Mom Asks If Kicking Out Husband And Son A Few Days Before Christmas Was An Overreaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting your loved ones means more than just telling them that you appreciate them. You have to show it. Appreciation often means getting your hands dirty, quite literally, to help out around the house. But the sad reality is that in many families, when it comes to chores, even in this day and age, men don’t step up enough.

One frustrated mother vented online about how her husband and son never help with the housework. Things got so bad with the dad enabling his son’s (and his own!) laziness that the mom finally decided that enough was enough. She threw them out of the house right before Christmas. She then asked the AITA online community whether she was too harsh. Scroll down to read the full story and the internet’s opinions.

RELATED:

This woman was sick and tired of her husband and son viewing her as their maid

Cluttered kitchen countertop and sink symbolizing family tension around mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

Image credits: Jason Leung (not the actual photo)

So in a last-ditch effort to teach them a lesson, she kicked the two out of the house just days before Christmas

Mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a family conflict post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a mom describing her husband and son’s laziness, raising questions about kicking them out before Christmas.

Mom feeling frustrated after husband and son failed to clean before guests, questioning if kicking them out was an overreaction.

Mom questions if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction during family conflict and holiday plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Open suitcase with clothes packed, symbolizing a mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

Mom questions if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction while seeking advice and perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text update about mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, with son agreeing to chores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom asks if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, explaining her reasoning and apology.

Text from a mom reflecting on kicking out her husband and son before Christmas, questioning if it was an overreaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

When someone is unhappy about the allocation of household chores, the stress level in their home can increase tremendously

In the past, the division of housework was generally attributed to differences in the labor force; men were more likely to work full-time outside the home while women were more likely to manage the household.

Nowadays, however, the situation is different. Women make up 47% of the workforce in the United States. Yet, as this Reddit post illustrates, they are still often expected to shoulder much of the unpaid labor at home.

What may matter more than an equal 50/50 split is how each person feels about the division of duties.

Research tells us that the unfair distribution of housework is one of the top stressors in many relationships. For example, one study discovered that wives whose husbands were minimally involved with these responsibilities were 160% more likely to be distressed, 296% more likely to be uncomfortable with their husbands, and 269% more likely to be unhappy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cozy living room with disheveled couch, small Christmas tree on coffee table, and soft natural light by the window.

Image credits: Jason Abdilla (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of the time, women are the ones who take on most of the holiday responsibilities

It’s understandable why the author of the Reddit post resorted to more radical measures during this particular time of year. According to new research by Starling Bank, women are primarily responsible for 19 of the 23 Christmas tasks.

The survey suggests that men take the lead in carving the turkey (they do this exclusively by themselves 51% of the time compared to 26% of women), washing up after the festive dinner (31% vs 26%), untangling the fairy lights (41% vs 28%), and getting rid of the Christmas tree (51% vs 16%).

Women, on the other hand, buy presents (57% vs 8% of men), wrap them (58% vs 10%), plan Christmas dinner and buy the products (51% vs 12%), cook it (49% vs 19%), attend the children’s nativity play (28% vs 6%), write holiday cards (62% vs 10%), clean the house for guests (42% vs 12%), and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all of the preparation on the horizon, no wonder the woman behind the Reddit post wanted her husband and son to step up.

Woman holding folded warm sweaters in cozy knitwear, related to mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

Image credits: Dan Gold (not the actual photo)

Most people said the woman did nothing wrong

Reddit comment discussing parenting boundaries and kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

Mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, family conflict during holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User shares story about parental divorce and chores, debating if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was overreaction.

User comment praising a mom for making a stand about kicking out husband and son before Christmas overreaction concerns.

Comment on Reddit discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, focusing on relationship and family issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment discussing family conflict about kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

Alt text: User discussion on whether kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a parenting conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and family dynamics.

Comment on a mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction, labeled NTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing mom asking if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction about family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment about mom’s strike due to husband and children not helping before Christmas, discussing overreaction.

Text comment discussing a complicated family dynamic involving a mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas.

Comment discussing a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing if mom kicking out husband and son days before Christmas was an overreaction.

But some thought she could’ve been less harsh on the boy

Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and parenting concerns.

Mom reflects on whether kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in family conflict discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a mom questioning if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing if mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and its impact on relationships.

Comment discussing a mom kicking out husband and son before Christmas, questioning if it was an overreaction about family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction in a family conflict.

Reddit comment discussing if kicking out husband and son before Christmas was an overreaction and marital responsibility advice.

ADVERTISEMENT