Woman Gets Up At Dawn To Make Lunches For Toxic BF, He Lies About Eating Them For 1.5 Years

Doing something nice for your significant other feels, well, nice. There are lots of ways that you can support them when they’re going through a tough time. Like getting up early to make them a homemade lunch to pack for work. The sad reality is that some folks won’t be grateful. And they might lie about it, too.

One devastated woman asked the ‘Relationship Advice’ online community for help with a nasty situation with her boyfriend. She shared how she has been making him lunches for a year and a half, only for him to secretly throw them away every single time. Scroll down for the full story and to see what advice the internet gave her.

Most people would probably be happy if their significant other surprised them with a home-cooked lunch to pack for work. But unfortunately, not everyone is grateful

Image credits: Vitor Monthay / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman, who had been getting up at dawn to make lunch for her boyfriend for a year and a half, learned that he had been secretly throwing it away every single day

Image credits: Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text displaying a woman upset with her boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, expressing distrust about him eating her food.

Image credits: throwawayshtcook

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mutual respect is absolutely fundamental to healthy, happy, long-term relationships. Without it, everything crumbles

At the core of this unpleasant situation lie dishonesty, a lack of transparency, poor communication, and complete disrespect for one’s significant other.

Healthy long-term relationships—romantic, familial, platonic, or otherwise—require mutual respect. There must be a fair sense of give-and-take.

If one person puts a disproportionate amount of effort into the relationship while the other doesn’t reciprocate, something is deeply wrong.

In this specific case, the woman shared online how she got up at dawn six days a week, for a year and a half, to make her boyfriend lunch for work. This is a huge sacrifice of time and effort on her part.

What’s more, she assumed that her efforts were directly helping her boyfriend, who had been having a tough time at work. Not only did he betray her trust by throwing out every single lunch she ever packed him, but he also failed to communicate in any way that she should stop making him food.

This level of disrespect and dishonesty is enough to shake the foundations of any relationship. It’s hard to trust someone who has been lying to your face every day for a long time, while encouraging you to waste your precious time.

You’ll probably agree that the fairest thing to do would be to tell your partner that you have an issue with their food, if that’s the main issue. It would be incredibly awkward, sure, but there’s no healthy alternative to honesty.

Meanwhile, if the problem isn’t the food itself, but you feel embarrassed to bring homemade lunches while your colleagues eat the cafeteria food, the issue might lie in you, not your partner.

This isn’t school anymore. You’re an adult, and you can make your own decisions. If you think that you won’t get a promotion because you’re eating your partner’s homemade food, you probably have serious self-esteem issues or a pathological need to be liked by anyone and everyone.

Image credits: Eren Li / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Some people might choose to deceive their partners because they’re scared of the consequences of their actions, want to hide their insecurities, or aim to avoid conflict

We know that we’d be thrilled if our significant others chose to take time out of their busy day to make us lunch for work. And we’d be happy to reciprocate. It’s a pity others don’t appreciate what they already have.

According to Verywell Mind, deception and lying aren’t exactly the same, even though they’re very similar.

“Lying refers specifically to the act of making a false statement. Deception, on the other hand, is a much broader term that encompasses any act or strategy intended to mislead or create a false impression. It can involve actions, words, or omissions. Lying is essentially a smaller subset of deceptive behavior.”

There are lots of reasons why someone might actively deceive their significant other. For example, they might want to avoid conflict, preserve their self-image, or hide their insecurities.

What’s more, they might be scared of the consequences of their actions, feel trapped, be terrified of being judged, or want to maintain their privacy or independence.

However, deception harms your relationship. “The deceiver may struggle to trust that their partner wants to be with the real them and fear losing them – although this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy as they deceive their partners and end up losing them as a result,” clinical psychologist and relationship expert Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, explained to Verywell Mind.

When you’ve read through the full story and everyone’s comments, we’d like to hear from you, too, Pandas. What was your first reaction when you found out about the man throwing out his girlfriend’s lunches?

What would go through your mind if you realized that your partner had been lying to you for years about something nice you’ve been doing for them? Let us know down below.

The internet was horrified by what they read. Here’s what folks online told the devastated author of the story

Text conversation about woman upset with boyfriend for throwing away cooked lunches, highlighting hurt feelings and communication issues.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, standing in a kitchen with crossed arms and frustrated expression.

Woman upset boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, expressing frustration and disappointment in a casual home setting.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches in a kitchen, showing frustration and disappointment.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend while throwing away cooked lunches in a tense kitchen moment.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman expresses frustration about her boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches without explanation.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disappointment in a kitchen setting.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend who is throwing away cooked lunches, showing tension in their relationship.

Woman upset at boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches she prepared, showing frustration and disappointment.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration over wasted food and effort in kitchen.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, expressing frustration over food waste and dishonesty in relationship.

Woman upset as boyfriend throws away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disappointment in the relationship.

Woman upset at boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration in a kitchen setting.

Woman upset as boyfriend throws away cooked lunches, showing frustration and conflict in their relationship.

Upset woman watching boyfriend angrily throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disappointment at the gesture.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend who is angrily throwing away cooked lunches during a tense argument.

Upset woman watching boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches in a kitchen, expressing frustration and disappointment.

Upset woman watching boyfriend angrily throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and relationship tension in a kitchen.

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches in a kitchen, showing frustration and conflict.

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches, showing frustration over wasted food and effort.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend who is throwing away her cooked lunches, highlighting relationship tension and disrespect.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend by a trash bin as he throws away cooked lunches in frustration.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disagreement in a kitchen setting.

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches during a heated kitchen argument.

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches in a kitchen, showing frustration and conflict.

Upset woman confronts boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration in a domestic kitchen setting.

Woman upset as boyfriend throws away cooked lunches, standing in a kitchen with crossed arms and a frustrated expression.

Comment on social media showing user calling someone untrustworthy for lying, relating to woman upset boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches.

Some time later, the woman shared an update with more context

Upset woman talking to boyfriend on couch while he looks away, showing frustration in a tense moment.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman upset as boyfriend throws away cooked lunches to fit in with coworkers eating cafeteria food.

Upset woman confronting her boyfriend who is throwing away cooked lunches in a frustrated kitchen scene.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend for throwing away cooked lunches instead of eating them after work.

Image credits: throwawayshtcook

She followed things up with yet another update

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches in kitchen during a heated argument.

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches in a kitchen, showing frustration and disappointment in relationship.

Upset woman throwing away cooked lunches while her boyfriend looks frustrated in a kitchen setting.

Image credits: throwawayshtcook

Here’s how some people reacted to the follow-up posts

Woman upset with boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches in the kitchen, showing frustration and disappointment.

Upset woman watching as her boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches in a kitchen during a tense moment.

Woman upset at boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disappointment in a home setting.

Woman upset as boyfriend angrily throws away cooked lunches during a tense kitchen confrontation.

Upset woman confronting boyfriend who is angrily throwing away cooked lunches in a kitchen setting.

Woman upset at boyfriend for throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration and disappointment in a kitchen setting.

Upset woman confronts boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches, showing frustration over unappreciated efforts.

Upset woman watching boyfriend throwing away cooked lunches she prepared with disappointment in a kitchen setting.