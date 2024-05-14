ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton, a 63-year-old comic artist, continues to brighten people's days with his hilarious artworks.

Jim's artistic style varies from comic to comic, showcasing his talent and flexibility at illustrating. Besides comic posts on Instagram, where he has over 51K followers, Benton has brought to life many other characters featured in his books like "It's Happy Bunny," "Dear Dumb Diary," "Franny K. Stein," and "Catwad."

Though Jim is a fairly known artist, he stays humble. He wrote: "The world is full of really terrific artists, I'm just happy when anybody likes anything I do."

