Happy birthday to Martina McBride , Ken Burns , and Tim Gunn ! July 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Martina Mcbride, 60 An American country singer and songwriter, Martina McBride is known for her powerful soprano voice and chart-topping hits. Martina McBride’s career soared with her signature country pop sound, earning her multiple Female Vocalist of the Year awards. She has sold over 23 million albums and is a devoted advocate against domestic violence.



Little-known fact: Before launching her music career, Martina McBride sold merchandise on tour for Garth Brooks.

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#2 American Director and Producer Ken Burns, 73 Renowned for his evocative historical narratives, American filmmaker Ken Burns has shaped public understanding of US history and culture through his extensive body of work. His groundbreaking documentaries like The Civil War and Baseball have earned critical acclaim, multiple Emmy Awards, and captivated millions of viewers.



Little-known fact: At seventeen, Ken Burns received an 8 mm film camera for his birthday, which he used to create his first documentary about a factory.

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#3 American Television Host and Actor Tim Gunn, 73 An American author, academic, and television personality, Tim Gunn is widely recognized for his role as the beloved mentor on Project Runway. He became a household name through his encouraging guidance to aspiring fashion designers on the long-running reality series.



Beyond his iconic television presence, Gunn served as Chief Creative Officer for Liz Claiborne, authored several bestselling books on style, and co-hosted the fashion competition series Making the Cut. He won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Reality-Competition Program.



Little-known fact: His father, George William Gunn, worked for the FBI and was a ghostwriter and speechwriter for J. Edgar Hoover.

#4 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Wil Wheaton, 54 An American actor and writer, Wil Wheaton first garnered attention for his role as Gordie Lachance in the film Stand by Me. He is also widely recognized for portraying Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Beyond acting, Wheaton became a prominent blogger and host of the web series TableTop.



Little-known fact: His parents, Richard William Wheaton Jr. and Debra Nordean, both had backgrounds in acting.

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#5 American Actor and Musician Josh Radnor, 52 Known for his blend of thoughtful acting and keen storytelling, American actor and filmmaker Josh Radnor rose to prominence as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. He also earned critical acclaim for writing and directing his independent films, Happythankyoumoreplease and Liberal Arts. He has also ventured into music with the band Radnor & Lee.



Little-known fact: Josh Radnor learned to juggle when he was five years old, and picked up the guitar much later in life, at age 42.

#6 American Actor and Producer Stephen Dorff, 53 Known for bringing a raw intensity to his characters, American actor Stephen Dorff has carved a distinctive niche in Hollywood. He rose to prominence with his memorable villainous turn in the 1998 action film Blade. Dorff has also garnered critical acclaim for his roles in independent films like Somewhere and the HBO series True Detective.



Little-known fact: Stephen Dorff was reportedly expelled from five of the several private schools he attended during his childhood.

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#7 Canadian Musician Geddy Lee, 73 Recognized for his distinctive high-pitched vocals and virtuosic bass playing, Canadian musician Geddy Lee propelled Rush to progressive rock superstardom. He co-founded the legendary band and later released a successful solo album. Lee also authored an acclaimed autobiography.



Little-known fact: His stage name, Geddy, originated from his mother’s Polish-accented pronunciation of his birth name, Gary.

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#8 American Musician Patti Scialfa, 73 An American singer-songwriter, Patti Scialfa is widely recognized for her powerful vocals and guitar work with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Her career expanded with acclaimed solo albums like Rumble Doll and 23rd Street Lullaby, showcasing her distinctive blend of rock and folk.



She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, celebrating her significant contributions to rock music and enduring artistic presence.



Little-known fact: Before joining the E Street Band, Patti Scialfa signed a solo recording contract with Columbia Records based on her demo tapes.

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#9 American Lawyer and Politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor Elizabeth Dole, 90 An American politician and public servant, Elizabeth Dole served in five presidential administrations, holding cabinet positions and representing North Carolina in the US Senate. She is widely recognized for her leadership at the American Red Cross and for championing public safety initiatives.



Little-known fact: Elizabeth Dole worked in President Lyndon Johnson's White House Office of Consumer Affairs during the Great Society programs.

#10 English DJ and Producer Carl Cox, 64 A veteran of the global electronic music scene, Carl Cox is a British DJ, producer, and label owner known for his dynamic performances and pioneering work in house and techno. He cemented his legendary status with a 15-year residency at Space Ibiza and launched successful record labels like Intec Digital and Awesome Soundwave. Cox also runs Carl Cox Motorsport, reflecting his lifelong passion for racing.



Little-known fact: Carl Cox began learning the piano at eight years old, though he later abandoned the instrument for turntables.

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