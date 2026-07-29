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Ah, entitled people. A pet peeve and a source of frustration for many. We know they exist in the wild, yet they never cease to amaze in the worst possible ways. 

Just take a look at the following photos. You may have seen different variations of these in some of our previous pieces, but there’s also likely a bunch on this list that would leave you speechless from the sheer absurdity. 

Whether you find yourself gravitating toward rage-bait content or simply want to be entertained by another person’s foolishness, you may find amusement as you scroll through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In A Public Space Where This Is The Only Outlet

An Apple charger barely plugged into an outlet, hanging precariously, reflecting behavior of people who think they're the main character.

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    #2

    Imagine Being So Entitled That You Make Everyone Drive 20mph Because That's What You Want

    A Reddit post about someone who thinks they are the main character for driving 20mph, forcing others to follow.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Imagine being so entitled that someone exercising their freedom to drive at less than the speed limit makes you angry. Hey, people! Overtaking a slower vehicle is a basic driving competence. 🙄

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    #3

    Americans Think They Are In A Movie Or Something

    Tourists singing loudly on a quiet street, a clear example of main character tourists.

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    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quiet hours? Hat store still opened!

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    The term “Main Character Syndrome” is a relatively new concept that came about in the age of social media. As the name suggests, it’s when a person presents themselves in a way that they believe they are part of their own Hollywood film. 

    It is an entirely different concept from self-presentation (a.k.a. impression management), which, according to Swansea University psychology professor Phil Reed, can cause some confusion.

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    #4

    Attention Seeking Final Boss

    A woman standing on top of a truck in traffic, demonstrating people who think they are the main character.

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    #5

    When You Being Your Own Hose To Wash Your Car At Cemetary

    A man washing his blue car in a cemetery, surrounded by tombstones, showing people who think they are the main character.

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    #6

    Lent Someone Money 3 Years Ago. Got Paid Back Today

    Two bags overflowing with coins, demonstrating people who think they are the main character.

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    “Here, a person focuses on one or more aspects of themself that they hope fit the situation, often to their own advantage,” Reed wrote in reference to self-presentation. “Adopting different behaviors from our repertoires, in different contexts, in order to highlight aspects of our own personality, is entirely acceptable”.

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    Reed further noted that people with Main Character Syndrome want to be somebody else entirely, then present their “perfect life” on social media.

    #7

    Saw A Post Here Recently With This Same Problem So I Decided To Share My Own Experience

    A person's bare foot resting on an airplane armrest, showcasing behavior of people who think they're the main character.

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    #8

    Lady Covers Seat With “Seat Bag” - Tray Table Cannot Be Opened…

    A person with their feet up on a plane seat in front of them, an example of someone who thinks they are the main character.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tray table can be opened. It just takes a bit of extra effort to rip the plastic.

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    #9

    Woman Taking Up Four Space

    A white car parked badly across two parking spaces, showing someone who thinks they are the main character.

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remove the tire valve stems.

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    Since teenagers are exposed to social media early on in their lives, there’s a likelihood for them to develop Main Character Syndrome at a young age. According to child psychologist Caitlin Slavens, social platforms are designed to encourage this behavior simply through the engagement metrics.

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    #10

    This House Keeps Their Basketball Hoop In The Middle Of The Side Walk

    A basketball hoop with its base completely blocking a sidewalk, a classic example of thinking they're the main character.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh? Just pick it up and move it out of the way. I see no real problem here.

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    #11

    Car Dealership Blocking The Sidewalk With Their Cars

    A red sports car parked entirely on a sidewalk, blocking pedestrian access, showing the driver thinks they're the main character.

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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call the police and get them towed

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    #12

    Geez, Some People Are Extremely Entitled

    A sign with varying coffee prices based on politeness, and a comment demonstrating people who think they are the main character.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then you'll pay 5$ buddy

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    “The pressure to present an idealized life can blur the line between reality and performance. Every like or comment reinforces the idea that their online persona is their true self, making it harder just to be,” Slavens said.

    #13

    She Wanted To Copy My Essay

    A private message asking to copy an essay for a test and then delete it, exemplifying people who think they're the main character.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little did she know-

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    #14

    Thinks The World Stops For Him Because He Spent Too Much On His Truck

    A black truck parked extremely close to a white car, highlighting people who think they're the main character.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're just asking for it

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    #15

    My Neighbours' Shoes In The Hall

    A pile of shoes by a doorway, a classic example of someone acting like the main character.

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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theft is wrong. Theft is a crime. But there's always a thief somewhere... 😉

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    Experts agree that main character syndrome has its positives, like dreaming big, improved storytelling skills, and building a sense of agency and purpose, among others. It’s all about finding the balance. And Slavens says the bigger responsibility is on the parents.

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    #16

    This Guy's Response To A Girl Saying That She Got Engaged

    A screenshot of a text message from someone feeling like the main character in their own sad love story.

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boo hoo. Incels are so pathetic.

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    #17

    Central Park, NYC

    A sign in Central Park, illustrating people who think they are the main character by ignoring rules.

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they entered on a side with no sign ?

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    #18

    Military Discount At A Swimwear Store

    A customer review complaining about no military discount, showing someone who thinks they are the main character.

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably not even serving, just one of those 'military wives' that expects you to call her by her husband's rank.

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    “Emphasize the importance of community, empathy, and shared experiences to help them find a balance between their online persona and real-world connections,” Slavens said.

    She also noted parents should recognize and validate their teenager’s need to feel seen, but also remind them that they’re “part of a much bigger story, much like everyone else.”

    #19

    How Dare You Not Have The Most Top Quality Food And Beverage For Me, For Free?

    A social media post from someone who thinks they are the main character, stating they will not attend a BBQ with cheap soda.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will gladly not invite you then c:

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    #20

    Getting Insulted After Politely Refusing A Ride At 6:30 Am To Someone I Haven't Spoken To In Months

    A text conversation where someone demands a ride despite the driver's schedule, showing people who think they are the main character.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't even acknowledge the fact that they said that they couldn't AND gave the reason why, not to mention the other person didn't even say PLEASE

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    #21

    We Didn't Get 50% Off And Came In 20 Minutes From Closing, This Place Sucks

    A negative restaurant review detailing poor service, illustrating people who think they're the main character in customer interactions.

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    #22

    Local Lady Opens “Cat Cafe”

    A Facebook post advertising a cat cafe run from a living room, where the owner charges for visits, showing a main character.

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    #23

    $5 To Use A Cup For A Selfie

    A social media marketplace listing offering selfies with a pink Starbucks Stanley cup for $5, reflecting a main character attitude.

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F who cares about cr*p like this. Get a life people!

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    #24

    Some Truly Grinch Behavior

    A social media post about a coworker's gift-filled Christmas tree causing envy, showing main character behavior.

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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selfish is spending your kids Christmas money on weight loss programs

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    #25

    Local Real Estate “Investor” Is Mad That I Told Him I Didn’t Have Time To Speak When He Showed Up Unannounced

    A text message conversation showing a real estate agent's aggressive attempts, highlighting a main character mentality.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The least he could do is leave a message saying he'll arrive at a certain time

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    #26

    This Person Decided To Make A Road To A Popular Hiking Trail Super Hard To Drive Down — Even Impossible, Depending On Your Car — All Because They Didn't Feel Like Parking Properly

    A car parked poorly on a narrow road leading to a hiking spot, showing main character parking.

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    #27

    Bringing Your Kindle To The Movie Theater

    A pregnant woman reads a Kindle and drinks Diet Coke, exemplifying main character behavior.

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    #28

    The Grown Women Who Kick Young Girls Off Public Pickleball Court

    Three people on a pickleball court, showing a scenario of people who think they are the main character.

    My daughter and her friend were playing pickleball when these Karens showed up and kicked them off because they had an “appointment”. This is a public city park court btw and you can’t make reservations. My daughter begged me not to say anything.

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    #29

    Thanks Heather, Keep Being You

    A story about a woman trying to steal blackberries from a garden, highlighting someone who thinks they are the main character.

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She said "berry" not "bush"

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    #30

    Starbucks “Loosing” A Loyal Customer Because They Got His Name Wrong

    A screenshot of a story about a person who thinks they are the main character and is upset at Starbucks for messing up their order.

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    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, you really showed them!

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    #31

    I'm Busy

    A negative review of a cake order, showing people who think they are the main character.

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    #32

    Neighbor Put This How To Discipline Kids Book In My Mailbox

    The 1-2-3 Magic book cover, featuring a happy family, illustrating people who think they are the main character.

    My neighbor in her early 80s who likes to throw water on kids’ chalk art put this book in my mailbox. We keep to ourselves and my kids are very respectful. They hate everyone around us and do things like this to everyone. She’s married (somehow) and her husband doesn’t do anything. She’s petty af. Is this harassment? Isn’t it a federal offense to put things like this in others’ mailboxes?

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    #33

    After Hours

    A one-star restaurant review from a person who thinks they are the main character, complaining about short hours and rude staff.

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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These people are the worst. You show up 2 minutes before closing? Then eat you meal in 2 minutes MF

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    #34

    Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere

    A social media post from a couple who thinks they are the main character, planning an elopement and expecting free photography services.

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    #35

    A Neighbor Keeps Asking For More, With Better Name Blurring!

    A text message conversation showing a person who thinks they are the main character asking for money and then increasing the request.

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    #36

    Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?

    A two-star review from customers who think they are the main character, complaining a bed company wouldn't help move a bed years later.

    douchebaggery__ Report

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's... not their job-

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    #37

    Wants A Model With Amazing Aesthetics And Should Film Multiple Videos, All Unpaid And Doesn’t Have The Decency To Offer The Jewellery As A Gift Either 😂😂😂

    A job posting seeking an unpaid female model for TikTok videos, reflecting people who think they are the main character.

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    #38

    I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be

    A social media post asking for money for a birthday, showing people who think they are the main character.

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    #39

    The Entitled Jerk Who Put Their Mattress In The Dumpster

    A mattress on top of a dumpster, showing people who think they are the main character.

    First of all they do this on a Sunday. (The garbage man picks up the trash on Friday) so pretty much anyone else who wants to use the dumpster is affected. Mind you, this dumpster is shared by several complexes. And the worst part? It's possible that the garbage man can refuse to take the dumpster since it has the mattress in it. So not are they only everyone else over, but their entitlement is possibly fucking them over too. JUST TAKE YOUR STUFF TO THE DUMP LIKE THE REST OF US YOU LAZY JERKS.

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    #40

    The Driver Parked Horizontally Across Two Separate Handicap Parking Spots

    A black car parked illegally in a handicapped spot in front of a pharmacy, demonstrating a main character complex.

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    #41

    Mc Sneaks Into A Soup Kitchen At Night And Makes A Mess Spilling Their Spices On The Floor & Table

    Someone making a mess in a soup kitchen at night, spilling spices; a person who thinks they are the main character.

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    #42

    Is This Mildly Or Extremely? I Could Go Either Way

    A letter detailing destructive behavior at a playground, highlighting people who think they are the main character.

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    1point
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    #43

    Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home

    A handwritten note on a car windshield, highlighting people who think they are the main character.

    aergiaaa Report

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    #44

    Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week

    A social media post about a parent seeking a preteen to teach their young children, thinking they're the main character.

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    #45

    Looking For A House/Cat Sitter For 6 Weeks But Charging $250 A Week

    A social media post looking for a house sitter for a cat in Thailand, believing they're the main character.

    Axolotly Report

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    shinoohur avatar
    mel
    mel
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless I'm mistaken, don't you HIRE someone to take care of the house and pet when you're gone?

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    #46

    “$400 For A Whole Week” Of Hard Work? Ridiculous!

    A social media post discussing babysitter rates, with the poster questioning standard practices, acting like the main character.

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