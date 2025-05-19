ADVERTISEMENT

While photo editing has been around for decades, for the first time in history so many people access these powerful digital tools to change their images. And, in such a very human manner, they tend to use these tools to alter their pictures beyond all recognition.

We’ve gathered some examples from across the internet of people who really got carried away with photo editing tools and still posted themselves online. We also got in touch with Dr. Cortney S. Warren, PhD, ABPP, a clinical psychologist and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise one, if not two eyebrows, upvote the most questionable examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Influencer’s Posts vs. Tagged

Gallery mode Two images of an influencer showing heavy editing differences in Instagram posts and real-life appearance.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Influencer Spotted In Real Life By A Street Photographer

    Gallery mode Influencer wearing glasses in edited Instagram photo next to unedited candid image showing heavy editing exposure.

    Belchenda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    “Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. The Second Picture Is His Real Face

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of a man showing heavy editing effects versus a natural Instagram photo of the same person.

    Hardluck-Woman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Bored Panda got in touch with Dr. Cortney S. Warren, PhD, ABPP, a Harvard-trained, California-based board-certified clinical psychologist and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the UNLV School of Medicine to learn more about body image issues. First of all, we wanted to hear her thoughts on the difference between editing photos for “fun” and doing so out of a deeper need for approval or validation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A person’s motivation for editing a photo for social media can influence the psychological experience of viewing, posting, and getting feedback about an image. For example, sometimes people play around with photo editing for fun—to be silly, see what they look like with different makeup, or even project what they may look like in the future.”
    #4

    Photo Posted On Her Instagram vs. Interview

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of influencer faces showing heavy editing effects on Instagram posts.

    arreolad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "Everybody Tells Me I'm The Same, Or Even Better In Real Life"

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of an influencer’s heavily edited Instagram photo and an unedited real-life image.

    TheoMerca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know…her real life picture reminds me of miss piggy.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    His Jawline Is Definitely 100% Real, No Editing

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos showing influencer before and after heavy editing on Instagram posts with altered facial features.

    TogderNodger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If they are doing that on a photo of themselves (or a photo of someone else with that person’s permission), it may be a fun experience that doesn’t influence their own body image in a negative way. However, often people use photo editing because of a sometimes unconscious insecurity about how they look.”
    #7

    "Influencer" Posted These Asking Only For Positivity On Her Crazy Photoshop

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of an influencer using heavy editing on Instagram posts and a natural unedited photo outdoors.

    Capable-Bed-6189 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    This Popped Up On TikTok. The Second Picture Is What She Actually Looks Like

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of an influencer's heavily edited Instagram post and unedited real-life photo showing drastic difference

    Crazipolice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Come On Bruh

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of a woman showing heavy editing effects versus natural appearance, highlighting influencer photo edits.

    JAM4ever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “For example, if someone is editing a photo because they only want to show an idealized image of themselves (for example, they want to look “perfect”) or are looking for “likes” and positive feedback from others, the editing may be an ineffective or even harmful process. For example, if someone is posting an edited image of themselves in hopes of feeling more beautiful, attractive, or wanted but they don’t get enough likes or positive comments, they may feel worse after posting the image more than before,” she shared.
    #10

    Her Own Instagram vs. Tagged Photo... It Was Untagged Real Quick

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer before and after heavy editing on Instagram posts revealing natural appearance.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    The Pictures Were Taken On The Same Day

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos showing heavy editing versus natural appearance on Instagram posts.

    sessionknowles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    That Small Head Trend

    Gallery mode Young man showing contrast in muscle size in two photos, highlighting heavy editing on Instagram posts by influencers.

    pineapplegnome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    danflo avatar
    Dan Flo
    Dan Flo
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe someone told him "yes, you can add mass to your body with photoshop, but dont let it go to your head" - and he took it literally?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So we wanted to know if social comparison on platforms like Instagram and TikTok played a role. “Many of the idealized images that are presented on social media platforms are highly edited. These can influence a user's body image negatively through a social comparison process.”
    #13

    Instagram vs. Twitch Livestream

    Gallery mode Split image showing a heavily edited Instagram photo versus an unedited real-life picture of the same influencer.

    baahlina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    When You Preach Body Positivity And Then Chop Your Waist Into Oblivion

    Gallery mode Blonde influencer wearing gray tank top and joggers, walking in a parking garage highlighting heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Social Media vs. Real Life

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing heavy editing differences in Instagram posts outdoors.

    092mlk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ll never understand the appeal of the bratz doll look.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “As humans, we naturally tend to compare ourselves to others to determine how we measure up in our community and culture. When people look at idealized, edited images of peers, friends, and celebrities, they are likely to deem themselves as falling short or not meeting cultural expectations. This can make people feel more dissatisfied with their own physical appearance. For example, a recent meta-analysis of 83 studies found that higher social media use was positively associated with body image concerns and eating disorder symptoms.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Posted Versus Tagged. I Struggled To Believe These Were The Same People

    Gallery mode Two side-by-side photos showing influencers before and after heavy editing on their Instagram posts.

    pixiedustfairystuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Guy From My Hometown, Bet You Wont Be Able To Guess Which Photo Is The Tagged (And Subsequently Untagged) One

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos showing an influencer before and after heavy editing on their Instagram posts revealed.

    CardAdministrative21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Fitness Influencer Posted vs. Tagged

    Gallery mode Two fit women taking gym mirror selfies showing differences revealing heavy editing on their Instagram posts.

    Constant_Audience842 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So we also wanted to know if there are specific parts of the population that are more “pressured” into presenting a certain body image. “In general, I think people feel pressure to present themselves in the best way possible. That isn’t inherently bad—it makes sense that most of us want to show an image of ourselves that we think looks good.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Posted On Insta vs. Tagged At Festival

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing differences due to heavy editing on Instagram posts outdoors.

    Michaelair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does she think she actually looks like the edited one? Psychological issues?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Photoshopping vs. Real Life

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of influencer’s heavily edited Instagram photo and the original showing clear photo editing exposure.

    ParchedCoverage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    One Of The Biggest Influencers In My Country, Literally Hundreds Of Thousands Of Little Girls Idolize Her Unnatural Body

    Gallery mode Two influencers in bikinis outdoors, showing evidence of heavy editing on their Instagram posts in sunny and shaded settings.

    Atroopoorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    littleton_pace avatar
    Kat Pekin
    Kat Pekin
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a shame she doesn't think her natural body is fire.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “For the most part, celebrities, actors, models, and other influencers post highly idealized images of themselves looking successful, happy, and physically attractive. But, it is important to remember that the images are NOT representative or realistic. In addition, social pressure to be “good looking” can be particularly problematic because it sets many people up to be chronically dissatisfied with how they look.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Posted vs. Tagged. She Actually Looks Really Good For 72 Y/O But Can’t Help Herself With The Photoshop

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images showing influencer before and after heavy editing on Instagram posts wearing a yellow dress at a party.

    Foolish_trickery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to admit, she does look pretty good for 75

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    No Words

    Gallery mode Split image showing two influencers with heavily edited Instagram photos, highlighting influencer photo editing exposure.

    Tanaria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Instagram vs. Youtube Video

    Gallery mode Influencers showing heavy editing on Instagram posts with dramatic makeup and bright red lipstick in comparison photos.

    MasterChief4277 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    “Furthermore, during some developmental phases—especially through adolescence when most teens care about their peers, are often interacting with social media, and want to belong to a similarly-aged group—it can lead to thin-ideal internalization and eating pathology.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Maxim Covergirl “Finalist” I Finally Saw One In Real Life. Video vs. Posted Photo. Same Day

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of an influencer exposed for using heavy editing on her Instagram posts in patriotic swimwear.

    Anontipper2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Posting A Fake Version Of Yourself On Facebook And The Real One On TikTok

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images showing influencer before and after heavy editing on Instagram posts revealing altered appearance.

    4west3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    2 UK Influencers Got Posted Unfiltered By A Modeling Agency

    Gallery mode Four influencers posing in various outfits, showcasing heavy editing on their Instagram posts and selfies.

    SupremeWaifu69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “According to Backlinco.com, over 60% of the world's population uses social media with 5.24 billion active users. As people are exposed to idealized images in social media outlets, recognizing that they are often edited to represent an unattainable ideal that can have damaging effects on body image is important to prevention of eating pathology.” If you want to learn more, you should also check out her books Letting Go of Your Ex and Lies We Tell Ourselves: The Psychology of Self-Deception.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Posted vs. Tagged

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images showing influencers exposed for heavy editing on their Instagram posts in different lighting and settings.

    _LuckyMishap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they do this extreme editing they make themselves look so unattractive in real life. Even if they look just fine....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    What She Posted vs. What The Clinician Posted

    Gallery mode Side by side comparison of influencer photos showing heavy editing on Instagram posts with bright colorful outfits.

    kingsocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Social Media vs. Tagged. This Popular Chick In Discord Gaming Communities Really Warps Her Head/Chin/Neck Smaller To Get Bigger Chest

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing heavy editing differences on Instagram posts.

    wait_whatamidoing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    This Local Influencer Insists On Only "Lightly" Editing Her Instagram Pictures. She Also Continues To Make TV Apperances That Really Don't Help Her Case

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing effects of heavy editing on Instagram posts revealed.

    SwissMercyMain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hellndamnation avatar
    Hell'n Damnation
    Hell'n Damnation
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aside from the fillers and eyebrows, she actually looks nice in her real photo.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    A Girl On Fb Posted This Guy Who Catfished Her

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of two heavily tattooed influencers, highlighting extensive editing on their Instagram posts.

    jennythompson86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Great Instagram Tactics

    Gallery mode Young woman in a white outfit taking a mirror selfie and a candid photo revealing heavy editing on her Instagram post.

    Gekko3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to the other bratz doll makeovers, fine, I’ll accept this.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Posted vs. Tagged

    Gallery mode Two influencers posing together in side-by-side photos highlighting differences from heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    obladi- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    This Instagram "Influencer"

    Gallery mode Two influencers showing heavy editing effects on their Instagram posts with exaggerated facial features and backgrounds.

    mcoco9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    She And Her Friend Showed Their Natural Selves In A TikTok Video And Everyone Is Praising Them For Being Real. But All Her Instagram Posts Still Look Like This

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of influencer photos showing the effects of heavy editing on Instagram posts.

    connieconcarne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Bless Wikipedia For Keeping It Real

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of an influencer showing heavy editing differences on Instagram posts revealing altered appearances.

    Brewmeiser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    All Her Pics Are Like This... Thats The Only Tagged Picture With No Filters, She Obviously Forgot To Delete It

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of an influencer showing heavy editing effects on Instagram posts and a natural candid photo.

    millie_81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Her Instagram Post vs. Tagged One

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of an influencer before and after using heavy editing on her Instagram photos at an event.

    Ilikeualottt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with the top statement. I have no t!ts but I shall make them bigger with Photoshop

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Why Do People Do This?

    Gallery mode Side-by-side comparison of influencer using heavy editing on Instagram posts showing altered and natural appearances.

    MrsDhammond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!