOYCE35239 Report

7points
POST
#17

Menus you don’t need a QR code to scan.

Spiritual-Clock5624 Report

7points
POST
#18

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Clean bathrooms. Tells you a lot about the cleanliness behind the kitchen doors.

DavidCantReddit , Curology Report

7points
POST
I give up on society
I give up on society
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I might add looking at floorboards, under table and under counter. If they are dirty it a clear sign of issues that best not be said. All in all if see sign of dirty bathroom or this I suggest just leaving.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience I like it when I ask their opinion and they give a thoughtful, sincere answer that shows they really know the food.

MCDexX , Hyoshin Choi Report

7points
POST
#20

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Seeing staff eating the food. Especially bits of leftovers during service.

Seriously, I'm a career chef. We see and make the same food day in and day out, and if the staff are still excited to eat it, that's always a great sign.

Also, a healthy work/social dynamic. If the staff clearly dislike eachother, chances are they're too preoccupied to give you their best.

PhabioRants , Marek Rucinski Report

6points
POST
#21

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience A place that seems to have “regulars”.

StandStillLaddie , Toa Heftiba Report

6points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. A great place in my hometown is always full and always mainly with people that consider themselves regulars. A tourist without a local connection has a slim chance of getting a table (they don’t do reservations)

0
0points
reply
#22

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Small menu, clean, the menu isn’t sticky.

DutchHasAPlan_1899 , Amanda Vick Report

5points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The menu isn't just a laminated card.

0
0points
reply
#23

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Check the salt and pepper shakers. This is the easiest way to tell if management gives a damn in a restaurant. If the salt and pepper shakers have a dead ant in them, or look congealed, this place is cutting some pretty basic corners.

Behold-Roast-Beef , Peter Werkman Report

5points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lack of a red flag is not the same as a green flag.

1
1point
reply
#24

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience They're busy during times you'd expect them to be. A restaurant that's dead during dinner hour is a huge red flag but then being packed is good.

llcucf80 , Regina Victorica Report

5points
POST
#25

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience I completely disagree about the customer service / good mood wait staff comments here. Maybe it’s a Northeast US thing, but some of the restaurants with the saltiest salt of the earth employees and dogsh*t / nonexistent customer service have the tastiest food.

Conversely, sometimes when a place has really good or “happy” customer service it’s because they’re compensating.

reedspacer38 , Hamish Duncan Report

5points
POST
#26

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience A lot of elderly customers inside. You’re going to get a good meal at a good price.

Ohsoeasy , Laura Thonne Report

5points
POST
#27

How long the servers have been there. We frequent a restaurant where a server remembers us from when my wife was pregnant. That was almost 7 years ago. The owner takes care of his staff who in turn take care of the customers.

beadle03 Report

5points
POST
#28

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Can they do the basics well. E.g., if they serve a bread basket, is it good bread or some crappy store-bought, mass produced rolls? Is their coffee good? Whatever the cultural equivalent is for the type of food to those kinds of things. These are easy to get right if you care. If you’re cheap or lousy on these things, then there is a lack of care or corners being cut.

If they give no attention to the supporting players, I doubt they’re doing anything good with the stars of the show.

StudsTurkleton , Thabang Report

4points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back when I worked in the kitchen, I interviewed cooks by having them make give basic dishes. A simple baked chicken breast is as basic as it gets, but you’d be shocked how few cooks can make one that’s flavorful and fork tender. A freaking egg shouldn’t be such an impossible task either.

0
0points
reply
#29

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience They could fit more seats and tables in, but have chosen not to.

Odd-Concentrate-6585 , piotr szulawski Report

4points
POST
#30

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Non-laminated menu.

Aromatic-Maize-247 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

4points
POST
#31

Clean open kitchen.

InbredBog Report

4points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I see an open kitchen, I look to see if it’s the ENTIRE kitchen or just a show piece. If it’s the whole enchilada, and they’re not screaming at each other, we know we’re in for an amazing meal.

0
0points
reply
#32

If cops and firemen go there. When the burglar or fire alarm malfunctions in the middle of the night, we get to see the kitchen conditions. And if it's going to give you agita or the runs, we're not touching it. Just in case something pops off, you don't want to be percolating trying to climb a ladder or running through alleyways.

sleepwalkfromsherdog Report

4points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad and I found the best places were the ones that had a minimum of four cops cars in the lot. Enough that it almost looked like the place had been robbed. In LA, the cops knew the places with the best food. Since moving away, this method has never once failed me.

0
0points
reply
#33

If the restaurant is not a chain, and not a celebrity restaurant, but even still it is always packed, and always has a reservation/ wait list, that's a great sign you gonna eat well and probably not pay out the nose for it either.

NathanTPS Report

4points
POST
#34

prompt/polite/brief greeting at the host stand and after you're sat

small menu, that menu includes all the menus you might want to look at (food, drinks, wine list, spirits list, dessert) with exceptions for places with very extensive wine or spirits lists

The menu is also clean and is either very designed like a bound book or it looks easy to replace pages frequently. The menu is also clean

Drink orders show up before any food with the exception of small snacks like nuts, popcorn, chips

Food ordered with a specific drink pairing shows up within a reasonable time of the drink, the server should inform the guest if that means they may have to wait for the drink and if they'd like anything in the meantime

All of the staff has their head up looking at guests as they walk through the space so it's easy to get their attention (this one is so uncommon but also so easy it's crazy)

If you go to the bathroom your napkin is folded when you return.

Waters stay full.

Check gets dropped promptly upon request and card is charged promptly after it is given

You are bid farewell by staff when you leave.

conjoby Report

4points
POST
#35

Lots of vegetable options. fresh ingredients

subtle_existence Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

If you order the food and the person ringing you up yells at the chef in their native language, you KNOW the food's gonna be good. As someone who's Indian, it's basically how I differentiate good and bad restaurants.

SurrealAprilFeels Report

4points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you order in their language, especially if you can’t really speak the language, and they get excited that you know what you want. The Vietnamese place we like does this. An American ordering a durian smoothie and a ban mi is a big attention grabber apparently.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience I once was in the Subway we frequented at a past job. The health inspector happened to come in, and get in line.

paiaw , Szymon Report

3points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And? I can't see what's so good about that. Even if it means they're clean it's still just going to do the same stuff as every other Subway in the world.

0
0points
reply
#38

No TVs/TVs turned low.

Rainbow-1337 Report

3points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You seem to be thinking of a sports bar - just because they serve food doesn't make them a restaurant.

1
1point
reply
#39

If when I walk in someone looks at me and says "I'll be with you in a second" instead of walking by me as if just because they aren't the host/hostess of the joint that means they don't have to acknowledge my existence or help me in any way unless I'm in their section.


Damn my bar is low.

themiz2003 Report

3points
POST
#40

The owner is on the floor doing work, taking orders, chatting with customers etc.

WehingSounds Report

3points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That and when they, or their partner, are in the kitchen cooking the food. We have some Italian places nearby that are like this and we love them. The owners have gotten to know us and that we love trying new things. Now they will bring us random dishes to test out. Nothing’s free. That’s not the point here. They just like that they can test things out on us and get honest feedback for their growing business.

0
0points
reply
#41

A menu not afraid to show prices in font that the average person can understand.

Bad restaurants don't show any prices at all.

MrRedditUser5000 Report

3points
POST
#42

The tables are clean.

emilyinpak Report

3points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lack of a red flag is not the same as a green flag.

0
0points
reply
#43

While traveling in Europe: menu exclusively in local languages.

soymercader Report

3points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends, in some places it may just be that the owner wants to appear sophisticated, and it's not always a bad thing, but I will always refuse an English translation anyway; they're usually inaccurate and often try to translate the name of the dish itself even when it's a normal term used everywhere (think Coq au Vin, for example).

0
0points
reply
#44

Staff that not only greet you when you enter, but also when you leave.

WP753 Report

2points
POST
#45

Complimentary appetizers, owner or head chef checking in, wait staff quick to give things for free if they are not up to standards. Checking in after food is delivered.

CanUHearMeNau Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

As Freddie Wong once said: a 3/5* Chinese restaurant. Perfect balance between good food and unfriendly personnel due to the Chinese manners (meaning it's original food).

mikehawk1988 Report

2points
POST
#47

Doesn't try to rush you out.

Street-Comb1000 Report

2points
POST
#48

Warm bread and nice salted butter.

jimmy_decent Report

2points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I got served salted butter in a restaurant I'd send it back. One of the nice things about livining in France is that unsalted butter is absolutely the norm - even the salted stuff, if you can find it (my wife prefers it on some things) is only 'Demi-sel' i.e. slightly salted.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

When the waiter memorizes your order and gets it right

MrTiggersBiggiler Report

2points
POST
#50

More than 2 days off a week.

ShienXIII Report

2points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And takes “whole staff” vacations more than twice a year.

0
0points
reply
#51

Bringing extra napkins without having me ask and an extra plate when I eat chicken wings. Thank you for giving me a dish to place my bones!

jelz617 Report

2points
POST
#52

You hear one of the staff say "just the usual again?" to someone.

Reverse_Psycho_1509 Report

2points
POST
TK 421
TK 421
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or “You’ve got to try this! They just came up with it last night!”

0
0points
reply
#53

1. Refusing to serve something as they aren't happy with the quality
2. Double ply toilet paper

MissRippit Report

2points
POST
#54

Frequent thorough washing of hands.

ntsir Report

2points
POST
#55

Well-dressed staff, overall clean environment.

MilvElCon23 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience Absolutely terrible, surley, rude service in a Chinese restaurant.

The more they openly despise you, the better the food.

OrdoMalaise , Josh Wilburne Report

1point
POST
#57

"This Is Green Flag #1": 63 Things About Restaurants That Signal You're In For The Best Experience If it’s a hole in the wall place

It looks like a bomb exploded inside

Half the tables are covered in toys/schoolwork from the owners kids

Sticky note with an A+ Health and Safety rating.

—————

No joke if you see all of these signs then just know that you are about to eat the best food of your life.

JRockThumper , Linh Nguyen Report

1point
POST
#58

I'm all about the lighting.

augustandjune-feet Report

1point
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even think my favorite restaurant has lights. It's open air seating and open for afternoons

0
0points
reply
#59

The chef is not sitting at the bar with their finger two knuckles deep in their nose.

The GM is helping in the dining room, be it clearing tables, running the hokey over the rug in the foyer, rolling silverware, helping the bartender stock the bar.

MrAaronMN Report

1point
POST
#60

Mexican restaurant that has either Soccer commentated in Spanish or Telenovela’s or both on the TVs.

willikid1 Report

1point
POST
#61

They list every potential allergen on the menu.

Waiters ask followup questions about potential allergens.

No_Tamanegi Report

1point
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't think any of my favorite places have this

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

A Mexican/Central American restaurant with extremely little English proficiency.

Polka-Dot-Bikini Report

1point
POST
#63

Good mozzarella sticks.

Reformed_Scrafty Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!