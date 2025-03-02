40 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Prove The Internet Is A Beautiful Lie
For one reason or another, many people feel the need to edit their pictures before uploading them online. And when they do, they might get carried away with their tools, usually resulting in pics that are worse than the original.
If you’ve seen some of such examples of editing-gone-wrong, you probably know that they can look quite creepy. They can also be hilarious. Today you get to judge which are which for yourself, as on the list below we have gathered quite a few examples of people overediting their pictures. Scroll down to find them, make sure to upvote your favorites—the best of the worst—and go to the comments section to share what you think of picture editing – yay or nay?
Below, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with adjunct professor of psychiatry and expert in dealing with body image issues, Dr. Cortney S. Warren, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about coping with negative thoughts and negative comments regarding our looks.
After Years Of Hoaxing, Reality Comes To Light
Even After Surgery Why Do People Still Warp Pls
Why would you want to give yourself such a huge a**e?
Everyone Praised Her For This Physique. I Pointed Out That Being 12 Feet Tall Is Not Normal And Got My Comment Reported
Unfortunately, many people don’t feel comfortable in their own skin. Some studies estimate that as much as 20% to 40% of women are dissatisfied with their bodies, as are 10% to 30% of men.
For those who are not that fond of their looks, some moments or situations can be particularly uncomfortable. An Ipsos poll found that dissatisfaction regarding people’s bodies was most prevalent when they were looking in the mirror, spending time at the beach in a bathing suit, or shopping for clothes, respectively.
The survey also found that more than a quarter of respondents were dissatisfied with how they looked when trying on old clothes they haven’t worn in a while. Roughly 14% admitted to feeling bad when comparing themselves to images of people they see on social media, to other people at the gym or workout classes (13%), or to TV and movie actors and actresses (11%).
The Final Boss Of Photoshop Airbrush
Downloaded Xiaohongshu And There Is Some Crazy Stuff Going On Over There
According to the aforementioned Ipsos poll, for Americans, a “perfect” body is one that is athletic, whether it’s a man or a woman. Second on the list, though, is the so-called “dad bod,” showing that not everyone is obsessed with abs and flat stomachs.
However, a “dad bod” is only the second-most-preferred body type for men. As for women, being athletic is followed by being curvy on the list of “perfect” body types.
Unsurprisingly, not having a “perfect” body—which does not really exist—tends to push quite a few people to edit their pictures.
How Much Corset Training Can You Have? Yes
She is trying to turn herself into a string of sausages.
I Love It When I Caught One In The Wild
I Finally Found One In The Wild
Some people might feel completely fine—happy, even—with their looks. But sometimes, all it takes is a comment or two for them to start feeling self-conscious about certain features. When talking about ways to combat such comments and learn to love yourself as you are, adjunct professor of psychiatry and expert in dealing with body image issues, Dr. Cortney S. Warren, noted that there are many skills people can learn to combat body dissatisfaction and respond to unwanted appearance-related teasing.
Firstly, you can choose to respond to negative appearance-related commentary from others by setting boundaries. “Walk away, clearly state that you hearing negative comments about your appearance isn’t healthy for you, or share that it hurts you,” Warren suggested.
Small Head Spotted In A Product Review
You Forgot Someone…
Ms Paintbrush Hair Lady Is Back!
“Combat negative internal self-talk with empowering, positive talk. Remind yourself of what you like about your body and find ways to appreciate your physical self,” Warren added, expanding on ways people can work on accepting their bodies and responding to unwanted comments about their appearance.
“Remind yourself that your physical appearance doesn’t define your value as a person. Build your self-esteem by developing an appreciation for the many aspects of you that make you wonderful—personality, friends, family, work-ethic, kindness, love of art, and so on.”
Wow This Is Comical
This...it's Just Awful
Maybe She Overdid It A Little Bit With The Filter 🫣😅
The expert continued to note that it’s important to be kind to yourself. “Stop any judgmental, self-critical talk. Embrace an attitude of self-love and acceptance,” Warren said.
Lastly, she emphasized the importance of media literacy. “Learn about appearance-related commentary in the media and how it’s intended to get us to buy products. Become a critically thinking consumer of appearance-related messages in the media.”
It’s safe to assume the unattainable beauty standards, which are often amplified by or praised on social media, have a lot to do with the way we feel about ourselves. So, it’s crucial to remember that many of the pictures we see online or on the TV have been edited, and the “perfect” person you see on the screen might not exist in real life.
Wut In The
Shocked Is An Understatement
Not Instagram But
I wonder if the door and frame is meant to be bent like that???? Also, congrats on the completely natural muscular body bro.
Nowadays, media literacy is a crucial skill to have for people of all ages. But it might be especially important for young individuals, whose views of the world—and themselves—are still forming. And it comes as no surprise that, with the amount of time they often spend on social media, it tends to significantly influence their views, as well as their feelings.
A report by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, surveying girls aged 10 to 17, found that roughly half of them say that the toxic beauty advice they see on social media causes low self-esteem. Moreover, 56% say that they can’t live up to the beauty standards projected on social media. And to make matters worse, the vast majority of girls—as many as 90%—admit that they follow at least one social media account that makes them feel less beautiful.
Missing Organs
This stupid, over the top hourglass look, half of these women look like they will break in half.
Looks Like She Not Only Edited Her Body But Her Face
What You Post, Versus What Your Friends Tag You In
With so many pictures online being edited—some to make people in them look “perfect”—it’s not surprising that other internet users, too, decide to brush up on their pics. But, as you can see on this list, some netizens might take it one step too far.
I Am Very Sure He Edits Himself Because This Shape Is… Unusual
Another Trip In The Time Machine
She Claims That She Doesn’t Edit Her Pics
If the first pic is her real body, dang! She already had a great body, and those muscular legs! #2..?? Eeewww
I Had Several Comments And Dms Asking Me To Post More Of This Pair - Here You Go!
Something Doesn’t Look Right
..like you're smuggling rotisserie chicken in your bike shorts??
Found On TikTok
Ms Paintbrush Hair Lady And Her 2D Husband Last Night On Nye
Almost 61k Likes For A Diet And Fitness Plan That Can Give You A Torso Barely Bigger Than Your Head
I Am Gonna Prohibit My Children Social Media Access (And I Don’t Have Any Yet Even)
She Has Always Filtered Herself But It’s Getting Bit Out Of Hand
Did she eat the dog's ear??! Eh I'd believe it, bunch of soulless twàts....
Swipe Left
Looks like the screen when you are choosing a character in your console fight game.
Looks Like A Chicken
Swears She Doesn’t Edit
Ya know eyeliner works a lot better if you put it on your eyelids and not your glasses lenses 👍
Your Chin Seems Very Pointy Mam
Spotted On Bumble
Yeah Ok
Someone's going to get a real surprise when they meet the real person, as opposed to her schmancy photo...
I Can’t…
Looks Like Butt Pads
Claims To Never Use Editing Apps
I mean, this does look possible. I've met plenty of people with eyes that color, and if she knows how to use makeup to really bring it out, I could see that. Go to Lebanon, Turkey, Cypress, etc and you will meet a lot of people that look like this.
And Girls Will Grow Up Thinking They Aren’t Good Enough. Smh
I don't see what off with these. Just different lighting.
I always start reading such posts all geared up to laugh at the vanity and poor photo editing skills and, by the end, I feel sorry for these people. How insecure, how deluded, must they be? It’s a sad commentary on dysmorphia and social media…. I wish I were meaner and could just laugh at them, but it makes me sad. Now excuse me whilst I go bandage my bleeding heart.
