People online share the “harmless” and downright normal things their partners do that they find disproportionately annoying. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments section down below.

Once the honeymoon phase of a relationship (sometimes literally the honeymoon) ends, people quickly discover that their partner might have questionable ideas about how to stack the dishwasher, or they might snore like a woodchipper working overtime. For some, this is just a new hurdle to overcome, but others struggle to get over it.

#1 says he slept terrible but every time I woke up in the middle of the night he was sleeping like a rock

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Decides to shave his face…right after I clean the bathroom.

#3 we both leave our shoes lying around but his are bigger and that's annoying

#4 Doesn’t immediately look when I say ‘look’ makes me so mad

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 When he says, what do you mean? When I said exactly what I meant and it couldn’t mean anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 absolutely no sense of urgency

#7 Do i need to explain?

#8 When he gets sick he refuses to take medicine and then complains about how he doesn’t feel good

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Asking me where something is without even looking first.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 brushes his teeth by moving his head not the brush ?!?!?!?!?!?!

#11 Talks when I am listening to my audiobook - so I pause it and let him finish - hit play and then he starts to talk again

#12 goes to the shop and gets exactly what we need, no this looked nice or a surprise item

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I can only ask one question at a time while texting because he only responds to the most recent thing I send

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 he constantly asks me questions he could easily figure out the answer to. like he’ll be holding a box of pasta and ask me how long he’s supposed to cook it for

#15 She wears socks to bed and then in the middle of the night will take the socks off and leave them there at the end of the bed under the covers. I call it her sock graveyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 In the car park drives past all the good spots and parks as far as he can away from the shop that we mayswell of walked from home

#17 Has all the juicy tea but is missing details

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Doesn’t have tik tok, so I have to screen record like a cave man

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Has the worst windshield wiper timing management

#20 he reads slow when I show him a meme.

#21 When I say I’m sick he is also magically sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Literally zero phone volume awareness. Like why is your volume all the way up constantly

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 he does the house chores but not in the exact order I had imagined

#24 When I’m cooking and he goes over and stirs something.

#25 When I say I have a headache he tells me to take paracetamol…I wasn’t looking for a solution I was looking for sympathy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Sneezing SO LOUDLY like why are you screaming

#27 we both will make our room messy but his mess annoys me more

#28 Turns the big light on in our room instead of the table lamps

#29 He gives himself noooo wiggle room. If the destination says 27 minutes he will leave 28 minutes before

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 When I’m telling him something and he’s on his phone. I know he’s listening, but I just want him to look at me.

#31 This is how he cuts bags open

#32 Silent treatment after arguments

#33 He waits until I’m completely ready before he starts getting ready and will complain how long I take

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 He puts the toothpaste on his front teeth to then put the brush in his mouth

#35 he poops for like 20-30mins

#36 Tells me he’s not sleeping when I SEE HIM SLEEEPING

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 When I'm hungry and he isn't

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Saying he is not sleeping , while he is snoring ( after I push him not to snore) . Irritating!

#39 everything he does is so slow, he takes his time with EVERYTHING. no sense of urgency

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 He wont take any medecine at all

#41 Gets mad when I don’t pay attention to a movie I never said I wanted to watch

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Falls asleep the second his head hits the pillow leaving me to deal with my brain myself

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Any time he coughs, I can feel my blood boiling

#44 Noises, I just can’t with unnecessary noises

#45 He stops everything he’s doing when he talks

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Sighs really loud and I ask what’s wrong and he’s say “nothing I just took a breath”

#47 Gives me appropriate advice & solutions when I just wanna be irrational.

#48 He’s too calm.. why don’t you have anxiety or panic about anything? Why are you so relaxed? Why don’t you freak out about time or anything at all????

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Using the biggest cutting board for cutting one small tomato

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Doesn’t always respond when I talk bc “there was no response to what you said” idc if I say I just farted at least say something anything

#51 He doesn’t push the kettle back against the wall once he’s done so it’s left halfway across the counter. Fries my brain!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 parks backwards everywhere for no reason

#53 He lets the rain collect on his windshield twice as long as I would before it wipes

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 takes the toilet roll off the holder when he uses it and NEVER puts it back on. just leaves it on the counter.

#55 Watches the same shows everyday. We’ve been together 10 years. He’s watched every episode of My Wife and Kids and Everybody Hates Chris over a dozen times by now. I think he’s acoustic

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Takes naps in our bed in his outside clothes

#57 he says “i dont think so” instead of no. im like “did you let the dog out?” and he says i dont think so when he knows he didnt. like just say no

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Gulps when drinking something

#59 Falls asleep when we are watching a series together

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Not immediately running to the table when I say dinner is ready

#61 he will use a different cup everytime he has a drink. just get a waterbottle like me, whats with all the cups.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 He licks his fingers after eating something with his hands 😭😭 like it’s harmless to use a napkin I promise

ADVERTISEMENT