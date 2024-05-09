ADVERTISEMENT

It's a bi-monthly comic strip based on the madness that we often see on and off social media. It’s a twisted, funny, dark, whistle-blowing commentary on modern society.

﻿Post-COVID, life hasn't quite been the same. It's weird. It's almost like we've been flung into an alternate universe. So based on the chaos and hypocrisy I see on social media and offline, that was the origin of Act Accordingly. I'd say I am a reporter in the middle of ground zero. But instead of holding a microphone, I use a pencil and a marker.

I always wanted to create a cartoon series, since I was a child. When I was about 9 or 10 years old, I created my own version of The Simpsons. As many townspeople as I could draw. I loved The Simpsons and would sneak and watch when I could. So when I found out how Matt Groening and Aaron McGruder began their careers in comic strips before they eventually created their cartoons, that was the route I wanted to take as well.

