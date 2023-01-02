According to a recent study of social media users in the UK, a whopping 71% of them said they won’t post an unedited picture of themselves online. 54% said they prefer to touch up imperfections on their skin, nearly half admitted to editing their faces to create a sharper jawline and higher cheekbones, and 46% noted that they’ll edit their arms in photos when they’re unhappy with the way they look. All of this obsessive editing creates a vicious cycle of comparing ourselves to other people’s equally edited photos, and then feeling the need to keep up appearances by using more and more filters and apps to fit in with the rest of our feeds.

It’s no secret that editing has gotten out of hand on social media, but it’s still a topic worth bringing up time after time until the compulsion comes to an end. That’s why TikToker Holly Cockerill won’t stop calling out how fake social media is. Over the past couple of years, Holly has been sharing videos online showcasing just how easy it is for people to edit pictures beyond recognition and portray a false version of themselves on social media. We’ve covered Holly’s videos once before, about a year ago, but as she’s continued spreading her message of how fake social media is, we’ve decided to share even more of her photos with you all down below. We were also lucky enough to get in touch with her via Instagram, so be sure to keep reading to hear Holly's thoughts on this topic!

