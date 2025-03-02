ADVERTISEMENT

For one reason or another, many people feel the need to edit their pictures before uploading them online. And when they do, they might get carried away with their tools, usually resulting in pics that are worse than the original.

If you’ve seen some of such examples of editing-gone-wrong, you probably know that they can look quite creepy. They can also be hilarious. Today you get to judge which are which for yourself, as on the list below we have gathered quite a few examples of people overediting their pictures. Scroll down to find them, make sure to upvote your favorites—the best of the worst—and go to the comments section to share what you think of picture editing – yay or nay?

Below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with adjunct professor of psychiatry and expert in dealing with body image issues, Dr. Cortney S. Warren, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about coping with negative thoughts and negative comments regarding our looks.

#1

After Years Of Hoaxing, Reality Comes To Light

People showing extreme Photoshop airbrush effects, creating exaggerated facial features in contrasting images.

Zaerryth Report

    #2

    Even After Surgery Why Do People Still Warp Pls

    Two women in a modern kitchen, one holding champagne, with exaggerated airbrushed features, celebrating with confetti.

    Accomplished_You9537 Report

    #3

    Everyone Praised Her For This Physique. I Pointed Out That Being 12 Feet Tall Is Not Normal And Got My Comment Reported

    Woman in high-waisted pants and a white crop top standing on a street, talking on the phone, highlighting Photoshop airbrush effects.

    mariii95 Report

    Unfortunately, many people don’t feel comfortable in their own skin. Some studies estimate that as much as 20% to 40% of women are dissatisfied with their bodies, as are 10% to 30% of men.

    For those who are not that fond of their looks, some moments or situations can be particularly uncomfortable. An Ipsos poll found that dissatisfaction regarding people’s bodies was most prevalent when they were looking in the mirror, spending time at the beach in a bathing suit, or shopping for clothes, respectively.

    The survey also found that more than a quarter of respondents were dissatisfied with how they looked when trying on old clothes they haven’t worn in a while. Roughly 14% admitted to feeling bad when comparing themselves to images of people they see on social media, to other people at the gym or workout classes (13%), or to TV and movie actors and actresses (11%).

    #4

    The Final Boss Of Photoshop Airbrush

    Insta vs. reality of a man with pets; photoshopped holiday setting versus casual interview scene.

    etapisciumm Report

    #5

    Downloaded Xiaohongshu And There Is Some Crazy Stuff Going On Over There

    Man posing in gym mirror, wearing black tank top, white pants; strong example of Photoshop airbrush.

    jellyboness Report

    According to the aforementioned Ipsos poll, for Americans, a “perfect” body is one that is athletic, whether it’s a man or a woman. Second on the list, though, is the so-called “dad bod,” showing that not everyone is obsessed with abs and flat stomachs.

    However, a “dad bod” is only the second-most-preferred body type for men. As for women, being athletic is followed by being curvy on the list of “perfect” body types.

    Unsurprisingly, not having a “perfect” body—which does not really exist—tends to push quite a few people to edit their pictures.
    #6

    How Much Corset Training Can You Have? Yes

    Person posing in front of a mirror with stylized enhancements, showcasing dramatic Photoshop airbrush effects.

    superginseng Report

    #7

    I Love It When I Caught One In The Wild

    Two images showing a woman edited with airbrush effects, highlighting contrast between Instagram and reality.

    Patient_Constant3854 Report

    #8

    I Finally Found One In The Wild

    Couple at a nightclub, under dramatic lighting, showcasing airbrushed appearance for a social media post.

    Zombezia Report

    Some people might feel completely fine—happy, even—with their looks. But sometimes, all it takes is a comment or two for them to start feeling self-conscious about certain features. When talking about ways to combat such comments and learn to love yourself as you are, adjunct professor of psychiatry and expert in dealing with body image issues, Dr. Cortney S. Warren, noted that there are many skills people can learn to combat body dissatisfaction and respond to unwanted appearance-related teasing.

    Firstly, you can choose to respond to negative appearance-related commentary from others by setting boundaries. “Walk away, clearly state that you hearing negative comments about your appearance isn’t healthy for you, or share that it hurts you,” Warren suggested.
    #9

    Small Head Spotted In A Product Review

    Person in pink sweater and plaid pants confidently posing outdoors, showcasing the contrast in Photoshop reality.

    Cortisol__Factory Report

    eric p
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So that's what happened to the shrinkers that escaped at the end of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    #10

    You Forgot Someone…

    Three people taking a selfie with bright smiles, showcasing heavy airbrush editing in a casual setting.

    chickhawkthechicken Report

    #11

    Ms Paintbrush Hair Lady Is Back!

    Over-airbrushed selfie with two people showing unrealistic features, highlighting extreme Photoshop use.

    McNasty420 Report

    “Combat negative internal self-talk with empowering, positive talk. Remind yourself of what you like about your body and find ways to appreciate your physical self,” Warren added, expanding on ways people can work on accepting their bodies and responding to unwanted comments about their appearance.

    “Remind yourself that your physical appearance doesn’t define your value as a person. Build your self-esteem by developing an appreciation for the many aspects of you that make you wonderful—personality, friends, family, work-ethic, kindness, love of art, and so on.”
    #12

    Wow This Is Comical

    Person in an exaggerated cosplay outfit, showcasing unrealistic body proportions, highlighting extreme Photoshop airbrush effects.

    v0mit4u Report

    #13

    This...it's Just Awful

    Side-by-side images showing Photoshop airbrush effect vs reality with two people wearing similar outfits and hats indoors.

    DisorderedGremlin Report

    #14

    Maybe She Overdid It A Little Bit With The Filter 🫣😅

    People posing with heavy Photoshop airbrush, showing exaggerated features in various settings.

    crazynesz Report

    The expert continued to note that it’s important to be kind to yourself. “Stop any judgmental, self-critical talk. Embrace an attitude of self-love and acceptance,” Warren said.

    Lastly, she emphasized the importance of media literacy. “Learn about appearance-related commentary in the media and how it’s intended to get us to buy products. Become a critically thinking consumer of appearance-related messages in the media.”

    It’s safe to assume the unattainable beauty standards, which are often amplified by or praised on social media, have a lot to do with the way we feel about ourselves. So, it’s crucial to remember that many of the pictures we see online or on the TV have been edited, and the “perfect” person you see on the screen might not exist in real life.
    #15

    Wut In The

    Person in a beige dress posing in front of a closet, highlighted as an example of Photoshop airbrush effects.

    is_this_a_dream222 Report

    #16

    Shocked Is An Understatement

    Two side-by-side images of a woman showcasing a stark contrast between Photoshop airbrush effects and reality.

    BertaniWasBehindIt Report

    #17

    Not Instagram But

    Man and woman posing in a mirror selfie, showcasing exaggerated abs, highlighting Photoshop airbrush techniques.

    Affectionate_Gur1248 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder if the door and frame is meant to be bent like that???? Also, congrats on the completely natural muscular body bro.

    Nowadays, media literacy is a crucial skill to have for people of all ages. But it might be especially important for young individuals, whose views of the world—and themselves—are still forming. And it comes as no surprise that, with the amount of time they often spend on social media, it tends to significantly influence their views, as well as their feelings.

    A report by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, surveying girls aged 10 to 17, found that roughly half of them say that the toxic beauty advice they see on social media causes low self-esteem. Moreover, 56% say that they can’t live up to the beauty standards projected on social media. And to make matters worse, the vast majority of girls—as many as 90%—admit that they follow at least one social media account that makes them feel less beautiful.
    #18

    Missing Organs

    Person in a red bikini top and denim shorts, posing by flowers, showing a heavily edited reality via Photoshop airbrush.

    HereForTheCulturee Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This stupid, over the top hourglass look, half of these women look like they will break in half.

    #19

    Looks Like She Not Only Edited Her Body But Her Face

    Person in a black outfit stands in a cluttered room, showcasing a mix of reality and Photoshop alterations.

    valicat0704 Report

    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You dropped a video game character into the middle of this room

    #20

    What You Post, Versus What Your Friends Tag You In

    Photoshop airbrush comparison: left shows an edited image with heavy makeup, right displays a natural look.

    shocked_the_monkey Report

    With so many pictures online being edited—some to make people in them look “perfect”—it’s not surprising that other internet users, too, decide to brush up on their pics. But, as you can see on this list, some netizens might take it one step too far.

    #21

    I Am Very Sure He Edits Himself Because This Shape Is… Unusual

    Two photos showing heavy Photoshop airbrush edits on a person's body.

    lemon_protein_bar Report

    #22

    Another Trip In The Time Machine

    Side-by-side images showing a heavily edited Instagram look versus a natural reality appearance.

    saltydroppies Report

    #23

    She Claims That She Doesn’t Edit Her Pics

    Comparison of two women's appearances highlighting Photoshop airbrush effects with dramatic differences.

    kkdka Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If the first pic is her real body, dang! She already had a great body, and those muscular legs! #2..?? Eeewww

    #24

    I Had Several Comments And Dms Asking Me To Post More Of This Pair - Here You Go!

    Couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, showcasing an example of a Photoshop airbrush effect.

    Lucky-Perspective868 Report

    #25

    Something Doesn’t Look Right

    Mirror selfie showing a woman in white shorts and black top, with text overlay about body appearance.

    jaymoney_real Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    ..like you're smuggling rotisserie chicken in your bike shorts??

    #26

    Found On TikTok

    Side-by-side images show the difference between heavily edited and natural looks, highlighting Photoshop airbrush effects.

    brisketbitch Report

    #27

    Ms Paintbrush Hair Lady And Her 2D Husband Last Night On Nye

    Couple posing in front of a large Christmas tree, showcasing overdone Photoshop airbrush effects.

    McNasty420 Report

    #28

    Almost 61k Likes For A Diet And Fitness Plan That Can Give You A Torso Barely Bigger Than Your Head

    Three side-by-side photos of a woman showcasing body transformation across 2022, 2023, and 2024, highlighting Photoshop.

    RelatableMolaMola Report

    #29

    I Am Gonna Prohibit My Children Social Media Access (And I Don’t Have Any Yet Even)

    Two photos show people with different body shapes, highlighting "Photoshop airbrush" edits for social media comparisons.

    dygestorrr Report

    G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Joking aside here-is this someone with an eating disorder?

    #30

    She Has Always Filtered Herself But It’s Getting Bit Out Of Hand

    Woman with airbrushed makeup holding a small dog, showcasing Photoshop effects.

    AwareSir3401 Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Did she eat the dog's ear??! Eh I'd believe it, bunch of soulless twàts....

    #31

    Swipe Left

    Person with airbrushed muscles and features in a Tinder profile, showcasing exaggerated appearance through Photoshop.

    Curious_World_6806 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Looks like the screen when you are choosing a character in your console fight game.

    #32

    Looks Like A Chicken

    Person outdoors wearing black swimwear, showcasing a dramatic pose.

    Effective-Show506 Report

    #33

    Swears She Doesn’t Edit

    Person with digitally airbrushed face, wearing glasses and a hoodie, highlighting Instagram vs. reality effects.

    Traditional_Ship_136 Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Ya know eyeliner works a lot better if you put it on your eyelids and not your glasses lenses 👍

    #34

    Your Chin Seems Very Pointy Mam

    Person with exaggerated airbrush effects on face, creating a surreal appearance, wearing an orange hijab.

    damar-wulan Report

    #35

    Spotted On Bumble

    Two images showing a man: one airbrushed for Instagram, the other in a bar setting with a glass, illustrating Insta vs. Reality.

    Vennaz Report

    #36

    Yeah Ok

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman highlighting Photoshop airbrush effects on Instagram vs. reality.

    PuddinsMama Report

    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Someone's going to get a real surprise when they meet the real person, as opposed to her schmancy photo...

    #37

    I Can’t…

    Person with airbrushed makeup, large furry earmuffs, and visible tattoos, gazing out at snowy mountain scenery.

    throawayup Report

    olaff 422
    olaff 422
    olaff 422
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Not sure how to spell fingers flapping those, but, "Blubababababababababababa."

    #38

    Looks Like Butt Pads

    Person in workout attire with headphones, showcasing Photoshop airbrush effects in a fitness context.

    SnooOwls4023 Report

    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    So in the modeling industry they do actually use butt pads! they have those and what are called chicken cutlets for bigger boobs. its a lot faster and cheaper than photo shop if done right. obviously this one wasnt...

    #39

    Claims To Never Use Editing Apps

    Person with enhanced features, green shirt, showcasing airbrush effects, in a car setting.

    No_Accident_8719 Report

    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    I mean, this does look possible. I've met plenty of people with eyes that color, and if she knows how to use makeup to really bring it out, I could see that. Go to Lebanon, Turkey, Cypress, etc and you will meet a lot of people that look like this.

    #40

    And Girls Will Grow Up Thinking They Aren’t Good Enough. Smh

    Person in a glittering gown holding a trophy, showcasing "Photoshop Airbrush" effect in side-by-side images.

    immrw24 Report

