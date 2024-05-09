104views
I Create A Comic Series As A Commentary On Modern Society: Here Are My 12 Best Works
It's a bi-monthly comic strip based on the madness that we often see on and off social media. It’s a twisted, funny, dark, whistle-blowing commentary on modern society.
Post-COVID, life hasn't quite been the same. It's weird. It's almost like we've been flung into an alternate universe. So based on the chaos and hypocrisy I see on social media and offline, that was the origin of Act Accordingly. I'd say I am a reporter in the middle of ground zero. But instead of holding a microphone, I use a pencil and a marker.
I always wanted to create a cartoon series, since I was a child. When I was about 9 or 10 years old, I created my own version of The Simpsons. As many townspeople as I could draw. I loved The Simpsons and would sneak and watch when I could. So when I found out how Matt Groening and Aaron McGruder began their careers in comic strips before they eventually created their cartoons, that was the route I wanted to take as well.
So about three years ago, I started researching and sketching here and there. Trying to discover a style and voice. I created one panel and had several rough sketches that I sat on for about 8 months. My full-time gig drained so much of my time and creative juices, so it was hard for me to commit. But I showed a few of my creative friends and explained to them the vision, and from there, I moved forward.
Fortunately, ideas are always coming to me. It could be anything, like watching the news. A friend DMs me an Instagram post reflecting on a past conversation or experience.
I find that most of the time I get the best ideas when I'm either in the shower or when I have restless nights. As I've gotten older, the ideas come to me visually. I can see the fully rendered idea in my mind; I just have to draw it out. It's necessary that I keep my phone or my sketchbook nearby.
Sometimes I come across things I see on the internet that I save for later and that might inspire me or that I find funny. Some social media trends are the worst; the gears really get turning when I see them.
As I'm setting up a panel, I always have to lay out things in just the right way. They always turn out bad when I don't do a rough sketch first.
Trying to create high-quality weekly comic strips with the other projects I'm working on is almost impossible for me. I've read about other artists foregoing health issues to meet unreasonable deadlines. So for now, I'm scaling back to two releases a month. I can ensure better writing concepts, and I can integrate color rendering as well.
Since I started releasing the series last October, I wasn't sure if I could even really do this. I always had the ability to draw. But I wasn't sure if I was witty enough. But the reception has been really good so far. So I want to deliver the best product possible to my readers.
One other thing that's an uphill battle is character creation. So for many of these I'm creating new characters each time I work on a new strip idea. Character design is a process. Oftentimes I wonder how Gary Larson does it. But for now the new schedule helps with that.
Real life experiences absolutely play the main role. Act Accordingly is an idiom. All of the craziness, insanity, and contradictions we see in the world today. The panels are the scenario, and the plan of action is to "Act Accordingly".
For example, this gender war. Social media propagates it ad nauseam. It's beyond childish! Have we forgotten our humanity? Humans cease to exist without healthy, loving relationships. I swear, social media has been the best worst thing to happen to us. Concepts and groupthink all happen in real time simultaneously.
I recall when 9/11 happened and how it unified Americans in a very special way. I wish it lasted. It's like certain people look for ways to further divide from each other. As connected as we are today, we're interpersonally the most disconnected we've ever been.
There's this concept I've always had. I used to wonder if alien life forms came from another galaxy with the intent of destroying all life on planet Earth. I wonder how many similarities we would see in each other then.
My style, I would say, is heavily influenced by anime, classic Disney animation, '90s Marvel comics, '80s skate graphics, Sunday morning newspaper comic strips, and a hint of Dr. Seuss. When I draw, the goal is to create the perfect harmony between simplicity and detail. That's the artistic ethos of UNscenefuture.
There's a constant desire for me to get better as an artist. Technically, creatively, and conceptually. I'm a student of life, and I always want to know more. Especially from those who have more life experience than me. I'd like to say all my characters kind of look like me a little too, in an ironic sort of way.
In the end, I just want to create stuff that I love and that the world likes too.