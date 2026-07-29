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Life's rarely black and white. Usually, it's somewhere in between—a strange mix of good and bad, wholesome and horrifying, lucky and unfortunate.

Whether it's work, relationships, or some bizarre situation only a few people have ever found themselves in, the subreddit r/blursed_memes is full of pictures that seem too funny to hate but too awful to love.

So consider this a warning: you might laugh but then wonder what the heck is wrong with you. If you're okay with that emotional whiplash, scroll on!