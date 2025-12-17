Guy With 2 Jobs Just Leaves When His Jobless Wife Can’t Get Son Ready In Time For Daycare

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising children is a monumental challenge, and it’s even harder if you have to do it alone. Things go much more smoothly when you’ve got a trustworthy partner by your side, supporting you just as much as you support them. But if parenting is a team sport, unfortunately, not all team members put in the same amount of effort.

One father, who works two jobs to support his family, turned to the internet to vent about how his wife puts so little effort into childcare that it forces him to be late to work. He finally had enough and started enforcing some healthy family boundaries. Read on for the full story.

RELATED:

Making a family work requires team effort, which, unfortunately, isn’t always there

Young children stretching and playing in daycare, highlighting challenges faced by a jobless wife and busy husband.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

One man revealed how unfairly childcare responsibilities are distributed in his home, with his wife barely doing anything

Man with two jobs leaves when his jobless wife fails to get their son ready for daycare on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a guy with 2 jobs struggling as his jobless wife can’t get their son ready for daycare on time.

Man with two jobs checking watch on escalator, carrying briefcase, symbolizing busy work life and family challenges.

Image credits: Ono Kosuki (not the actual photo)

The job that the man does requires him to be on time, but because his wife is usually in no rush to get their son ready, he was late several times

Text from a man explaining his frustration about being late due to his jobless wife not getting their son ready for daycare on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with two jobs leaves after wife can’t get son ready for daycare on time, causing conflict between them.

Stressed woman struggling to get her son ready for daycare while feeling overwhelmed and exhausted at home.

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

After being late due to the same issue a few times, the author left alone and told his wife she should’ve gotten their son ready on time, which made her very angry

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with two jobs leaves after jobless wife fails to get son ready for daycare on time, causing tension at home.

Text excerpt from a discussion about a guy with 2 jobs leaving because his jobless wife can’t get their son ready for daycare.

Image credits: u/Jaded_Permit_7209

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, the author explained that his wife has severe anxiety, doesn’t work, and can’t take care of their boy alone, so he has 2 jobs to provide for them and afford daycare

The author and his wife have a 3-year-old boy who goes to daycare. The mother doesn’t work or drive, and thus, taking him there falls in with the father’s responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are supposed to leave before 8:45. However, the woman often takes her sweet time getting their child fed and ready, causing the man to be late for work, which is something he can’t afford to do.

After a few of these incidents, the husband decided he wouldn’t wait past the set time and simply set off to work alone. When the wife called, she was livid, but the author coldly replied that she should have gotten him ready on time if she didn’t want him to stay home.

At first, it seemed to have worked, but she fell right back into her old pattern soon after. When another similar argument ensued, the poster came to Reddit seeking outside opinions.

Although the commenters declared the author to be NTA, they were worried about his son not spending enough time with his parents, as well as the author’s health, and had many questions not answered initially. Fortunately, they weren’t kept in the dark for long.

As it turns out, due to the family’s financial situation, the author works two jobs. He doesn’t get home until around 11 PM and then has to eat, shower, and do his laundry. He gets to bed no earlier than 1 AM with all these responsibilities and, therefore, has no time to help in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The catch, however, is that his wife doesn’t work. In fact, she’s not even looking for a job but doesn’t want to take care of their child during the day. According to the author, she gets overwhelmed and has angry outbursts, although she wasn’t diagnosed with any disorder when she was professionally evaluated.

The author said he doesn’t know what she does during the day, but when he returns home, she’s usually scrolling through her phone. It seems that at the time of the post, they have not yet discussed this most recent issue between themselves, and it’s unclear whether they intend to.

Man with two jobs driving and looking serious inside car, reflecting tension around jobless wife and son not ready for daycare.

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew (not the actual photo)

Anxiety has lots of symptoms and is also linked to irritability and anger, not just worry, doubt, and fear

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As the author said, his wife was not diagnosed with any condition. However, since anxiety and anger outbursts were mentioned more than once, we decided to look into the connection between the two.

According to Talkiatry, anxiety is unpredictable and can include a lot more symptoms beyond the most obvious ones. When talking about it, people usually first think of worry, doubt, and fear, yet one of the main things it can cause is irritation.

Unfortunately, this can easily lead a person to a closed circle. Anxiety causes irritation, and irritation causes anxiety because of worrying about future anger outbursts.

The article tells us that there are different theories explaining the connection between anxiety and anger. Some suggest this might be an automatic defense mechanism, protecting the brain from stronger feelings of anxiety as anger leaves not much room for other unpleasant emotions.

Others say that it may all be due to chemicals the body produces during a “fight or flight” response. While this system is supposed to help us protect ourselves against threats, when it is triggered by misplaced anxiety, and there is no real danger around, the emotional changes it stirs up are left without a target and eventually burst out where they probably shouldn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Talkiatry, there are a few relatively simple ways to deal with this kind of anger. For example, exercising is a well-known method for relieving stress and, in turn, anxiety, which is excellent for dealing with these problems.

If exercising is not an option, it’s always worth looking for alternatives in breathing exercises, gentle movement, meditation, and soothing (or not) music for distraction. These methods can help activate the nerves that keep you calm and relaxed, helping you phase out anger more smoothly.

The most important thing, however, is not to be impulsive and respond instead of reacting. Give yourself time before answering something that you feel has angered you. Pull yourself back, breathe, count to 10, and ask yourself what the other person’s motive for saying what they did is.

However, if these coping mechanisms are not enough, it’s best for you and everyone involved to seek out an expert who can give a more professional opinion regarding your exact situation and offer a more personalized approach to dealing with the problem.

But, after all, even when someone is evaluated, the diagnosis may not always be correct, and the situation, for better or worse, can change with time, which may be the situation with the author’s wife. If there is a problem and things are not improving, looking for solutions from different angles is essential. Because in the end, this can make a huge difference in a person’s quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commenters sided with the husband but were worried about his health and the child’s well-being

Reddit comments discussing a guy with two jobs struggling as his jobless wife can’t get their son ready for daycare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about a guy with two jobs dealing with his jobless wife struggling to get their son ready on time.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a guy with 2 jobs dealing with challenges getting his son ready for daycare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit post discussing a guy with 2 jobs frustrated with his jobless wife not getting their son ready for daycare on time.

Reddit conversation showing a man with two jobs frustrated as his jobless wife struggles to get their son ready for daycare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing responsibility and struggles of a guy with 2 jobs dealing with his wife and son’s daycare readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a guy with 2 jobs leaving as his jobless wife struggles to get their son ready for daycare on time.

Comment discussing a guy with two jobs leaving when his jobless wife struggles to get their son ready for daycare.

Comment discussing a guy with 2 jobs frustrated as his jobless wife cannot get their son ready in time for daycare.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a guy with 2 jobs working late while his jobless wife struggles to get their son ready for daycare.

Comment about a guy with 2 jobs leaving because his jobless wife can’t get their son ready for daycare on time.

Comment criticizing a wife’s behavior while husband works two jobs, mentioning daycare and responsibility issues.

ADVERTISEMENT