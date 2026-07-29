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Life's rarely black and white. Usually, it's somewhere in between—a strange mix of good and bad, wholesome and horrifying, lucky and unfortunate.

Whether it's work, relationships, or some bizarre situation only a few people have ever found themselves in, the subreddit r/blursed_memes is full of pictures that seem too funny to hate but too awful to love.

So consider this a warning: you might laugh but then wonder what the heck is wrong with you. If you're okay with that emotional whiplash, scroll on!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blursed_keep His Name Out Of Your Mounth

Blursed memes: Will Smith with two women, captioned with Morgan Freeman, a humorously mistaken identity.

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bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boy will they be confused if they ever meet Samuel L Jackson or Lauence Fishburne.

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    #2

    Blursed_dad

    A blursed meme split image: a father and son with hard hats on a billboard, and a child mishandling a hammer.

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next lesson: stoves are hot.

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    While someone laughing at questionable things might seem strange from a distance, sometimes we just can't help it.

    According to Michiko Kimura Bruno, M.D., laughter may have evolved as a release of tension, signaling that danger has passed and promoting a sense of social safety.

    "Most humor follows a similar pattern. We build a mental model of what is happening, only to have that model suddenly overturned. A joke creates an expectation, then violates it in a surprising but harmless way. That contrast makes us laugh," Bruno says.

    Comedians, screenwriters, and literary scholars have described many joke archetypes: misdirection, incongruity, false alarm resolution, superiority, and social bonding. But beneath these different forms lies a common structure: tension followed by release.

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    #3

    Blursed Date

    A blursed meme showing a Threads post about a couple honestly ending a date and realizing they're married.

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    #4

    Blursed Financial Advice

    A blursed meme from wikiHow showing 'How to Pay Off Debt' with step 1 being 'Pass Away'.

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    #5

    Blursed_refill

    A blursed meme comic of a person trying to pump gas into a cup and then showing a 'Free Refill' sign.

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    Some neurologists have proposed that laughter may have evolved as a signal of "averted danger." When something initially appears threatening but turns out to be harmless, laughter communicates that realization to others: "False alarm." "We are safe."

    There has also been speculation that the human smile may have evolved from an aborted threat display. A primate encountering another primate may initially bare its teeth as a threat gesture but stop midway upon recognizing a friend rather than a foe. This might be why we show our teeth when we smile.

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    #6

    Blursed Note

    A sign on a pegboard advising not to steal from small businesses but to steal from Walmart, a blursed meme.

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    #7

    Blursed Calorie Measure

    A blursed meme showing a hand holding one cashew with 9 kcal and a blurred 327 kcal in the background.

    Salmonus_Kim Report

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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gonna need a whole lot of dental floss after that cookie!

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    #8

    Blursed_fun For The Whole Family

    A blursed meme featuring a Battleship game box that says Fun for the whole family, with women doing dishes on the bottom of the box.

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    #9

    Blursed_gender_reveal

    A blursed meme depicting a pink mushroom cloud from a gender reveal, with a couple and a man saying It's a Girl.

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    Bruno highlights that laughter even precedes language. "By six months of age, infants are engaging in rich social interactions with caregivers, including eye contact, smiling, giggling, and playful exchanges. These interactions promote bonding, are associated with oxytocin release, and help synchronize emotional states between parent and child. Such early social experiences help shape the developing brain, laying the groundwork for emotional regulation, resilience, and social competence."

    The doctor says that laughter may also enhance cognition and neuroplasticity. "Processing humor is cognitively demanding. It requires the brain to activate working memory, detect conflicting interpretations, resolve ambiguity, and rapidly update expectations," she explains.
    #10

    Blursed Weapan

    A blursed meme illustrating a Coca-Cola truck and a Mentos truck about to collide, resulting in a massive explosion.

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    #11

    Blursed_ Why Is This So Relatable

    A blursed meme comparing a pile of clothes during the day to a scary figure at 3 AM, a funny and eerie image.

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    #12

    Blursed _chart

    A chart showing arm positions for different actions like call waiter or pet dog, a blursed meme.

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    #13

    Blursed_trolling

    A blursed meme of two people protesting; one sign says Homosexuality is an Abomination to God, another Never Misses a Gay Event.

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    Laughter is also contagious. When we hear someone laugh, our brains begin rehearsing the same behavior. "The neural circuits involved in imitation and social understanding may help explain why laughter spreads so easily," Bruno says.

    Taken together, these findings suggest that laughter is fundamentally a pro-social behavior. It regulates relationships and reduces social tensions. Perhaps that's also why we instinctively want to send the funniest memes we see to our friends. If something makes us laugh, our first impulse is often to share it—and see if it makes someone else laugh, too.
    #14

    Blursed_forgetmenots

    A blursed meme of a man kissing a woman while his wife is on his shoulders at a concert.

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    #15

    Blursed_might Or Might Not😎

    A blursed meme of a man lying on the road with a caption about patching a pothole later.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Blursed_stop Being Happy

    Blursed memes: A comic illustrating arguments against having kids, leading to a punchline about stopping happiness.

    RosyCheeksCandace Report

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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or: If you really want children, help a child in need of parents. Adopt or foster.

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    #17

    Blursed_poor

    A blursed meme featuring a quote about staying calm during economic distress, from the show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

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    And actually, even if some of these memes make you blush, frown, or instinctively look away, that's not necessarily a bad thing either. Psychologists say these nonverbal reactions signal that you care about how you're perceived—and that you're emotionally engaged rather than indifferent.

    As behavioral scientist Nuala Walsh writes in TUNE IN: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World, more and more people are tuned out, finding it difficult to engage with others because of their emotions, ego, ethics, memory, lack of time, and countless other distractions.

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    So don't be afraid to show a reaction. Just maybe save the all-caps rant and keyboard smashing for another day.
    #18

    Blursed Reality

    Jason Voorhees in his mask and jacket holding a Croc shoe, with a speech bubble saying I LOVE IT. A blursed meme.

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    #19

    Blursed_pet

    A blursed meme comic strip where a cat loves a baby, but then the baby starts acting like a cat, startling the cat.

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    #20

    Blursed_ Seriously Though 😫😫

    A split image showing a Lotto ticket with numbers compared to screen numbers, questioning luck. A blursed meme.

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: Lotteries don't select numbers. They select balls with labels*. Thinking you've come close is a delusion. Some lotteries use a random number generator, but for an RNG there's still no such thing as numbers being close.

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    #21

    Blursed Fun

    A hand holding a bundle of ethernet cables like a whip, with text about a safe word. A blursed meme.

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    #22

    Blursed Pickled Chili Children

    A blursed meme depicting a man slipping on a messy bathroom floor, symbolizing gas station bathroom experiences.

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    #23

    Blursed_sorry To Everyone With Nightmares

    A blursed meme showing a penguin with a surprisingly terrifying mouth, making it a scary and funny image.

    Useful_Mistake_ Report

    5points
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    #24

    Blursed_romeo And Juliet

    A blursed meme showing Romeo and Juliet with faces swapped, creating a funny and unsettling image.

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    #25

    Blursed_rescue

    A comic strip Blursed meme where a person in a cage is rescued by sharks, who think the person is trapped.

    Hacka4771 Report

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    #26

    Blursed_the First Ronald Mcdonald

    A vintage, unsettling Blursed meme of Ronald McDonald with a cup on his nose, holding a McDonald's meal.

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    #27

    Blursed_my Sibling And I

    Two cats sitting calmly, then fighting, illustrating a sibling car ride, a blursed meme.

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    #28

    Blursed Museum Visit

    A smiling man taking a selfie with an ancient statue, captioned Checking out my stolen stuff at the British Museum, a blursed meme.

    adolchristin98 Report

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    #29

    Blursed Sign

    A blursed meme of a chalkboard sign outside a store saying Ice Cream and Cruel World with arrows pointing different ways.

    Botros69 Report

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    #30

    Blursed Caricature

    A couple smiling next to a blursed caricature of themselves, showcasing exaggerated features and humor.

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    #31

    Blursed_gym Bro

    Blursed memes: A bodybuilder with a baby face, showing the humorous contrast of a muscular build and youthful appearance.

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    #32

    Blursed Parenting

    Blursed memes: A tweet about evolution allowing babies to withstand hot minivan interiors, a darkly humorous take.

    BoiledEggie Report

    4points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the meantime ... [picture next]

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    #33

    Blursed Camera

    A blursed meme showing a group of boys posing for a photo, with a Nokia phone held up in the foreground displaying 'Unlock'.

    LonelyFisherman145 Report

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    #34

    Blursed Time Save

    A comic strip about a father and child helping a turtle home, then discovering it's their child's pet. A blursed meme.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've already told the story here once, I believe, of trying to rescue a large turtle out of the road only to find out it was a snapping turtle. Wondered why one woman pulled her car over to watch. She knew what an absolute idiot I was and what was about to happen. I did get it safely across the road and maintained possession of all digits and she got a good story about morons in the wild.

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    #35

    Blursed_message

    A computer screen showing a pop-up dialog box asking, Are you sure you want to exist? A blursed meme.

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    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. I'd rather not. thanks

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    #36

    Blursed Taxi

    A blursed meme showing a woman being thrown out of a car for not having money.

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    #37

    Blursed_texting

    A person using a mini keyboard and smartphone on a bus, showing a blursed meme scenario.

    Hacka4771 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Blursed_among Us

    An eBay listing for a Blursed Among Us shaped chicken nugget from a BTS meal, priced at $1,400.

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    #39

    Blursed_airdrop

    A blursed meme with an AirDrop notification over a search page, showing Minions announcing a divorce.

    Emergency_Flatworm95 Report

    4points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying very hard to not immediately consult Google just now.

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    #40

    Blursed Minecraft Chair

    A blursed meme showing a Minecraft gender changer machine with a shocked woman exclaiming The WHAT in reaction.

    FeijoaCole Report

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    #41

    Blursed Show

    A blursed meme of a tweet theorizing about Penny from The Big Bang Theory, with two images of her.

    PerspectiveStock7046 Report

    3points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s no money in academia.

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    #42

    Blursed_muffins

    A blursed meme showing What girls think guys want versus What guys really want: equal blueberries in muffins.

    derek4reals1 Report

    3points
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    #43

    Blursed Character

    Blursed memes: Side-by-side comparison of GTA 5 character Trevor and a real-life lookalike.

    PerspectiveStock7046 Report

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    #44

    Blursed_criminal

    A blursed meme showing a close-up of a chocolate bar wrapper with 'Smooth Caramel' and lyrics 'You been hit by, You been struck by'.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I LOVE caramel and chocolate! One of the 8 wonders of the world. Hee hee.

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    #45

    Blursed Father-Son Time

    A cartoon of a woman telling a man holding a baby, You look just like your father, with a zoom on the baby looking identical to the father. A blursed meme.

    lamon_hehe Report

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    #46

    Blursed Tesla. Well Well Well

    A blursed meme showing a Tesla display side-by-side with its side mirror, both showing the same car.

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    #47

    Blursed_ Dating Me Goes Like This

    A blursed meme showing text messages about saying goodnight properly, with knives emoji appearing for emphasis.

    Useful_Mistake_ Report

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    #48

    Blursed Band

    A Blursed meme of two tweets from the band Korn, first saying if I was a vegetable I would be a carrot, then wait no.

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    #49

    Blursed_what Is It

    A close-up Blursed meme of a dog's wide-eyed face peering over a TikTok comment section.

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    #50

    Blursed_rhinos

    Two rhinos grazing in a field with text Kids today don't know how hot it is inside these rhinos, a blursed meme.

    tea_stained_mess Report

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    #51

    Blursed Neandertal

    A page from a textbook humorously titled NEANDERTALLICA, showing cavemen playing musical instruments, creating blursed memes.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love it. That's how you doodle, not dîcks on every page.

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    #52

    Blursed_ Far Beyond

    A blursed meme showing a poll about what people want to be, with Happy at 52%, and a character saying My goals are beyond your understanding.

    Useful_Mistake_ Report

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    #53

    Blursed Train

    A blursed meme featuring a child with a Thomas the Tank Engine face and a Thomas the Tank Engine toy with a child's face.

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    2points
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    #54

    Blursed Joy

    A blursed meme of a creature with wide eyes and open mouth looking into a McDonald's bag, excited about extra fries.

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    #55

    Blursed_milk

    A blursed meme depicting Ronald McDonald milking a grotesque creature for Sprite.

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    #56

    Blursed Tinder

    A blursed meme dating profile for Bill, 33, featuring a man with a peculiar look.

    Spanish-Philosopher Report

    2points
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    #57

    Blursed_gender

    A blursed meme with a gender selection menu and a man saying Im Business, a humorous and confusing image.

    apairofsandals Report

    2points
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    #58

    Blursed_checkmate

    Overhead view of a busy street with cars and people, a blursed meme for laughter.

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    #59

    Blursed_saviour

    A cardboard box filled with water, captioned About to send water to Africa, a blursed meme.

    donCiuarin Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found out recently that one early entrepreneur made a profit shipping ice to India. It is possible, despite what the G-oon show claims.

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    #60

    Blursed Sign

    A funny sign on a door that says PULL, PUSH, or closed, creating a blursed meme.

    Botros69 Report

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    #61

    Blursed How

    An illustration of a woman with an oddly angled head, questioning how to draw at different angles, creating a blursed meme.

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    #62

    Blursed Toilet

    A blursed meme of a toilet with a furry seat cover and a framed picture of a toilet on the tank.

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    #63

    Blursed Valentines Day

    A blursed meme showing pink Valentine's Day cake pops and a crying cartoon character holding one.

    anikkundu1998 Report

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    linusnilsson avatar
    Top Notcher
    Top Notcher
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "alena" is an old Swedish word for "alone". Hvad I think is danish for "what". So we got "what" "alone" "small pénis" and "yes". All are good for Valentine's!

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    #64

    Blursed_toy_story

    A blursed meme comic strip showing animated toy characters finding a My Little Pony in a jar.

    Kingkrool1994 Report

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    #65

    Blursed_ad

    A blursed meme ad for stopping a barking dog, showing a mallet above a dog, creating a dark and funny image.

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    #66

    Blursed Recommendations

    A blursed meme with a Reddit post about circumcising elephants above a Spider-Man pointing meme about elephant cuteness.

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