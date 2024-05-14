ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton, a 63-year-old comic artist, continues to brighten people's days with his hilarious artworks.

Jim's artistic style varies from comic to comic, showcasing his talent and flexibility at illustrating. Besides comic posts on Instagram, where he has over 51K followers, Benton has brought to life many other characters featured in his books like "It's Happy Bunny," "Dear Dumb Diary," "Franny K. Stein," and "Catwad."

Though Jim is a fairly known artist, he stays humble. He wrote: "The world is full of really terrific artists, I'm just happy when anybody likes anything I do."

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

New Comics By Jim Benton Filled With Witty Humor

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!