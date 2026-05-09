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Before the internet, people must have just been ok with random mysteries, sequences of codes or symbols that they knew they’d never learn the explanation for. But in the digital age, there is nothing stopping someone from posting a question or picture and waiting for the ‘net to provide more context.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting posts from the “What does this mean” internet group, a space dedicated to questions people can’t seem to find answers for. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own stories and answers in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Does This Bumper Sticker Mean?

A bumper sticker on a dirty car window showing a salt shaker, herbs, and a heart. Interesting post on what this means.

taarna42:

It's from the movie Practical Magic.

Sally Owens: Always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, always have rosemary grow by a garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and be sure to fall in love.

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Belated Christmas Gift

    Belated Christmas Gift

    AtavisticJackal:

    Alice in chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Oasis

    Greenday, Radiohead, Offspring, Smashing Pumpkins

    Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Cranberries

    Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bush, Counting Crows, Korn

    Generic2770 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Tf Does This Mean

    Tf Does This Mean

    ForTheLoveOfLongmont:

    "iPhone face" is used to refer to the idea online that some actors have too modern of a 'look' for historical roles, i.e. "a face that has definitely seen an iPhone" or something along those lines.

    This poster is saying that "iPhone face" has less to do with the actors themselves, but instead happens because of poor styling choices. Both images are of the actress Margot Robbie in a historical role, but in the image in the right, from Wuthering Heights (2026), she suffers from "iPhone face" due to poor styling of her hair, makeup, and costuming

    Westafricangrey Report

    5points
    POST
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    #4

    Found This Writing On A Car In Hamburg

    A snowy Audi car with Arabic script written on the hood, representing something interesting on the "What Does This Mean?" group.

    One_Flower_4173:

    The expression/greeting in question is 'Ramadan Kareem' [Arabic: رمضان كريم] literally means "Generous Ramadan" or "Noble Ramadan". It is used to wish someone a blessed, generous month filled with kindness.

    Daniel15F97C7 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    Found On A Shirt. How Are They Related?

    Found On A Shirt. How Are They Related?

    Apart-Airline-8443:

    Jewrassic park?

    Thee_Astronaut Report

    5points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a TRex menorah on top. Amazon sells them.

    0
    0points
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    #6

    What Does This Stand For?

    What Does This Stand For?

    iMegastoner710:

    God is greater than the highs and lows

    G well obvious God Greater sign Mountain Valley

    Pale-Brick1975 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #7

    A Schizophrenic Inmate Drew This. What Does It Mean, If Anything? 🤔

    A Schizophrenic Inmate Drew This. What Does It Mean, If Anything? 🤔

    whoamannipples:

    It doesn’t mean anything in the world you and I live in OP, but it certainly means something in the world of that guy’s mind. Intricate notes and drawings like this are pretty typical of schizoid-affected people.

    It seems like something mysterious and important because to the person who made it, it is. But none of it is real.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    My Wife Was Gifted This Arabian Perfume Years Ago And It Drives Me Crazy

    My Wife Was Gifted This Arabian Perfume Years Ago And It Drives Me Crazy

    ThomasAugsburger:

    White Oud

    VZcallingMX Report

    4points
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crazy in what way? That is in Arabic or that the smell is good? Going is the latter

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Weird Keychain

    A person holds a metal tag that reads "You're the deer to my squirrel". An interesting meaning.

    Ebonhearth_Druid:

    It's a moose and a squirrel, aka Rocky and Bullwinkle. "You're the moose to my squirrel" would be an indicator of true and unbreakable friendship.

    The show Supernatural used this reference a lot with Crowley calling the brothers Moose and Squirrel because the two are inseparable and always ruining his plans, so it could be an indirect reference to that, which is just another reference to Rocky and Bullwinkle

    luvr222 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #10

    Seen At A Coffee Shop

    Seen At A Coffee Shop

    junipyr-lilak:

    Banana orientation. Putting them upside down can cause them to split from each other which can cause them to go bad faster. They also stack more nicely in the same orientation. Working retail does some strange things to the mind, unfortunately this is one thing that will stick with me.

    scot1246 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    What Does This Mean

    A hand holds a silver pendant shaped like the Venus symbol merging with a lotus flower, something interesting.

    Urithiru:

    The "Thiên Tâm" symbol, or "Heart of Heaven," is significant in Vietnamese culture for representing harmony, balance, and the interconnectedness of the universe. It embodies the idea of cosmic order, unity, and personal growth, serving as a cultural and spiritual symbol found in art, architecture, and spiritual practices.

    Excellent_Goat6931 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #12

    What Does This Mean?

    A close-up of a product manual with a warning about impacts and a note that the appliance's legal life cycle is 7 years. Posted Something Interesting.

    bstrauss3:

    EU right to repair.

    They're basically staking out a position that they will not make spare parts available after 7 years.

    The appliance probably comes with a one-year warranty and they would have to repair it during that time. After that under right to repair they need to make information and spare parts available so you can repair it yourself or have it repaired.

    Otherwise_Wasabi_730 Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Someone Put A Plastic Fish On My Car Door Handle

    Someone Put A Plastic Fish On My Car Door Handle

    PointBreakvsLebowski:

    I know someone who puts ducks that size everywhere, just for people to find and hopefully put a smile on their face. This may be that, but they like fish

    okaysweaty167 Report

    3points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My granddaughter has tiny capybaras that I find in random places

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    What Does This Mean

    What Does This Mean

    suncity353:

    You're about to get robbed.

    Get out of your car and find out.

    Silent_Blacksmith_29 Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Trying To Figure Out What This Picture Is And What “No Dislike” Is Meant To Mean

    Trying To Figure Out What This Picture Is And What “No Dislike” Is Meant To Mean

    DoesntMatterEh:

    What ever you do, meep dry.

    I assume no dislike means don't treat this package roughly

    lemonjenny Report

    3points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and be sure to keep top upwapd

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Came From A Random Sticker Pack Where All Stickers Were Mainly Yellow And Positive

    This Came From A Random Sticker Pack Where All Stickers Were Mainly Yellow And Positive

    LordGaben01:

    Old vine meme.

    Quiet-Log8217 Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    What The Hell Does The Sticker Mean?

    What The Hell Does The Sticker Mean?

    inthewoods54:

    I think he's trying to say guns aren't the problem, the way you're raising your kids are the problem. At least that's my guess.

    Regular_Hawk8513 Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Any Idea What This Means? Someone Wrote It In My Building Stairwell

    Abstract black calligraphy on a concrete wall. This interesting post leaves one wondering, What does this mean?

    MillionDollarHeckler:

    It's Klatchian, it's says "Enjoy your day"

    kittybuckmeow Report

    3points
    POST
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    #19

    Got This At An Estate Sale, What Does It Say??

    Got This At An Estate Sale, What Does It Say??

    genderlawyer:

    It appears to state 英吉沙 (Yīngjíshā) a place in Xinjiang. It is cultural region famous for its knives. I do not personally know mandarin, nor do I have any knowledge of Yīngjíshā, however, I have experience writing similar characters in Japanese, and the text appears amateurish. Both the text and the "1993" share the same sort of improper shape/kerning/spacing. It makes me think that this is a poor quality knife which has had a famous location written on it to raise the perceived value of the knife - like scratching "Champaign" onto a bottle of sparkling wine.

    Turbulent-Story4779 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Why Did The Price Of My Order Sky Rocket?

    Why Did The Price Of My Order Sky Rocket?

    Historical-Low-6535:

    Yeah if you actually go to the website, the big blue banner across your screen at their websites home page, answers your questions for you. You're paying tarrifs.

    Main_Republic6873 Report

    3points
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enough people voted for everyone to need to pay this.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    I’ve Been Driving Past This Sign On The PA Turnpike For At Least A Year. I’ve Asked A Lot Of Local Friends But No One Knows What It Means. It’s Near A Singer Factory, Which Makes Sewing Machines

    I’ve Been Driving Past This Sign On The PA Turnpike For At Least A Year. I’ve Asked A Lot Of Local Friends But No One Knows What It Means. It’s Near A Singer Factory, Which Makes Sewing Machines

    FroyoAromatic9392:

    There is a famous company that produces sewing machines named Singer.

    Singer Equipment is not that company. They’re counting on people recognizing the other brand name as part of their ad campaign.

    Singer Equipment does like restaurant and hotel supply.

    SheWhoIsConfused Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    All Right, What Did My Wife Bought Because This Is Not Seasoning

    All Right, What Did My Wife Bought Because This Is Not Seasoning

    AbilityEqual1891:

    That's rubbing oil for pain. It does say in English, "FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY" on the box. Highly likely to contain turpentine if that's the case.

    Radiant_Sunpriest Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    What Do The Symbols Translate To?

    Black hooded cardigan with gold runic and geometric designs, front and back views. What does this mean?

    My parents are concerned the symbols might be some satanic thing which I really doubt but they won't let me buy it unless they know what the symbols mean. I am referring to the symbols along the edges not the big symbol. If anyone knows, I would appreciate the help. I tried to translate it myself but I don't really know what in doing and when I searched "thplodninja" which is what I ended up with, I couldn't find anything. I didn't look very hard so maybe that's the problem. Thanks.

    UrAFrogg:

    It’s just gibberish. It’s made to look cool

    WhatAreSpaces09 Report

    3points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them not to worry. Ain't no devil, just god when hes drunk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Friend Has This. Isn't Sure What It Means

    Friend Has This. Isn't Sure What It Means

    GrumpyGlasses:

    It means patience but the Chinese lettering is terrible.

    highlander0013b Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    What Does This Cause Of Death Say ?

    What Does This Cause Of Death Say ?

    OwnLobster1701:

    Improper closure of foetal heart valves resulting in so called Blue Baby

    blotchie Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This baby probably had Tetralogy of Fallot, a cardiac birth defect that prevents the heart from pumping out enough oxygenated blood to the rest of the body. This results in a blue-ish tinge to the skin, so the condition used to be known as "Blue Baby Syndrome". Until the first surgical treatment for Tetralogy of Fallot was developed in 1944, the prognosis for these children was very poor: many did not survive their first year, and none survived past about 10 years old.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #26

    What Does This Symbol Mean?

    What Does This Symbol Mean?

    anon:

    It's for the national society of roofers, everyone gets one after 2 years. A worker must have lost it. Apparently they interact with the sun quite a bit and it's a symbol of consistency.

    Melvino_19 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    On The Vatican Museum Official Website

    A digital screen showing a drop-down menu for S*x with "Bad" selected. An interesting "what does this mean?" moment.

    DubstepJuggalo69:

    Probably what happened is someone typed "Male" and it auto-translated from Italian.

    Ashen_Larry Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    What Do These Characters Translate To In English?

    A red apple with Chinese characters carved into its skin, held by a hand over a fuzzy blanket. Interesting post.

    ElkEngineer:

    恭喜发财 - basically may you make a fortune/be prosperous/get rich. It’s a very common phrase during lunar new year!

    el1ab3lla Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    At A Local Gas Station

    At A Local Gas Station

    Undermost_Drip:

    Don't drop in painted pop tabs. They cost much more to recycle them back into child medical supplies.

    just4diy:

    No, it's still way easier to recycle existing aluminum than to extract it from raw ore, regardless of how contaminated it is. Processing ore is super difficult.

    lifetimeofnovawledge Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    What Does Getting “Cracked” Mean??

    A worker in a white shirt and red apron raises her arms in a locker room, posting something interesting about fries.

    mCharles88:

    Current top comment: Went to the chiropractor.

    Current second top comment: Successfully laid.

    Current third top comment: Got laid with the chiropractor.

    thegleekster Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Saw This Poster In The Bathroom At Forrest Hills Stadium During A Concert

    Saw This Poster In The Bathroom At Forrest Hills Stadium During A Concert

    LeoPromissio:

    The first part, I’d guess, means that the first bit of toilet paper you tear off should only be half an arms’ length. Then see how you’re doing after that. Like, ‘keep rolling along’ or something. So confusing.

    Long_Banana_6880 Report

    2points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Suggested amount to hold against your a*s to muffle a truly glorious fart?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Anyone Get This Joke?

    Anyone Get This Joke?

    Kityri:

    It’s implying that the boy at school compared him to his dad as an insult. The son didn’t say anything back because the boy is a bully. Dad thought it was a compliment, the son did not.

    Ok-Blueberry8036 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    What Does This Asl Sweater Say?

    What Does This Asl Sweater Say?

    Ferocula:

    It’s signed English, not ASL. We don’t use “is” or “to” in ASL. It’s supposed to say: “Ability to communicate is progress.” If I were translating this into ASL, I’d probably have it say something like: “ABILITY - COMMUNICATE - THAT - PROGRESS”. It’s tricky not having facial expressions in the design, leaving it up to the viewer to interpret meaning w/o clues. It’s tricky to draw and represent ASL in a design like this - but not impossible.

    sadbug69 Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Saw This On The Back Of A Car, What Is Scan Queen?

    Saw This On The Back Of A Car, What Is Scan Queen?

    yarn_b:

    For an ultrasound tech more than likely

    Desperate-Data-8165 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    What Does This Ring Say?

    What Does This Ring Say?

    Fun-Sky-679:

    LGE, in Monogram script it's traditional to place the last initial in the middle. This would be easy to polish down and re engrave if desired

    RidingTheBench12 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Not Understanding This Picture

    Not Understanding This Picture

    reveillemoname:

    The father is a trucker. Or a transformer.

    Bunchasticks Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    They're Doing Some Construction Down The Street From Me, And These Marks Are On The Sidewalk, And I'm Wondering What They Mean

    They're Doing Some Construction Down The Street From Me, And These Marks Are On The Sidewalk, And I'm Wondering What They Mean

    hubtackset:

    The point is a 40 ft offset of design (centerline) station 59+00 (5,900 ft).

    1billsfan716 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Why Do People Waste Bagels Like This? Apparently, This Is Common In Urban Areas, Whether The Bagels/Bread Are In Bags On The Ground Or Scattered On The Ground.. I Doubt These Are For The Birds.. Does This Signify Something? Who Would Do This?!?!

    Why Do People Waste Bagels Like This? Apparently, This Is Common In Urban Areas, Whether The Bagels/Bread Are In Bags On The Ground Or Scattered On The Ground.. I Doubt These Are For The Birds.. Does This Signify Something? Who Would Do This?!?!

    ImportantRepublic965:

    My guess is that these bagels were thrown away behind the bakery because they didn’t sell in a certain period of time. Then a hungry person took the bag from the trash, ate their fill and left the rest of the bagels scattered on the sidewalk.

    Royal-Race4059 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    What Is This Word, What Does It Mean, And In What Language ?

    What Is This Word, What Does It Mean, And In What Language ?

    Senior-Summer-4476:

    To me, it looks like "четверг" (Chetverg) which is Thursday in Russian.

    Far_Newt9577 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    What Does My Starbucks Cup Say?

    What Does My Starbucks Cup Say?

    Jickey:

    You rock!❤️

    Pretend-Individual47 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Girlfriend Got This From Her Mom And We Were Wondering If This Is Lettering Or Just A Design

    A gold necklace with an interesting Chinese character pendant, lying on a dark blue fabric. What does this mean?

    DealerTurbulent7725:

    It’s turned backwards but it means longevity

    Lococlyde Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Painted On My Street. What Does It Mean?

    White spray-painted text on asphalt reads "MILL ONLY" with arrows, an interesting post for a group.

    bear45188721:

    Milling is like scraping off the top layer before laying new asphalt.

    naonatu- Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    What Fabric Is This? Thank You

    A hand holds up a clothing label with Chinese text and care symbols. This textile information could be something interesting.

    Infamous_Register223:

    棉 means cotton, so 100% cotton

    beepboop444444444 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Anyone Know What This Says?

    A hand holds a green jade pendant on a gold chain. The pendant has a gold 福 symbol. What does this mean?

    CompetitiveBag9279:

    It means good luck in chinese, along with the green jade which is a luck symbol

    WhatAreSpaces09 Report

    2points
    POST
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