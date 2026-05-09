So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting posts from the “What does this mean” internet group, a space dedicated to questions people can’t seem to find answers for. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own stories and answers in the comments down below.

Before the internet, people must have just been ok with random mysteries, sequences of codes or symbols that they knew they’d never learn the explanation for. But in the digital age, there is nothing stopping someone from posting a question or picture and waiting for the ‘net to provide more context .

#1 What Does This Bumper Sticker Mean? taarna42:



It's from the movie Practical Magic.



Sally Owens: Always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, always have rosemary grow by a garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and be sure to fall in love.

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#2 Belated Christmas Gift AtavisticJackal:



Alice in chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Oasis



Greenday, Radiohead, Offspring, Smashing Pumpkins



Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Cranberries



Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bush, Counting Crows, Korn

#3 Tf Does This Mean ForTheLoveOfLongmont:



"iPhone face" is used to refer to the idea online that some actors have too modern of a 'look' for historical roles, i.e. "a face that has definitely seen an iPhone" or something along those lines.



This poster is saying that "iPhone face" has less to do with the actors themselves, but instead happens because of poor styling choices. Both images are of the actress Margot Robbie in a historical role, but in the image in the right, from Wuthering Heights (2026), she suffers from "iPhone face" due to poor styling of her hair, makeup, and costuming

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#4 Found This Writing On A Car In Hamburg One_Flower_4173:



The expression/greeting in question is 'Ramadan Kareem' [Arabic: رمضان كريم] literally means "Generous Ramadan" or "Noble Ramadan". It is used to wish someone a blessed, generous month filled with kindness.

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#5 Found On A Shirt. How Are They Related? Apart-Airline-8443:



Jewrassic park?

#6 What Does This Stand For? iMegastoner710:



God is greater than the highs and lows



G well obvious God Greater sign Mountain Valley

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#7 A Schizophrenic Inmate Drew This. What Does It Mean, If Anything? 🤔 whoamannipples:



It doesn’t mean anything in the world you and I live in OP, but it certainly means something in the world of that guy’s mind. Intricate notes and drawings like this are pretty typical of schizoid-affected people.



It seems like something mysterious and important because to the person who made it, it is. But none of it is real.

#8 My Wife Was Gifted This Arabian Perfume Years Ago And It Drives Me Crazy ThomasAugsburger:



White Oud

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#9 Weird Keychain Ebonhearth_Druid:



It's a moose and a squirrel, aka Rocky and Bullwinkle. "You're the moose to my squirrel" would be an indicator of true and unbreakable friendship.



The show Supernatural used this reference a lot with Crowley calling the brothers Moose and Squirrel because the two are inseparable and always ruining his plans, so it could be an indirect reference to that, which is just another reference to Rocky and Bullwinkle

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#10 Seen At A Coffee Shop junipyr-lilak:



Banana orientation. Putting them upside down can cause them to split from each other which can cause them to go bad faster. They also stack more nicely in the same orientation. Working retail does some strange things to the mind, unfortunately this is one thing that will stick with me.

#11 What Does This Mean Urithiru:



The "Thiên Tâm" symbol, or "Heart of Heaven," is significant in Vietnamese culture for representing harmony, balance, and the interconnectedness of the universe. It embodies the idea of cosmic order, unity, and personal growth, serving as a cultural and spiritual symbol found in art, architecture, and spiritual practices.

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#12 What Does This Mean? bstrauss3:



EU right to repair.



They're basically staking out a position that they will not make spare parts available after 7 years.



The appliance probably comes with a one-year warranty and they would have to repair it during that time. After that under right to repair they need to make information and spare parts available so you can repair it yourself or have it repaired.

#13 Someone Put A Plastic Fish On My Car Door Handle PointBreakvsLebowski:



I know someone who puts ducks that size everywhere, just for people to find and hopefully put a smile on their face. This may be that, but they like fish

#14 What Does This Mean suncity353:



You're about to get robbed.



Get out of your car and find out.

#15 Trying To Figure Out What This Picture Is And What “No Dislike” Is Meant To Mean DoesntMatterEh:



What ever you do, meep dry.



I assume no dislike means don't treat this package roughly

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 This Came From A Random Sticker Pack Where All Stickers Were Mainly Yellow And Positive LordGaben01:



Old vine meme.

#17 What The Hell Does The Sticker Mean? inthewoods54:



I think he's trying to say guns aren't the problem, the way you're raising your kids are the problem. At least that's my guess.

#18 Any Idea What This Means? Someone Wrote It In My Building Stairwell MillionDollarHeckler:



It's Klatchian, it's says "Enjoy your day"

#19 Got This At An Estate Sale, What Does It Say?? genderlawyer:



It appears to state 英吉沙 (Yīngjíshā) a place in Xinjiang. It is cultural region famous for its knives. I do not personally know mandarin, nor do I have any knowledge of Yīngjíshā, however, I have experience writing similar characters in Japanese, and the text appears amateurish. Both the text and the "1993" share the same sort of improper shape/kerning/spacing. It makes me think that this is a poor quality knife which has had a famous location written on it to raise the perceived value of the knife - like scratching "Champaign" onto a bottle of sparkling wine.

#20 Why Did The Price Of My Order Sky Rocket? Historical-Low-6535:



Yeah if you actually go to the website, the big blue banner across your screen at their websites home page, answers your questions for you. You're paying tarrifs.

#21 I’ve Been Driving Past This Sign On The PA Turnpike For At Least A Year. I’ve Asked A Lot Of Local Friends But No One Knows What It Means. It’s Near A Singer Factory, Which Makes Sewing Machines FroyoAromatic9392:



There is a famous company that produces sewing machines named Singer.



Singer Equipment is not that company. They’re counting on people recognizing the other brand name as part of their ad campaign.



Singer Equipment does like restaurant and hotel supply.

#22 All Right, What Did My Wife Bought Because This Is Not Seasoning AbilityEqual1891:



That's rubbing oil for pain. It does say in English, "FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY" on the box. Highly likely to contain turpentine if that's the case.

#23 What Do The Symbols Translate To? My parents are concerned the symbols might be some satanic thing which I really doubt but they won't let me buy it unless they know what the symbols mean. I am referring to the symbols along the edges not the big symbol. If anyone knows, I would appreciate the help. I tried to translate it myself but I don't really know what in doing and when I searched "thplodninja" which is what I ended up with, I couldn't find anything. I didn't look very hard so maybe that's the problem. Thanks.



UrAFrogg:



It’s just gibberish. It’s made to look cool

#24 Friend Has This. Isn't Sure What It Means GrumpyGlasses:



It means patience but the Chinese lettering is terrible.

#25 What Does This Cause Of Death Say ? OwnLobster1701:



Improper closure of foetal heart valves resulting in so called Blue Baby

#26 What Does This Symbol Mean? anon:



It's for the national society of roofers, everyone gets one after 2 years. A worker must have lost it. Apparently they interact with the sun quite a bit and it's a symbol of consistency.

#27 On The Vatican Museum Official Website DubstepJuggalo69:



Probably what happened is someone typed "Male" and it auto-translated from Italian.

#28 What Do These Characters Translate To In English? ElkEngineer:



恭喜发财 - basically may you make a fortune/be prosperous/get rich. It’s a very common phrase during lunar new year!

#29 At A Local Gas Station Undermost_Drip:



Don't drop in painted pop tabs. They cost much more to recycle them back into child medical supplies.



just4diy:



No, it's still way easier to recycle existing aluminum than to extract it from raw ore, regardless of how contaminated it is. Processing ore is super difficult.

#30 What Does Getting “Cracked” Mean?? mCharles88:



Current top comment: Went to the chiropractor.



Current second top comment: Successfully laid.



Current third top comment: Got laid with the chiropractor.

#31 Saw This Poster In The Bathroom At Forrest Hills Stadium During A Concert LeoPromissio:



The first part, I’d guess, means that the first bit of toilet paper you tear off should only be half an arms’ length. Then see how you’re doing after that. Like, ‘keep rolling along’ or something. So confusing.

#32 Anyone Get This Joke? Kityri:



It’s implying that the boy at school compared him to his dad as an insult. The son didn’t say anything back because the boy is a bully. Dad thought it was a compliment, the son did not.

#33 What Does This Asl Sweater Say? Ferocula:



It’s signed English, not ASL. We don’t use “is” or “to” in ASL. It’s supposed to say: “Ability to communicate is progress.” If I were translating this into ASL, I’d probably have it say something like: “ABILITY - COMMUNICATE - THAT - PROGRESS”. It’s tricky not having facial expressions in the design, leaving it up to the viewer to interpret meaning w/o clues. It’s tricky to draw and represent ASL in a design like this - but not impossible.

#34 Saw This On The Back Of A Car, What Is Scan Queen? yarn_b:



For an ultrasound tech more than likely

#35 What Does This Ring Say? Fun-Sky-679:



LGE, in Monogram script it's traditional to place the last initial in the middle. This would be easy to polish down and re engrave if desired

#36 Not Understanding This Picture reveillemoname:



The father is a trucker. Or a transformer.

#37 They're Doing Some Construction Down The Street From Me, And These Marks Are On The Sidewalk, And I'm Wondering What They Mean hubtackset:



The point is a 40 ft offset of design (centerline) station 59+00 (5,900 ft).

#38 Why Do People Waste Bagels Like This? Apparently, This Is Common In Urban Areas, Whether The Bagels/Bread Are In Bags On The Ground Or Scattered On The Ground.. I Doubt These Are For The Birds.. Does This Signify Something? Who Would Do This?!?! ImportantRepublic965:



My guess is that these bagels were thrown away behind the bakery because they didn’t sell in a certain period of time. Then a hungry person took the bag from the trash, ate their fill and left the rest of the bagels scattered on the sidewalk.

#39 What Is This Word, What Does It Mean, And In What Language ? Senior-Summer-4476:



To me, it looks like "четверг" (Chetverg) which is Thursday in Russian.

#40 What Does My Starbucks Cup Say? Jickey:



You rock!❤️

#41 Girlfriend Got This From Her Mom And We Were Wondering If This Is Lettering Or Just A Design DealerTurbulent7725:



It’s turned backwards but it means longevity

#42 Painted On My Street. What Does It Mean? bear45188721:



Milling is like scraping off the top layer before laying new asphalt.

#43 What Fabric Is This? Thank You Infamous_Register223:



棉 means cotton, so 100% cotton