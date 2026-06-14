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Mind-Blowing Simulation Reveals What 36 Hours Of Fasting Really Does To Your Body
Simulation graphic showing muscle and fat layers highlighting effects of 36 hours fasting on the human body.
Food, Health & Wellness

Mind-Blowing Simulation Reveals What 36 Hours Of Fasting Really Does To Your Body

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Health influencers and nutrition experts have championed a wide range of weight-loss approaches over the years — from the ketogenic diet and liquid-only cleanses to restrictive calorie intake — yet few have achieved the level of mainstream popularity that intermittent fasting enjoys today.

Praised by some as a simple and effective health strategy, the discussion around the practice is never-ending, with one of the most asked questions being: how exactly does it work?

Highlights
  • A simulation video shows the body changing during a 36-hour fast, including transitions from ketosis to autophagy.
  • Experts say evidence for major long-term benefits of intermittent fasting in humans remains limited.
  • Potential risks, meanwhile, include fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and possible links to disordered eating.

As curiosity around fasting continues to rise, a simulation video from the YouTube channel Wellness Wise takes viewers through the physiological changes that unfold inside the body when it goes 36 hours without food.

The animation offers a detailed look at how the body adapts as it shifts through different metabolic stages before reaching a point where it relies more heavily on stored fat for energy, a process often associated with fat loss.

RELATED:

    A simulation video broke down the metabolic shifts that occur when the body is deprived of food for 36 hours

    Fork and knife poised over plate with yellow alarm clock symbolizing fasting time

    Image credits: pvproductions/Freepik (Not the actual image)

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    Wellness Wise has 198K subscribers on YouTube. Their simulation video showcasing the workings of intermittent fasting runs for 56 minutes. 

    It was posted a year ago and has amassed 28M views as of this writing.

    The visuals in the footage are graphic, depicting highly realistic human organs and other internal structures. 

    “What happens to your body when you fast for 36 hours?” the narrator of the video asks before following up with detailed information.

    The video claims that four hours after eating, digestion slows, insulin levels drop, and the body begins using stored energy to function. 

    Digital illustration of human digestive system with 36 hours fasting timer

    Image credits: Wellness Wise/YouTube

    Comment about losing 30 pounds with intermittent fasting

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    Comment about giving up after one hour of fasting due to hunger

    Around 8 hours in, it shifts to glycogen (carbohydrate) stores for fuel. 

    By 12 hours, fat burning begins as the body moves toward ketosis, a natural metabolic state in which it uses stored fat for energy.

    After 16 hours, a natural cellular cleanup process called autophagy begins. At 24 hours, repair processes and insulin sensitivity improve. By 30 hours, growth hormone rises, helping preserve muscle. 

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    Ultimately, at 36 hours, autophagy peaks, supporting cell renewal and metabolic reset.

    3D illustration of human torso showing digestive organs relevant to fasting effects

    Image credits: olenchic/Pixabay (Not the actual image)

    Rishi Sunak, the former UK prime minister, was known for undertaking a 36-hour fast, with a source close to him telling the Sunday Times in 2024 that he consumed only water, tea, or black coffee from 5 pm on a Sunday to 5 am on a Tuesday.

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    Adam Collins, associate professor of nutrition at the University of Surrey, corroborated that fasting for 36 hours offers significant weight-loss benefits and strengthens “metabolic flexibility” — the body’s ability to switch between fuels.

    Intermittent fasting, however, is not 100% safe. 

    A US-based diet and mental health service provider, The Emily Program, outlined several side effects of the practice.

    The severity of the side effects may vary and may not apply to all who try intermittent fasting

    Alarm clock next to glass of water and fruit symbolizing fasting timing

    Image credits: drobotdean/Freepik (Not the actual image)

    Excessive hunger pangs, fatigue, low energy, headaches, dizziness, digestive issues, irritability, mood changes, bad breath, and sleep disturbances are among the most commonly reported side effects of prolonged periods without food.

    More concerning potential risks include impacts on reproductive health, as well as nutrient deficiencies and malnutrition.

    User comment about intermittent fasting effects on body

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    Comment referencing fasting benefits mentioned in the Bible

    Microscopic view of cells illustrating body changes during fasting

    Image credits: qimono/Pixabay (Not the actual image)

    There also isn’t an extensive amount of data regarding intermittent fasting. 

    The Emily Program states: “Current human research is very limited in size and duration, in part because this diet fad is not sustainable.

    James Betts, a professor of metabolic physiology at the University of Bath, echoed this sentiment, despite the growing number of supporters who endorse it.

    3D illustration of body fat distribution and muscle during fasting

    Image credits: Wellness Wise/YouTube

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    Text comment on fasting benefits for physical and emotional wellbeing

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    Speaking to The Guardian, he said, “There are a lot of proposed benefits to running on fats. But a lot of the research hasn’t really been borne out in human beings, so we don’t see dramatic benefits, certainly not in the short term.”

    Intermittent fasting may, in some cases, contribute to the onset of eating disorders

    3D anatomical model showing fat distribution in the abdominal and arm muscles

    Image credits: Wellness Wise/YouTube

    Text comment about gradually adapting the body to fasting durations

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    A December 2022 study by Kyle T. Ganson, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, and his associates explored the association between intermittent fasting and disordered eating among 2,762 Canadian adolescents and young adults.

    They surveyed participants on their use of intermittent fasting over the previous 12 months. 

    Per the study, women showed the strongest associations between intermittent fasting and disordered eating, whereas men showed a significantly weaker correlation.

     

    Woman stretching outdoors with toned abdomen representing fasting benefits

    Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    Intermittent fasters, according to The Emily Program, are hard on themselves for breaking their fast too early or eating too late. 

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    Depriving oneself of food for an extended period of time can also lead a person to feel out of control when the eating window arrives, the organization states.

    Not achieving expected results within a short time frame can further push a person to eat less while promoting low self-esteem and body image issues.

    “Moderation is the best choice”, netizens conclude about weight loss

    Text comment reminding about the importance of sleep for body healing

    User confirms feeling sharp and energetic during water fast in ketosis

    User states moderation is the best choice for fasting

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    User praises the body's miraculous healing during fasting

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    User feels mental benefits from 16:8 intermittent fasting

    User notes ancient Indian culture promotes fasting for meditation

    Fasting helps the body repair, cleanse, and renew by resting from constant eating

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    Fasting is healthy, burning fat for energy and benefits from consuming electrolytes

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    Fasting enables the body to heal by breaking down and rebuilding damaged cells

    Fasting detoxes both spiritual and physical aspects, supporting overall wellbeing

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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