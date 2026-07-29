Who Is Elizabeth Dole? Elizabeth Dole is an American public servant known for her groundbreaking career in government and humanitarian leadership. Her work consistently championed safety and public welfare. She first gained national prominence as the first female Secretary of Transportation under President Ronald Reagan. Her innovative safety initiatives significantly impacted highway and aviation standards.

Full Name Mary Elizabeth Alexander Dole Gender Female Relationship Status Widowed Nationality American Education Duke University, Harvard University, Harvard Law School Father John Van Hanford Mother Mary Ella Cathey Hanford Siblings John Hanford

Early Life and Education Elizabeth Dole was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, to John and Mary Hanford, who instilled a strong sense of purpose. She had a comfortable childhood, taking ballet lessons and showing early organizational skills. Dole excelled academically, graduating with distinction from Duke University in 1958 and earning both a master’s degree in education and a law degree from Harvard University in 1960 and 1965, respectively.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has marked Elizabeth Dole’s public life, alongside her enduring marriage to former US Senator Bob Dole. They married in 1975 and remained together until his passing in 2021. Elizabeth Dole has no children. She dedicated her life to public service, becoming a prominent figure in her own right while also supporting her husband’s political career.

Career Highlights Elizabeth Dole’s career is highlighted by her trailblazing roles in federal government, including serving as the first woman to hold the position of US Secretary of Transportation from 1983 to 1987. During her tenure, she implemented key safety measures, such as the third brake light and a raised national drinking age. She later led the American Red Cross as its President from 1991 to 1999, becoming the second woman since founder Clara Barton to hold this significant humanitarian role. Dole spearheaded a major transformation in how the organization collected and distributed the nation’s blood supply.