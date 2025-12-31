ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the world is full of kind, caring, and empathetic people, there are lots of entitled individuals out there who tend to ruin things for everyone with their toxic behavior. And this year has been no exception.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected the worst, most infuriating examples of entitled behavior in 2025. And it’s mind-boggling how narcissistic some people can be. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders and for a reminder of how not to behave in the New Year. Or any year for that matter!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Drama At The Nearby Cafe. Male Karen Is Apparently Still Protesting Out Front

Flyer showing anti-Christian message and controversy at a cafe with LGBTQ pride pins, highlighting entitled behavior in 2025.

evilmonkey2 Report

9points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The manager did not ask the Christian family to leave. They asked the bigoted family to leave.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Who Does That?

    Tweet showing a roommate’s entitled behavior by only throwing out the trash she personally discarded, highlighting entitlement in 2025.

    lv_eventing Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Entitled Moms (Poor Kids!)

    Text message exchange showing entitled conversation about babysitting and parenting, highlighting most entitled person behavior in 2025.

    PilWetty Report

    6points
    POST

    At the core of it all, entitled people expect special treatment or recognition for something that they didn’t earn. Put simply, they believe that the world “owes them without giving anything in return,” Verywell Mind explains.

    What’s more, these individuals tend not to be grateful, independent, or self-sufficient. And their behavior puts a lot of stress on their relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People with a sense of entitlement tend to believe that they deserve to have far more than they already have in life, no matter how good things might already be.

    “They expect to elevate their lifestyle above that of others without putting in the effort needed to do so."
    #4

    Does This Count?

    Text conversation highlighting entitled dating opinions, illustrating examples of entitlement in 2025 social interactions.

    Clean_Yesterday_3505 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    How Dare I Make Up An Analogy

    Text message conversation showing entitlement with someone refusing to block a persistent contact, illustrating entitled person behavior.

    Many_Leopard6924 Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Girl, Stop With The Victim Mentality And Take The Responsibility For What You Did!

    Text post from a discussion forum illustrating an entitled person's behavior and reactions in a relationship.

    Lady-Angelia-13 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, entitled folks think that other people should do things for them because of who they are or the wealth and power they’ve already got. What’s more, they don’t tolerate others disagreeing with them or their actions.

    People with a sense of entitlement are selfish and always put their needs over everyone else’s. The poetic irony is that they still expect you to put your personal needs aside to tend to theirs.
    #7

    Just Found Out Im A Narcassist

    Text message conversation showing entitled behavior, illustrating examples of most entitled person in 2025 comments and insults.

    tmxq Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More red flags than a parade in China.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    I Finally Got One

    Chat conversation showing entitled person refusing to keep a schedule and bragging about living day by day without plans.

    Idk man just matched with this girl on a dating app and casually asked what she had going on today, spirallledddd from there.

    Aggravating-Cherry76 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never make plans, I just turn up to certain places at predetermined times.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Male Karen (Ken?) Pulls The Old "Twist The Story On Yelp" Move

    Customer review and owner response illustrating entitlement and conflict over mask rules, highlighting entitled person behavior in 2025.

    xpathxsj Report

    5points
    POST

    Meanwhile, entitlement also means that the person lacks gratitude, is often melodramatic, takes things for granted, is greedy, has a victim mentality, and has a constant need for praise and admiration.

    When things don’t go their way, they’re not above causing a big, dramatic scene and might try to bring others down to make themselves look better.

    Underneath all of this behavior, some entitled individuals are secretly very insecure. All of this arrogance and fake confidence can be their way of bluffing and covering up their fears.
    #10

    Friend Told Me To Post This Here After She Found It - Male Karens?

    Teen girl ejected from prom after complaints, highlighting entitled behavior and controversy among attendees in 2025 event discussions.

    IStuckAFishUpMyA** Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about kick out the perverted dads getting the stonk on thinking about teenaged girls?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Targeting My Dad

    Text message conversation showing entitled and confrontational messages, illustrating examples of entitled behavior in 2025.

    JackfruitFine7867 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    2nd Date, I Picked Her Up, She Said She Was Uncomfortable, I Took Her Back To Her Friends, 1-2 Hours Passed…then She Texts Me All This In Span Of 1 Hour

    Text message conversation showing someone repeatedly asking for a huge favor in an entitled tone, highlighting entitlement.

    Disastrous_Ask_2968 Report

    4points
    POST

    Entitlement doesn’t appear out of thin air. How a person was raised, how much special treatment they were given as a child, and whether they were spoiled are all important factors. What’s more, entitlement isn’t necessarily linked to just privilege. Someone who was denied things in the past might think that the world now ‘owes’ them something for all their past hurts.

    Overcoming your sense of entitlement won’t happen overnight. But the good news is that you can change your behavior patterns with enough persistence, time, and effort.

    For one, you have to admit that you may be entitled. Then, accept the fact that life is unfair and that the world doesn’t actually owe you anything. What you can do is make the best of your life and be grateful for what you already have. But complaining about what you think you deserve isn’t healthy.
    #13

    Male Karen Tries To Get A Tattoo

    Group chat screenshot showing multiple messages discussing entitlement, featuring sarcastic and humorous comments implying people could win most entitled person awards in 2025.

    deckchair1992 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Ran Into The Most Entitled Male Karen At The USPS Today

    Text of a man yelling at a cashier over a $2.50 shipping cost, showing extreme entitlement in a post office incident.

    mingohaun Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Convo I’m Having Now With A Friend Who Works Tech Support For A Major Tech Company

    Text message exchange showing an entitled complaint about the word pleasure, highlighting most entitled person behavior in 2025.

    ixnine Report

    4points
    POST

    Another way to put a dent in your sense of entitlement is to focus on other people’s needs, not just your own. Try to find ways to help others without expecting anything in return.

    In the meantime, learn to distinguish between your needs and wants. When you confuse the two, it’s hard to make healthy decisions because you want more than you need. Try to hone in on what you truly need, and control what you can instead of focusing on what you can’t influence.
    #16

    G) He’s The Male Karen

    Man wearing a blue shirt with entitled statement, circled in red, depicting an example of people who could win most entitled person awards.

    anonimoanonymous Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Male Karen Complains That Ben Nevis (Great Britain’s Highest Mountain) Is Too Steep And Too High, And Leaves It A 1 Star Review

    Steep mountain review with no facilities at the top, describing a difficult climb and a disappointing view—most entitled person 2025.

    Santinuccio Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This

    Kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes and utensils, illustrating entitled person clutter and lack of cleanliness in 2025 context.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    alexboyd avatar
    Alex Boyd
    Alex Boyd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is the complaint here that the nearly bedridden family member with cancer used her limited strength to eat and get to the toilet rather than to wash dishes, or that someone came over to her house and made a mess?

    3
    3points
    reply

    Boundaries are essential in all relationships to keep them healthy and balanced. And dealing with entitled individuals is no exception. However, things can be emotionally messy when that particular individual is a close loved one, like your own child.

    According to psychologist and author Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., entitled adult children often expect their parents to rescue them from the consequences of their own decisions.

    However, he notes in a piece on Psychology Today, as a parent, you have to remember that encouraging independence and enforcing boundaries is healthy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Bernstein, it’s “never too late to reclaim your peace” and to encourage your child “to grow into the adult they’re capable of becoming.” It’s not selfish to want your relationship with your child to be based on respect and balance.
    #19

    Kicked Out My Roommate! This Was His Room, So You Can Imagine How He Treated The Rest Of The House. Really Gross, And Just Really Sad

    Cluttered bedroom with trash, pizza boxes, empty drink cups, and scattered items showing signs of entitlement and neglect.

    nothingissoothing Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

    Black sedan with severe front-end damage parked by the curb, illustrating entitled person behavior in 2025 scenarios.

    AloisDA Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    The Way My Roommates Make Beef Jerky/Dehydrated Beef

    Raw meat hanging on coat hangers in a kitchen, illustrating unusual examples of entitled behavior in 2025.

    Ronin__Ronan Report

    4points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope you meant “ex-roommates “

    0
    0points
    reply

    Bernstein notes that your grown children may be entitled if they constantly expect help from you, rarely show appreciation, and guilt-trip you when you tell them ‘no.’ This behavior can leave you feeling resentful, drained, and disrespected.

    There are a few ways that you can tackle this behavior. For instance, you could make appreciation and gratitude requirements for your help. After all, your assistance is a gift, even if your entitled child sees it as their right.
    #22

    UNO Reverse

    Text message exchange showing entitled person negotiating price for iPhone and using kids' braces as leverage to lower price.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    More Christmases Ruined

    Text message exchange showing entitled person refusing to lower price despite emotional plea about kids' Christmas hardships.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Please Pay My Electric Bill

    Text message conversation showing entitled person asking for help with electric bill payment in a humorous context.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST

    Meanwhile, if your adult kids automatically assume that you’ll fix all of their problems, maybe your first move as a parent shouldn’t be to match their expectations. Instead of solving all of their issues, you could support their accountability and help them grow their sense of independence. Ask them what their plan is to deal with the consequences of their actions.
    #25

    You're The Reason I'm Late To Pick Up My Kid

    Text message exchange showing an entitled buyer demanding a price reduction after a minor delay in response about a sofa bed.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    She Messaged Me Just To Tell Me She Didn’t Like My Profile

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing entitled demands and expectations in a modern dating exchange.

    _The_Devil_In_I_ Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    My Ex Got Her Doctorate In Hating

    Text message displaying entitled and aggressive language, illustrating traits of the most entitled person in 2025.

    Consistent-Lemon3120 Report

    3points
    POST

    And if your entitled adult children make you feel guilty for setting basic boundaries, you should “hold the line without apology,” Bernstein writes. From his perspective, boundaries aren’t a form of rejection. Rather, they are “a form of healthy relationship repair.”

    He urges parents to be “firm and kind” with their boundaries and to resist their kids’ attempts at manipulation, emotional pushback, and guilt-tripping.
    #28

    Ale Karen Feels So Persecuted

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting entitlement and exclusion debates involving Colorado Avalanche fans.

    Randy_Magnum29 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    This Pos Disappointed In His Genderless Shoes

    Alt text: Screenshot of an entitled social media post complaining about unisex shoes and demanding a refund from the men's department.

    wamdueCastle Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone does not know what unisex means. It is when you get your end away at a higher education establishment.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Roommate Tossed Out My Childhood Stuffed Animal

    Text message exchange showing a selfish person throwing out a stuffed animal and refusing to leave, demonstrating entitlement behavior.

    This_Attitude_5190 Report

    3points
    POST

    Once you’re done looking through this entire list and upvoting your most hated stories and pics, we’d like to hear from you in the comments, dear Pandas.

    From your perspective, what’s the best, healthiest way to handle entitled individuals? What’s your go-to strategy to deal with over-the-top narcissism? Who is the most entitled person that you’ve ever met in person? Let us know! We can’t wait to read what you have to say.
    #31

    I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired

    Bathroom shelf with hair care products tangled in hair, showing signs of entitled person habits in 2025 trends.

    I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine. I’m done asking, just collected every hair she left on my stuff and put in on top of her products. Petty?

    Minoumilk Report

    3points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross 🤢 she definitely deserved it

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running,the Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out

    Living room with damaged furniture and a broken guitar, illustrating entitled person behavior and neglect in 2025.

    RognogMcdogbog Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    My Mugs Weren’t In The Kitchen So I Checked My Roommate's Room

    Cluttered living room with trash and dirty dishes, illustrating a typical entitled person messy environment in 2025.

    FATT_TOFU Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    40yo Flatmate Had A Couple Friends Over For His Bday, Fine, Also Decided To Destroy My Isolation Made Cheese! These Have Already Been Aging For 2.5mths And Were Almost Ready

    Three large cheese wheels on a wooden shelf against a stone wall, relating to most entitled person 2025 concept.

    Diggs9136 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don't Need It

    Text message exchange showing a parent demanding free swimming lessons for her son, highlighting entitled behavior in 2025 context.

    pretent_its_witty Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why some kids feel entitled, could it be certain mothers?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    A Place To Laugh At Parents Demanding Things For Their Kids

    Two Twitter users debate airline seating fees and entitlement, highlighting complaints about paying extra to supervise children on flights.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    They Are Being Watched

    Review about an entitled customer embarrassed by mannequins in lingerie, illustrating entitled person behavior in 2025.

    garbageCoward Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Military Spouse Entitlement

    Screenshot of entitled message from a military spouse demanding free rides and favors without offering anything in return.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Walmart Ruined My Child's Xmas

    Text rant from a military wife upset with Walmart's elf display, fitting the theme of entitled people in 2025.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sure Mr Walmart will miss your business /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Oop Barely Dated This Woman For 3 Days

    Text message conversation showing entitled person asking for $2,000 for a birthday party, highlighting entitlement in 2025.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Crowded Flight

    Child looking out airplane window, capturing a moment of entitlement among 50 people likely to win awards in 2025.

    On a very crowded flight from San Francisco to Hawaii I noticed a family with two kids under 3. They don’t let you sit with kids that age for some sort of safety rule. So Dad was sitting in one row with a baby and Mom was in a different row with an 18 month old kid who was raising hell and didn’t want to sit or be quiet.

    This was the second leg of their trip. They had already been on a plane from NY to San Francisco. Mom got up with 18 month old and was walking back to the bathroom with him stiffening up like a board so he was hard to hold. I was sitting reading in my isle seat with my 15 year old son next to me. She looked at my son and said “I’ll pay you $20 if you will hold him for 10 minutes!”. My son reached out and took him and she went off to the bathroom.

    When she came back my son said not to worry and the kid could just stay with him. The 18 month old seemed perfectly happy with my son and he kept him for an hour until we had to prepare for landing. She tried to pay him but he said don’t worry about it. When we got off the plane that family was waiting for us. Families with babies get to get off first. They had a huge white lei for my son! He was happy. They were happy. Everybody was happy!

    Nancy Belton Report

    3points
    POST
    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um. Not seeing the entitlement here?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Karma

    Passenger reading a book while occupying multiple airplane seats, illustrating entitled behavior on a flight in 2025.

    Don’t we all love it when Karma kicks in.

    I love flying and always try for a window seat to watch the view outside while taking off and landing.

    One day I walked to my aisle to see two ladies dressed impeccably in my seat and the middle seat leaving only the aisle seat vacant. I politely advised that they were in the wrong seats and was told “I meant to ask for a window seat”! Clearly with no intention to move.

    A flight attendant asked was everything OK, to be told by the window lady that she wanted the window and was not moving. To ease the situation I told the Flight Attendant that I will simply take the aisle seat. She was very grateful.

    I sat down, their scent was wonderful but across the aisle drifted the scent of a very dirty and smelly young man in his 20’s. He smelt like he had not had a shower for a week. I thought what a trip this will be !!!!

    Then the young man leaned out and waved to his mate about 6 ailses forward. I still remember his name and it is at least 10 years ago..”HEY JACKO”…was the call to is mate.”

    I had a rare brainwave, I asked the same flight attendant if I could swap with this gentlemans friend so they could fly together be it across an aisle. She had clearly smelt them both and said to me with a smile “That will not be a problem”. As I swapped seats with Jacko, I noticed he was at least as smelly. as I left my seat I turned to the ladies and simply said “enjoy your flight”!!!

    I told the lady next to the seat where I moved about it and and I seriously thought she was going to wet herself because she laughed so hard having already experienced Jacko for just a few minutes.

    Alan Dowling Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Some People Don’t Deserve Children!

    Child with hair tied looking out airplane window inside cabin, representing entitled person behavior in 2025 context.

    I was on a flight from San Francisco to New York, in a window seat, and a man in a business suit sat down in the aisle seat and then put his 3 year old son in the middle seat. As soon as we took off and we’re allowed to put our tray tables down, the man took out his laptop and told the little boy to keep quiet and not bother him or me. I said it was okay if he talked to me. The poor child had no games or toys to distract him not even any snack. It was before smart phones and before we could select individual movies. What was he supposed to do on a 4 hour flight? I played games with him, talking very softly to avoid annoying mean Dad. The man didn’t tell me to stop, so I had fun with the little guy until we deplaned. I shared a snack I’d brought with him, and I drew pictures for him on my legal pad (I was on a business trip). His father never said another word to his son. Nor did he thank me, but the sweet little boy did and gave me a hug. Some people don’t deserve children!

    Heda Carol Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    “We Are Only Asking You As It Is Very Much In Our Face”

    Close-up of tea sandwiches on a platter, illustrating casual food often favored by entitled people in 2025 scenarios.

    On an Emirates flight from Dubai, I was next to a couple and as the meal service started the guy asked me if I would “take the vegetarian option please”. A little put out, I asked why and was told that “it offends my wife and I if we watch someone else eat meat or fish”. “What about those across the aisle and on the row in front?” I asked, “We are only asking you as it is very much in our face”…… I had the beef, took my time and they went for a walk.

    Mark Bonsall Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Fat-Shaming

    Man with crossed arms looking out airplane window, illustrating entitled person concept for 2025 awards article.

    It was a very large person who bought a ticket in economy and took up half of my seat, expecting me to accept that I paid for a whole seat and had to squish into half a seat.

    It was a short flight, so I just dealt and kept my mouth shut. But I decided that in the future I will talk with the flight attendant and insist that I get the entire seat I paid for. I do not wish to be cruel to the larger person, but the larger person’s decision to buy one seat or not to buy a 1st class ticket and take 1.5 seats was her choice to begin with. This has nothing to do with fat-shaming. It has to do with my being comfortable in a very expensive seat that I paid to enjoy.

    SingSongTX Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    “I Will Pray For You”

    Person wearing a silver cross necklace and cream sweater holding a brown leather Holy Bible, representing entitlement concept.

    I was comfortably settled in my window seat, book in hand, anticipating the rest and relaxation my well-deserved vacation would bring. As my seat mate approached, I was struck by the six-inch rhinestone cross that hung from her neck. She began piling books atop the tray table, one of which was entitled, How to Convert Atheists.

    Within a matter of minutes, the dreaded question was propounded. “Have you heard the good news?” I enthusiastically answered, “I have! The Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is legal in all fifty states. The Catholic Church is losing members faster than you can say pedophile priests and televangelists are being exposed for their fraudulent practices and extramarital affairs.” Before she could respond, I pointed to her book, looked her directly in the eye, and stated unambiguously, “Don’t even think about it.”

    I returned to my book and suddenly heard, “I will pray for you.” To which I responded, “Knock yourself out, dear, just do it silently.”

    Ms. Wright Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Not A Babysitter

    Flight attendant wearing a mask and uniform working inside an airplane, representing entitled person scenarios in 2025.

    On a flight within Asia (where one often gets better customer service than in the West) a woman asked the flight attendant to care for her toddler because he was fussy and she needed to get some sleep. The flight attendant was, not surprisingly, temporarily at a loss for words then responded “I’m responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on board, not a babysitter.” The passenger pouted and whined “What can I do then?” A fellow passenger replied that she needed to step up as a parent or travel with a nanny. The flight attendant smiled her thanks.

    M.E. Ram Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    “Don’t Say Anything”

    Airplane cabin seats with empty black leather chairs and a window, illustrating entitled person behavior in crowded spaces.

    Last year, I was on a flight from New York to Europe, somewhere about half way over the Atlantic, a passenger came from Economy Class and sat down behind me. I was falling asleep, and I had my seat reclined. He taps me on the shoulder and then I see his head pop up, he tells me “Don’t say anything.”

    There were lots of empty seats behind me, I really just wanted to sleep. So I did not answer him and just shut my eyes. I think an hour passed, and I heard commotion behind me. This man had asked for a blanket, and had several drinks. Apparently, he still was not noticed, it was only after he began complaining about bad service that they figured out he did not even belong in the seat.

    He was trying to pull a fast one now, and stated his seat had been taken by me. Well, the cabin crew never even asked me, as they knew he was out of place. He refused to leave and fastened his seat belt. Backup came and they gave him two options either he comply of they would remove him by force and might get him arrested when we landed. The idea of being arrested did not change much for him.

    He started yelling, and at this point we all had enough of it. Two other passengers began telling him to go back to economy as he would just end up with all kinds of issues if he did not. He now asked for another drink to “Think about it.” A burly, staff member came and then another. They gave him one last chance to get up and go back. He still did not move an inch. He began telling them, there were so many seats empty, and that he should be given one.

    It seems the airline did not want to appear to be brutal in front of all of us. They gave in, and gave the man a drink and backed down. This really seemed to make a lot of people angry in the cabin. As Breakfast was served, an older man would comment to a Flight Attendant that he would do the same thing and never pay extra for Cabin Upgrades if the Airline just allowed people to sit down and make a claim.

    The Flight Attendant laughed, and said “No you would not do any such thing, just wait for an hour and see.” Well, I realized that seat grabber’s bravado, was going to get him into a situation on arrival. He was laughing the whole time, and enjoying his larger seat, and was ordering drink after drink. It seems they knew quite well, that his problems were only getting worse. As now he was a drunken passenger as well. When we landed, he was the first person to disembark with escorts, It seems he had a welcoming committee waiting for him. For a couple of hours of getting his way, he lost far more than he gained.

    Baba Vickram Aditya Bedi Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    “But I Want To Sit In First!”

    Passengers sitting in airplane economy seats with personal screens, illustrating entitled behavior in crowded travel settings.

    I was settled into my aisle seat in First, and a woman tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I would swap seats with her, so she could sit beside her husband who was in the window seat beside me.

    I asked what seat she was in.

    “22E”. Yeah.. middle seat in the back of the plane. In exchange for my first class seat.

    I immediately burst out laughing, and when I composed myself I suggested that perhaps the person beside her in 22F or D would be happy to swap with her husband and come up to first class, then they could sit with each other in row 22.

    “But I want to sit in first!”. Yeah honey, so do I. But unlike you, I actually have a ticket for it.

    Sarah Winston Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    A Scammer Trying To Get Money From The Airline

    Man in sunglasses and suit sitting by an airplane window, exemplifying entitled person in 2025 concept.

    Not initially my reaction - but what the person did …

    So I was on a plane and the guy seated next to me was in a very nice suit- right away ai am suspicious (even the CEO of my company - always in a nice suit- wears “travel clothes”).

    So when the flight attendant was serving drinks, he requested more hot water in his tea- as she is pouring, he moves the cup and his hand- he got literally at most 2 tablespoons of water on his hand before she reacted and stopped pouring..

    Immediately he screams out “You poured hot water on my hand and I am in pain!”

    Not rehearsed, right???

    My immediate thought “Oh, a scammer trying to get money from the airline.”

    She immediately apologized and offered him medical attention.

    “No - none of you are qualified!”

    She assured him that every flight attendant must be fully trained in emergency medical care, first aid, etc.

    “No! I will only accept the care of a medical doctor! No one else is allowed to touch me! And I demand you have one here taking care of my hand the moment we land!!”

    The hand - the one with no blisters or even a red spot - that hand.

    So she goes to arrange all of this - he looks at me and says “Give me your name - I want you as a witness.”

    I said ,”Well - ok - But you know that I will testify truthfully that you refused all medical care offered.”

    He immediately lost all interest in talking with me….

    Kevin Peterlinz Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!