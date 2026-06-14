The 2006 FIFA World Cup final was supposed to be the perfect ending to one of football's greatest careers.



Zinedine Zidane had already announced that he would retire after the tournament, and the France captain was once again at the center of the action as his team faced Italy in Berlin.



Just seven minutes into the match, Zidane gave France the lead with a daring Panenka penalty that clipped the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.



Italy responded through Marco Materazzi, who powered home a header from a corner to make it 1-1. As the match moved into extra time, the two players continued battling throughout the field.



Then came one of the most shocking moments in football history.



In the 110th minute, Zidane and Materazzi exchanged words while jogging away from the penalty area.



Without warning, Zidane stopped, turned around, and drove his head into Materazzi's chest, sending the Italian defender crashing to the ground.



Referee Horacio Elizondo did not initially see the incident, but after consulting his assistants and fourth official, he showed Zidane a straight red card.



The image of Zidane walking past the World Cup trophy on his way down the tunnel instantly became one of the defining photographs in football history.



It was the final match of his professional career, and France went on to lose the World Cup on penalties without their captain.



For years, people wondered what had been said to trigger such an extraordinary reaction.



Materazzi later claimed that after Zidane offered him his shirt, he replied, "I'd rather have your sister,” per Spanish publication AS.



Zidane later confirmed that insults aimed at his family had provoked him. However, he never apologized directly to Materazzi. In a later interview, he famously said, "I'd rather d*e" than apologize to him.



The incident dominated headlines around the world and became one of the most replayed moments in World Cup history.



While Zidane later admitted, "I'm not proud of what I did," the debate over the incident never truly disappeared.



Beyond the controversy itself, the headbutt helped fuel discussions about the role of fourth officials, off-the-ball incidents, and the use of video technology to assist referees.



It also sparked wider conversations about verbal ab*se on the pitch and whether provocation should ever be considered when judging violent conduct.

