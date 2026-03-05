ADVERTISEMENT

Once the honeymoon phase of a relationship (sometimes literally the honeymoon) ends, people quickly discover that their partner might have questionable ideas about how to stack the dishwasher, or they might snore like a woodchipper working overtime. For some, this is just a new hurdle to overcome, but others struggle to get over it.

People online share the “harmless” and downright normal things their partners do that they find disproportionately annoying. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young man sleeping on bed, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive people insane in relationships. says he slept terrible but every time I woke up in the middle of the night he was sleeping like a rock

Johanna , Bianca Castillo/unsplash Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man shaving with foam in front of the mirror, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive people insane. Decides to shave his face…right after I clean the bathroom.

    Ashley Madden , Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Various shoes scattered messily on the floor and inside an open wooden drawer, illustrating partners driving each other insane. we both leave our shoes lying around but his are bigger and that's annoying

    amanda dodson , A. C./unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Person in yellow jacket pointing upward outdoors with partner nearby, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. Doesn’t immediately look when I say ‘look’ makes me so mad

    Jasmine , Elin Tabitha/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Couple having a serious conversation on couch, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. When he says, what do you mean? When I said exactly what I meant and it couldn’t mean anything else.

    Patience Krizan , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman smiling while checking her smartwatch outdoors, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. absolutely no sense of urgency

    itsbrookeeyy , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Eggs placed in an egg tray with empty slots, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive others insane. Do i need to explain?

    destiny Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Man wrapped in blanket holding a mug, appearing upset and stressed by seemingly harmless things partners do. When he gets sick he refuses to take medicine and then complains about how he doesn’t feel good

    KP , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young woman in a white turtleneck showing frustration, illustrating partners' seemingly harmless actions that drive people insane. Asking me where something is without even looking first.

    Haily , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a person brushing teeth, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive people insane. brushes his teeth by moving his head not the brush ?!?!?!?!?!?!

    Kristi Louise Thompson , Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Woman adjusting black wireless earbud in her ear, illustrating common seemingly harmless things partners do driving people insane. Talks when I am listening to my audiobook - so I pause it and let him finish - hit play and then he starts to talk again

    Nikkie Ellis , Caley Vanular/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Shopping cart filled with groceries illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive some people insane. goes to the shop and gets exactly what we need, no this looked nice or a surprise item

    TardisGod18 📚📖🇬🇧 , Karsten Winegeart/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this bother you? He's doing his job man...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up of person holding smartphone wearing casual clothes, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive others insane. I can only ask one question at a time while texting because he only responds to the most recent thing I send

    K.Jade , Valeriia Miller/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMGosh YES!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Couple preparing vegetables in a kitchen, illustrating common seemingly harmless things partners do that can annoy each other. he constantly asks me questions he could easily figure out the answer to. like he’ll be holding a box of pasta and ask me how long he’s supposed to cook it for

    tor , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Feet wearing white socks on a rumpled bed sheet depicting seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. She wears socks to bed and then in the middle of the night will take the socks off and leave them there at the end of the bed under the covers. I call it her sock graveyard.

    Emily , Livi Po/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person driving a car at dusk, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive people insane. In the car park drives past all the good spots and parks as far as he can away from the shop that we mayswell of walked from home

    Tasha , why kei/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Couple having a tense conversation in a cafe, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. Has all the juicy tea but is missing details

    Britt , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Person holding smartphone browsing content related to partners and things that drive people insane. Doesn’t have tik tok, so I have to screen record like a cave man

    Melissa L , Swello/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Couple in a car showing seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive people insane during a drive. Has the worst windshield wiper timing management

    Katie Peterson , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Couple sharing a fun moment while looking at a smartphone, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do in relationships. he reads slow when I show him a meme.

    Rhi , Amir Javadzadeh/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Person feeling upset and holding a tissue, illustrating how seemingly harmless partner habits can drive people insane. When I say I’m sick he is also magically sick.

    CEM , A. C./unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Young woman with arms crossed and an annoyed expression, illustrating partner behaviors that drive people insane Literally zero phone volume awareness. Like why is your volume all the way up constantly

    Audrey <3 , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Man vacuuming living room floor barefoot near armchair and plants illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do. he does the house chores but not in the exact order I had imagined

    gloriasprojects , Sandra Seitamaa/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Man pouring ingredients into a pot while cooking in kitchen, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do. When I’m cooking and he goes over and stirs something.

    a_raecarver , Le Creuset/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Woman wrapped in a blanket looking frustrated, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive people insane. When I say I have a headache he tells me to take paracetamol…I wasn’t looking for a solution I was looking for sympathy

    Sasha , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Young woman sneezing into tissue, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that still drive these people insane. Sneezing SO LOUDLY like why are you screaming

    Jenn 🥲 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Cluttered desk with papers, books, and office supplies, illustrating seemingly harmless habits partners do that drive others insane. we both will make our room messy but his mess annoys me more

    mads , Liye/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    A frustrated woman and a concerned man sitting apart, illustrating partners doing things that drive others insane. Turns the big light on in our room instead of the table lamps

    Madison Meyer , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Woman sitting on a couch looking frustrated and thoughtful, illustrating partner behaviors that drive people insane. He gives himself noooo wiggle room. If the destination says 27 minutes he will leave 28 minutes before

    Shenae , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Man with a beard and a bun sitting and talking on the phone, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do irritation. When I’m telling him something and he’s on his phone. I know he’s listening, but I just want him to look at me.

    ♡ Lexi ♡ , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Hand opening a bag of green edamame beans, illustrating seemingly harmless things partners do that drive others insane. This is how he cuts bags open

    Anna Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Silent treatment after arguments

    Baelicia Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    He waits until I’m completely ready before he starts getting ready and will complain how long I take

    Hannah Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    He puts the toothpaste on his front teeth to then put the brush in his mouth

    Lea Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    he poops for like 20-30mins

    essuqqa Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Tells me he’s not sleeping when I SEE HIM SLEEEPING

    Onica 🌺 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    When I'm hungry and he isn't

    Em Hyde Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Saying he is not sleeping , while he is snoring ( after I push him not to snore) . Irritating!

    Milou Neele Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    everything he does is so slow, he takes his time with EVERYTHING. no sense of urgency

    luanne 🦋 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    He wont take any medecine at all

    Tauresse Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Gets mad when I don’t pay attention to a movie I never said I wanted to watch

    mackenzie Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Falls asleep the second his head hits the pillow leaving me to deal with my brain myself

    Gwen Debly Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Any time he coughs, I can feel my blood boiling

    Rachy Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Noises, I just can’t with unnecessary noises

    Manon Olv Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    He stops everything he’s doing when he talks

    Mamabjra Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Sighs really loud and I ask what’s wrong and he’s say “nothing I just took a breath”

    victoriafarmdiaries Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Gives me appropriate advice & solutions when I just wanna be irrational.

    Siobhan | TTC🤍 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    He’s too calm.. why don’t you have anxiety or panic about anything? Why are you so relaxed? Why don’t you freak out about time or anything at all????

    Vanessa Lopez Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Using the biggest cutting board for cutting one small tomato

    Hanna_novotny Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Doesn’t always respond when I talk bc “there was no response to what you said” idc if I say I just farted at least say something anything

    Misty Fortier Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    He doesn’t push the kettle back against the wall once he’s done so it’s left halfway across the counter. Fries my brain!!

    jxsminc18_x Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    parks backwards everywhere for no reason

    maleyyleyyy Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    He lets the rain collect on his windshield twice as long as I would before it wipes

    fry Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    takes the toilet roll off the holder when he uses it and NEVER puts it back on. just leaves it on the counter.

    chenice 🫶🏼 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Watches the same shows everyday. We’ve been together 10 years. He’s watched every episode of My Wife and Kids and Everybody Hates Chris over a dozen times by now. I think he’s acoustic

    MsKerenSita Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Takes naps in our bed in his outside clothes

    secretyack Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    he says “i dont think so” instead of no. im like “did you let the dog out?” and he says i dont think so when he knows he didnt. like just say no

    b Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Gulps when drinking something

    Karina Rios646 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Falls asleep when we are watching a series together

    Shan Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Not immediately running to the table when I say dinner is ready

    Christina Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    he will use a different cup everytime he has a drink. just get a waterbottle like me, whats with all the cups.

    Kimmy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    He licks his fingers after eating something with his hands 😭😭 like it’s harmless to use a napkin I promise

    Liz 🌙 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Takes WAY too long to hit his alarm in the morning.

    MarshIn Report

    3points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!