Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Asks If Kicking Out Husband And Son A Few Days Before Christmas Was An Overreaction
Cluttered kitchen countertop with dishes, bottles, and utensils near a sink, reflecting mom asking about kicking out husband.
Family, Relationships

Mom Asks If Kicking Out Husband And Son A Few Days Before Christmas Was An Overreaction

4

30

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting your loved ones means more than just telling them that you appreciate them. You have to show it. Appreciation often means getting your hands dirty, quite literally, to help out around the house. But the sad reality is that in many families, when it comes to chores, even in this day and age, men don’t step up enough.

One frustrated mother vented online about how her husband and son never help with the housework. Things got so bad with the dad enabling his son’s (and his own!) laziness that the mom finally decided that enough was enough. She threw them out of the house right before Christmas. She then asked the AITA online community whether she was too harsh. Scroll down to read the full story and the internet’s opinions.

RELATED:

    This woman was sick and tired of her husband and son viewing her as their maid

    Cluttered kitchen countertop and sink symbolizing family tension around mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

    Image credits: Jason Leung (not the actual photo)

    So in a last-ditch effort to teach them a lesson, she kicked the two out of the house just days before Christmas

    Mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a family conflict post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a mom describing her husband and son’s laziness, raising questions about kicking them out before Christmas.

    Mom feeling frustrated after husband and son failed to clean before guests, questioning if kicking them out was an overreaction.

    Mom questions if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction during family conflict and holiday plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Open suitcase with clothes packed, symbolizing a mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

    Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

    Mom questions if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction while seeking advice and perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, with son agreeing to chores.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom asks if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, explaining her reasoning and apology.

    Text from a mom reflecting on kicking out her husband and son before Christmas, questioning if it was an overreaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    When someone is unhappy about the allocation of household chores, the stress level in their home can increase tremendously

    In the past, the division of housework was generally attributed to differences in the labor force; men were more likely to work full-time outside the home while women were more likely to manage the household.

    Nowadays, however, the situation is different. Women make up 47% of the workforce in the United States. Yet, as this Reddit post illustrates, they are still often expected to shoulder much of the unpaid labor at home.

    What may matter more than an equal 50/50 split is how each person feels about the division of duties.

    Research tells us that the unfair distribution of housework is one of the top stressors in many relationships. For example, one study discovered that wives whose husbands were minimally involved with these responsibilities were 160% more likely to be distressed, 296% more likely to be uncomfortable with their husbands, and 269% more likely to be unhappy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cozy living room with disheveled couch, small Christmas tree on coffee table, and soft natural light by the window.

    Image credits: Jason Abdilla (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of the time, women are the ones who take on most of the holiday responsibilities

    It’s understandable why the author of the Reddit post resorted to more radical measures during this particular time of year. According to new research by Starling Bank, women are primarily responsible for 19 of the 23 Christmas tasks.

    The survey suggests that men take the lead in carving the turkey (they do this exclusively by themselves 51% of the time compared to 26% of women), washing up after the festive dinner (31% vs 26%), untangling the fairy lights (41% vs 28%), and getting rid of the Christmas tree (51% vs 16%).

    Women, on the other hand, buy presents (57% vs 8% of men), wrap them (58% vs 10%), plan Christmas dinner and buy the products (51% vs 12%), cook it (49% vs 19%), attend the children’s nativity play (28% vs 6%), write holiday cards (62% vs 10%), clean the house for guests (42% vs 12%), and much more.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With all of the preparation on the horizon, no wonder the woman behind the Reddit post wanted her husband and son to step up.

    Woman holding folded warm sweaters in cozy knitwear, related to mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

    Image credits: Dan Gold (not the actual photo)

    Most people said the woman did nothing wrong

    Reddit comment discussing parenting boundaries and kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

    Mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, family conflict during holidays.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User shares story about parental divorce and chores, debating if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was overreaction.

    User comment praising a mom for making a stand about kicking out husband and son before Christmas overreaction concerns.

    Comment on Reddit discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, focusing on relationship and family issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online comment discussing family conflict about kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

    Alt text: User discussion on whether kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a parenting conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and family dynamics.

    Comment on a mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, labeled NTA.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction about family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment about mom’s strike due to husband and children not helping before Christmas, discussing overreaction.

    Text comment discussing a complicated family dynamic involving a mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

    Comment discussing a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing if mom kicking out husband and son days before Christmas was an overreaction.

    But some thought she could’ve been less harsh on the boy

    Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and parenting concerns.

    Mom reflects on whether kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in family conflict discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing if mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and its impact on relationships.

    Comment discussing a mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas, questioning if it was an overreaction about family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a family conflict.

    Reddit comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and marital responsibility advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    4

    30

    4

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, tell me I misread this all and OP didn't actually made her 13 years old son sign a contract so that he'll be allowed to come home and spend Christmas with family ? Jeezus. I can understand her being upset that he's not doing chores, but he's pretty much still a kid and she's the one who chose to bring him into this world, it's her duty to make sure he has food and shelter. I'm not sure CPS would be too happy with the whole situation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can she legally prevent the husband and her son (who is a minor) from returning to their home?

    0
    0points
    reply
    humedebruyn avatar
    Hume
    Hume
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends who's house it is. It seems like the house is in her name, which the husband respects, as he isn't challenging that he has full right to be home too. It is a bit strange, yes, but I guess this has been coming for a long time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, tell me I misread this all and OP didn't actually made her 13 years old son sign a contract so that he'll be allowed to come home and spend Christmas with family ? Jeezus. I can understand her being upset that he's not doing chores, but he's pretty much still a kid and she's the one who chose to bring him into this world, it's her duty to make sure he has food and shelter. I'm not sure CPS would be too happy with the whole situation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can she legally prevent the husband and her son (who is a minor) from returning to their home?

    0
    0points
    reply
    humedebruyn avatar
    Hume
    Hume
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends who's house it is. It seems like the house is in her name, which the husband respects, as he isn't challenging that he has full right to be home too. It is a bit strange, yes, but I guess this has been coming for a long time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT